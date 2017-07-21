Downward revisions are underway. The question is how much further they continue in the weeks ahead.

One quarter of the latest earnings reporting season for 2017 Q2 is now in the books. And unlike the impressive strength seen throughout the previous reporting season, reported earnings this time around are coming down from initial expectations. Whether they stabilize or how much further they drop in the weeks ahead remain to be seen, but this latest development is a somewhat troubling start for a market that badly needs to maintain corporate earnings growth with tightening monetary policy looming on the horizon.

Coming Down

The following were the forecasted as reported annual earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index just a few weeks ago on June 30, 2017.

2017 Q2: $105.53

2017 Q3: $110.96

2017 Q4: $119.08

So where do we stand today with these very same readings a short three weeks later on July 20, 2017? See below.

2017 Q2: $104.84

2017 Q3: $109.65

2017 Q4: $117.20

In short, we have seen the annual number for 2017 Q2 revised lowered by -0.66%, while the readings for 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4 have also been reduced by -1.18% and -1.58%, respectively.

Now before going any further, it is important to note a couple of key points.

First, the fact that earnings forecasts are being revised lower as 2017 Q2 earnings season progresses should not come as a surprise, as this is common practice most quarter. In fact, the 2017 Q1 earnings season was the surprise in that earnings did not end up getting revised lower from initial forecasts.

Second, despite these downward revisions, year over year annual GAAP earnings growth on the S&P 500 Index is still forecasted to come in at over +20% in the next few quarters, which is still robustly positive. It is whether they can maintain these lofty earnings forecasts going forward that is the larger question. But for now they still remain intact three weeks into 2017 Q2 earnings season.

So what accounts for the slide in the earnings forecast in recent weeks? The downward forces are broadly based, which may not be as big of an issue for the current quarter but may become increasingly problematic as we continue through the second half of 2017.

The following were the projected quarterly as reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index heading into the quarter on June 30, 2017.

2017 Q2: $28.52

2017 Q3: $30.82

2017 Q4: $32.28

And here is where we are today, three weeks later on July 20, 2017.

2017 Q2: $27.83

2017 Q3: $30.20

2017 Q4: $31.71

This equates to the following downward revisions to quarterly per share earnings: -2.43% for 2017 Q2, -2.00% for 2017 Q3, and -1.75% for 2017 Q4.

What are the key takeaways from these downward shifts? Unlike many past quarters where most of the downward revision brunt was being felt in the current quarter, these downward revisions are more even and broadly based. This suggests that while the most recently completed quarter is coming in below expectations for companies on the S&P 500 Index so far, but they are also working in advance to begin racheting down their projections for the rest of the year.

Why does this matter? Because while relatively less room remains to bring down what will eventually become the final annual number for 2017 Q2 with three quarters already officially in the books, much more time exists for the 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4 to be brought down. So while we remain a far cry from breaking below the critical $23.28 quarterly number for 2017 Q2 that would result in earnings falling into a sequential quarterly decline on an annual basis and year over year on a quarterly basis, this breakeven quarterly number becomes considerably higher in 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4 as the relatively poor quarterly per share earnings from 2014 Q4 to 2016 Q2 will have completely rolled off the annual number by then.

Put more simply, while a solid margin of error still exists for the 2017 Q2 number to be revised lower, this is less true for 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4. So the fact that they are already being revised lower in a measurable way just three weeks into the current reporting season suggests that this is a developing fundamental risk worth monitoring for the U.S. stock market going forward.

The Bottom Line

The 2017 Q2 earnings season is now solidly underway with one quarter of the 500 companies in the index having now reported. A repeat of the great 2017 Q1 appears to already be off the board as the downward revisions are solidly underway. With nearly two-fifths of the S&P 500 reporting next week and another quarter reporting the week after that, investors should gain much greater clarity very soon as how the rest of the year is shaping up and whether these initial downward revisions over the past three weeks are foreshadowing a more meaningful slowdown in the pace of earnings growth for the remainder of 2017. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a diversified asset allocation strategy.