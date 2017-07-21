Earth Central Bankers Are Easy

“Waste your brain; wax your board; pray for waves”

--Woody, Earth Girls Are Easy, 1988

Events taking place across capital markets have been out of this world in many ways over the last several years. Less than a decade after tumbling into the abyss, risk assets including U.S. stocks have been on a rocketship run ever since. And markets are increasingly at risk of traveling off course and starting to rise uncontrollably into the atmosphere as we continue forward from here. The primary reason? Because central bankers across the globe are still too easy with their monetary policy.





Rocketship Run

“5-4-3-2-1 Blast off! Another rocketship run”

--Rocketship Run, The Laurie Berkner Band, 2008

The U.S. stock market has provided a delightful romp for its participants over the last many years. Since bottoming in March 2009, the U.S. stock market has provided its investors with a nearly straight upward trajectory virtually without interruption. It has been an awesome ride higher with stocks now trading +60% higher than they were at their previous highs a decade ago.

This has all been marvelous. But just because a rocket is impressively rising into the sky does not mean it will fly forever. Ideally, the rocket will level off into a more steady trajectory. In other instances, however, rockets can fall back to earth. And sometimes, the rocket can end up running too hot and eventually explodes. As we proceed forward into the second half of 2017 and beyond, it is the growing risk of the U.S. stock market rocket eventually breaking apart that is rising by the day.

What could possibly go wrong? Unfortunately, we’ve heard this song so many times before throughout marketplace history. Recent history gave us the roaring 1920s, the Nifty Fifty in the late 1960s, the tech boom in the late 1990s, and the housing boom in the mid-2000s. In each instance, stocks were soaring to the moon. And in the case of the 1920s, the 1960s, and the late 1990s for stocks and the mid-2000s for houses, they were trading at historically high valuations that were being explained away by “this time it’s different notions” such as the justified premium for recession proof growth or transformational change. But in each past instance, it turned out the laws of gravity had not been repealed and the forces of reality finally rushed back in. What followed in the aftermath of reaching such great heights included the pain of reflecting on the major risks that were being completely overlooked at the time but eventually became so obvious in retrospect.

Rocket Fuel

So here we are once again today. Stocks are on yet another space journey. At more than 23 times earnings, stocks have only been more expensive just one other time in history. These premium valuations are being justified today, however, by forces such as historically low interest rates. This is not only true but all fine and dandy for those that continue to fly on the stock market ride. But is it really different this time? Have the laws of gravity been finally repealed in the post crisis period? Are we really going to make it to the stars by the end of the decade?

The answer? No.

This does not mean that stocks cannot continue rising. And this is where the most significant risks are now accumulating for risk assets in general and the U.S. stock market in general as we move into the second half of 2017 and beyond. For we are increasingly running the risk of stocks suddenly rising uncontrollably into the atmosphere before completely blowing apart.

So what’s the problem? A number of disconnects have existed for some time that suggest today’s stock market is not the secular bull market that many proclaim but instead the third phase of a cyclical bear market that has yet to fully play itself out. Put simply, this is a stock market throughout the post crisis period in general and since 2011 in particular (even more so since 2013) that has been rising not because of healthy fundamental forces but instead because of high octane rocket fuel that may not be stable for the long-term market participant.

First, it has been no secret that the stock market has risen impressively throughout the post crisis period despite the fact economic growth has been sluggish to poor. The dawn of secular bull markets are not founded on extended periods of sluggish growth. Instead, they are founded on economies and markets that have been completely cleansed and capitulated and thus have been primed for recovery as a result. Moreover, we would not have seen the dramatic rise of outsider change agents in the political process across the world in the years since the end of the crisis if things outside of the stock market were going swimmingly well. It takes more than a rising stock market to signal a secular bull market, as juicing stock prices higher is the easy part - just ask Chinese policy makers in 2015. It’s getting the sustainably strong economic growth that is the hard part, and today’s market simply does not have it.

Second, bonds (TLT) have been spinning a different tale for years that fly in the face of the stock market rocketship story. When things are truly going really well in a normally functioning market, rising stock prices will be accompanied by rising bond yields. Why? Because rational investors are selling their bonds (IEF) to pursue the higher return opportunities being presented by the stock market. And in the late 1990s and the mid 2000s, this is exactly what was taking place. It wasn’t that investors couldn’t also make money in bonds during these time periods, but yields were still on the rise. What have we had in the current environment, particularly since 2011 and 2013? Stocks have been steadily climbing at the same time that bond yields have been steadily falling. In short, an out of this world disconnect.

Third, stocks are still rising at the same time that volatility (VXX) has fallen to historical lows. Whether we see a 8 or a 7 handle on the CBOE Volatility Index before it’s all said and done remains to be seen, but with greed abound and fear virtually non-existent, it stands to wonder how much buying rocket fuel is left in the stock market tank when more than 94% of individual investors and 99% of institutional investors believe the stock market is going to be trading higher one year from today according to the United States One Year Index from Yale’s International Center for Finance (after all, if you think the stock market is going to be trading higher one year from now, why wouldn’t you be fully invested already).

A stock market that is rising relentlessly despite an otherwise lackluster economy, that is acting strange in rising at a time when bond yields are falling, and that is running on the fumes of a near universal sense of optimism. Wall Street, we’re bound to have a problem at some point down the road.

Earth Central Bankers Are Easy

So why all of these distortions? Why a stock market that is rising despite the economy? Why are cats and dogs playing together with stocks and bonds steadily rising at the same time? Why is volatility as low as it has ever been? And why are investors so supremely confident?

Simple, because earth central bankers are easy.

In fact, earth central bankers are far too easy with their monetary policy. And they have been far too easy for far too long. Easy monetary policy for too long played a major part in the rise and fall of the markets in the 1920s, the 1960s the 1990s and the mid-2000s. And here we find ourselves today.

To this point, consider the linked short article from The Economist magazine from April 16, 1998 entitled America’s Bubble Economy. A close read reveals that it could easily have the date removed from the top of the article and simply be reprinted in this week’s issue of the magazine. It would be just as relevant today as it was two decades and two market manias ago. But somehow despite all of our knowledge and education, when it comes to financial markets policy makers and investors simply cannot learn from their past mistakes. As a result, we are all unfortunately once again left doomed to repeat history whether you are fully aware of what it taking place yet again or are completely blind to it.

When it comes to today, it is even more alarming to consider the extremes in which we are operating with accommodative policy. Consider just a few of the following distortions that exist in today’s financial markets. All of these charts are from Yardeni Research with rockets added by me for emphasis.

If nothing else, what these charts and others like them show is that we left the planet of anything even remotely resembling a normally functioning policy backdrop long ago and have instead embarked on an unchartered trip into monetary policy outerspace. The implications of deliberate policy distortions such as those shown above are yet unknown.

But isn’t the Fed raising interest rates today and talking about shrinking their balance sheet later this year? Hasn’t the People’s Bank of China been shrinking its balance sheet since 2015? Isn’t the European Central Bank working toward tapering their QE stimulus program? Isn’t the Bank of Japan’s QE stimulus program also inevitably reaching the end of its road fairly soon? Indeed, all of these things are true and global monetary policy is now on a tightening path. But the pace of this tightening is still far too slow, as the collective balance sheets of global central banks continue to expand. And any moves toward tightening are far too little and are coming far too late at this point. Put simply, slowly moving from unprecedentedly easy to still extraordinarily easy with your monetary policy is simply not enough when signs of manic distortions are already underway.

This is what makes the behaviors of monetary policy makers as of late all the more disconcerting. Put simply, they know that financial market risks are rising by the day because of monetary policy that has remained too easy for too long. They have explicitly said as much. Yet they remain too clever by whole in trying to raise the prospects of monetary tightening while at the same time trying not to upset financial markets. For every mention of an incrementally tighter move in monetary policy, it is accompanied by an equally reassuring point about how rates aren’t going to have to go up that much or we may even consider applying more stimulus.



Here’s the thing. You’ve got a U.S. stock market (IVV) that is trading at +60% above its record highs. It is doing so with underlying price volatility at record lows. The Italian (EWI) and Spanish (EWP) governments can borrow money for ten years for a lot less than the U.S. government. Japan (EWJ) can borrow money for ten years for free and Switzerland (EWL) you have to pay the government for the right to lend them money (yeah, I don’t get it either).

If you as a policy maker cannot seize on the moment now to start talking more boldly and assertively about the heavy lifting that now needs to be done in trying to return to monetary policy planet Earth, than when if ever? The time came and went long ago where the double talk needed to be set aside and policy makers needed to start talking firmly and with confidence about the need to return extraordinary monetary policy back to normal. Yet so many years later, they continue to dither and financial market risks continue to rise.

How will all of this end? Nobody truly knows because there is no past precedent upon which to reflect when it comes to where we are today with monetary policy. It’s that extreme. But what we do know is that past manias were fueled and finally exploded thanks to earth’s central bankers that were far too easy with their monetary policy for far too long.

As The Flight Continues

Of course, the article in The Economist mentioned above that was ultimately proved to be spot on was still two years and 450 S&P points early in its own right.

This highlights a key risk facing markets today. We are likely already in the midst of a market that is racing higher on an excess of monetary policy rocket fuel. And with policy makers moving far too slowly to adjust and increasingly doomed to repeat the same mistakes of the past, it is very possible that we could see risk assets in general and U.S. stocks in particular start to accelerate into the heavens at an increasing speed. Put simply, the risk that markets are going to start running away from policy makers is building by the day. Thus, the risk for further upside in risk asset prices in the meantime remains strong.

Of course, the same article in The Economist was ultimately on the right side of things four years and 400 S&P points later, which is the ultimate problem with yet another repeat of such an outcome today. Under such a scenario, the stock market will start running higher at an accelerating speed, a growing number of investors will chase it, policy makers that moved too slowly when they had the chance will suddenly be forced to pound hard on the monetary tightening brakes, the risk asset rocket will explode and everything will come falling back to earth.

Don’t believe it will happen this time around? To the contrary, I don’t believe it won’t happen yet again this time around since the script is being followed to the letter by policy makers in making the same mistake over and over again. So many years to take evasive action. Yet here we still are today so many years later on the same collision course.

In the meantime, the risk asset rocket continues to rise into the sky today, and the central bank rocket fuel continues to flow. When will it end? It could be any time now, but not likely immediately or extremely soon as long as central bank liquidity continues to expand at its current rate. But not necessarily that far off in the future anymore either now that policy makers are increasingly waking up to the risks at hand.

So continue to enjoy the ride, but know the type of market you are truly investing in today and for as long as it lasts, which may be a few more months to a few more years. For if you thought the end of the last four U.S. stock market rocket runs were bad, we may very well be in for the addition of an extraordinary new chapter upon which historians can eventually reflect at some point in the future.

And recognize that no matter when the end finally comes that not all asset class categories are going to be hit at once. In fact, many may continue rising for some time if not throughout any future episode. Economically sensitive cyclical stocks such as industrials (XLI), consumer discretionary (XLY) and tech (XLK) along with spread product such as high yield bonds (HYG) and emerging market debt (EMB) will likely go first, while defensive stocks such as health care (XLV), consumer staples (XLP) and utilities (XLU) (dedicated equity investors have to rotate somewhere, right, and this is where they have almost always rotated in the past under such circumstances) along with long-term U.S. Treasuries (TLT). It is also worth noting that the next go around is not likely to come in the form of a financial crisis (XLF), which may provide banks (KBE) with a time to shine for a time as well. Eventually these more defensive stock segments also likely give way, but other segments of capital markets such as precious metals (GLD), other hard assets (DJP) and selected hedges are also likely to be there doing their own thing and may be ready to help pick up the slack once that time comes. And there is a reason why cash (BIL) is always considered king. Such are the benefits of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.

