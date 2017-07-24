Crack Spreads Continue To Support Crude Oil

I have been keeping my eyes focused on crack spreads over recent sessions as I search for clues about the path of least resistance for the price crude oil. Crude oil is the not-so-secret ingredient in gasoline, heating oil, jet fuel, diesel, and all other oil products. A barrel of crude oil enters an oil refinery in its raw form, is heated to various temperatures, and passes through a catalyst. The result is the oil products that we use to power our lives.

Refineries do not take outright price risk often when it comes to the price of the input, crude oil, or the output, oil products. Their risk comes from the refining margin or the market prices for oil and the oil products. The term crack spread refers to the oil passing through catalytic crackers made of materials with high resistance to heat. While these crack spreads are the real-time indicators for the profitability of companies that refine oil into products, they are also barometers for demand of not only the products but also the raw oil as demand for gasoline and distillates makes its way back to the crude oil that is the basic ingredient for their production.

Processing spreads provide clues for price direction

For those who read my articles often, and I have lots of followers these days, I must sound like a broken record when it comes to crack spreads in the oil market. So many traders and investors watch the price of crude oil on a daily basis and try to project the future path of least resistance for the energy commodity. I have tried to impress upon readers that crack spreads or the margin for refining raw crude oil into products like gasoline and distillates offer incredible clues when it comes to understanding the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. Increases in these processing spreads often indicate that demand for oil-based energy is rising while declines point to oversupply and slack consumption trends on a short-term basis. Therefore, at the risk of repetition, since many if not most investment vehicles are influenced by the price of oil, understanding, and monitoring crack spreads is not only of paramount importance but should also be a requirement for anyone involved in financial markets.

On June 21, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to their lowest level of 2017 when they traded at $42.05 per barrel. Many analysts were calling for lower prices, but processing spreads screamed not so fast.

The gasoline crack - Seasonal strength as demand peaks

A few days before oil hit its recent lows, gasoline crack spreads found a bottom. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of August gasoline crack spreads on the New York Mercantile Exchange highlights, the refining margin dropped to a low of $14.64 per barrel on June 15 and began to recover. On June 21, while oil was making its bottom, the crack spread was already trading at $16 in a sign that recovery was coming soon for the bearish price action in the crude oil futures market. Since then, gasoline cracks had rallied to over $20 per barrel reaching its most recent high at $20.91 on July 19. On that date, oil was around $5 higher than its June 21 lows.

Gasoline tends to be a seasonal commodity as demand peaks during the summer driving season. Therefore, the rise in the gasoline processing spread was the result of increased consumption during vacation months in the United States. However, the move in the distillate refining spread over the same period cemented the fact that the price of oil was due for a bounce to a higher level.

The heating oil crack - Less seasonality in distillates, so the data is impressive

One would think that heating oil is also a seasonal product where demand tends to peak during winter months where demand for heating is at its apex. While there is some element of truth to seasonality in the heating oil futures market, the contract also serves as a proxy for other distillate products that do not have strong seasonal influences. The chemical characteristics of heating oil are close enough to diesel and jet fuels that seasonality is less present when it comes to price direction. Therefore, heating oil futures and the refining spread for processing oil into the product is a year-round affair. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the August heating oil crack spread illustrates, the refining margin hit a low even early than the gasoline spread when it found a bottom at $13.51 on June 6. By the time oil found its low on June 21, the heating oil processing spread was already at the $15 per barrel level. Since then, the crack has continued to appreciate reaching its most recent peak at $18.09 per barrel on July 19 as crude oil had recovered to the $47 per barrel level.

The appreciation in the heating oil crack was even more impressive than the rise in the gasoline crack, given the lack of seasonality in the spread.

Crude oil is the input that product prices often drive

Both crack spreads provided clues that oil was at a bottom on June 21 as demand for products caused them to outperform the commodity that is the input in their production. As of July 19, the level of these spreads still points to buoyant demand for oil products which translates into demand for oil. Refining oil is a complicated chemical process that requires tremendous capital investment. However, the economics of refining are simple as raw oil is treated with heat in a catalytic cracker and at different temperatures, various oil products are the result. There are many different grades of crude oil around the world. The two most popular are WTI or the crude that trades on the NYMEX exchange and Brent crude, the oil that trades on the ICE exchange. WTI is a lighter and sweeter (lower sulfur content) crude, and it is cheaper and easier to process into gasoline in refineries. Brent crude is heavier and has a higher sulfur content making it cheaper to refine into distillates like heating oil, jet and diesel fuels. However, the price level of the products when compared to raw oil reflects inventory levels and demand which translates directly back to the input which is the crude oil.

Cracks have signaled bottom and tops in oil in 2017

June was not the only time this year, or over the course of history, that price action in crack spreads has signaled tops or bottoms in the price of crude oil on a short-term basis. Cracks had also signaled massive price reversals in the oil market like the one that occurred in June 2014 when the energy commodity began its long descent from over $107 per barrel. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the gasoline crack spread shows, it traded to a high of $27.34 in April 2014 and fell to under $16 per barrel by July 2014. The decline was a signal that the price of oil at over $100 per barrel was in trouble during the peak season of demand. Source: CQG

During the same period, heating oil crack spreads fell from almost $25 per barrel in April 2014 to lows of just over $15 in July of that year. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the price of crude oil fell from $107.73 in June 2014 and never looked back.

There are so many examples of how processing spreads have signaled changes in the price direction of crude oil on a short, medium and long-term basis. Matching moves in crack spreads with price direction in the crude oil market is far from a perfect science. However, the discipline provides an important and significant piece when it comes to a complicated multi-variable puzzle. A solution results in a high odds projection for the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil, the world’s most ubiquitous raw material and one of the most important financial and political assets in the world. Crack spreads are real-time demand monitors for the crude oil market as consumers tend to power their lives with oil products rather than raw petroleum. Additionally, they are real-time indicators for the profitability of those companies that refine crude oil into products as the profit margins are the difference between the current level of the crack spreads and their refining costs. You can follow crack spreads on the CME website as it publishes daily closing prices. Before I had access to a CQG system, I kept a log of daily changes in the NYMEX gasoline and heating oil crack spreads and found that over the years, understanding the clues made and saved me lots of money when it came to my investing and trading activities.

On July 19, crack spreads appreciated to yet another new high which is supportive for more gains in the price of crude oil. I continue to believe that the sweet spot or pivot point for the energy commodity is at the $50 per barrel level, and the processing spreads have been validating my opinion since the June 21 lows as demand for products created a bottom for crude oil and will likely cause it to return to its pivot point. While this piece is an argument for a return to $50 per barrel crude oil, the most important take away is to impress upon readers the significance and value of processing spreads in the oil market. Without an understanding of the economics of crack spreads and ignoring their volatile price moves, an investor or trader is playing a dangerous game without critical piece of the puzzle that is available to all in these days of market transparency. Moreover, processing spreads are not just significant when it comes to the oil market. In soybeans, the crush spreads that reflect the economics of processing the oilseed into products like meal and oil provide clues for the path of least resistance for the price of soybeans. In corn, the cost of processing the grain into ethanol is another example of a tool that can add tremendous value to price projections for the commodity that is the input in production of the biofuel. In the U.S., corn is the input for ethanol production, but in Brazil, it is another agricultural commodity, sugar, that is the input for ethanol production. As you can see, in the world of commodities, processing spreads can enhance your investment and trading calculus as they are important variables when it comes to solving equations that lead to future prices.

On Friday, July 21, the September gasoline crack spread declined, and the heating oil processing spread was trading lower than its recent highs. September NYMEX crude oil futures moved $1.15 per barrel lower during the session, and we will have to wait until next week, and perhaps until the API and EIA release inventory numbers, to find out whether the decline in cracks is a reversal in the market or just a temporary pullback in a market that is on its way to a higher high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.