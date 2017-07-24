Natural Gas' Coming Adventure

Over the past six weeks, August NYMEX natural gas futures have been trading in a range from just over $2.80 to $3.20 with the price moving above and below the $3 per MMBtu pivot point for the energy commodity. At first, a rejection of the $3.50 level on May 12 sent the price lower making a series of lower highs and lower lows. The price reached a low of $2.832 on July 5, and it looked like natural gas could head down for a test of critical support at the February 2017 lows at $2.522.

These days, natural gas is a market that is fighting bullish and bearish factors and as often happens in markets, when the price moves lower we hear all of the reasons why it will go even lower. When the price rises, the bulls come out of the woodwork with their reasoning why today’s highs will be tomorrow’s lows. On the bullish side of natural gas, a burgeoning demand vertical in the form of LNG exports has opened a new and exciting market for U.S. natural gas output. On the bearish side of the coin, massive deposits of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States contain decades of proven reserves. Since July 5, natural gas clawed its way back to either side of the $3 pivot point where the bulls and the bears are both expecting the price to move in their favor over the coming weeks and months.

Critical support faded in the rear view mirror

The continuous contract lows in natural gas stand at the late February bottom at $2.522 per MMBtu. On the August NYMEX futures contract, the lows on that day were at $2.91 so when nearby natural gas fell to lows of $2.832 on July 5 it started to look like a test of the $2.50 level was in the cards for the energy commodity. However, the July 5 low turned out to be a bottom, and critical support has faded in the market’s rearview mirror as the price rallied to the north of the $3 per MMBtu level. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, natural gas got up to a high of $3.1140 on Thursday, July 20 but was unable to move above technical resistance at $3.122 the June 29 highs. Meanwhile, the energy commodity put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart last Thursday; the price traded to a higher level than the previous day and closed below its prior lows. On Friday, the energy commodity followed through on the downside to close the week at the $2.964 per MMBtu level. The price move on moderate volume was a bit surprising given the inventory numbers released on the same day.

Inventory injections are not all that bearish

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of natural gas only increased by 28 billion cubic feet for the week ending on July 14. Total stockpiles stand at 2.973 trillion cubic feet which is 9.1% below last year’s level at this time of the year and 5% below the five-year average. The amount of natural gas currently held in storage compared to the five-year average has been moving lower which is a sign of a tightening market. Additionally, after two straight years of record inventories at the end of the injection season, it is starting to look like there will not be a third straight record high in stocks in 2017.

17 weeks to go until the start of the winter season

Market expectations for last Thursdays EIA data were in-line with the release. With seventeen weeks to go before the annual withdrawal season begins sometime in November, we will need to see a weekly injection of an average of 63 bcf to achieve a new record high for stockpiles before the start of the winter season. The standing record is last year’s 4.047 tcf, and it is starting to look like that amount of gas in storage will not reach that level. Last week’s injection was less than half the weekly amount required to fill up stocks to a new record high. In 2015, total stockpiles rose above the four trillion cubic feet level for the first time since the EIA reported data on inventories. In 2016, stocks rose to a marginally higher level. Meanwhile, 2017 is starting to look like a year where even the 4 tcf level may be elusive. An injection of 60.5 bcf is required each week to reach the four trillion mark. The recent trend in inventory injections is not all that bearish for the price of natural gas and the bearish price activity following last week’s data release was surprising as the 100 bcf injection has become rare.

The 100 bcf injection has become elusive

Over the course of this injection season, we have only had one week where the EIA reported an injection of over 100 bcf. For the week ending on June 2, stocks rose by 106 bcf, but that was the only triple digit injection so far in 2017. For stocks to get to the four tcf level, we will need to see a few more of these 100+ bcf weeks before the end of the season of stockpile building. Meanwhile, the low level of builds that has kept inventories 9% below last year’s level and only 5% above the five-year average are likely the result of the new demand vertical in natural gas that is siphoning off the energy commodity and exporting it to other nations around the world.

The technology that has created the opportunity for the liquefication of natural gas into LNG for transport to export markets around the world has increased the addressable market for U.S. natural gas. As the business grows and shipments of the energy commodity depart from U.S. ports, the demand side of the fundamental equation for natural gas has grown. It is likely that in 2017 and future years, increasing demand will support the price of natural gas despite the massive reserves located in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the nation.

$4 target this winter, to start

As the bearish key reversal trading pattern last Thursday caused the price to fall below the $3 per MMBtu level once again, I view any further price declines as another buying opportunity in the natural gas market. Given the recent flow of the energy commodity into storage facilities, it will be difficult to collect enough gas to challenge last year’s record high in inventories or even surpass the four trillion cubic feet level.

Late last December, the price of natural gas rose to the highest level since late 2014 when it traded at $3.9940 per MMBtu. My projection is that we will see a higher level than last year’s highs as the peak winter season approaches and inventories could be the driving force that sends to price to levels above $4. It will be the weather-related demand that ultimately dictates the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas in the months ahead and into the winter months of early 2018. However, the price is now higher than it was last year at this time and a similar trading pattern over the months ahead will reward those who view any price weakness over the coming weeks as a buying opportunity. Each year is a new adventure in the natural gas market, and the peak season of demand is coming closer each week.

