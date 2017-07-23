Apple And Boeing: Option Income Strategies For 2 High-Flying Dividend Stocks

Up 50% over the past year, up 30% in 2017 - pretty impressive gains for the market's biggest company, Apple (AAPL), which is only 4% below its 52-week high. Oh yeah? How about up 56% in the past year and up 35% in 2017 - there have been even higher gains for Boeing (BA), which is less than 1% below its 52-week high:

Those gains are impressive, but how do those huge gains help you pay the bills on an ongoing basis? Do you take your profit, pay the taxes, and move on to higher yielding stocks, or hold out for more gains, even though you need the income?

AAPL only yields 1.68% - it's a great company, but that yield doesn't bring in a lot of money every quarter. AAPL's dividend growth rate is impressive though - over 10% since 2013, and its 27.37% payout ratio is very conservative also, so there's plenty of room for more dividend growth:

Coincidentally, like many of the stocks in our articles, AAPL goes ex-dividend and pays in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov cycle:

(Source: AAPL site)

How about BA? Higher yield, by 100 basis points, at 2.70%, a much higher dividend growth rate, at a whopping 42% since 2013, but a dividend payout ratio that's almost twice as high as Apple's:

Like AAPL, BA also goes ex-dividend in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov cycle:

(Source: NASDAQ)

Options Strategies:

As it turns out, the ex-dividend schedules of these two stocks mesh perfectly with their option expiration calendars - which brings us to the heart of the matter: You can sell options to enhance your income on dividend paying stocks - in many cases, the option income is several times that of the dividend income.

The flip side though is that your shares may be called away, triggering a capital gain taxable event. So, you have to weight the extra income potential vs. that possibility.

Since AAPL goes ex-dividend in early August, November, and February, we've added these two trades to our Covered Calls Table, which also has over 25 other trades.

As you go further out in time, you'll generally be paid more for an option - the November AAPL $155.00 call strike pays $5.90 vs. $8.45 for the February $155.00 strike.

However, your annualized yield is lower, since it's a longer term.

In the November trade, you'd be eligible to collect the August and November $.63 dividends, totaling $1.26, in addition to the $5.90 call premium, which is over 4x the dividend amount. The $155.00 strike is $4.66 above AAPL's $150.34 price/share:

The February 2018 trade includes one more quarterly dividend for a total of $1.89, in addition to the $8.45 call premium, which is also over 4x the dividend amount. The February $155.00 strike is $4.66 above AAPL's $150.34 price/share:

BA pays $1.42/quarter, so you'd be eligible for two dividends, totaling $2.84, in this November trade. The call premium isn't as generous as AAPL's, though - at $4.35, it's only 1.53x the dividend amount during this term.

The February $220.00 strike pays a higher rate, $6.95, and you'd also be eligible for one more quarterly $1.42 dividend:

Unlike AAPL's strike, the BA $220.00 strike price is nearly $10.00, ($9.72), above BA's $210.28 price/share, so there's more room for potential price gains, but the higher gap somewhat lessens the chance of your shares being assigned/called away.

The February BA $220 strike trade has a total of $4.26 in dividends vs. a $6.95 call premium. The question to ask is "is it worth it? Do I want to take in the extra option premium money, and risk losing BA, etc., or do I need to potentially take my profit, and move on?"

For investors who are ambivalent or undecided, selling covered calls can be a way to hedge your bet against a downturn. Conversely, if you want to keep your shares, you may not want to sell covered calls.

This table details the three main scenarios for the trade: Static/Unassigned, Assigned Pre Ex-Dividend dates, and, the trifecta - Assigned after the ex-dividend dates, in which case, you'd collect all three dividends and have $9.72/share price gain, in addition to collecting the $6.96 call premium.

What about if you're interested in buying AAPL or BA, but you don't want to buy them at 52-week highs? You can either wait for a pullback, or like some investors, get paid to wait via selling cash secured puts.

We used the same months, November and February, to detail two potential trades, which we've added to our Cash Secured Puts Table, which also has 25 other put-selling trades.

Note: Put sellers don't receive dividends - we only add them to our tables, so you can compare them to the put premiums for each trade.

The November $145.00 put strike pays $5.75 and offers you a $139.25 breakeven, whereas the February 2018 $145.00 strike pays $8.20 with a lower $136.80 breakeven.

Both breakevens are nowhere near AAPL's 52-week low of $96.42 - you can get closer to that figure by selling at a lower put strike, but as you go to lower strikes, you'll receive less money and a lower option yield.

As with the covered calls, BA's put options yields are lower than AAPL's, but they're further out of the money (below BA's $210.28 price/share) and more generous than BA's call option premiums.

The November $210.00 put strike pays $5.55, for a $194.45 breakeven, and the February 2018 $210.00 put strike pays $8.80 with a lower $191.20 breakeven.

As we noted above, selling covered calls mitigates risk due to the fact that you're taking in the extra option income on your shares. However, be aware that you may have those shares assigned and trigger a taxable capital gain event.

Selling cash secured puts pays you to wait, but be aware that you are committing yourself to potentially buy the shares until the trade is over. Therefore, make sure you want to own shares of any stock that you sell puts for, because there's the potential for those shares to go below your breakeven.

What about if you want to profit on these high flyers, in a more modest, less risky way, or "Tiptoe Through The Tulips," as the bizarre ukulele-laden singer Tiny Tim used to croon about in the 1960s?

Welcome to the world of option spreads, which potentially allow you to make a few bucks while only risking a few more.

In this Bull Put Spread for AAPL, we added another leg to the $145.00 put we sold above - we also bought the $140.00 put strike, which only gives us a credit of $175.00 but also limits our losses to $330.00 per trade.

The downside is that you'll have to manage both legs of the trade, in terms of when, if, and how you exit them vs. just one trade in the put sale listed above.

(Source: Schwab)

Here's a November Bull Put Spread trade for BA. Notice that there's a wider gain/loss scenario for this trade: a potential $130 gain vs. a potential $370 loss.

(Source: Schwab)

Analysts Targets and Earnings Beats:

AAPL is currently only 5.52% below analysts' consensus $159.13 price target. Check out that $118.00 low price target - think we'll see that price for AAPL again?

AAPL has a long history of beating analysts' estimates - it will hold a conference call to discuss its third fiscal quarter results, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 2:00 P.M. PT/5:00 P.M. ET.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

BA has not only blasted 62% above analysts' low $130.00 price target but it's also 4% above the $202.18 consensus target:

Like AAPL, BA also has beaten estimates over the past four quarters. BA will release its financial results for Q2 2017 this week, on Wednesday, July 26th.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Valuations:

Both stocks are currently above their five-year P/E ranges, but AAPL is a whole lot closer to its range than BA. Surprisingly, BA has a very small book value of $155M, which explains its outsized price/book in this table and its ultra-high debt/equity in the financials table.

BA's small equity value makes it look like it has huge debt leverage, but in fact, its net debt/EBITDA is only .18, one of the lowest we've ever seen - it's even lower than AAPL's .45. Take a gander at its insane 247% ROE, also skewed by the small equity position.

Both companies' ROA and ROE are far superior to their industry averages. AAPL also shows a much higher than average operating margin:

We rate both AAPL and BA as holds - these are both great companies, but we're loath to buy them outright at 52-week highs, especially heading into the September pullback season in a few weeks. However, as we've detailed in this article, there are plenty of other ways to profit from these high-flying dividend stocks.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and isn't intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.