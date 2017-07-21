One Threat From OPEC Can Finish Off Most Deepwater Oil Drilling

OPEC and Russia's motivations are clear, make as much money as possible while oil is still used for transportation fuel.

Despite oil supply and demand being in balance now, the price of oil is still low due to a high inventory of oil in storage.

The resilience of shale oil has made it difficult for oil prices (USO) to recover, despite what is essentially a production freeze by OPEC and Russia. This is not sitting well with them, as what began as a mere flesh wound is starting to gush financial blood and the only suave has been to take on more debt.

As Goldman Sachs recently pointed out, somebody has to reduce oil production for the price of oil to rise past the upper $40s per barrel. It won't be shale, OPEC or Russia that cuts. That leaves deepwater oil, once again as the target, in lieu of the disruptive Middle Eastern war I still expect.

OPEC still has the cheapest oil on the planet and Russia needs oil revenue to maintain its position as a regional hegemon. The OPEC meeting in Russia on Monday could come with a very serious message to deepwater oil producers and those who would finance them: "Stop building new megaprojects or we'll bury you with new supply."

Oil Supply and Demand Are in Balance

These charts from the International Energy Agency of global oil supply and demand indicate that oil supply and demand are in balance.

The inventory of oil is near its five year high keeping oil prices low. Absent demand exceeding supply for some period of time or a shock to the oil markets the price of oil will remain under pressure.

OPEC and Russia Know EVs Are Coming

I have referred to OPEC's World Oil Outlook before. I strongly suggest using their website if you have any notion of investing in oil and gas stocks. You will be blown away by the intuitive and interactive nature of the information.

One thing you will quickly find on the site is that OPEC's view on electric vehicles is quickly evolving. Bloomberg recently put out this chart, which should crystallize just what OPEC thinks about electric vehicles and other non-gasoline fueled cars.

The impact of more EVs is profound. While the number of passenger cars will roughly double from one billion to two billion by 2040, mostly from emerging nations such as India and China, oil demand is not projected to move much. Increasing efficiency for gasoline (petrol) fueled cars, plus EVs and other alternative fueled cars, will prevent oil demand from surging.

Investors should consider that policy in India is to try to have 100% of new car sales be EVs or other alternatives by 2030. They won't likely make it to 100% by then, but a very large percentage of cars will likely be EVs by then.

In China, given their smog problem and dictatorial style of government, don't be surprised to see them follow India's lead and push heavily towards EVs. There are at least six battery factories being built in China right now and there are talks that Tesla (TSLA) could build a factory there soon with some Chinese financial support.

Under the Paris Climate Agreement, even in a case of low compliance, OPEC only sees oil demand rising to about 110 mbd by 2040 in their highest estimate. On the low side, they see oil demand falling to 98 mbd in 2040, after demand crests in the middle 2020s -- as I have forecast. Here is OPEC's chart of the oil demand through 2040 under different scenarios (for the record, I believe scenario B is most likely to happen):

Regardless of which scenario plays out, it is clear that oil demand will not be rising much into the future. My anticipation is that advances in technology at all levels, from ICE vehicles, to hybrids, to EVs, lead to dramatic increases in the average equivalent mileage of the automobile fleet.

Right now the average car in America gets 25mpg. As a harbinger of how more drivers will barely increase new demand for oil, let's consider the new Toyota (TM) Hybrid Camry, retailing for a little over $30,000, that gets 50mpg. Given the retail price is only about a thousand dollars more than the traditional Camry, why would't people opt for the Hybrid Camry? So, if drivers double in the next couple decades, and EVs only represent one-eighth of all cars according to OPEC, but mileage dramatically increases via hybrids and better ICE efficiency, it isn't hard to consider that oil demand might be almost done rising.

That OPEC, and Russia, know that oil demand is set to stop rising in the next decade or two, and then come down, is very important to their motivations on oil. They understand that they are in a race against time for maximizing their oil revenues. They are acutely aware that they will have to diversify their economies in the next two decades using that money. Saudi Vision 2030 is the exclamation point on that idea.

Deepwater Oil Megaproject Development Is Extremely Financially Vulnerable

Deepwater oil faces two major problems. The first is that it is the most expensive oil to extract at this point. Second, is that large scale "megaprojects" for developing deepwater locations take many years to pay back the financing.

Investors understand that EVs are coming too. That is why so many deepwater oil projects have been delayed or cancelled in recent years. So, despite a small increase in FID this year, it remains very unlikely that deepwater will rebound significantly under any circumstances.

The small rise in committed money to deepwater development though can't be comforting to OPEC and Russia. Under current assumptions, Rystad Energy is indicating that deepwater will add development in upcoming years. If the EV revolution comes at the more aggressive adoption scenarios, then oil price might never recover to the $70 plus that OPEC and Russia really need, if deepwater does indeed make any significant comeback.

It's important not to equate all offshore drilling with deepwater. About 29% of oil comes from offshore, but only a little less than half of that is deepwater or ultra deepwater. Those are the types of projects that are the most vulnerable to low oil prices, despite what I noted in my last article -- Wood Mackenzie states that, "breakevens have come down 20% since mid-2014, but it is still not enough for most developments to move forward."

The projects that are moving forward the most are in shallower water. Total (TOT) is very adeptly cherry picking projects around the globe with good economics. So are several other companies. As Ernst and Young has posted on the front page of their Oil & Gas Megaproject Development page:

The current period of low oil prices has led to increased sensitivity around escalating development costs and called into question the commercial viability of many projects. As a response, project hurdle rates across the industry have been recalibrated to the market expectation of a lower-for-longer oil price outlook. In other words, to avoid being deferred or cancelled, projects must now be designed to be less costly to develop and with greater certainty over budget and schedule targets.

Shale of course has famously cut costs as well. By the time shale isn't pumping as much though, sometime the middle to late next decade according to the EIA, oil demand might already be tipping over. That makes it hard to justify financing a deepwater projects that might take a decade to payback.

The problem is that Wall Street has insanely issued debt to do all sorts of oil projects, including shale and offshore. Something has to give, or oil prices will never rise and RethinkX Founder, Stanford Professor Tony Seba, could be right about oil prices plunging once again. That possibility terrifies OPEC and Russia regardless of what they say publicly about being willing to have low oil prices indefinitely.

With OPEC and Russia racing against the end of the oil age to make the money they need, what is their logical course of action now? It seems apparent to me that they need to fire another shot across the bow of the oil industry, but make it a precision shot, not a buckshot.

One analyst, Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank AG, thinks that the shot ought to be a bazooka from OPEC. He has been saying that OPEC should "drill, baby, drill" to put more shale out of business: "They should let prices crash to kill shale and then aim for steady price increases in the long term."

The problem with Weinberg's argument is that OPEC and Russia would have a very hard time affording another leg in a price war. What they should do is something more passive aggressive.

The shot that OPEC and Russia could and should make instead soon, either implicit, or possibly explicit, is a very simple threat: "Dear deepwater investors, if you finance deepwater projects, we will go back to pumping with no limits and bankrupt you."

Two Deepwater Drillers to Sell

There is obviously no telling if OPEC and Russia will do something that makes sense. Maybe they do have the patience of Job to wait for slow declines in offshore fields and for shale to turnover in a decade, to cut into oil inventories and raise oil prices. Maybe they truly believe that oil demand will increase all the way to 2040. Maybe they just don't care about the money anymore. Do you see how absurd it is to think they aren't thinking about exactly what I'm talking about here?

As investors our money needs to be placed in ways that manage risk. I know the temptation by many is to think that there is an inevitable rebound coming in the drilling stocks. Many see value in the beaten up drillers. I see value traps. Here are two I'd stay away from with a two-mile drill bit.

TransOcean (RIG): I first told folks to sell TransOcean in late 2014. It's been a good short, but I wish I had done it a few months earlier. Through recent transactions, RIG has become an near pure play on deepwater. They nearly completely tied to a resurgent deepwater segment. As an investor, consider the risk of that in light of what is in the best interests of OPEC and Russia.

On top of an existential threat, TransOcean is not healthy financially and has few assets worth anything to speak of if deepwater drilling doesn't rebound. They recently sold their jackup fleet because it was among their only assets with value and even that essentially only got them out of the debt payments on the equipment.

Transocearn claims gross property, plant and equipment of $27.4 billion. I call BS. There is very little demand for any of their claimed "assets." That means their total assets of 26.72 billion is grossly overstated.

In addition to overstated assets, TransOcean carries about $2.5 billion of current liabilities against about $3 billion of cash. While they have some receivables, the company is certain to eat into cash significantly this year, leaving them very vulnerable next year if a business upturn doesn't materialize.

Ultimately, and I'm not a going to zero sort of guy, I think TransOcean has to go through a restructuring via bankruptcy. They need to wipe out debt, restate assets with real values and come out with the ability to be profitable based upon realistic business expectations.

Ensco (ESV): There are other candidates, but Ensco just agreed to a deal to merge with Atwood Oceanics and is in the news. Already, some bond holders are vowing to fight the deal. They'll probably fail to stop it, but they're right to fight. This deal could very well add to the company's stress and eventually lead it to a prepackaged bankruptcy around 2019 or 2020.

Ensco is still digesting its purchase of Pride International which had made the company the second largest offshore driller with significant deepwater exposure in West Africa and Brazil. Despite a win to contract three drillships in West Africa recently, that is a market undergoing significant stress.

As noted in a Seeking Alpha breaking news update, Ensco has agreed to pay off $1.3 billion of Atwood debt, while still having to deal with their own $5.3 billion of debt. Bond holders should be scared, this deal is setting the company up for bankruptcy, which means that bondholders would be the new shareholders.

The combined company also suffers from the problem of stated assets not being worth anywhere near what the balance sheet says. That means that in a bankruptcy, lower priority bondholders might not do very well.

Essentially, Ensco is three merged companies at this point. It has high debt and might lose money this year. It does have a good short-term cash position. It's backlog of business is fair, but it falls off dramatically after 2018.

