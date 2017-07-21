MannKind: Afrezza Scripts Stable At A Bit Above 300 - Will Ads Help?

MannKind (MNKD) investors have now seen the latest Afrezza script numbers and while things seem more stable, the growth rate is not what is needed to deliver things the street, potential partners, or savvy investors want to see. For the week ending July 14th the total Afrezza scripts filled was 320. It does seem that the company has taken a step up the sales ladder by keeping sales above 300 for 6 straight weeks, but at this stage sales need leaps more-so than steps. With next weeks number I anticipate that the 4 week growth rate (the most recent 4 weeks compared to the 4 weeks prior) will be flat to slightly negative.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

If you refer to the chart above you can see one of the major hurdles that exist with Afrezza. The refill line remains much flatter than it should be. The lagging refills has been an issue since the original launch of the drug and it appears that all efforts made to attempt to improve this metric have come up short of the mark. I have seen some readers refer to "exponential growth" and "hockey stick" trajectories. Investors grounded in reality grasp that neither exponential growth nor hockey stick trajectories are possible unless the refill number follow through. Until then we are witnessing a "two steps forward and 1.5 steps back back" situation. That is not bashing nor being negative. It is simply the reality that is demonstrated in the data.

On a quarter over quarter basis we are seeing the modest steps forward. At the two week point in Q3 of 2017, sales are tracking 19.16% higher. If this drug is going to be successful it is critical that positive Q-over-Q numbers be registered. What we are witnessing in the current quarter is the best start since Q2 of 2016 when Sanofi was still in control. I will be stating the obvious here, but this is the best start of a quarter that the MannKind team has had yet.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers are on the modest positive side of the spectrum as well. Q3 of 2017 is 37.92% better than what we saw in Q3 of 2016. One big question savvy investors may be asking is the amount of effort to deliver the numbers we are seeing. A year ago the contract sales team had about 45 members and delivered 235 scripts. The current direct-hire sales team numbers at about 100 and the sales were 320. I am certain that MannKind is monitoring the cost side of the equation and performing a cost/benefit analysis. In my opinion it is likely that what is happening on such an analysis is very frustrating. Seeing year over year growth of 37% is great in a vacuum, but what we really want is to grasp the cost of that added revenue. Unfortunately, comparisons such as this for the average investor will be hard to come by even when we see the Q3 report this Fall. The reason is that a year ago there was still some Sanofi overhang.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Afrezza under MannKind control has, thus far, been underwhelming when we look at sales. The exception to that is that the last several weeks have seen some traction happening. What we need to see is that traction building. What we are actually seeing is that the traction remains much flatter than desired. In fairness to management, the cash situation is a big set of handcuffs that hamper the ability to drive growth via a push. In a perfect world "push" and "pull" have a symbiotic relationship that benefits a company. The company provides a "push" to raise awareness and then the end users provide "pull" that drives the growth. What a company likes to see is that the "pull" delivers much more reward than the expenditures in creating the push. If a company has to rely too heavily on the push, and the pull does not follow through, then one needs to consider how that might impact a business. The "push" is sales reps, ad campaigns, free samples, discounts, etc. The pull is people going to the doctor to ask about the product and people getting refills.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The launch comparison between Sanofi and MannKind is a tool that can help investors assess what MannKind is doing and accomplishing vs. what the previous partner did. This is important data because we all know that Sanofi terminated the relationship and must have done so because it saw the difficulty in garnering reasonable sales traction at reasonable prices.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My sales projections for Afrezza were published just prior to the beginning of Q3. Surprisingly, I have not received the level of push-back from passionate investors that I once did. My projections are what I feel actual sales will be. At this stage actual sales are tracking just above the top end of my projections. Actual sales at two weeks into Q3 are 622 scripts. The top end of my projections were at 615, the middle value was 585, and the lower end was 557. The good news is that sales are beating my projections. The bad news is that my projections call for a growth rate that is much more modest than what is needed to impress the street. This past week my top line projection was 321 vs. actual sales of 320.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind remains one of the chief concerns with the company, and by extension, the equity. I estimate that MannKind finished July 14th with about $37.7 million in cash. Of that amount, we need to consider a $10 million payment to Deerfield at the end of October, and a $3 million payment to Amphastar in mid November. We also need to consider that MannKind must have $10 million in cash at the end of any given month.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

By my estimates, MannKind will be in full compliance at the end of July and will have about $33 million in cash.

I estimate that MannKind will be in full compliance at the end of August with about $26 million in cash.

In my opinion MannKind will finish September (and Q3) with $18 million in cash.

At this point things get dicey. In concept MannKind needs to pay Deerfield $10 million on October 31st. In concept MannKind must have at least $10 million in cash at the end of the day on October 31st. My cash tracking has estimated cash at about $11 million on October 31st. MannKind can not pay Deerfield cash and still remain above the $10 million requirement. What are the options?

Get Deerfield to agree to take on shares instead of cash. This would dilute shareholders to the tune of 8% to 12% depending on the price agreed to. This would increase the Deerfield stake in the company (assuming that Deerfield has not sold) to a level where Deerfield may demand things like Board Seats, etc.

Get Deerfield to relax its already relaxed cash requirement even more than it already has (it was $25 million at the end of any quarter)

Find a way to raise cash through partnership, outside dilution, or debt.

Even if we assume that Deerfield accepts shares, the company will be faced with a $3 million payment to Amphastar in November. Amphastar has already renegotiated terms in the past. We can not know its appetite to negotiate yet again. In that situation, cash runs out by mid December, and the company will finish the year outside compliance with the Deerfield cash requirements.

In essence, MannKind is juggling this financial overhang at the very same time that it is considering a marketing push. Something has to give, and more likely than not it will come at the expense of the common shareholder. There are many possible situations that could happen, but the ideal situation will be a difficult task as MannKind has precious little leverage. I have long said that a cash infusion of $100 million would give Afrezza its best shot and would allow the company to put forth a big effort. Getting $1 million here and $3 million there is not resolution. That type of financing is simply buying small chunks of time whilst leverage continues to decline.

MannKind as a stock continues to be dominated by active and savvy traders grabbing a few points in either direction. Meanwhile, the big boys like Deerfield gain more and more leverage, and being the senior debtor, use that leverage to better position themselves for whatever the end game is. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.