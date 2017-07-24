Demand Needs To Return To The Cocoa Market To Establish A Bottom

Cocoa has been in bearish mode since the summer of 2016. The chief ingredient in chocolate has had so much going against it over recent months. First, the pound tanked in the wake of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Since the home of the physical cocoa market is in London, many physical transactions use the pound as a pricing mechanism. The weaker pound that fell from almost $1.50 to below $1.30 in short order weighed on the price of cocoa beans.

A bountiful harvest in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, the two equatorial nations that produce more than 60% of the world’s annual supplies, caused the price to move progressively lower. However, it may have been the trading action in the cocoa market from 2011 through 2016 that caused the greatest damage to the price over the past year. After all, many other commodities' prices were falling like stones over that period, reaching lows in late 2015 and early 2016 while cocoa continued to trade in bullish mode.

Demand for chocolate confectionery products in Asia has been skyrocketing as the Chinese have discovered chocolate, and now a percentage of the 1.4 billion people in China have become chocoholics. Cocoa’s rise from 2011 through 2016 was, in many ways, a demand-based rally. Therefore, when the price began to fall, many buyers both speculators and consumers kept purchasing the commodity at new lows. However, it had become a case of today’s lows are tomorrow’s highs, and the commodity that was trading at north of $3200 per ton in June 2016 fell to lows of $1756 during the second quarter of 2017.

Many attempts at a recovery

After falling to new lows in the second quarter, it seems that cocoa has settled into a trading range between $1800 and $2100 per ton. Source: CQG

Since March, the price of cocoa has settled down but it has continued to make lower highs and each attempt at a rally runs into selling that brings down the price back down to the low $1800 or high $1700 level. Cocoa futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange have attempted to rally on several occasions, but the selling has thwarted any sustained price recovery in the cocoa market.

$1756 stands as the magical price level

Cocoa reached a low of $1756 during Q2 of 2017, which was the lowest price since March 2007. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, after the steep drop from over $3200 per ton in June 2016, it appears that cocoa has run out of downside steam. While weekly momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory, open interest has started to climb rising from 240,349 contracts on June 12 to 277,777 contracts on July 20. The increase in the total number of open long and short positions on ICE cocoa futures could be the result of an increase in consumer hedging activity at lower prices.

Meanwhile, support for cocoa futures currently stands at $1756 per ton, which is the magical level and will determine if the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products has reached a bottom in 2017 or if the next level of support at $1380, the August 2006 lows will act as a magnet for the price. On the upside, technical resistance on the weekly chart is at the $2187 per ton level, the late March highs.

West African production satisfied demand

The cocoa crops from the Ivory Coast and Ghana have been bountiful this year and are weighing on the price of cocoa futures. However, speculators have been scaling back net short positions in both London and New York on concerns that heavy rains in West Africa could curb the next main crop from the Ivory Coast and quality could become an issue. Meanwhile, the steady decline in the price of the commodity over the past twelve months is likely to lead to an increase in demand for cocoa beans around the world and especially in Asia where China has become a major consumer of chocolate.

Some soft commodities are showing signs of life

The daily chart of ICE cocoa futures shows an upward bias over recent weeks. Source: CQG

While cocoa continues to trade inside its range, price momentum has turned to the upside for now as the market searches for its next path of least resistance. Meanwhile, we have seen some signs of recovery in other soft commodities markets with the prices of sugar and coffee edging higher once again after a long period of bear market trading conditions.

Source: CQG

October sugar futures seem to have found a bottom at the June 28 and June 29 low at 12.74 cents per pound. Nearby sugar futures settled on Friday, July 21 at 14.40 cents. Source: CQG

September coffee futures traded down to a low of $1.1550 per pound on June 22. Since then, they have rallied to the $1.3655 level as of the close of business on July 21. Soft commodities have been one of the worst-performing sectors of the commodities market in 2017. As of the end of June, sugar lost over 29% of its value, coffee was down by around 9.5%, and cocoa fell by 10.5%. As of July 21, all three were trading higher than their prices at the end of Q2.

Grind data sends mixed signals

Soft commodities comprise a unique sector of the agricultural commodities group as they tend to grow in tropical climates. When it comes to cocoa, the beans only thrive in equatorial conditions. Supplies this year continue to be abundant in the cocoa market, but it is likely the demand side of the fundamental equation that will determine the next move higher or lower.

Last week, grind data was mixed as to whether demand has picked up at prices that are almost $300 per ton lower than in June 2016. Asia’s first quarter grind data rose 19.2% on a year-on-year basis. In North America, the grind was only up by a modest 1.15%. In Asia, the grind data showed an increase of 9.9% when compared to the second quarter of 2016.

In Europe, cocoa processing was 2% higher during the same period, but in North America, they declined by 1.05%. Asia remains the strongest growth area when it comes to cocoa demand, but the North American numbers were weak. Last week’s grind data provided mixed signals for a market that already is having problems finding a direction.

I am friendly to all of the soft commodities as the prices have declined dramatically from highs seen over the past months and years. However, the weather in major growing regions will determine supplies over the coming months, and consumption is likely to continue to grow for two important reasons. First, global population continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

Each quarter there are approximately twenty million more people on planet earth, which means that the addressable consumer market is always expanding for the tropical commodities. Second, and more significant from a short-term perspective, prices have dropped to levels where classical economic theory suggests that demand will increase as a function of lower consumer prices.

The rally in cocoa from 2011 through 2016 was the result of increasing global demand for chocolate. Therefore, establishing the Q2 lows as a bottom for the price of the agricultural commodity is likely to come from the demand side in the form of a bullish grind report.

The jury is still out as to whether the latest grind data in the cocoa market will cement $1756 as a bottom for the price of the commodity. However, a break below $1756 on a technical basis could get ugly. Support at that level is $212 below the current price level at $1968 per ton, which was the closing price last Friday.

If cocoa breaks that level, the next level of support is $588 below the current market price. Fasten your seat belt if you trade cocoa, volatility is likely to return to the market, and even if it does not break above or below the current trading range, $300 price swings are challenging when it comes to risk management for long and short positions. Demand needs to return to the cocoa market for the price to stage a recovery.

