Kinder Morgan: Same Playbook, Different Game

Kinder Morgan (KMI) surprised investors on Wednesday by promising to raise its 2018 dividend by 60% from $0.50/share to $0.80/share. Many investors were quick to dismiss this move as another ruse to pump up the stock. I don't blame them, as it's easy to draw the parallel between Kinder Morgan's renewed focus on dividends and its prior commitment that was later broken; the key differences this time are that the macro environment has improved and Kinder Morgan is no longer its old self.

Stable Commodity Environment

The magnitude of stability is up to debate, but I think we can all agree that energy prices are not going to drop 50% any time soon. Investing in Kinder Morgan today is very different from buying the stock back when oil was at historic highs (i.e., when the industry was highly sensitive to prices). Today Kinder Morgan's customers have all rationalized their operations as they were preparing for the worst at the bottom of the commodity cycle. If its customers are financially stable, then Kinder Morgan is making money. Volume should continue to be healthy and growing, as reflected by rising domestic oil production and stable natural gas production.

Different Kinder Morgan

From a financial perspective, the company is not as debt-laden as before. Total net debt as of Q1 was $2.8 billion lower than that of FYE 2014 (i.e., "peak" Kinder Morgan). What's more important is that Kinder Morgan is no longer solely dependent on debt to grow. As I explained in my previous article (read "Kinder Morgan's New Era"), Kinder Morgan Canada's (TSE:KML) IPO was a game changer. While KML's market capitalization of C$1.64 billion is still small relative to that of Kinder Morgan, the management's plan is to use KML as a financing vehicle for a variety of future projects, specifically stating that KML will rely on "additional commercial borrowings and issuances of debt and equity securities" in the prospectus. Using KML's balance sheet as currency to fund future projects is very attractive because it is a source of permanent financing (i.e., unlike debt on Kinder Morgan's balance sheet) that is not dilutive to Kinder Morgan itself. Note that even if KML becomes highly levered and runs into trouble for whatever reason, Kinder Morgan will not be affected at all.

Adequate Coverage

As I mentioned in my previous article (read "You Won't Get 'Kindered' Again"), Kinder Morgan's current dividend is well covered by the company's cash flow. Even after the 60% increase, the new quarterly dividend of $0.20/share can be satisfied through my conservative calculation of distributable cash flow (DCF minus all D&A), which was $0.20/share based on Q1 and Q2 financials. Note that my calculation of DCF also does not take any upcoming projects such as the Trans Mountain expansion into account, which makes it even more conservative.

Takeaway

I believe that it's wrong to completely dismiss Kinder Morgan today. While the company has not restored to its former glory, and I don't think it will for a long time, I don't think there is much trickery going on with the dividend hike. The commodity environment is fairly stable, the customers are doing OK, and, more importantly, Kinder Morgan has transformed itself through the KML IPO. The management may be using the same playbook to increase the stock price, but this time, it's really different.

