Snap's Farce: The Equity Incentive Plan

I will prove that the share-based compensation makes it impossible for shareholders to earn a single dollar even if Snap succeeds as an enterprise.

Investors were surprised after seeing the huge share-based compensation of the first quarter.

Many people were surprised as Snap (NYSE:SNAP) showed a $1.9b share-based remuneration after the release of the first quarter results. But those who read the filling S-1 some months ago and tracked the insider trades were not surprised of this massive remuneration. In this article:

I will present the equity structure, as it is necessary to understand the share-based compensation. I will present the share-based remuneration. I will show that the first quarter share-based compensation is not a one-time event as some people have suggested, and it will happen in the future again. And, finally, I will explain the consequences of the same as clearly as I can.

The majority of the short analysis published about Snap can be quickly summarized as:

The direct competition of Instagram Stories. The business model. The operating losses do not justify the valuation.

I will not discuss any of these points in this article, but you must have done your study on these points too to be able to value the stock.

My thesis is that the share-based remuneration is completely unbalanced, unfair with the shareholders, and it will pay such huge amounts of money to the directors that will make Snap a bad investment even if the business succeeds and generates positive earnings.

Snap capital structure

Snap Inc. has three types of shares, all of them with the same nominal value. First, class A shares entitled with no votes; secondly, class B shares entitled with 1 vote each share; and thirdly, class C shares entitled with 10 votes each share. The class A shares were offered to the main public while class B shares and class C shares were not accessible to the broad public.

In May 2017, when Snap filled its 10-Q, there were 682 million class A shares outstanding, 281 million class B shares outstanding, and 215 million class C shares outstanding:

Type Entitled Votes Sh. Outstanding (millions) Voting power Class A shares 0 682 0% Class B shares 1 281 11.5% Class C Shares 10 215 88.5%

This kind of structure is very often used by tech companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). The main advantage of this capital structure is that it allows directors to run the business more effectively while investors with no votes participate in the earnings but not in the decisions. The main disadvantage is that this is a concentration of executive power that badly used can sink a business: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is a good example of it.

Evan Spiegel and Robert Murphy own all of the 215 million class C shares that represent 88.5% of the voting power of the Snap. This literally means that they have the absolute executive control of the company.

Share-based compensation

Share-based compensation is a way broadly used by companies to pay their employees a part of their remuneration in shares. Corporate theory says that it aligns with interest of shareholders, directors, and employees. The reality is that share-based compensations are often used by directors to pay themselves an additional salary. This has become a very broadly used strategy by directors because it is difficult to analyze.

On February 2, 2017, Snap's shareholders with the right to vote approved the 2017 equity incentive plan. This plan follows and incorporates the prior 2014 and 2012 equity incentives plans. Snap understands this plan provides incentives for employees and board members as they benefit from the increases on the value of the common stock. Under this plan employees, directors, and consultants are eligible to receive awards or stock options. The plan will be administrated by the directors.

Number of shares outstanding

The share-based plan of Snap can be found in two documents: the S-1 or "Registration statement" and the following S-8 where Snap makes public the terms of its stock-based compensation.

The first step is to reach a fair number of diluted outstanding shares. As noted before, there were 1,178 million shares fully paid as of March 31, 2017. Having a look at the notes of the 10-Q, we can see that Snap remunerates the board and employees mainly with RSUs but also with stock options. Grosso modo, the difference between an RSU and a stock option in Snap's case is that RSUs are granted for free, and stock options have an exercise price.

To get the real diluted shares outstanding, you should add 174 million RSUs outstanding and 21 million stock options outstanding. After Q1, there are 1,373 million diluted shares outstanding.

As of 31 March 2017, there were 174 million RSUs outstanding and 21 millions of stock options outstanding. The diluted outstanding shares are 1,373 million:

March 31, 2017 In millions Shares outstanding 1,178 RSUs 174 Stock options 21 Diluted shares 1,373

You can find this information in the notes of the 10-Q:

RSUs outstanding:

Stock options outstanding:

Source of the share-based compensation

The source of the share-based compensation will be issuance of new shares or required common stock. (At the moment, Snap has not announced any buyback, so you must suppose that the shares will be all issued).

The amount of the share-based compensation

The amount of the shares to be issued as Stock awards (or "share reserve" as called in the Snap's statements) for the year 2017 is to a maximum of 337 million shares. Besides, the share reserve will increase in an amount equal to 5% of the total capital stock outstanding every year until January 2027.

Shareholders must expect that a considerable amount of new shares will be issued in the next 10 years, and within this massive issuance, shareholders should expect a massive dilution in this company and incorporate it to their valuations:

I estimate a minimum increase in shares of 67% for the next five years:

(All data in millions of shares)

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Shares outstanding 1,178 1,515 1,590 1,670 1,753 1,841 Add share reserve 337 *** *** *** *** *** 5% dilution per year 0 75 80 83 88 92 Diluted shares year end 1,515 1,590 1,670 1,753 1,841 1,933

Please, note that these calculations are very conservative, and they only include the addition of the share reserve plus a 5% per year of the total capital. If you read all the notes on Snap S-8 document carefully, there are certain rules, like, for example, adding back "returning shares" to the share reserve that will dilute the company more. The future dilution will be probably higher than my numbers. This is just a very conservative sample.

The limitations of the share-based compensation

Limitations are on the Section 162(m). On the S-8 issued in May, Snap established the following limitations:

These are the limitations to the issuance of shares. In the S-8 form, there is a large note that explains these limitations. I can summarize it saying that:

20 million of shares as remuneration through stock awards; 20 million shares maximum if performance goals are satisfied; and, $20 million granted in cash for performance goals.

All the prior is applicable per person, per year.

The maximum number of authorized shares is 4.400 million. You can find this information on the balance sheet.

Conditions of the share-based compensation

We have seen the amount and the limits of the share-based compensation. The performance shares are awarded for free because the condition is to satisfy a performance goal. The cash awards are also given for an achieved goal, and they are paid in cash. But stock options have exercise prices.

A 100% discount of the stock options when they are granted means that if the stock is trading at $20 on the day a stock option is granted, then the strike price probably will be around $10. And then, this price must be paid by the stock holder. This price is an income in the statements of cash flow, but it does not generate value for shareholders because it dilutes the company's current shareholders.

Adjusting the share-based compensations of companies is not an easy task, and it requires a lot of work and data analysis, but you must adjust this in your valuation if you want to do it properly.

If this theme is on your interest, I recommend you an article of Erik Kobayashi-Solomon where he explains quickly and very well how directors use stock-based compensation to pay themselves extra salaries.

To know how much discount should be applied to the amount of stock options, you should calmly read the last paragraph of the share-based plan:

This means that whatever the case may be, they will guarantee themselves their remuneration, lowering strike prices at will, or even paying cash if their stock options are worthless or not enough.

Value of the share-based compensation

At least 750 million shares will be issued between 2017 and 2022, and I calculate another 500 million until 2027. The next 10 years, the stock-based compensation will be at least 1,250 million shares. As we have seen before, the two manners of the stock-based compensation will be:

Stock options Performance stock awards

Performance stock awards are granted for free if certain goals are reached. Stock options are issued with a strike price with an estimated discount of 100%.

Shareholders should apply a discount to the value of the stock options. I've chosen 100%. I think it is the appropriate discount. Here is how much the stock-based compensation of the next 10 years is worth at different prices, and the reason why shareholders will not earn a single dollar on Snap even if the business succeeds:

Price in $ 5 10 15 20 35 50 70 625 due to stock options (50% discount) $1.5b $3.1b $4.6b $6.2b $10.8b $15.6b $21.8b 625 due to performance awards $3.1b $6.2b $9.3b $12.5b $21.7b $31.2b $43.7b Total $4.6b $9.3b $13.9b $18.7b $32.5b $46.8b $65.5b

The reason why shareholders will not earn a single dollar on Snap even if the business succeeds

On the one hand, in 2022, there will be at least 1,950 million shares. If bulls are right and Snap succeeds, we can conservatively estimate that the stock can be trading at $50. The company should be earning $2,400 million of free cash flow putting a price to free cash flow multiple of 40 times:

Shares Price EV FCF Multiple Free cash flow 1,950 $50 $97.5b 40x $2.4b

Remember that on 2017, Alphabet and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are trading around 30 times free cash flow. 40 times free cash flow is very aggressive.

On the other hand, the favorite metric of many Snap longs is price to sales. There is no consistency thinking that people will value Snap eternally with a price to sales ratio. In the long term, people only pay for earnings. However, following the price to sales argument, in 2022, if Snap is earning $2,400 million of free cash flow and has the same margin that Facebook achieves, sales must be around $6,000 million. This is a 57% compounded annual growth of sales. I do not believe this history. Not even Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) after launching the iPhone could achieve such a sales growth.

Final words

As I said at the beginning, I didn't want to discuss the business model, Instagram competence, or the operating losses. I do think these themes are very important, and I have also analyzed them on my own. But there are a lot of good articles already on that. I wanted to contribute with my analysis of the share-based compensation because it is crucial, and nobody is talking of this.

I wanted to summarize clearly and directly the share-based compensation, but for a more serious understanding, I think you should read the SEC fillings I linked before, specifically the 68 pages of the S-8.

Open question: Salary vs. Share-based compensation

Before ending, I would like to show a picture and pose an open question to anyone who wants to give his or her opinion:

As an example, Robert Murphy earned a salary of $250,000 on 2016 for his work. On March 7, 2017, he sold 17 million of shares worth more than $350 million. That is more than 100 times his salary!

Given these inputs and outputs: Do you think this is a conflict of interest between shareholders and directors? How can a board member get 100 times more money from a share-based compensation than from their salary?

I am sorry for Snap shareholders. The massive share-based compensation of the first quarter was not a one-time event.

After one or two years when shareholders ask themselves, where is my money, they should see Snap's directors' happiness.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am shorting Snap since April. I doubled my position in June. I short owning January 2019 puts.