Clean Energy Fuels: Natural Gas Trucking To See Environmental Catalysts By The End Of Year

Last December, I reported on two catalysts that could help promote natural gas trucking and therefore Clean Energy Fuels' (CLNE) bottom line: the Clean Air Action Plan and funds from the VW settlement. It has been eight months since then, so it is worth reviewing the status of both of these potential catalysts.

The Clean Air Action Plan moves toward finalization

The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are in the process of updating their joint Clean Air Action Plan this year. This plan, aimed at reducing air pollution in the San Pedro Bay area, has been important for the adoption of natural gas trucks. With a fueling station in the ports, Clean Energy Fuels has been one of the beneficiaries of the plan, and new regulations in the updated plan could again be a boon to the company.

Last November, the Ports released a "discussion document" for public comment. This received input from various stakeholders, and a perusal of those comments demonstrates that there good support for natural gas trucking. This week, the Ports released a draft plan, and the proposed regulations for trucking do not differ substantially from the discussion document. These include requiring new trucks registering in the ports to meet a near-zero NOx emission standard by 2023 and aggressively seeking funding for incentive programs for the purchase of near-zero and zero emission vehicles. Additionally, the draft often refers to near-zero emissions (achievable by natural gas vehicles), and recognizes that zero emission (electric) trucking may not be feasible for several years; much can be gained by incentivizing currently-available technologies such as natural gas.

This draft will undergo another public comment period, and is slated to reach final approval in November of this year. There are certainly concerns about how the plan will be paid for. However, the current indications are that the updated Plan will promote greater adoption of natural gas trucks, with an associated benefit to Clean Energy's bottom line.

The VW settlement funds slowly work their way toward the states

As part of its settlement for having deceived regulators about pollution emitted by their vehicles, VW must pay over $2.7 billion to the states for use in mitigating the effects of that pollution. That money will go toward various alternative-fueled vehicles, including electric and natural gas. Each state has some discretion as to how to use those funds, and many states have started the process of requesting proposals. A trustee was established in March, and allocation of funds could begin within about 6 months. The funds will be paid out over three to 10 years.

Although these incentives will not kick in for at least several months, they are still on track for the end of 2017. This timing still coincides nicely with the expected commercial availability of 12-liter near-zero NOx heavy duty natural gas engines, slated for early 2018. Meanwhile, Clean Energy has continued to build its business, increasing fuel volumes sold by more than 10% year over year in the first quarter. They now estimate that they fuel 46,000 vehicles daily.

I expect that we will hear more about the Ports' updated Plan when Clean Energy reports second quarter earnings on Aug. 3. That said, it's not likely that the stock will move suddenly during the next six months. Most of the company's business is recurring, and they are growing their volumes steadily, but still slowly. However, investors should be on the lookout for news -- regarding the VW settlement in particular -- near the end of the year. If we start seeing a lot of states allocating settlement funds toward natural gas trucking, it's worth taking a small position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.