Husky's (HUSKF) CEO Rob Peabody on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dan Cuthbertson

Good morning and thanks for joining us. I am here with CEO, Rob Peabody; CFO, Jon McKenzie; COO, Rob Symonds; and other members of our senior executive team. We will provide an overview of our second quarter results and then open up the lines for your questions.

This call will include forward-looking information. The various risk factors and assumptions are listed in this morning's news release on our website and in our annual filings on SEDAR and EDGAR.

I will note there has been a change in our use of the non-GAAP term funds from operations, it now includes the settlements of asset retirement obligations and deferred revenue. The full definition is available in the advisory to the news release and the MD&A.

All figures are in Canadian dollars and before royalties unless stated otherwise.

As usual, you are invited to direct your specific modeling questions to our Investor Relations team following the call.

Rob will now begin the call.

Rob Peabody

Thanks, Dan, and good morning everyone. In spite of a challenging oil price environment, the second quarter unfolded largely in line with our expectations. We produced about 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent, up from about 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day a year ago. That includes the impact of 34,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day of asset sales over the last 12 months. With WTI oil prices averaging US$48, about $3.5 lower than the previous quarter, we generated increased funds from operations of $715 million.

Free cash flow was $135 million and we more than broke even on an adjusted earnings basis. We realized these results despite scheduled turnarounds at both the Upgrader and our asphalt refinery. This is a reflection of the ongoing improvements we have been making to our asset base that are lowering our cost and increasing margin. This allows us to continue to execute our capital program as planned, which will result in further reductions in our cost structure.

Capital spending of 580 million during the quarter is keeping us on track with our revised lower capital guidance between 2 billion and 2.6 billion for the year. Our results reflect the strategy we laid out at our Investor Day at the end of May, when we outlined our direction, project list and expected cost structure improvements for the coming five years.

Our main message of that event was this. We are focused on reducing the price. We need to breakeven on earnings. We are doing this by investing in a deep portfolio of projects that will materially lower our cost structure, improve margins and provide free cash flow in a low price environment. Each new investment must generate a 10% IRR on a flat US$45 WTI oil price and have at least a zero IRR at US$35 WTI.

Our balance sheet remains among the strongest in the industry with net debt at about 3.5 billion at the end of the quarter. All of this improves our resilience to downward trends in commodity, in the commodity cycle while enhancing our ability to benefit from upside commodity price swings.

We are continuing to advance our two core businesses, the Integrated Corridor and the Offshore which provide many opportunities in which to deploy capital and earn good returns. Two-thirds of our overall capital program is directed towards short-medium cycle investments in these two segments, providing increased capital flexibility.

As a reminder, the Integrated Corridor includes all of our thermal production, the Lloyd upgrading and the refinery complex, the midstream partnership and our refineries in the U.S. Midwest. This is further supported by our gas resource play production in Western Canada, which provides an internal hedge for our thermal and refining energy need. The tight physical integration of these assets and secured market access to the U.S. allows us to capture the full value chain margin from our production.

Total average Upstream production along the Corridor was in Q2, was about 247,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This included about a 117,000 barrels per day of thermal production and 30,000 barrels a day of resource play production. Average upgrading and refining throughputs were 316,000 barrels per day compared with 255,000 barrels per day in Q2 2016.

Upstream operating netbacks in the quarter were $15.29 per barrel of oil equivalent. Adding to this were Canadian upgrading margins of $22.63 per barrel and U.S. refined margins of US$7.42 per barrel.

The Offshore business encompasses our operations in the Asia-Pacific and Atlantic region. This includes production offshore China and Indonesia and exploration offshore Taiwan as well as our Atlantic operations with light oil production into Jeanne d'Arc Basin and future opportunities in the Flemish Pass.

The Asia Pacific segment of our portfolio in particular really sets us apart from our North American peers. Above and beyond the stability provided by our fixed price contracts, we capture net backs about CAD$50 per barrel and we expect to generate more than 4.2 billion in free cash flow from this region over the coming five years.

We realized an important milestone in the quarter, the testing and commissioning of the liquids-rich BD Gas Project offshore Indonesia. Gross production is now around 30 million to 40 million cubic feet per day and we’ll continue to ramp up through 2017 towards full gas sales rates. This gas fetches about CAD$9.50 per million standard cubic feet with the future escalation factors and has an operating costs of about CAD$1.25 per mcf.

In the Atlantic, West White Rose was one of the biggest headlines in the quarter. The project is a similar scale to the original White Rose development. We made significant improvements to the projects since it was first considered. They include boosting, expected capital efficiency by 30%, increasing anticipated gross production, gross peak production to 75,000 barrels per day and improving the overall resource capture. This project can deliver a 12% rate of return at a flat $45 U.S. WTI oil price.

Timing is an important factor here. By proceeding now, we can make use of existing infrastructure by time back the SeaRose -- to the SeaRose FPSO. These results an incremental operating costs of just $3 a barrel for this project. Project services are widely available with the wrapping up of the Hebron project and moving ahead with this project is immediately accretive to earnings as the project cost reduced current royalties from the White Rose field.

Looking now at the quarter, combined average production in the Offshore business was 72,700 barrels per day. Operating netbacks were $51.54 per barrel of oil equivalent, consisting of $61.90 per barrel of oil equivalent in the Asia-Pacific and $42.08 per barrel in the Atlantic. With the free cash flow being generated from Asia-Pacific, the Offshore business will cover the investments at West White Rose and offshore Indonesia and still contribute material free cash flow to the rest of the Company. Free cash flow is expected to workout at about 550 million this year from the whole of the Offshore business and about 2.7 billion over the next five years while providing define growth, which extends well into the next decade through the West White Rose project.

I’ll sum up by saying that our second quarter results indicate we are on track with our plan. We’re generating free cash flow at lower commodity prices. Along the quarter, our growing thermal production is lowering our breakevens and continues to be supported by increased heavy oil processing capacity providing for improved margins across the value chain. And both West White Rose and the BD Project are driving further value in our high netback Offshore business.

Now, I’ll ask Jon to take us through our second quarter results in a little more detail.

Jon McKenzie

Thanks Rob and welcome everyone. Overall average Upstream production was about 320,000 boe per day, up from 316,000 boe per day in the second quarter of 2016. June production average 325,000 boe per day and we remain on track with our annual guidance range of 320,000 to 335,000 boe per day.

Production reflected usual seasonal maintenance as well as further dispositions in Western Canada where we sold assets representing about 2,600 boe per day for net proceeds of 123 million. Altogether, since the second quarter of last year, we've sold above 34,500 boe per day of production. We have more than replaced these legacy assets with lower cost, higher value production.

Total Upstream operating netbacks were $23.53, an improvement of more than 35% over the $17.30 in Q2 2016. The average realized price for a total upstream production was $41.58 per boe, which compares to $34.59 per barrel in the second quarter of 2016. This includes average realized pricing of $13.44 per 1,000 cubic feet for early one gas sales.

On the Downstream, throughputs averaged 316,000 barrels per day compared to 255,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2016, which like this year was also a busy turnaround quarter.

Asphalt margins were robust to $21.56 per barrel with margins of $22.63 per barrel at the Upgrader. The Chicago 3:2:1 crack spread was lower by a couple of dollars averaging US$14.36 per barrel compared to $16.67 per barrel in the second quarter of 2016.

As a result, the average realized U.S. refining margins were above US$7.42 per barrel, which takes into account a FIFO loss of approximately US$1.37 per barrel. Now this compared to US$16.46 per barrel in Q2 of 2016 of which about $8.94 per barrel was a FIFO gain.

Now overall across the business, we recorded 715 million in funds from operations. This included a pre-tax FIFO loss of 39 million a 20 million expense related to asset retirement obligations and an 18 million charge related to exploration wells in the Flemish Pass.

We are continuing to drive efficiencies across our capital program and continuing to get more for less. Capital spending in the quarter was $580 million which is on pace with our previously revised guidance for 2017 of between 2.5 billion and 2.6 billion, and we saw free cash flow of a 135 million.

Net earnings were a loss of 93 million compared to a profit of 71 million last year and loss of a 196 million a year ago. This primarily reflects a 123 million after-tax impairment and a $23 million gain on asset sales in Western Canada. Our adjusted net earnings which is a better reflection of ongoing operations were 10 million, and this compares to a loss of 91 million in Q2 2016.

Further supporting our strategy, our liquidity remains in good shape with net debt of 3.5 billion at the end of the quarter. On an annualize basis, we’re sitting at around one-time net debt to cash flow. This number also includes 2.5 billion in cash. We also have a 4.1 billion of unused credit facilities. Our balance sheet is positioned to be sustainable through the bottom of the cycle and we are in good shape to maintain our investment grade ratings.

In regards to upcoming turnaround, we have a three-week maintenance program scheduled in the Atlanta at both the SeaRose and Terra Nova in the third quarter. So finish up, we’ll making investments and low costs developments across our portfolio to further improved our margins and reduce our breakeven point with now returning a sustainable cash dividend shareholders when the conditions are right. This approach is keeping the Company on a strong financial footing throughout the commodity price cycles while providing for better risk-adjusted returns.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Rob Symonds to review operational progress.

Rob Symonds

Thanks, Jon. I’ll start the topic with Corridor with a look at our thermal operation. At Lloyd, our three most recent thermal projects at Edam East, Vawn and Edam West continue to produce above the design capacity. Construction is continuing on a 10,000 barrel a day Rush Lake 2 projects, which will start-up in the first half of 2019. The next three projects at Dee Valley, Spruce Lake North and Spruce Lake Central were excluded to start-up in 2020, adding another 30,000 barrels a day of capacity.

Meanwhile, we are continuing to work on new carbon capture technologies in conjunction with our cold EOR [ph] activity. Plans are underway for first of its kind facility at Pikes Peak South which will capture CO2 from the steam generator. We plan to demonstration there earlier this year and now in a design stage for 30 ton per day plant, what is expected to start-up next year. I’ll remind you that we have produced about 3 million barrels of heavy oil using CO2 enhanced technology and we are currently producing about 2,000 barrels per day with this technology.

At Tucker, we're making steady progress towards our 30,000 barrels a day design capacity. We recently brought on a new eight well pad and completed drilling on another 15 well pad. First production from the 15 well pad is expected to ramp up in the first half of 2016. The Sunrise gross production was 38,300 barrels per day in the quarter, up 7% over Q1. Production months to date in July is averaging some 41,000 barrels per day, which was up to an average of 745 barrels per day for well pad, approaching our expectation of 800 to 900 barrels a day for the original 55-well. We’re completing the tie-end of an additional 14 well pad and we started steaming the first pair last week and expect the rest to begin steaming through the quarter. We’ll see initial production from these pads before the end of the year.

Turning now to the Downstream, U.S. throughputs were about 245,000 barrels per day, which represents capacity utilization of about 95%. Our Downstream operations continue to support Upstream production as we further increase our heavy oil processing capacity. At Lima, the investments we’re making will increase this capacity to 40,000 barrels per day by the end of 2018. At the asphalt refinery which is an important component of our Lloyd complex. Engineering is progressing on a project that could double our current production capacity of 30,000 barrels per day. And as mentioned earlier, we successfully completed two major turnarounds at the Upgrader and the asphalt refinery and both are now back to regular operations.

Meanwhile, our new and growing midstream partnership is always supporting our thermal growth. Constructions are ongoing on the LLB DIRECT pipeline, which will come into service in 2018. We are also building out the Northern Lake of the Southwest Saskatchewan gathering line, which is set for completion in 2020. In terms of our resource plays in Western Canada, we made good progress over the quarter. We are continuing with some portfolio tidy-ups which in Q2 represented about 2,600 boes a day of mostly medium and heavy oil.

We are currently producing about 80,000 boes a day in Western Canada of which more than 80% is gassed. And we are targeting major growth in the selection of lower cost higher yielding liquid rich gas plays. These short cycle plays offer low operating cost and better capital efficiencies than our legacy production which they replaced, and this is increasing our netback. In the Wilrich formation, we continued five wells in the second quarter with two now on production and the rest coming on stream in Q3. We are now seven wells into this year, 16 wells scheduled at Ansell and Kakwa.

In the oil and liquid-rich Montney formation, we are working a four well drilling program in the Wembley and Karr areas. The first well at Karr is currently on test, will tie in later this quarter. The second well is currently drilling and will be tied in during Q4. The initial Wembley well will be tied in later this month and the second Wembley well be drilled by Q4.

Moving now to our Offshore operations, starting with Asia Pacific. Rob touched on our new production at the liquid-rich BD Gas Project. As mentioned, this is the first of a series of capital efficient projects in the queue Offshore Indonesia. Like our Liwan Gas Project Offshore China, the BD field is located close to a local market, in this case East Java with a growing demand for natural gas. Once the testing and commissioning is wrapped up, we are expecting to ramp up towards gross daily sales gas production of 100 million standard cubic feet per day. Husky’s working interest is 40 million a day with 2,400 net barrels a day of associated levels.

Next in line of the MDA-MBH field which is being developed in tandem, the shallow water platforms for those are now in place and the contract for floating production unit is in progress. First gas from this combined project is expected in 2019-2020 timeframe. An additional field at MDK will be tied in during the same period. All three fields will share infrastructure including the FPU and the processed gas will be tied directly into the nearby existing East Java subsea pipeline. In addition, pre-engineering activities are now underway at the MAC field. We are also evaluating two additional discoveries in the area for potential development.

Offshore China, gas sales at the Liwan Gas Project during the second quarter average 272 million standard cubic feet per day were about 133 million standard cubic feet per day net to Husky. Our averaged realized sales price was $13.44 per mcf, contributing to the overall Asia-Pacific netback of $61.90 per barrel of oil equivalent. June production at Liwan averaged 331 million standard cubic feet per day or about a 162 million standard cubic feet per day net to Husky. Liwan is currently producing at about that range through July.

Looking now to Atlantic business, the West White Rose project is underway. Construction of the platform is set to start in the fourth quarter of this year, is scheduled to be installed and connected to the SeaRose in 2021 with start-up the following year, was expected net peak production in the range of 52,500 barrels a day, this project represents the renewal of our Atlantic business. White Rose extension, we're planning to add a development well in the fourth quarter of this year. We would anticipate a net peak production rate of 4,500 barrels a day.

From the exploration front, we currently assessing a new discovery at Northwest White Rose, where we delineated a light oil column measuring in excess of 100 gross meters. Any potential development here could use our existing subsea infrastructure as well as the SeaRose and the new West White Rose platform. Thank you.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to the operator, so that we can take your questions.

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Neil Mehta

So, first question is just around the current levels of production. In the second quarter, there was some turnaround activity and with some of the new production starting backup. Just wanted to get a sense of where we are right now from a volume perspective. Any color there could be helpful?

Jon McKenzie

Sure. I’ll get Rob to tell you. He is in touch with that day-to-day.

Rob Symonds

Yes, Neil. It's Rob Symonds. Certainly, our production currently is back-up into, towards the 330 level. And we’re very much on track as Jon highlighted to land within the guidance range that we provided.

Neil Mehta

And then I want to talk about the dividend at just the latest thought there. You talked about sort of the bogies that you need to see in order to get to the point where you feel comfortable resuming the dividend. The biggest one which is out of the control is the views on the oil macro and getting comfort around that. But, so latest thought in terms of how we should be thinking about the willingness to resume the dividend especially, as I’m sure you’ve had discussions with the Board since we last got an update?

Jon McKenzie

Hi Neil, it’s Jon. We’ve been very consistent on this, and the answer I am going to give you is very similar to the answer I gave you in Q1, a very similar to the answer I gave you at the end of 2016. But what we said all along is, we are looking at three preconditions to being able to resume the dividend, and we do recognize there is something that is a great value to our shareholders, and we have an equal priority in managing our capital program and returning capital back to our shareholders. But we’ve been very clear that the balance sheet needs to be repaired and we’re very comfortable that has been done, and we are very comfortable with our current levels of debt.

Secondly, we said, we needed to be free cash flow positive and earnings positive. And in today’s market, we’re there, we’ve had three good quarters of positive free cash flow, and on an operation basis at this lower oil prices, we continue to generate positive earnings. The last piece that you referenced in and around stabilization of the commodity market, we're starting to see a trend that would support reintroduction of the dividends, is somewhat more subjective than it is objective, as the other two prerequisites are. It’s something that we consistently discuss with the Board on a quarter-to-quarter basis.

But it could be pretty difficult to argue with the volatility that we’ve seen, both in terms of supply and demand through the quarter as well as how that impacts price that we are in a world where we think we’ve got stability in the commodity price and clear direction or even direction as to where the commodity price might be going. So with that in mind, it’s something we will look at again in Q3. We do recognize the importance to the investors, but it wasn’t something where we saw a clear direction for the quarter.

Neil Mehta

That’s helpful, Jon. And then the last question from me is actually around Downstream. There has been a lot of talk about RINs here in the U.S. with the 2018 RVOs that came out. So any thoughts in terms of how potentially higher RINs prices could impact the Downstream business and I will leave it there?

Rob Peabody

Yes, it’s Rob. I think I mean clearly we live with RINs prices and we have been living with them for quite some time now. We have some ability to blend some products in order to relieve some of the burden of RINs prices. We are still hoping that eventually they will come up with a better system. This still seems like the most complicated possible way to get ethanol into gasoline, and we could be dreamt up by Washington bureaucrat, I am sure. But I think -- so, I think there is better ways, but we are kind of managing them.

We certainly like a world where -- we certainly are of the view that there is still a misallocation here with one person responsible for the generation of RINs and then another person responsible for sort of pulling the whole together. So, we would like to see the market moving in a more rational way in the future, it’s also a rather disturbing market personally that it seems to be a market that moves on the basis of somebody in Washington deciding an allocation, but there you go. So we are living with it and we will see where it goes. I wish I could tell you with any sort of firm direction where it’s likely to be going, but I think that’s been out of our hands at the moment.

The next question comes from Jason Frew with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jason Frew

Good morning. I think I am just wondering about capital allocation in terms of Western Canada specifically Karr, Wembley areas versus Wilrich. How do you see those competing overtime? Are they competing? And what are the constraints, if you have stronger success at the Karr, Wembley area? Thanks.

Rob Symonds

Thanks, Jason. It’s Rob Symonds. As you know we are early days in the Karr, Wembley area and have sort of confirmed success on our Wilrich plays. Currently, I would say the situation is we are allocating more to the Wilrich probably because of the infrastructure issues. We are able to move product out of the ancillary area whereas as you know there is industry constraints in the Karr, Wembley. So, we are going to determine what we have. Certainly, a tight curve, the Montney is very attractive. And if we’re able to get egress, we will start to allocate more capital, but it’s more than 1920 timeframe that it is currently.

The next question comes from Ashok Dutta with Platts. Please go ahead.

Ashok Dutta

I had two quick questions, if I may please. The first is you’re talking about the offshore maintenance in the third quarter. Is there any way I could ask for a more specific timetable on that please?

Rob Peabody

Well, it is -- I think it’s in October, they’re both 21-day approximate shutdown for White Rose and for Terra Nova.

Ashok Dutta

Production would not be impacted, would it?

Rob Peabody

Oh, yes. Production will be impacted for both of those fields, both after zero production for those 21 days.

Ashok Dutta

Is it Rob, who is answering?

Rob Peabody

Yes.

Ashok Dutta

Okay. Hi Rob, okay. The second question is a little bit on the asphalt refinery. Any, I mean like engineering work has been underway, but is there a timeline for taking it further or do you see margins going down for any reason?

Rob Peabody

I mean, I guess versus all day, we continue to light the asphalt business. And one of the things we like about it, it actually has had a very long period, a very stable margin. And of course, we’re already significant player in the North American asphalt business, producing about 5% of North American asphalt. But the business we know very well and we like the financial characteristics of it.

And so, we are moving and we have been working on the engineering of that project. We haven’t taken a sanction decision at this point and because we’ll have to get to a point where we can get to have our FRD [ph] before we'll be doing that anyways. But it provides strategically, I just emphasize again to it provides a home for all our heavy oil production or for our portion of our heavy oil production.

And our heavy oil production is almost, I mean, it's one of the few groups in the world that makes a very, very high quality asphalt without additive. So we feel, we have a real competitive advantage there. So, we’ll continue engineering that plant and I think we said before towards the end of this year publically early next year, we’ll have another look at it.

Our first media question is from Alex Macpherson with Saskatoon StarPhoenix. Please go ahead.

Alex Macpherson

Rob, we’re just over a year out from the pipeline spill into the North Saskatchewan River last summer. In that time, can you talk about how that incident has affected, not just Husky's reputation, but the reputation of the energy industry? And what it's going to take for your company and the industry to repair public trust in Saskatchewan?

Rob Peabody

Sure. Thanks Alex. Yes, it's been a year now. I guess a couple of things I'd say above that. First of the very start, I want to say, it’s a funny thing but an incident like this does help build your relationship with the community. We worked very closely on the whole spill response with the local community and with The First Nations groups in the areas. Everybody did an outstanding job, I have to say. It was actually quite hard for me to be up there watching the response by everybody involved.

But we certainly realized that, that spill had an impact on communities and The First Nations Downstream. And as I say we are certainly grateful for the support and cooperation we’ve received. At the height of the operation, we had more than a 1,000 people that were involved in that cleanup effort, including more than 450 First Nations’ people who as I said done their outstanding job.

We have learned some lessons there as in all these things when they don’t go right, the key, and I think your point on reputation. The key is to learn from anything like that, that happens. And we have been doing just an extensive investigation ourselves. I am sure you were, other people are also look doing investigations. We are trying to learn from everything that everybody is doing here.

We expect to move forward. We expect to -- we have recently been given permission to go forward and repair the pipeline. We got a little more work to do with all the authorities before we are comfortable, ourselves including that we want to restart it. But there is a lot of changes that are going to take place there. There is going to be changes to the design, changes to monitoring equipment. And what’s interesting is this wasn’t a pipeline without monitoring equipment. This actually had two leak detection systems on it already. So, the question is, what can we learn, what can the industry learn in order to respond even faster to any anomalies in the pipeline operation.

So, I think the short answer to your question, like anything, I think, when I was a child, my mother used to tell me this. Learn from your mistakes and don’t do it again, and make sure that other people also learn from your mistakes, if possible. So everybody and not do it again so.

Alex Macpherson

Just a follow-up on that Rob. Is there one lesson that this company has learned in the last year that stands out to you as maybe the most important takeaway from what happened last summer?

Rob Peabody

Well, I'd just say that we don’t want it to happen again. I do think there was a silver lining in this. And we really did allow us to build closer relationships with both the community and First Nations. I think that to me is how do you use, which have to be reminded again, but how do you actually use a crisis to kind of build take something positive away from it ultimately.

The next question comes from Ethan Lou with Reuters. Please go ahead.

Ethan Lou

I am wondering in terms of oil sands operations, what WTI price you need to breakeven and whether you can give a breakdown of the costs per barrel?

Rob Peabody

Well, I mean what I will do is, I will give you a very high level answer, and certainly if you want to call our people, they can give you a lot more detail. But where we are, if I just look at something like Sunrise and where we are and where we are going to, our intention is that Sunrise operating cost per barrel will ultimately get into the $10 range. So that’s on a given day, that’s your operating cost per barrel. And then you have to look at still you went into a bunch of other things that are going on.

Right today, even though Sunrise is operating at -- we're still ramping up and is at roughly 40,000, I think 41,000 at the moment, it’s actually just about breakeven today even though it still in ramp-up mode. So, if you look at its actually results rate at the moment, it generally is just around breakeven today. But we expect that to dropdown further as we get it up to full production and the unit cost rates come down, both the unit operating cost rate and the unit costs to transport the drill bit and to deliver up to the site because those are all take-or-pay contracts with fixed volume things, so when you use the volume, the costs go down.

I guess the other thing I’d say is beyond that, I’m quite encouraged the thing can be done to further reduce costs in almost structural way and we talked, we talked at our Investor Day about some technology, we have that we’re working on and others as well to make significant reductions in the diluent usage that we need to transport the product. And that -- those technologies alone could actually add another $5 or so to the netback going forward. And that’s just one of many, many technology improvement that we and others in the industry are working on.

Ethan Lou

And my next question, I’m wondering at what stage the talks with TransCanada are with respect to shipping on Keystone XL?

Rob Peabody

I’m not -- I think you’ll be better off asking TransCanada that.

Ethan Lou

Okay. Has Husky committed any volumes?

Rob Peabody

I don’t think we disclose that one way or other.

The next question comes from Geoffrey Morgan with Financial Post. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Morgan

Earlier on the call you’d mentioned that the balance sheet and your view has been repaired. Wanted to ask it, there are a lot of asset for sale in Canada right now, a lot of companies selling. With Husky be interest in these assets, and if so, which information? I have a follow-up as well.

Rob Peabody

I guess I just say that, we always look at all opportunities coming along. I think you’re correct that there is probably more opportunities than there has been in a while out there. But any acquisition has to compete with our -- what we consider our very strong organic investment portfolio. So, we’ll continue to look, but the opportunities have to clear a pretty high bar.

Geoffrey Morgan

Okay. And what would you prioritize doing an acquisition, if there was something that was especially attractive or reinstating you dividend? Or is that not a fair comparison one or the other?

Rob Peabody

It's probably not a fair comparison. It depends just how attractive, but maybe I’ll pass that over to Jon.

Jon McKenzie

To answer your question, we -- both are important. So we haven’t prioritized one versus the other. We recognized the dividend is important as well as reinvesting in our asset portfolio. But to Rob's point, anything we would do on the M&A side as to compete with the portfolio and it’s got to compete with the existing capital, which we think is robust. It certainly takes us to a very different place on a cost structure basis.

So what you won't see is, who is something that off strategy for outside sort of the existing operating areas that we’re in. We made a commitment to stay diversified and to stay integrated. Our capital plan reflects and it gets us to a very good place in terms of our future costs structure. But we are always looking at opportunities to improve upon that plan, with an eye that we need a sustainable dividend that our shareholders value when the conditions are ready.

Geoffrey Morgan

Okay, thank you. And if I can speak in one more. In terms of prioritizing investments in oil assets in Western Canada versus the Atlantic, how does cost compare between the two? And if you had a line of projects, where would Western Canada fit relative to some of the projects you are investing in these?

Rob Peabody

Sorry, this is Rob again. I'd say that we are prioritizing investing sort of out in our two core businesses, the Offshore business, the Integrated value chain. So, I think the priority is mostly about reinforcing those businesses going forward. And so that’s kind of -- it’s not an either or, it’s how do we take each of those business and making it stronger overtime.

Jon McKenzie

And I would add to that, those investments have unique fingerprints, but West Corridor was of those investments clear our internal hurdle rates. So to compare one versus the other is a little bit apples-and-oranges and then I do have different characteristics and financial fingerprints. And what is clear is that everything we invested needs to clear our hurdle rates of 10% of 45 and zero at 35 IRRs.

The next question comes from Ian Bickis with The Canadian Press. Please go ahead.

Ian Bickis

I was hoping you can update on the total cost of cleanup of the Saskatchewan spill with another round of cleanup underway. And also kind of just the overall cost to the Company of the spill and the disruptions to operations that you had?

Rob Symonds

Yes, this is Rob Symonds. So at the end of 2016, the total cost that it had been incurred by the partnership was a $107 million in. While yes, we're again that number largely accounted for all of the cost as we go forward.

Ian Bickis

So that includes everything as you're doing this year as well?

Rob Symonds

107 largely accounts for all the costs.

Ian Bickis

Okay. And then just quickly on the East Coast, the well that has -- and you drilled the two that were dry. Did that affect at all any future investment plans or and how much those wells cost to drill?

Rob Symonds

So I guess the main thing to say is the Flemish Pass. I think in both our companies mines remain an excellent development opportunity. Again, we’ve had successes at Mizzen, at Harpoon, at Bay du Nord at Baccalieu, so these -- it was definitely disappointing having two dry holes. But overall, we are still pretty happy with the way the whole thing is coming together. So the wells were actually drilled, I don’t -- I think the total cost to us 35% was somewhere in the range of around $18 million, which was under the original budget that we planned for the wells. The wells actually drilled very rapidly and we had really good productivity on them.

The next question comes from Chris Varcoe with Calgary Herald. Please go ahead.

Chris Varcoe

Hi, Rob. Just a follow-up on Alex’s question. You talked about the fact that you’ve done an investigation into the pipeline spill in Saskatchewan. And I’m wondering what changes are you making or have you already made a result of that investigation?

Rob Symonds

Sure. This is Rob Symonds. So certainly once, we went through a very significant investigation of all the incidence that occurred and we transferred the learning particularly on slow stability over to all of our operations and share those with other pieces. For the specifics of '16 TAN repair, we have put in a number of enhancements of what was there before particularly on monitoring movement on the line, including fiber optics on the pipeline, inclinometer to measure ground and we so on top of ground movement, higher grades of steel, thicker wall pipe. To ensure that we really understand what happened, we designed a case that will not occur again. But we monitor it because of course the ground movement is a non-predictable thing. So, I think we're transferring that loading everywhere.

Chris Varcoe

Just a follow-up and this is a more general question. But you mentioned the fact that you had two pipeline leak detection systems that are failed. And we’ve seen this similar problem with leak detection systems not working as while another spills involving producers. Why do you think that producers are having so much problems with internal leak detection systems or maybe more specifically why did you have a problem with yours?

Rob Symonds

First of all, I mean, what I’d say is the leak detection systems didn’t fail. But now we’re getting into a very complicated answer, which probably is an appropriate here. But what I would say is pipeline systems are dynamic systems and things are happening all the time. So you can imagine, if you’re looking at pressure and tempered -- pressure and flow data, it’s always fluctuating to some degree. So that any leak detection system is trying to find anomalies in a fluctuating and dynamic system. So, it's not that the systems failed, it’s just that there wasn’t unambiguous message coming from the system so at least that would be my interpretation of it. But these additional systems are to focus more locally on high risk areas, so that you got a better chance of getting an immediate indication.

This concludes the time allocated for questions on today’s call. I will like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Rob Peabody. Please go ahead.

Rob Peabody

Thanks very much and just a wrap up. I just want what say. Overall, we delivered quarter-over-quarter increase in funds from operations against the backdrop of lower WTI prices and two significant turnarounds in our operations. And this is a reflection of how our cost structure continues to improve, bringing down our earnings cash breakevens and further increasing our ability to generate free cash flow. Thanks again everyone for joining us today.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

