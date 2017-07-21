Are Closed End Fund Discounts Entering A New Paradigm?

What is driving the tighter discounts and have we reached a new paradigm for relative discounts?

This is an article discussing the current closed-end fund environment and some things to consider when looking at historical discounts.

According to shareholder surveys a little more than three-quarters of all shares owned in closed-end funds ("CEFs") are owned by retail investors, either individually or through an advisor. However, that is actually falling as more institutional investors, namely pensions and smaller endowments add positions in some of the larger, more liquid names.

Many of the retail investors tend to look at two primary factors when looking for CEFs: distribution yield and discounts. Most investors in CEFs are seeking out yield.

Those who follow the space know that current discounts are very tight compared to historical averages even compared to six months ago. The reality is that in December 2015 the discounts were at some of the widest levels of the last thirty years. Since then we have had steady, almost uninterrupted spread tightening in the space.

What is driving the tighter discounts?

The search for yield is becoming more prevalent. We have noted on several occasions that this is one of the worst times in history to retire. Investors are searching for income more than ever given the current record low interest rates and lofty equity valuations.

The need for yield has become paramount. Retirees no longer have the base income that their fathers or even grandfathers had, namely defined benefit pension plans. Social security is simply not enough for most retirees today. Whereas many years ago, you could simply generate mid-single digit yields from 1-year certificates of deposit, today the yield on CDs and other ultra-safe instruments are minuscule and do not provide the income needed to sustain their standard of living.

The closed end fund industry was relatively small in the 1980s when open-end funds exploded thanks to the growth of the 401K space. But in the 1990s, a number of new funds IPO'd along with the expansion on the equity side. However, the industry morphed to stress income over growth. This includes the equity sector which rolled out covered call and dividend-focused funds to satiate investor demand.

In the last two decades, we've witnessed two significant shifts that could be creating a new paradigm in discount averages: institutional investor ownership of CEFs.

The first change was in 1998 when the Securities and Exchange Commission stated that shareholders of a fund could terminate and liquidate a fund with a majority proxy vote. This created a new push for activism to help tighten spreads and change poor management at older funds who were just taking fees and not performing up to par.

Another shift occurred about ten years ago when sponsors of Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) started using pools of CEFs. The structure of a UIT is a bit unique in that it is unmanaged with a termination date. By 2015, UITs held approximately $20-$25 billion of CEFs, or approximately 10% of all the shares.

Those two changes have brought in significantly more interest from the institutional world perhaps eliminating some of the inefficiencies that have existed in the space for years. At the same time when discounts were historically wide, hedge funds and other investors started acquiring large stakes in order to collapse the discount and create alpha from the inefficient market.

We've seen more of the larger institutional investors shift from followers/passive investors to activist in the last year or two. Those include City of London which recently attacked several single-country CEFs, Saba Capital Management which is now more proactive than ever in waging proxy battles, and Relative Value Partners who has slowly moved into the activist side. They join the more prolific activists like Bulldog (led by Phillip Goldstein) and Karpus Investment who have been at this game for years and have honed their approach over the time.

These institutional players help "fix" the inefficiencies in the market and close discounts through mergers, liquidations, or conversions to open-end mutual funds. Since 2004, there has been on average, 18 of these special situations, but in the last five years that number has been closer to 40. The reduction of these "lower quality" funds that were trading at wider discounts helps to decrease the universe average but also increase the efficiency of the space.

Lastly, we would also point to closed-end fund of funds, like Rivernorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP), Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV), and Cohen and Steers Closed-End Opp- (FOF), which are actively-managed CEFs of CEFs. While small in total assets, they do help to mitigate inefficiencies as many retail investors follow the moves that they make.

Retail Buying Through ETFs

Conversely, we are now seeing new retail products that could be re-introducing inefficiencies, while still decreasing overall discounts: exchange-traded funds of CEFs.

There are now 8 such funds totaling over $1 billion in total assets. These are ETFs (or ETNs) that have some formulaic 'index methodology' on how it buys the underlying CEFs. We would point out that this can create some inefficiencies in the space, similar to the equity market.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite- (PCEF), yield of 7.53%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN- (CEFL)

YieldShares High Income- (YYY)

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income- (XMPT)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity- (FCEF)

Claymore CEF Index GS Connect ETN- (GCE)

Saba Closed-End Fund ETF- (CEFS)

This is the total assets these ETFs/ETNs have accumulated in millions of dollars:

While adding a new layer of expenses, the funds provide a very easy avenue to access a space that is likely foreign to most retail investors. However, the hunt for yield may be causing formerly 'safer' yield pursuing investors into these products to generate higher income. For an overview on these funds, please see Ron Rowland's ETFs of CEFs piece from April (HERE).

We would point out two of these funds.

The first is the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund (NYSEARCA:CEFL). This fund uses leverage to buy more of their holdings and generate a yield of ~13.5%. Its not surprising that the fund is the second largest in the space as the 18 month rally in CEFs helped to generate new interest and the siren song of double-digit yields suckers in many investors. However, as someone who has been in this business a long time, leverage on leverage is rarely a good thing. The de-compounding of capital during down periods makes it hard to recover. When the times are good, this things rocks. But when they are bad, look out.

The second is the Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS), which was launched just a few months ago. This is a fund run by the hedge fund Saba Capital Management (Boaz Weinstein) and a mechanism for piggy-backing on their activism. This is a new innovation in the space and could have a doubling effect on reducing closed-end fund discounts. As it is actively managed, the more assets that the fund accumulates, the more activism they can engage, and the more efficient the CEF space becomes.

Conclusion

Investors sitting on the sidelines waiting for closed-end fund discounts to widen back out to historical norms could be waiting awhile. The demographic shifts not only in this country but globally, coupled with ultra-low interest rates have caused a hunt for yield. Relatively safe yields are rare. Closed-end bond funds can offer less risk than the equity markets while providing a monthly paycheck for retirees.

Given the 10,000 new retirees per day in the U.S. as the baby boomers increasingly stop working, the lack of pensions, and the need for higher interest rates, the discounts of closed-end funds could be entering a new paradigm.

We would advocate that investors understand the risks they are taking by focusing on sectors over individual securities and downside protection over capital gains. In other words, mitigating sequence of returns risk remains our primary concern over interest rate or inflation risk. The size of the CEF marketplace (at approximately $266 billion) and the increasing demand for higher yields than what the traditional bond market offers, could be shifting average discounts closer to par.

