The Potential Is Huge For Geothermal Giant Ormat

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is a developer, builder and operator of geothermal power plants around the world. They also develop and sell equipment that is used in geothermal energy plants, and they are the only provider of geothermal and recovered energy-based equipment, services and power that designs and builds most of the equipment that is used in its plants. Another unique feature of Ormat is the nature of their business -- while most large utilities companies use fossil fuels to power their operations, Ormat is powered solely on geothermal energy, which is a more eco and cost-friendly source. Another benefit of geothermal energy plants is that they inject the water and steam resources that they use back into the earth afterwards, causing an unlimited source.

Not only is geothermal energy efficient for creating a cleaner environment, it's also a much more energy efficient alternative to fossil fuels considering its output for every unit of input. As a comparison to fossil fuels, for every unit used to power the system, an average of 3.9 units of heat are supplied, compared to less than 1 unit supplied by gas and oil.

Leading the Binary Market

Now, there are two primary ways to generate energy from geothermal sources: steam and binary. Steam plants access fluid that is 360 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter and pump it into a low pressure tank, causing it to vaporize. That vapor drives the turbines in the plant, which subsequently drives the generators. Binary plants draw water and steam that is cooler (less than 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and passes it through a heat exchanger, where it transfers heat to a secondary fluid with a lower boiling point. Then, the secondary fluid turns to vapor, which drives the turbines and generators.

The main benefit that binary has over the steam systems is that it can tap into geothermal resources that are under 300 degrees, which are the most common resources in the world. The below charts demonstrate that Ormat has the clear lead in binary plant capacity. Organic secondary fluids are also more efficient and produce more energy than an equal amount of steam.

Source: Ormat

Although it is a niche market right now, the binary market has grown significantly over the past 10 years, almost doubling in size. As more of the lower-temperature resources are accessed, the need for binary plants will continue to grow, giving Ormat a very promising demand schedule. In fact, because of the abundance of availability in low temperature resources, the Geothermal Technologies Office has a goal to achieve widespread production of low temperature power in the United States by 2020.

In fact, the demand for geothermal energy is seeing growing demand across the globe. Japan plans to increase their capacity from 540 MW (megawatts) in 2011 to 1,500 MW in 2030. El Salvador currently uses geothermal energy to power 22% of their electricity, and wants to increase that number to 40% by 2019. Kenya, Ormat's top electricity client outside of the U.S., now relies on geothermal energy more than any other source.

Ormat's current global electricity operations total about 727 MW in 20 sites, but they plan on adding another 200-210 MW by 2019. There is plenty of room for expansion on a global scale; Ormat estimates that their global capacity could grow tenfold. The current total global capacity in 2015 was about 13.3 KW, which is expected to grow 140% by the early 2030s to 32 KW. With their dominance in the market, especially in the binary market which will appeal to a majority of the world, their goal of adding another 6-7 KW is completely reasonable.

Of course, with any investment, there are some risks to consider when looking at Ormat. First and foremost, the geothermal segment of renewable energy is not yet fully developed, and it represents a very small portion of the overall renewables market when compared to other sources such as wind and solar. However, it is a very efficient energy source with years of fast growth ahead of it, especially on an international level, and I think Ormat will continue to one of the industry's primary leaders.

Leading Supplier of Products

Ormat also is a global leader in geothermal product sales. Because Ormat is such a dominant force in the lower-temperature market, many energy providers look to their Ormat Energy Converter (OEC) product for their own systems. The OEC is Ormat's proprietary version of the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which keeps pressures steady while the heat is being transferred from one liquid to another in the binary plant system. This guarantees efficiency in the process of turning the vapor to energy.

Right now, Ormat is the global leading supplier of geothermal equipment, with over a quarter of market share. They have essentially captured the entire market for ORC's due to their dominance in lower temperature projects. Ormat is currently supplying equipment to 120 low temperature projects worldwide. Although these may be smaller projects, Ormat is certainly establishing itself as a front-runner in the binary market, and with their current market position, I expect them to remain at the forefront of the industry for the foreseeable future.

Future Expansion

In addition to their organic growth, Ormat has recently taken steps to expand their business into new ventures. So far, their focus seems to be on solar energy generation and storage. On March 5, they acquired Viridity, a company specializing in demand response and energy storage.

Although it is not seeing widespread use yet, energy storage is projected to experience rapid growth over the next decade. Solar energy, like geothermal, is becoming increasingly popular due to its renewable nature and, although installation costs are still relatively high, the cost of the energy itself is appealing. Viridity, although a small company, has been involved in several projects during its eight-year existence, including an 8.5 megawatt project with utility giant Exelon and a 7.5 megawatt project in Ohio, which is part of the largest solar and storage project to be constructed in the United States. To give those measurements some context, 1 megawatt can power about 150-175 homes per year in the US. While Viridity is not a huge name nor an industry leader, it is a solid start for Ormat with legitimate projects currently going on, and they will surely contribute to Ormat's top and even bottom line over the next 10 years.

Recap

As fossil fuels are inevitably replaced by renewables over the next decade, Ormat will be at the forefront of the geothermal market. Their large presence in the binary market will help them capture new projects where steam plants will not work due to the cooler resource temperatures. Lastly, their move into energy storage, one of the fastest growing markets in the energy industry, is a great investment going forward and should integrate well with their focus on renewable energy sources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.