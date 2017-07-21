McClatchy's (MNI) CEO Craig Forman on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

McClatchy Co (NYSE:MNI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 21, 2017, 12:00 ET

Executives

Stephanie Zarate - IR

Craig Forman - President, CEO & Director

Elaine Lintecum - CFO, VP of Finance and Treasurer

Mark Zieman - VP, Operations

Analysts

Avi Steiner - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michael Kupinski - NOBLE Capital Markets

David Huber - Wells Fargo

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Douglas Arthur - Huber Research Partners

Stephanie Zarate

Thank you, Krista and thank you all for joining us today for second quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm Stephanie Zarate, Investor Relations Manager and I'll be available to answer any follow up questions you may have after our call this morning. My phone number is 916-321-1931 and you can also find my contact information on our website. This call is being webcast at mcclatchy.com and will be archived for future reference. Our earnings release was issued this morning before the market opened and I hope you've had a chance to review it. Joining me today is Craig Forman, our President and CEO; our Vice President of Operations, Mark Zieman; and our Vice President and CFO, Elaine Lintecum.

This conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that are described in our SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those described during the call. Also, non-GAAP amounts discussed this morning are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and are scheduled posted on the website or in the body of our press release.

Now, I'll turn the call over the Craig Forman.

Craig Forman

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We've had a productive second quarter here at McClatchy, my first full quarter as CEO and I would like to begin this call by reviewing some significant progress we're making as we accelerate the pace and cadence of our digital transition as well as updating you all on a few of the initiatives we have implemented during the quarter.

We have found productivity improvements and have released more new digital products in the past 6 months than in the prior 18 months. We have successfully found cost savings as we transition and run the business more efficiently and digitally. We're developing new ways to manage expenses to our revenue in order to stabilize our results over time.

Here are some milestones of progress. The sequential, nearly 7 percentage-point improvement in our quarterly adjusted EBITDA decline rate but we continue to be unsatisfied by the absolute level of the EBITDA decline. The growth in our digital subscribers to more than 91,000 in a quarter where we changed our overall publishing and subscription technology platform and engineering effort akin to an airline changing its entire reservations, loyalty and operations system with minimal impact on the flight line and further growth in our unique visitor and other audience and engagement metrics. These key performance indicators underscore trends that are headed in the right direction. In May, we regionalized our publisher structure, consolidating oversight in several markets. This organization change has created efficiencies in the business as well as cost-savings which were realized for a portion of the second quarter. This means, we should see even greater cost-savings in the quarters to come.

I mentioned our new audience management platform that launched April 24 and the results have been very promising. Typically, with the rollout of new technology, disruptions in certain metrics are expected as the public begins to transition to the new platform and acclimate to the new look, options and delivery of communication. We were fortunate to mitigate potential disruptions and we're able to grow our digital-only subscribers at a double-digit rate of nearly 14%. We finished the quarter with digital-only subscribers at 91,000. We will be rolling out new features in the coming quarters that will enable additional revenue-generating strategies that will also drive further audience interaction and subscriber growth.

During the second quarter, we began the process of reimagining and realigning our newsrooms and for the digital present and future, a project we're calling newsroom reinvention. As a reminder, this newsroom reinvention is essentially creating newsrooms that are focused on journalism using digital workflows that reaches broadened audience as possible. We're achieving this by providing digital training in news use coverage that will resonate with our readers and fulfill our mission. They newsroom reinvention efforts have begun at many of our markets and each at various stages of implementation. Such workflow adaptation will take time. We anticipate the changes to our newsrooms will be about 2/3 complete by the end of this year and all markets transitioned by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

We expect to see constant improvements in our journalism as well as cost efficiency throughout the year and continuing into 2018 as the reinvention is implemented in each markets. This is a significant change and I want to thank and acknowledge the entire McClatchy team for taking these challenge on, particularly in this extraordinary time for news in our country. And our news coverage has been paced by many scoops during this quarter, both in the 30 markets that make McClatchy and in our McClatchy Washington, D.C. Bureau which is increasingly present on the national scene. These efforts, along with our others, are important components both of our continued cost-efficiency effort and, more importantly, our necessary changes in order to allow for additional transformation that maintains the quality journalism that is our mission. The efforts produced cost-savings in the second quarter contributed to our adjusted operating expense decline of 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year, even while investing in new sales resources for Excelerate and in our markets.

Now, I recognize that our organizational changes have been many and just as technology is fluid, we must be as fluid in order to remain competitive and provide journalism at the speed and in the mediums that our readers demand. We have successfully found cost-savings as we transition and begin to run the business more efficiently and digitally. We will manage our expenses to revenue in order to stabilize EBITDA over time. The sequential improvement in our quarterly adjusted EBITDA decline and growth in our digital subscribers and our unique visitors compared to the second quarter last year are evidence that we're headed in the right direction.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Elaine to discuss the CareerBuilder transaction and walk you through the quarterly results in more detail.

Elaine Lintecum

Thanks, Craig. I'll began, as Craig mentioned, by talking about the CareerBuilder transaction. TEGNA completed the strategic review of the business and the second quarter. The current ownership group made up of TEGNA, Tribune Media and ourself, entered into a sales agreement with an investor group which was disclosed in a press release announcing the transaction. The complete terms of the agreement have been disclosed, so we can't can show every detail, but the completion of -- upon the completion of the sale, McClatchy will retain about a 3.5% interest in CareerBuilder and there's no specific strategy behind the retention of that portion of interest in CB, but rather it's a consequence of the agreement that was negotiated. As we noted in our press release on June 19, we'll terminate our affiliate agreement with CareerBuilder which expires in normal course on July 31.

Our employment classified advertising category, while much less significant part of our revenue base than it has historically been, will continue through an affiliate agreement with another vendor which we're finalizing now. The CB sale is expected to close in the next few weeks and we expect a normal cash distribution of approximately $8 million prior to the close. We typically receive that in the fourth quarter each year. And our portion of the proceeds from the sale are approximately $65 million. The transaction creates a taxable loss for the company which creates an expected $3 million tax credit, creating total cash inflow of $76 million.

The CareerBuilder transaction is considered an asset sale and therefore, after-tax proceeds are expected to be offered to the secured bondholders at par shortly after the transaction closes.

And now I'll shift to our second quarter results. In the second quarter, the decline in our adjusted EBITDA improved almost 7 percentage points sequentially and our adjusted EBITDA margin improved 5.4 percentage points from the second quarter of 2017. In the second quarter, total revenues were down 7.1% compared to the same period a year ago. While down, they improved 60 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2016 year-over-year declines and sequentially, we're stable with the trends of the first quarter. Revenues exclusive of print advertising now account for about 75% of total revenues in the quarter, an increase of 70% from the first quarter of 2016 as we continue to work towards less reliance on print advertising. Advertising revenues in the second quarter were down 11.1%. That's an improvement sequentially of 90 basis points and the overall trend improvement reflects improvements in several advertising categories compared to the first quarter of this year.

While an overall improvement is welcome, we're stilldeclines and specifically, print retail advertising which was down about 20% in the quarter. We're clearly right about what is happening to the brick-and-mortar retail stores and our future is not based on hopes that print advertising will get better. Rather, efforts are focused on growing our digital revenues. Our digital-only advertising revenues maintain its double-digit growth for the seventh consecutive quarter, with more growth expected in the second half. In the first half, we have tough comps in digital-only advertising. Looking back on our second quarter and first half of 2016 our digital-only growth was 16.1% in the quarter and 17% in the half to better quantify the comparison that we're facing in this year's period.

Direct marketing declined 1.8% compared to a decline of 13.2% in the second quarter of last year and reflects relatively stable results compared to the first quarter of this year. The improvement has mainly been attributable to new customers in the second half of last year at several of our markets and the impact of lowering over the elimination of certain products during 2016. Our audience's total revenues declined slightly at about 0.5% in the quarter and Mark will speak to those audience results shortly. Finally, the second quarter reported GAAP net loss of $37.4 million and an adjusted net loss of $6.1 million. Our GAAP results included an after-tax noncash impairment of $28.8 million on the carrying value of our interest in CB and from smaller equity investments.

Now, let me turn the call over to Mark to provide an update on our advertising and audience strategies.

Mark Zieman

Thank you, Elaine. Let me start by discussing our digital-only revenue which were 10% in the second quarter compared to the same. Last year. As Elaine mentioned, the first 2 quarters of last year showed strong growth in digital-only revenues so we faced some pretty stiff comps for the first half of 2017. Still, we were able to continue our trend of double-digit growth for the seventh consecutive quarter. In the second quarter, our digital advertising represented 34.3% or total advertising revenue, up from 30.8% in the same quarter last year. So combined with direct marketing, that means more than half of our advertising revenue is no longer connected to our daily print product. We remain focused on growing our digital revenue as much and as quickly as possible. Excelerate is still being rolled out across the company but also expanding to several cities outside of our core McClatchy markets. We have seen a Excelerate contracts double in revenue in the second quarter versus the first quarter and that pace is continuing. The brands we now manage also have doubled to more than 80 currently. As a reminder, these are mostly new customers, so it's real revenue growth for the company.

Our growth in digital-only advertising revenue in the quarter continues to come from our Digital Agency Services such as search engine marketing, reputation management and e-mail marketing. To a lesser extent, we're also seeing continued growth in the more traditional parts of our business such as our display ads. And once again, programmatic was a highlight for us in Q2, representing close to 68% of our national digital-only revenue and up nearly 33% from the second quarter of last year. In the second quarter, we introduced several bidding into our programmatic sales, along with other technology improvements that helps decrease our programmatic CPMs by more than 20%.

Of course, going forward, these rates will fluctuate with supply and demand, but we do expect higher average CPMs for our programmatic advertising as we move through the year. Video continues to do well for us. We're cycling over the rollout of our video player last year at all of our markets. So we aren’t seeing the startup level of growth that we saw over the last two years, but we're continuing to improve our ability to monetize those views. We have also introduced new video advertising units and are seeing continued pickup and demand for advertisers for our brand content studio. Our video views across all of platforms reached 64 million in the second quarter, up about 4% from last year, but our video revenue grew 43%. We announced certainly this year that we would be expanding our video efforts by launching Video Lab West to advance immersed story-telling by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality and that work is getting underway even before the facility is built. We're continuing to engage in technology relationships with Google, YouTube and others in Silicon Valley. So we remain focused on growing this category further in the future.

Now I'll touch on our audience results, where revenues are basically flat for the quarter or are down just 0.60% versus last year. Audience revenue continues to grow in importance for us and the second quarter represented about 40% of our total revenue up from about 37% for the same period last year. We mentioned last quarter that we're launching a new audience management platform which will help us grow additional subscribers by providing a better user experience and in time, the platform also will provide us with richer data to better engage with our subscribers and customize other products, their services and their subscription offers. We successfully launched the platform in Q2 and we saw our digital-only subscribers reached 91,000. The growth was nearly 14% when compared to the same period last year. Digital-only audience revenues grew to 6 -- grew 6.7% in the quarter. Audience revenues is amortized over the life of the subscription so we'll see more revenue impact in the months ahead from those new subscriptions.

Total page views grew 9.4% to 922 million in the second quarter, compared to the same period last year. Total average unique visitors grew 14.6% to 66 million compared to the same quarter last year and our local unique visitors grew 10.7% over the same period. So overall, we saw strong double-digit growth this past quarter in both our digital subscribers and our online visitors. And now I guess I'll turn it back to Elaine to complete a review of our second quarter results.

Elaine Lintecum

Good. As Craig mentioned at the start of this call, legacy cost reduction efforts are ongoing. In fact, we saw a 4.6% reduction in our adjusted operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2016 and as you could see from our press release tables, those are primarily coming from compensation in newsprint. The expense savings that we're seeing are result of changes that we've made to our business and operations to further embrace the transition to a digital media company and they've allowed us to move forward in being more efficient in our operations. The cost reduction efforts should yield larger impacts in the coming quarter and again, as Craig mentioned, moving to a regional publisher structure and the centralization of our audience functions were completed during the second quarter. The newsroom reinvention is still underway and will be rolled out through the first quarter 2018, but only about 1/3 of our markets in various stages of the reinvention process this quarter.

We remain equally focused on our capital structure and building returns to shareholders. In the second quarter, we repurchased $15 million of debt using cash flows from operations. On March 31, we completed the sales of San Louis Obispo California building and land for $9 million. The sale of our land and building in Sacramento, California is expected to close this quarter, the Sacramento property transaction, as we mentioned before, will be a sale leaseback transaction. Shortly after closing, we'll likely offer the after-tax proceeds to our 9% bondholders at par. We've now entered into purchase agreements to sell the Kansas City, Missouri downtown office facility which will be an outright sale and the production facility which will be structured as a sale leaseback transaction. Together, these 2 transactions would provide combined gross proceeds of $42 million and are expected to close in the third and fourth quarters, subject to customary closing conditions.

Of the 3 sale-leaseback transactions that we disclosed late last year, the last property is Columbia, South Carolina land and building and currently that is under a nonbinding LOI which was entered into the second quarter. We'll hopefully go into contract on that and be able to close in the fourth quarter of '17, if not early 2018. We ended the quarter with cash of $8.4 million of debt, about $859 million. Our leverage ratio was 5.48x cash flow as defined in our credit agreement. We have an unused $65 million revolving credit facility and a restricted payments basket under our 22 bond debenture was approximately $744 million at the end of the quarter. Our near term debt due in the third quarter is a very modest $16.9 million and we have no other maturity until 2022. We remain confident in our ability to manage debt and we expect the closing of transactions and prove trends and OCF performance to enable us to reduce debt and our leverage ratio in the coming quarters.

Finally, our capital expenditures were $3 million in the second quarter and total led $4.7 million in the first half.

And now I'll turn it back over to Craig to discuss our outlook for the rest of 2017.

Craig Forman

Thanks, Elaine. In the second half, we expect to grow digital-only advertising revenues at a double-digit rate and improve on the trends seen in the first half. We expect to obtain this growth through digital solutions such as Excelerate as well as our other digital products and partnerships. Expenses are expected to include an investment in Excelerate throughout 2017, providing it with a larger sales force and with additional tools to drive revenue results in our market as well as adjacent markets. We also see further potential in our video portfolio as well as Nucleus which is expected to help drive results for larger retailers and national accounts. While we remain steadfast in communicating the value of print advertising, the declining trends in print advertising are not anticipated to subside in the remainder of 2017. We believe print advertising will continue to become a smaller portion of advertising in total revenue.

Audience revenues are expected to remain stable in 2017. We're committed to reducing operating expenses and we'll monitor cost throughout the year to achieve expense performance in line with revenue performance despite the additional investments we're making in news and sales infrastructure. Strategies to continue additional transformation and reduced legacy costs include, among others, moving to a regional publisher structure, centralizing some audience functions, consolidating our production and other functions and reinventing our newsrooms to have a digital-first work flow. These actions will result in initial implementation costs in the range of $18 million to $20 million which may include accelerated depreciation and certain other noncash costs. This compares to similar upfront costs of approximately $40 million in 2016 to further digital transformation and continue the reduction of legacy costs.

As we have discussed, we expect improving performance in adjusted EBITDA compared to the level of decline in the first half of 2017. As Elaine said, we also remain focused on monetizing real estate assets throughout the year with the goal of realizing approximately $100 million in proceeds this year. Proceeds achieved from the real estate transactions, coupled with the proceeds from other asset sales and cash from operations will be used to delever the company through debt reduction and to further invest in our business.

Now we'd like to open up the call so that we can answer your questions.

Avi Steiner

A few questions here. First off, top line, you've mentioned the trends will remain challenged and obviously, the retail piece, clearly. So -- but is there anything you see on the horizon that gives you some comfort that you can arrest these revenue declines away from some of your existing and newer digital strategies?

Craig Forman

Well, Avi, it's Craig. Thanks for the question. I'll answer first and then throw it over to Mark to talk about some of the investments we've been making. We don't need to spend a lot of time on well-known macro trends affecting some of the sectors that it has been important to this industry, whether it's retailer others or the secular decline on the print side of the industry either. I think we would focus on where we're seeing growth and that includes, not only Excelerate and I draw your attention to our penetration in our markets, the 30 that make up McClatchy and some adjacent geographies which are new opportunities for the company.

We can talk a little bit about what we're doing there. In some locations such as Georgia, the state of Georgia, where, as you know, Avi, we have strong properties in Macon and Columbus, but are starting to be able to offer additional advertising in some larger markets where we may not operate on use organization and Nucleus which were an equity partner, in which offers additional programmatic solution to national advertisers across the very valuable inventory that's represented by branded news providers in an era where trying to find audiences that have strong affinity to strong brands and great credibility, Nucleus offers a solution that, for the first time, brings all of those opportunities together in a very easy-to-use platform. Mark, you might want to add a word or 2 on both of those initiatives?

Mark Zieman

Yes. And I will also add to that, that, as Craig said, even though were not expecting print to rebound, it is worth noting that in the last part of last year and throughout the first half of this year, we experienced declines in print advertising similar to the trend we saw at the beginning at the recession. And the difference is that in 2017, our total advertising revenue dropped only half as much as it did 8 years ago because of the substantial growth in digital revenue and the new products and services we're selling that Craig has mentioned and also smaller reliance on print. So the math only gets better as digital revenues increase and that's why we're focused on that.

And beyond Excelerate that we've talked about, our programmatic revenue where we've now rolled out better bidding and other things continues to be very strong and it's currently yielding higher rates than what we have historically seen in that space. We've also seen strong growth trends that are continuing for video and branded content and national revenue and that has also helped us on a partnership with Nucleus which is focused on those areas. So that digital mix is diversified and growing. And we've also significantly boosted our social media presence which has led to a strong growth in unique visitors and in turn, that growth has expanded additional inventory and that's helped us grow our digital revenue, too. So a lot of investments that we're making that are continuing to pay off with strong growth on the digital site to offset the print.

Craig Forman

So Avi, just to bring it home here, it's Craig again, I'll just highlight. As Mark said, the model is increasing less-sensitive solely to print. And I draw your attention to a trend to focus on which is the curve around the stabilization of operating cash flow and the 7 percentage point slowing of the operating cash flow decline rate is an important metric to keep an eye on.

Avi Steiner

That's helpful. And I just have a follow-up or on the topic that -- you're kind of running these dual models, digital and print and I don't know if we could talk about an isolation, but is the digital revenue higher or lower-margin relative to print?

Elaine Lintecum

That really depends on whether or not you're including fixed cost. I guess, on an absolute -- unknown variable basis in terms of every incremental dollar, I would say digital is more profitable. I love that it depends upon the category clearly, but that's not to say that print isn't continuing to be profitable for us. And while we're working hard to reduce fixed costs through outsourcing another models and that is working, we -- I would say that digital is pretty profitable.

Craig Forman

Avi, another thing to bear in mind is in these digital transitions that we all have seen and I've seen personally in a number of context, the transition takes a number of quarters to get to a normalized operating environment. Part of the reason why it's challenging to answer that question in a black-and-white fashion is we're investing ahead of the revenue return and the margin return in some of our digital activities. And so it's hard to draw a straight line at any given quarter and say, hey, the normalized moment, how would you look at this? And so that's the reason why Elaine has sort of provided a nuance answer there.

Avi Steiner

Fair enough. And if I could stick on the expenses team, Elaine, I couldn't hear you candidly towards the end of your prepared remarks, but I want to make sure I did catch that you said expenses should yield larger impacts. Are you saying the year-over-year -- if I heard that correctly, that the year-over-year declines and cash cost will be greater than they were in the first half. I just want to make sure that I understood that correctly. And on the regional sharing, again, I couldn't hear it entirely clearly and this could be my end, but of the 30 markets you're in, how many more opportunities do you have that everything will be rolled out by the beginning of '18?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. So first off, what I pointed out was that the things we have implemented in the first quarter, things like decentralization of audience, the Newsroom Reinvention which is continuing to roll out and moving to the publisher -- regional publisher group. We'll have greater impact in the second half. Now we're rolling over some efforts that were made in 2016 and we benefited from the first half and so that will have some comparison to that. I'm not predicting that expense savings and certainly going to be greater but a lot of it depends on what's happening also with revenues in our markets and we have committed to doing what we need to do to manage expenses in light of revenues and we'll continue to do that. So projecting expense savings is as difficult as it is projecting a revenue result. And we think it's important that our spent savings match that. I think what we did say is that we expect overall that the trend in EBITDA will improve. That will come from a culmination of continued strong growth in digital and expense management primarily and it's difficult for me to tell you today which of those will have a greater impact on OCF as we move through the quarters.

Avi Steiner

Understood, understood. I want to go curve other quickly if I can. I think you touched on this but any impact to revenue and EBITDA from the sale once it closes as we kind of think about our own models and -- or otherwise, should we expect that to be offset by the new partnership? I think you said you were in the process of signing? And relatedly the CareerBuilder, does the $8 million registers and from CB counts under the credit agreement and the denture for purposes of the EBITDA definition?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. It certainly accounts for the EBITDA definition under the bank, under the indenture. It's a little bit more nuanced to the extent that we've received EBITDA through earnings of CB, we get to count the $8 million in digital calculation. As it relates to -- I am trying answer these questions as I recall them. As it relates to revenues, we will obviously lose the CB revenues. We'll gain the revenues from the new vendor that we're looking to sign. There may be some timing differences in that, but over time, we don't think that we will lose revenues. There we'll be some process going through kind of closing down off of CB and ramping up the other vendor, but I don't think that, that will be material.

Avi Steiner

Okay and then I'll end it on the -- I'm sorry, I'll end just on that, just asset sale balance sheet front, if I can. On the targets for $100 million in gross proceeds on the real estate side, Elaine, any sense as to the split between sale leaseback and outright sales at this point? That's one. Two; can you remind us -- or maybe tell us, if no one takes the Asset sale offer for the CB proceeds, how you think about what you want to do with those proceeds with respect to the options you have with the balance sheet?

Elaine Lintecum

Absolutely. I would say that a majority of the proceeds are likely to come from sales leasebacks, reflecting the fact that Sacramento and the Kansas City Printing are 2 of the larger projects. Having said that, there will be proceeds coming in. We expect from closing the sale on the Raleigh building which is an outright sale and the Kansas City building which is an outright sale. So I would say, a majority of it and it's hard to kind of quantify what that is, it depends on some of these might close in the third and some in the fourth quarter but a majority will come from sales leaseback, so there just larger transactions than the outright sales that we have.

As it relates to the CB, the timing of that overlaps a little bit with the timing of selling and closing, we hope, on the Sacramento sale. And so it maybe because we're required to reduce debt equal to the attributable debt for the sale leaseback of Sacramento that some of those proceeds would be used to make that -- those repurchases. We also -- please recall, that we have $16.9 million maturing in September and so clearly we will pay off the '17 debt. And then after that, we will look at whether or not it make sense to do anything more with those proceeds or to hold those proceeds on our balance sheet for a period of time or make other investments in the company.

Michael Kupinski

You guys amaze me at how well you're managing your cash flows, you over achieved my expectations again. Wanted to -- a couple of quick questions and most of those have been answered by the previous callers. Regarding your digital employment advertising and I just want to go back to this CareerBuilder thing one more time and just a quick clarification. Was -- the fact that after that net number was down quite meaningfully and I was wondering if that was affected by the changes, in other words, were the -- you already telecast the changes with CareerBuilder and maybe that there was someone unwinding of that that relationship that we have caused that or is that purely related to the ad environment?

Craig Forman

So Mike, it's Craig here and thanks for the note. And let me talk strategically for a second and then throw it over to Mark to continue. Strategically, I think the things to remember about CareerBuilder is, on the positive side, it's one of those wonderful long-lasting, let's just label it Internet 1.0 investment. So duration of more than a decade and the reflecting the transition of the newspaper industry when it was originally conceived from being solely print classified advertisings to a brand-new market and CareerBuilder was one of the pioneers. Well, fast-forward to 2017, we're now 2 decades into the revolution created by browser-based Internet activity and on mobile and in local and in many other cases, the entire market for employment advertising has dramatically changed. And the spin and obviously, we remain a shareholder with the small stake in the go-forward Newco, we remain interested and we'll continue to be very much a supportive of CareerBuilder's activity in its new capital structure. But this lease reflect dramatically to explore all kinds of new ways to monetize employment advertising as we grow. And so I just put that color as a bit of backup to talk about the fact that it's a transformation of that particular vertical and we anticipate it remaining a strong vertical for us.

Mark Zieman

Yes, the only thing I would add to that, I mean, Craig mentioned the huge changes in that space over the course of several years from where it used to be. And specially in print, it's been, it's continuing to decline and the print revenue is smaller than the Digital revenue. So a big drop that we saw in Q2, continue to be from print and on the digital side, the drop was in digital, what we call the digital bundled revenue which is connected to that print. But if you look at digital-only employment revenue, that actually grew in the second quarter and that's the category we're focused on moving forward.

Michael Kupinski

Got you. I know that your effort to expand video were -- is really kind of earnest last year, I was just wondering can you tell me how many videos were launched this quarter versus a year ago? I mean, how -- if we look at the metrics, I mean, of course, you're video advertising, you're monetizing that much better, but I was just wondering, how can we look at, in terms of the content, year-over-year? What are you seeing there?

Craig Forman

Yes. Let me go first. The video views continue to rise and we did close to 65 million video views in this quarter alone and that's up in an important fashion from a year earlier. The monetization in video remains super alluring, CPMs are more robust and we're finding an appeal both in direct sales and in programmatic sales from the kind of advertisers that might not have participated on our platforms prior and we continue to make that an area of investment. We don't see a -- it would be overly enthusiastic, but we don't see a natural limit to our ability to continue to grow in video and its greenfield. The comps is as you rightly mention, Mike, it's a relatively new area for us and so this is all incremental engagement and incremental monetization in an area that we didn't have before.

Michael Kupinski

But, I mean, in terms of the number of videos, I mean, is there a metric that you can provide on the number versus last year at this time or...

Mark Zieman

Sure, let me take a run at that. Last year, we published around 61,000 total videos and in Q2 of this year, I don't have the exact numbers in front of me, but we published more than 17,000 this year which was up from about 14,000 of last year. So we're -- so that full year gives you sort of a sense of how many we're talking about and somewhere around 17,000 in the quarter. Just as a note, not everyone of those videos we shot ourselves, some were aggregated or curated from other sources like police videos or something that we reported on, but that's how many we published ourselves.

Michael Kupinski

Got you. And then, how many of your papers are in the Nucleus network at this point? Are they all in the network?

Mark Zieman

Well, technically, Nucleus represents a Top 30 markets. So the markets in McClatchy that are within those Top 30 are being actively sold in the Nucleus network like of Miami or Sacramento/Modesto and/or Charlotte. And so those are the ones that Nucleus is actively selling, but the way nucleus works, if an advertiser wants other markets in McClatchy or Gannett or TEGNA, it will sell those as well. So we'll have revenue from Nucleus and many of our markets beyond the largest ones.

Michael Kupinski

Got you. Okay and then given the regionalization at newspapers and it sounds like you're getting a lot of efficiencies out of that. Are there prospects of you swapping papers to improve regionalization on -- in some of your markets? And what are you working on any of those fronts? And was just wondering if you can just give me your thoughts about further consolidation in around your regionalization efforts?

Craig Forman

Mike, it's a fair question to ask and it's a fair question for us as News people not to answer. The reason why for me that is sitting where you sit, it's an entirely reasonable question to ask, but we don't comment on M&A transactions that haven't occurred. I would say, as we said before, we're thoughtful and we're opportunistic. We're very happy with our geographic distribution, we're in parts of the country that continue to grow ahead of the pace of the national growth rate. And so we believe in our markets and we're both enthusiastic and proud neighbors of our audience and our advertising customers in those markets, so we like our geographic footprint. And if there are opportunities to enhance that or to change that, we'll look at them on a case-by-case basis.

David Huber

I just wanted to clarify some commentary in the press release on digital audience revenue. I think it said up 6.7% and then in the table, it was down 1%. Could you clarify the difference, please?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. The 6.7% is digital-only revenue and that's what we were speaking to, the table has -- basically includes total digital and total digital includes digital subscriptions that are bundled with print. And as you can see, our print subscriptions are down, so that has dragged down total digital. But digital-only subscriptions, that is people who only take electronic versions of our dailies is up. So we were simply breaking up a subsection of total digital.

David Huber

I see. Okay, thanks for that clarification. And then on the digital advertising side, is Excelerate been reported as part of a digital advertising?

Elaine Lintecum

Yes.

Craig Forman

Yes.

David Huber

And then is that -- can you provide a percentage of revenue or, if it's material yet or not?

Elaine Lintecum

It's growing, but it is not yet material.

David Huber

Okay. And then in terms of the real estate sales, I think you said in the release, expecting $100 million this year. If I go back a year or 2, I think you'd called out $360 million of book value. I mean, I'm just trying to triangulate how much more is possibly left to go in terms of asset sales as you continue to reduce leverage from the balance sheet?

Elaine Lintecum

Sure. First off, I would say that the $360 million reflected book value and not proceeds and so that's important distinction and it was to give investors at that time some sense of what was on the books and that sort of thing. Since that time, we have contributed property to our pension plan that totaled $50 million and we sold off smaller pieces of real estate. The bulk of what we have that we're working on includes markets in Sacramento, Columbia and Kansas City in terms of sales leaseback. And in terms of outright sales, we have a number of other markets including Raleigh, Tri-Cities, Lexington and also Kansas City's office building. And we have some smaller properties beyond that. So we think that the larger amounts that we're selling off this year, while it won't complete, all of our monetization of real estate will be a large majority of it once we get done. That's not to say that our pension plan doesn't continue to sell-off some assets as well and that is helpful to us when it does that. But a majority of what we have to sell, we think that we will complete this year.

David Huber

Okay, that's helpful. And then once we're past the small maturities that's left this year, we have some time before 2022. I just wondered if you could help us how you're thinking about the free cash flow trajectory? And how sustainable that's going to be between now and '22 when you are able to refinance those bonds?

Elaine Lintecum

So it's always our effort to save the live cash flow overtime. We're certainly in a transition right now and I think if you look at McClatchy's results over the last several years, well we have had defining EBITDA, they have been consistently smaller and that's a -- that is important. And I think what's also important about that is that it has coincided with consistent strong growth in digital-only and with our consistent ability to continue to reduce legacy costs. So we certainly think that we're on the right track in terms of stabilizing cash flows as we move towards 2022.

David Huber

Okay, then I guess nothing lumpy, I know CapEx guidance you gave for this, but should we expect any sort of lumpy outflows over the next couple of years whether it's CapEx or any another project of that nature?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, we certainly have it budgeted for 2018 and forward, but I think one of the things that we have been successful at doing is outsourcing production and some of the larger fixed assets type of things. And so we're bound to a number of production hubs, if you will. And so there maybe some investment in brick-and-mortar, but that is substantially reduced. So we don't see any large lumpy outflows necessarily for CapEx, it has been on the decline for a number of years and that is what we expect. Having said that, that means that we've also moved a lot of systems that are hosted systems and that sort of thing and so, often, investments in those flow through our operating expenses, we've been able to reduce legacy costs to offset those types of needed investments, but that's likely where those things would come true.

So I am not seeing any kinds of big, lumpy kinds of outflows. Pension expense is -- our pension contributions is an area that is not easily predictable. It's affected often by legislation that allows us to deter and also affected by contributions of things like real estate to the pension plan that allow us to fund the pension plan without using cash. We'll continue to be creative as it relates to that and we believe that there could be additional legislative relief as we move forward. I know that there are some congressional considerations going on, at leased by some senators, to make recommendations that could permanently smooth our pension contributions, that has not yet come to a floor vote. So it's -- that's difficult to predict. I can tell you that we don't expect any contributions this year or next year. And going out 3 years in pension is dangerous. So that's kind of where we're, I don't expect kind of large outflows for the next two years as I see it and it's hard to go out beyond that.

Craig Forman

Yes and let me just add a little word of color here. So as we've always said and we've certainly said in the past, just short of 6 months since I came on the management team as CEO, but in the -- more than 3 years as a board member before that, speaking personally, McClatchy is a company that's extraordinarily clear-eyed about aligning cost structure with the basic underlying trends of the business. And you can expect that to continue and continue to see our laser-focus on stabilization at the operating cash flow line and continuing to rationalize our capital structure. But thematically, you should also continue us -- expect us to continue to accelerate the pace and cadence of our digital transition and I think you're seeing that in our results of this year. And I think if you wanted to draw a baseline, you wouldn't expect us that release of 4-year rolling long-range outlook on this call and we won't. But I think if you're looking for, thematically, how we're going to manage the business, I'd summarize it in that way.

David Huber

That's really helpful and that's a good segue on my last question which on the digital subscriber front, you've seen some nice growth on that side and in your experience, what has been -- you have the biggest success factor in converting a free reader to a digital paying customer?

Craig Forman

An element of critical customer satisfaction and success in the digital environment is to be essential in the lives of our 2 sets of customers, our audience customer, our neighbors in the 30 markets that make McClatchy and our advertising customers who look at us as a way of activating their business, making their phones ring, making their storefronts populated and increasing their effectiveness in the community. So strategically, digital product that do that convert at a higher rate than digital products that don't and that plays to our strengths, because in local media, we're neighbors that have credibility and brands that have renowned and resonance for those 2 sets of customers.

Mark Zieman

And I guess, I -- the only thing I'd add to that is that, part of it is learning more about your customers and targeting customized offers and feature sets to those folks to make it more -- to make the experience more relevant and that's what we're trying to do with the rollout of our new platform and the continued improvements on the technology side. Right now, with the rollout in this past quarter, it's certainly was a better user experience for our readers, had a more modern look and feel, it gives us the ability to update and change our offers constantly and instantly across all of our markets, so it's a plus. But over time, we hope to do much more than that. We intend to offer more customized subscription models than the monthly and annual options mostly that we have currently. That may include day passes, access to contents for multiple markets, premium articles, variations in the frequency of a subscription, special benefits for increased investment, all kinds of things that can help drive engagement and customer satisfaction and thus, revenue.

Craig Huber

Maybe to start off, if I could, a little extra detail I'll appreciate about your national digital advertising growth, you talked a little bit about the programmatic piece of it, it grew nicely. Are those any specific categories you would want to call out why is it up so strong in the quarter?

Craig Forman

Sure. Hold on 1 second. So on retail and national, our print sales which are smaller than national digital revenue were down, but our national digital-only, as you pointed out, grew in the quarter by about 13.5%. Programmatic obviously was part of that. And we talked about that and continue to grow at impressive enclave of about 32%. By category, if you're looking for more specifics, the growth was especially strong in areas such as, family and community, personal care, real estate, telecom, Internet, law and government, by format, in programmatic, we saw strong growth in mobile and video. National grew in double digits, but we're also seeing slower growth as we've begun to roll over some comps -- stronger comps from last year. In Q2 of last year, you may recall, probably don't, but we do, that national digital growth was up 32%, so we're rolling over that. Now outside of programmatic, we did see solid growth in national direct sales from some national retailers, some political advocacy advertising and some agencies. And part of that is driven by direct sales, part of that is driven by Nucleus, part of that was driven by some national political advertising that we picked up.

Craig Huber

And also I wanted to ask, within your classified help wanted category, how significant is the curdle or revenues within that, that you book?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, I would that -- I would say that CareerBuilder is a good portion of it. I don't think we have a breakout in the quarter of how big it is, but we certainly sell advertising beyond just CareerBuilder and not just in print. Some of it is from general marketing to others and so difficult, given that implement has become such a small category, I will have to tell you that we analyzed it less than other categories and I can tell you that, as I mentioned earlier, Craig, that we certainly expect to the extent that, that category grows, it will be in digital and that we're in the process of negotiating agreements with other affiliate providers outside of CareerBuilder. And so we don't expect that they any -- the loss from CareerBuilder will be material. There will be some transition time, but that category will continue to work with another vendor. So I'm not sure if it matters, if the name is CB or somebody else, we'll still be contracting to sell digital employment advertising.

Craig Huber

And also, a similar question for Cars.com's revenue contribution within auto digital, for you guys, you say about $5 million of revenue in total there is. With the lion share of that Cars.com, how would you categorize that, please?

Elaine Lintecum

Well I don't know that we typically break out that level of detail as it relates to our specific categories, we typically don't break out vendors as it relates to them. And so I'm not sure that we want to do that on this call. But I can tell you that the Cars.com sales in the second quarter were consistent with the sales in the first quarter, so we certainly didn't see a drop off there at all.

Craig Huber

Some people outside of your company think it might be as high as 80% to 90% of that digital line for you guys, Cars.com contribution. Is there anywhere near that level, I guess, my main question?

Elaine Lintecum

I think we're not going to respond to that.

Craig Huber

Okay, fair enough. Let me ask you this, these 2 sale lease pacts you talked about in Kansas City and Sacramento. Once they complete, how should we think about the rental expense? How much will that be? It will hit your cost line once they both close on an annual basis.

Elaine Lintecum

I think around $8 million on an annual basis, with the larger piece in Sacramento.

Craig Huber

Okay and just to be clear, the $8 million in total? Okay.

Elaine Lintecum

$8 million in total and those will go towards reducing our financing obligation that we will also record at the time that we close those leases. And so any P&L impact would be some interest charges.

Craig Huber

Okay, then $100 million of proceeds you're expecting, just to be clear, that's a pretax number, correct? For real estate?

Elaine Lintecum

That is. Yes.

Craig Huber

And you alluded to this before, Elaine, sorry to ask this. Once we get to next year, any future real estate sales or facility's pacts and so forth, it sounds like what's left to do is basic materially lower than say, $100 million to a ballpark?

Elaine Lintecum

It is lower than $100 million. It really depends upon timing on when Columbia closes, but it will be lower than $100 million, most likely.

Craig Huber

Okay and then on -- have these $18 million to $20 million implementation cost, have they sort of hit your P&L yet?

Elaine Lintecum

Yes. We showed you some in the P&L. If you look at the press release, there's always a schedule in there that reconciles GAAP, non-GAAP and we pull out those costs in the quarter and the half. So you can see those if you go to Page 11 of our press release, they're detailed there.

Craig Huber

I see. You're counting those what I would call onetime items in that $18 million to $20 million.

Elaine Lintecum

Yes, that's what we're referring to, yes, that's...

Craig Huber

Yes, I'm sorry, okay. And then any comments -- it's my last wish, I think or maybe 2 more. The circulation volume decline seem to be accelerating some yourself and others out there. Anything you feel you can do to offset that or to stabilize it at a lower rate of decline?

Elaine Lintecum

Well, I don't think that we're resting on our laurels as it relates to marketing, the printed portion of our business, but having said that, we also don't expect it to turn around. We recognize that readers have moved onto digital platforms and it's one of the reasons why we're focused on growing digital subscriptions and focused on things like the new platform that we have rolled out. And I would say that, volume declines don't tell the whole story, it also reflects, to some extent, that our revenues are stable because we have been using a new kind of metric model as it relates to pricing and so that has allowed us to stabilize revenues. We think the growth, both in advertising and in our audience, are focused more in the digital realm than the print realm.

Craig Huber

And I also want to ask you, Elain, the tick question, for your news print cost line, what was percent change year-over-year for average price for newsprint for you guys and also the consumption volume percent change, please?

Elaine Lintecum

The volume percentage change is very similar to the first quarter. It was down 22%. And the price change was quite a bit different. Price was up 2.6% on average. That compares to a price increase of about 10.6% in the first quarter. So we're beginning to roll over the price increases that were implemented during 2016 and that will continue then to contribute to our ability to have newsprint savings as we move into the second half.

Craig Huber

I'm sorry, I do have one last question, I apologize. Your retail advertising number, I guess down for print, down 22% in the quarter. Should I think of that as maybe down almost all of that because of volume and it's a little because of price? How do you sort of break that apart? I know it's hard but ...

Elaine Lintecum

I would say it's largely volume.

Craig Huber

So if you mind, probably at least 2/3 of that was from volume, if have to ballpark it? just want to get a sense.

Elaine Lintecum

I do know that I don't have a ballpark, I just know that it's largely volume.

Operator

I know it's late in the call, so I'll keep it to one question. Just going back to retail on the digital side and I know you've talked about Excelerate. As you try to provide digital solutions to these challenged storefronts, is -- how do you sort of think about the growth in digital retail over the next couple of years? Is that something that could really start to run for you here? Or is it more of a flatliner?

Craig Forman

Well, Doug, I'll take it first and then I'll hand it over to Mark. It wouldn't be right for us to speculate on the call about the actual financial trend of it, but I would say that you can look at our investments in platform and in digital and are faster pace in cadence of digital delivery and product development, as something that might more meet the demands of digital retail as a sector. Mark alluded to one of the key deliverables, is better understanding of our customers and you can come up with a theory in a case it says as we refine and hone our understanding of customers, that's more ideally suited to the needs of a digital retailer, whose also trying to target those customers when and where they're available online or when and where they maybe available in local or in mobile or at a point of presence, if those things are tied. And so I think if you take a step back strategically, those investments are the kinds of things that makes us an increasingly more relevant place for online retail, that's strategically.

We're not going to give a forecast here, obviously, about how that may look on a quarterly basis. But on table stakes in the digital world includes better understanding of your customers and I think you can look to us as being an investor in that, largely reflecting on -- or doubling down on the pace in cadence of our digital transition. And speaking from the background on last couple of decades in Silicon Valley, those sorts of table stakes are critical to having an offering that then mashes up with the needs of online retailers.

