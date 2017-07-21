Ironwood Will Press On In The Good Fight Against GERD

On Thursday, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) released data from its phase 2b trial treating patients with uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD. The stock took a huge hit dropping by 7%, but I believe that there was a huge overreaction with respect to the drop. After all, the primary endpoint of the study was met. I will explain in detail below why Ironwood presents a good buying opportunity, despite the drop.

Phase 2b Data

The phase 2b trial enrolled a total of 300 patients with uncontrolled/refractory GERD. Each patient in the trial was randomized to either receive 1500 mg of IW-3718 plus a proton pump inhibitor or a proton pump inhibitor alone. One thing to note is that the patients that were randomized in this study were not adequately responding to proton pump inhibitor therapy. The primary endpoint of the study was a reduction in heartburn severity. The trial had met on the primary endpoint of the study. That is because 1500 mg of IW-3718 produced a 58% reduction in heartburn severity. That compares to the placebo treated patients that only saw a 46% reduction in heartburn severity. That means that there was a 12 percentage point difference from the drug treated side compared to placebo. That means that the result was statistically significant with a p-value of p = 0.04. The primary endpoint being met compared to placebo is impressive. What's even better is that the patients also showed a mean decrease from baseline in regurgitation frequency. Patients that took 1500 mg of IW-3718 plus a PPI experienced a mean decrease of 55.4% from baseline. That compares to 37.9% in the PPI group alone. That gives that test a p-value of p=0.01. Why is regurgitation frequency important? That is because around 13% of GERD patients complain about regurgitation at least 4 days each week. The fact that Ironwood's drug improved this metric significantly, improves the quality of life for the patient. Regurgitation in GERD occurs when partially digested food returns to the mouth. It is an involuntary action, and if that happens it indicates that GERD has reached stage 3. Patients with regurgitation respond poorly to acid suppressing therapies. Therefore, the result observed in this phase 2b study is highly promising.

GERD

GERD is a disease whereby stomach acid or bile flows back up into the esophagus and irritates the lining. When heartburn and acid reflux occur more than twice a week, it might indicate a person has GERD. 10 million people in the United States suffer from uncontrolled or refractory GERD, defined as those patients who fail to respond to PPI therapy. IW-3718 stands to make at least $2 billion or more in the market if approved. The current market cap of Ironwood stands at $2.53 billion. That leaves plenty of room for share price appreciation. In addition, the company hosts a pipeline full of other drugs that could make the company money if approved as well:

Going back to the GERD indication, it is wise to look at several other options that patients have. The problem is these options are not as effective. First of all, surgery can be done to attempt to fix GERD symptoms. Sounds really good, but it isn't. Why is that? That's because a study was found that 62% of patients that were treated surgically still had to use anti-reflux medications regularly. Well that option is okay but not a good solution. The next possible treatment would involve proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) as explained in the clinical trial noted above. That sounds good too right? Well, it is to a point. That's because proton pump inhibitors work in up to 80% to 90% of patients. While that sounds really good, it is not a good long-term solution. The reason being is that long-term treatment with proton pump inhibitors can cause these severe side effects:

Clostridium difficile infections -- c. Diff -- bacterial infection

pneumonia -- infection of the lungs

hypocalcemia -- blood calcium levels in the body are too low

hypomagnesemia -- serum magnesium concentration drops, it becomes <1.8 mg/dL (<0.70 mmol/L) -- a drop in magnesium means that the kidney secretion is increased, and absorption of the body is diminished

pancreatitis

These are just to name a few. Other side effects can include: Nausea, vomiting, etc. As you can see these are terrible side effects if one has to take long-term treatment of proton pump inhibitors. Such PPIs on the market are:

Prilosec -- manufactured by AstraZeneca (AZN)

Prilosec OTC -- manufactured by Proctor & Gamble (PG)

Prevacid -- manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:TKPHF)

These are just to name a few, the point being that taking PPIs long-term is not a viable option. That leaves us back to Ironwoods drug IW-3718. Not only did it achieve greater efficacy than a PPI in a clinical trial, but it was shown to be safer. The worse side effect for taking IW-3718? The worse side effect was constipation. No serious adverse events were reported in the clinical trial. If someone with GERD needed a viable long-term treatment option, clearly IW-3718 is the best option. Which baffles me why the stock tanked after data. It could be that people were expecting a better result. But the data shows that Ironwoods drug is a strong contender in the space.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Ironwood has cash and cash equivalents of approximately $295.3 million as of March 31, 2017. The company has been able to fund itself through the use of partnerships. Such a partnership would be between Ironwood and Allergan (AGN) for selling LINZESS in the United States. LINZESS was approved for marketing by the FDA in 2012. In addition, Ironwood sells another drug ZURAMPIC. LINZESS was approved for irritable bowel syndrome and chronic idiopathic constipation. ZURAMPIC was approved to treat high levels of blood uric acid in patients with gout.

Risks

There is a risk associated with investing in Ironwood. The biggest risk of all is that the data, while good, will need to be confirmed in a larger phase 3 clinical trial. The company will meet with the FDA for an end of phase 2 meeting. If all goes well, Ironwood expects to initiate the next trial in the second half of 2018. The biggest issue with that is the length of time it will take to recruit patients and complete the trial. If the trial starts in the second half of 2018 that could put possible FDA approval by 2021 pending positive results. In the meantime, the company will have to rely on its current products on the market along with other partnerships to fund itself. If that won't be enough the company may have to dilute to raise cash.

Conclusion

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals phase 2b results in patients with uncontrolled GERD are not only impressive, but have an added bonus like helping patients with regurgitation. That is a huge plus to improve quality of life. IW-3718 taken over a long-term use was shown to be safer than proton pump inhibitors. The financing is in good shape, especially since the company already has FDA approved products on the market. I can't believe that the stock tanked on the reported data. In my opinion it provides a great entry point. That is due to the described results, adequate safety data, along with a pipeline full of other drugs that could potentially boost value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.