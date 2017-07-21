Del Frisco's Restaurant Group's (DFRG) CEO Norman Abdallah on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30

End Time: 09:38

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 21, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Norman Abdallah - CEO

Neil Thomson - CFO

Brandon Coleman III - CMO

Analysts

Will Slabaugh - Stephens, Inc.

Brett Levy - Deutsche Bank

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

Jeff Farmer - Wells Fargo

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Jason West - Credit Suisse

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Alan, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and interest in Del Frisco's.

As this is my inaugural conference call as CFO, I wanted to first express how excited I am to be here and how much I appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given. In just over two months, I’ve already come to appreciate the incredible culture of hospitality and service that is embedded in Del Frisco's people, and strongly believe that this company and its distinct brands have a great future.

In fulfilling this role, my intention is to have an open and constructive dialogue with our analysts and shareholders, while setting realistic and achievable expectations for our performance. I look forward to getting to know all of you better over the coming days and believe the revisions made to our fiscal year 2017 outlook reflects that commitment of transparency.

With me here today are Norman Abdallah, our Chief Executive Officer; and Brandon Coleman, our Chief Marketing Officer.

After I discuss the numbers, Brandon will talk about our now-completed research project and what the findings mean for our go-forward action plan. Norman will then provide an update on our development plans and wrap things up with some concluding thoughts before we take your questions.

Our earnings press release for the 12-week period ended June 13, 2017 may be found at our corporate Web site, www.dfrg.com under the Investor Relations section as well as on numerous financial Web sites if you have not already had a moment to review it.

So first, let me read out the Safe Harbor statement. As part of our discussion today, we will include forward-looking statements. Please be advised that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer you to today's earnings press release and our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.

In addition, we will be referring to restaurant-level EBITDA and adjusted net income this morning which are both non-GAAP measures. We have therefore provided a reconciliation of these measures in the earnings press release tables to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

For our 12-week second quarter ended June 13, consolidated revenues increased 3% to $82.3 million from $79.9 million in the year-ago period. Top-line growth reflects the net 28 additional operating weeks, partially offset by a blended 2.2% decrease in comparable restaurant sales. The 2.2% decrease consisted of a 2.1% decline in traffic counts and 0.1% decline in average check.

The overall comp was negatively impacted by 50 basis points due to the elimination of lunch at seven Sullivan's locations. Excluding this factor, the overall comp was a decline of 1.7% consisting of a 0.4% decrease in customer counts and 1.3% decrease in average check.

Turning to our cost line items. Total cost of sales as a percentage of revenues rose by 20 basis points to 28.5% from 28.3% in the year-ago period. This was due to higher beef and seafood costs and a mix shift with food from alcohol.

While we have several initiatives which we expect to drive average check and penny profit, we are also starting to experience the benefit of the supply chain management project. These will continue through the back half of the year and will serve the comeback rising commodity inflation.

Restaurants’ operating expenses as a percentage of revenues increased by 150 basis points to 49.1% from 47.6% in the year-ago period, primarily due to higher labor costs because of wage inflation coupled with sales deleveraging.

Notably, occupancy costs rose due to sales deleverage, base rents and property tax increases and the closure of our regional Dallas Double Eagle that was an owned property.

We began piloting the HotSchedules Time and Attendance Module in June at a handful of restaurants and it is already proving to be a fantastic tool with scheduling labor based upon anticipated needs. We have slated to rollout the module to all our restaurants by the end of August, which will help us manage ongoing labor headwind.

Marketing and advertising expenses were favorable by $515,000 and as a percentage of revenues by 70 basis points to 2.0% as we limited our expenditure in the second quarter in anticipation of launching new messaging across every concept in the all-important 16-week fourth quarter. The marketing spend in the third quarter will similarly be restrained, although the full year expenditure should be marginally higher than 2016 as a percentage of revenues.

For all the reasons just stated, restaurant-level EBITDA fell to $16.9 million in the second quarter from $17.1 million in the year-ago period, while the margin decreased 90 basis points to 20.5% versus 21.4% in the prior year.

Preopening expenses were $1.6 million and related to both the Double Eagle in Plano and the Del Frisco's Grille in Brookfield Place. We opened earlier than originally budgeted at Brookfield Place and we now do not expect to incur any preopening expenditures during the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, we will have some preopening expenses related to Westwood, Massachusetts Grille opening in the first quarter of 2018. Consequently, while costs are higher in the second quarter, we expect to be in line with our full year budget.

General and administrative expenses fell to $5.9 million from $6.0 million in the year-ago period and as a percentage of revenues decreased 30 basis points to 7.2% from 7.5%. This is due to lower bonus accruals offsetting our investments in people. However, we did incur reorganization severance of $0.6 million during Q2 for which there is no comparable expense last year.

Consulting project costs was $0.6 million which we are treating as an add-back item. There will be some residual fees in the third quarter of about $0.1 million as the total of our engagement fees across all three brands is slightly below the original budget of $3 million.

Lease termination and closing costs of $0.5 million were related to two Sullivan's Steakhouse closings in Seattle and Houston which took place during the second quarter. The Houston closing was accelerated resulting in higher Q2 costs as we had originally planned to close the location in August 2017.

Depreciation and amortization expenses increased to $5.0 million from $4.2 million in the year-ago period and as a percentage of revenues increased 90 basis points to 6.1% from 5.2% due to sales deleverage and higher depreciation rates for new assets compared to assets that has been in service for years.

We added three new Grilles, two new Double Eagles and completed five remodels in the last 12 months, while we closed three stores. We view this quarterly expenditure as a reasonable run rate on a per week basis for the balance of the year, although note that the aggregate amounts during the fourth quarter will be higher because it is a 16-week period.

GAAP net income was $2.1 million or $0.09 per diluted share, inclusive of all non-recurring items. This compares to prior year GAAP net income of $4.4 million or $0.19 per diluted share. Excluding $1.2 million in one-time items, adjusted net income was $3.3 million or $0.15 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $4.5 million or $0.19 per diluted share.

The effective tax rate in the second quarter this year was 28.3% while in the prior year it was 29.4%. The reduction was due to our tax credits remaining consistent year-over-year while the pre-tax income reduced.

Turning to our liquidity and balance sheet. As of June 13, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.1 million and $22.8 million of outstanding debt under our credit facility. This group represents a 0.5x of our trailing 12-month restaurant-level EBITDA.

During the second quarter, we repurchased 278,902 shares of our common stock at an average price per share of $17.35, as part of our ongoing effort to enhance value and put capital to work through a variety of shareholder-friendly means.

These share repurchases were executed pursuant to the rule 10b(5)(1) trading plan entered into under our $50 million share repurchase program. As of the quarter end, we had $20.1 million in share repurchase authority remaining under the program.

So far in the third quarter, we have repurchased an additional 540,507 shares at an average price of $16.15. This leaves $11.3 million in share repurchase authority remaining as of today’s date.

Now with that big picture overview, let’s now discuss our individual brand performances. At Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, revenues increased 5.9% to $40.2 million from $37.9 million in the year-ago period.

Top-line growth was a function of sales contributions from our two non-comparable restaurants in uptown Dallas and our newest location in Plano, which are both surpassing our expectations. We had six incremental operating weeks related to these restaurants during the second quarter.

Comparable restaurant sales fell 0.5% and consisted of a 2.3% decrease in traffic that was partially offset by a 1.8% increase in average check. There were 11 restaurants in the Double Eagle’s comparable base out of a total of 13 restaurants.

Note that excluding our Chicago and Houston locations, which were both double digit negative, comps actually rose 1.7%. However, these restaurants are both in the process of being remodeled and enhanced during Q3 and Q4 which should lead to improved performance.

In the Northeast, which we called out from the last conference call weakness due to less international tourism, is also mixed, with New York City slightly positive and Boston slightly negative.

Del Frisco's restaurant level EBITDA margin decreased 110 basis points to 27.1%, due primarily to higher labor and occupancy expenses as a result of sales deleveraging and the closure of our original Dallas location which was owned, while the two new restaurants opened in Dallas and Plano are both leased.

At Sullivan's Steakhouse, revenues decreased 11.1% to $15.6 million in the second quarter from $17.6 million in the year-ago period. Relative to the prior year, we had 14 fewer operating weeks because of restaurant closings in Seattle and Houston.

Comparable restaurant sales decreased 5.2% consisting of an 8.6% decrease in traffic that was partially offset by a 3.4% increase in average check. Note the elimination of lunch at seven select locations had a 2.6% adverse impact on the comp year-over-year.

On an apples-to-apples basis, the 2.6% decline in comparable restaurant sales consisted of a 1.1% decrease in traffic and 1.5% decrease in average check. There were 14 Sullivan's Steakhouses included in the comp base out of the total of 16 restaurants, as we remove restaurants from the base, the entire quarter when they’re undergoing renovation.

Sullivan's Steakhouse restaurant-level EBITDA margin decreased 150 basis points to 13.5% due to sales deleverage and higher cost of sales. Note that the operating costs to Sullivan's Steakhouse that were removed from comp base are still reflected in the brand restaurant-level EBITDA.

At Del Frisco's Grille, revenues increased 8.6% to $26.5 million in the second quarter from $24.4 million in the year-ago period. This top-line improvement was due to a net 36 additional operating weeks offset by the decline in comparable restaurant sales. The Brookfield Place location in downtown New York City opened early in the third quarter and therefore has not effect on these results.

Comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.2% comprised of a 1.2% increase in traffic that was offset by a 4.4% decrease in average check. There were 18 restaurants in the Grille comparable base during the second quarter out of the total 23 restaurants.

Del Frisco's Grille restaurant-level EBITDA margin decreased 110 basis points to 14.5% due primarily to higher labor and occupancy expenses, partially offset by lower marketing costs.

Turning to our fiscal year 2017 outlook. We thought it would be prudent to reset the bar to a level that we are more likely to achieve and are therefore making changes based upon our results to-date and revised expectations for the year. Recall that 2017 is a 52-week period ending December 26, 2017.

Specifically, our full year expectations of blended comparable restaurant sales is now minus 2% to minus 1%, down from minus 0.5% to positive 0.5% previously. As expected, third quarter is exhibiting similar sales volatility to the second quarter.

Recall that our intension is to grow sales primarily through check increases due to the rollout of new menus. However, these menus will not be fully in place across the three brands until early in the fourth quarter.

The modest cost deflation we experienced in the first half of the year has turned into inflation for the second half of the year. Our internal forecast is that beef price is to increase 6% to 8% in the second half of the year.

We intend to offset some of that pressure through our purchasing initiative and a mix shift we intend to facilitate through our new menu rollout, as well as modest pricing. However, we now foresee unfavorable cost of sales as a percentage of revenue between 28.0% and 28.4%, up from 27.8% to 28.2% previously forecasted.

Restaurant-level EBITDA margin is now expected in the 20.5% to 21.0% range compared to21.1% to 21.4% previously. In addition to COGS and labor pressure, we also have costs running through restaurant operating costs with G&A that we have identified on previous conference calls and which cannot be capitalized. These include upgraded guests touch points, on building new talent and professional fees.

We are raising our G&A range to between $27.1 million and $28.5 million which is up $500,000 from our previous expectations. However, we are lowering our estimate for consulting engagement costs to the range of $2.7 million to $2.8 million, which is down $200,000 to $300,000 from our original estimate. Recall that these expenditures are being adjusted out of adjusted net income, but in aggregate they amount to about $0.09 hit to GAAP diluted EPS for the year.

Our expected tax rate range is being lowered between 26% and 28% from 29% to 31% as our tax credits remain fairly consistent in dollar terms as the largest one is the FICA tip credit; however, lower profit leads to lower tax rate.

Given these considerations, we now expect adjusted EPS in the $0.76 to $0.80 range compared to $0.82 to $0.86 previously. This is inclusive of all share repurchases made to-date, including those made in the third quarter.

From a cadence standpoint, recall that our fiscal third quarter is our seasonally slowest quarter of the year. We have therefore historically generated only a slight profit between this 12-week period, which ends immediately following Labor Day.

This year, however, we anticipate a modest loss on adjusted EPS for Q3 based upon our comps supported to-date and low negative single digits and associated operating deleveraging.

However, we expect comp trends to improve in Q4 as a result of our menu implementation and marketing campaign rollout along with a full absorption of our labor scheduling module. This should in turn yield adjusted EPS growth in our 16-week Q4 relative to the prior year.

As I mentioned earlier, we also had two Sullivan's Steakhouse closures in Seattle on March 31 and Houston on May 23. All of the related closure costs were incurred in the second quarter.

We remodeled three Sullivan's Steakhouses in the first half in Wilmington, Indianapolis and King of Prussia and started work on two Del Frisco's remodels Chicago and Houston which should both be completed sometime in the fourth quarter.

Finally, CapEx has been adjusted downward to $28 million to $30 million from $32.8 million to $33.8 million and this is still inclusive of tenant allowances, remodels and expenditures related to the 2018 opening.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Brandon, our Chief Marketing Officer.

Brandon Coleman III

Thank you, Neil. Today, I will be reviewing the recently completed consumer research project and the associated impact and implications for Del Frisco's Grille. I’ll also briefly touch on the parallel research we conducted for Del Frisco's Double Eagle and Sullivan's Steakhouse. Finally, I’ll close by sharing select strategic action that we will be taking across all three brands to try to leverage our findings.

Let’s begin by reviewing the intent that we set for the Del Frisco's Grille research. A quantitative and qualitative work focused on three primarily questions. Number one, which customers on occasion provide profitable sales opportunities? Number two, what positioning for the Grille will maximize capture of the available markets? And number three, how can we most effectively improve our value proposition and expand our footprint?

Underneath each of these primary questions, we had layers of clarifying questions including risk versus reward, competitive positioning, current perception, customer segmentation and much more. Our questions were addressed in one of three rounds of research that surveyed over 3,000 consumers. The result was a clear organized roadmap for the Del Frisco's Grille detailing where to focus and how to deliver on this focus.

The final research revealed that Del Frisco's Grille's largest customer segments are social seamsters at 29% and experienced spenders at 25%. Social seamsters view going out with their friends as a major part of their social life and actively seek a lively atmosphere. Experienced spenders seek restaurants with a high level of service and attention to detail with little concern for price.

We have mapped these psychographic groupings to PRIZM [ph] segment, a widely used customer segmentation system for marketing and we will be using this information to enhance our media buys in the fourth quarter as well as inform our future real estate division. The quantitative research also determined that the Grille indexes highly on date nights, special occasions, planned nights out and happy hours.

These social occasions have a distinct decision making process which we have mapped against our customer journey. In the fourth quarter, we will be using digital marketing to more effectively target our core customers when the Grille is most relevant to their decision making process.

Our core customers identified menu innovation as an opportunity for the brand. To address this challenge, we have established an innovation pipeline and new testing process. Currently, we have four new items and six product upgrades that are being run through this process for a nationwide launch in the fourth quarter.

The brand positioning that came out of the research is well defined and actionable. It contains a value proposition that resonates with our core segment and is differentiated from our peer set. For competitive reasons, I cannot elaborate on the details of this positioning. However, I can tell you about the comparable restaurant sales growth potential that was identified assuming an effective implementation across the Grille brand.

Based on our research partner’s calculation, we believe there is approximately 20% comparable restaurant sales growth available to the Grille over the next five years. 10% of this growth potential comes from increasing frequency amongst existing debt, while 2% of this growth is dependent upon increasing brand awareness.

Del Frisco's Grille also has the room to expand its footprint to a multiple of where it is today. The research identified opportunities for restaurants in existing markets and in new markets. While this growth potential is extremely attractive, it is our focus to grow profitable restaurants with a solid return on invested capital.

As such, we will be prioritizing our growth in the markets with the most potential while simultaneously streamlining our investment costs to efficiently and effectively deliver upon the brands newly established positioning.

We also brought in an outside partner to conduct consumer research on the Double Eagle and Sullivan's brand. The research followed a similar methodology to identify customer segments, core occasions and competitive opportunities. The results confirm the strength of the Double Eagle brand and identified occasions and guests that will enable intelligent growth in both comparable restaurant sales and in new unit expansion.

Our data did highlight key opportunities for Sullivan's. It also provided a path to a differentiated positioning for the brand that will enable long-term growth as part of our capital like business model.

In the third quarter, marketing will continue to test new menu items and upgrade brand touch points across all three concepts to better align with the data from our recent research. We will also kickoff enhancements to our Web sites, experiment with influencers and incorporate customer data into our email marketing to ensure a higher conversion rate during our fourth quarter media campaign.

Our working dollars are now over 65% digital making the importance of converting online users into reservations paramount. It is also important to note, as Neil indicated earlier, that we diverted a portion of marketing dollars from the first three quarters into the fourth quarter knowing that we would be able to more effectively apply these dollars with a better understanding of the brand and the respective customer.

Lastly, it is our expectation that the third quarter will continue to show softness on the top line which should begin to dissipate through system-wide rollout of new menu items and campaigns in the fourth quarter.

With that, I’ll now turn the call over to Norman.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Brandon, and good morning, everyone. I have a few topics that I would like to address this morning. First, let’s discuss recent and upcoming developments. In May, we opened up a two-storey Del Frisco's Double Eagle in Plano, our third restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 13th overall. Guest impact from this location at Legacy West has been simply incredible as it has already become the go-to destination for dining, drinks and socializing in North Dallas.

Beyond our standard yet unparallel level of hospitality, this restaurant features a new menu including a special dry aged section designed to build check which will be rolled out across all Double Eagle locations during the fourth quarter.

In June, we opened a two-storey Del Frisco's Grille in downtown Manhattan complementing our midtown location at Rockefeller Center. This is our 24th Grille restaurant overall and a great addition to Brookfield Place, which is a premier development for shopping food and amenities.

I had the pleasure of meeting some of you at our VIP reception last month and hope that those of you in or visiting the New York City area that have not yet been to this restaurant will have an opportunity soon to enjoy it’s vibrant atmosphere, craft cocktails, creative takes on classic food, and of course exceptional prime, wet-aged steak. The Brookfield Place Grille is similarly off to a great start and we are pleased to now have a second phenomenal location in Manhattan to reach both existing and new guests.

And as encouraged as we are by these two beautiful restaurants, development next year will be even more exciting as we accelerate growth to between four and six openings with all but one opening in the second half of the year.

Our 2018 class will consist of at least two Double Eagle Steak Houses and two Del Frisco's Grille. On a percentage basis, unit expansion could be as high as 11% which will position us among the fastest growing companies within the upscale dining industry.

From a capital standpoint, we are focused on projects that can generate 30% plus cash on cash returns. This is why Del Frisco's Double Eagle will serve as our primary growth engine over the next several years.

As you have seen from our segment data, the restaurant-level EBITDA margins and ROIC of this concept not only exceeds our two other brands but are also among the highest in the entire restaurant industry.

Our mantra is that each concept needs to stand on its own merit and earn the right to grow. That is how we are best equipped to build value for our shareholders. We have two Double Eagle Steak House leases already signed for 2018 in Atlanta near our Del Frisco's Grille and in Boston at The Prudential Center.

The Atlanta restaurant will be the first location developed in the smaller Double Eagle prototype. The atmosphere, experience and menu will be similar to larger restaurants but the square footage will be smaller because we have reengineered the kitchen.

The smaller prototype will enable us to maximize the potential of the Atlanta market with two smaller stores compared to the one large format. Over time, we are very confident that we can build 20 to 25 larger format Del Frisco's in the U.S. representing nearly a doubling of our current Double Eagle footprint.

The smaller prototype will enable us to further increase the potential for the brand. Together with international opportunities, there is long runway of growth for our flagship brand.

Our 2018 Del Frisco's Grille openings will incorporate the learnings from our research consulting projects and will be considered the growth of the future. We are on track to open the previously announced Westwood, Massachusetts store in the first quarter of 2018 and are exploring other strong opportunities in our pipeline for potential openings in late 2018.

Finally, we are negotiating a lease for a Sullivan's Steakhouse in Dallas that is now slated to open in 2019. This restaurant will feature our new prototype design with a highly efficient kitchen. The architecture will pay homage to the brand’s roots whereby guests come to celebrate an entire evening out and therefore rolling more towards the bar.

Our intention is for Sullivan's to employ a capital light approach in order to grow the overall value for the business model. We will therefore use this restaurant to showcase the brand as part of our refranchised program targeting small to medium tier markets.

In 2019, we will be remodeling one Sullivan's that will utilize design elements of this new prototype. We are currently writing out the franchise contract determining the royalty fees and putting in place and documenting standardized systems and processes while getting the training teams ready to go.

There’s a lot of work to do before we can engage with the potential franchisees. With that in mind, the program will be launched in 2018 and will be led by Scott Smith, our Brand President who has years of franchise experience.

I would now like to highlight some restaurant level and corporate initiatives before taking your questions. Beginning with our menu strategy, as Brandon said earlier all three concepts have begun rolling out new menus and beverage programs that will drive average check across all three brands.

Del Frisco's Grille menu launched in late June have four test locations based upon findings from the research project Brandon described. We are testing the Double Eagle menu, as I mentioned earlier in Plano and in Dallas and then Sullivan's is rolling out a new liquor program and conducting a menu test at four of its restaurants with its own menu enhancements including a new bone-in section.

All three menus which will be fully implemented by late September to mid-October are designed to facilitate mix shift that will drive higher revenue and higher penny profit. On a related note, we have also eliminated all discounting activities as of March. Our intention is to build stronger connectivity with our guests by elevating their dining experience not by offering them discounted deals.

Research studies certainly prove that a value focus only appeal to a small segment of our guest base. Part of that connectivity is based upon elevating our wine programs. Just in the last two years, we’ve locked anywhere from 100 bips to 200 bips in revenues from our liquor, wine and beer programs with a lot of that loss self inflicted.

Across all three brands, we have engaged an outside resource to help us with our cocktail programs and in particular, we’ll start to lean even more into our wine program at the Double Eagle. These changes will take effect towards the end of the third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter.

Last month, we announced that our New York City Double Eagle Steak House earned a Grand Award from Wine Spectator for 2017, the program’s most selective award. The Grand Award recognizes restaurants for showing devotion to the quality of their wine program, most having a selection of 1,000 or more wine and offering the highest level of wine service.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House in New York City is now one of 89 restaurants around the world that hold Wine Spectator’s highest honor out of more than 3,500 restaurants that have earned Wine Spectator awards for their wine list.

At the corporate level, we recently added a Chief Technology Officer to the team who will lead and implement our technology strategy. Technology is so important to our business not only because of how we operate and execute within our four walls but also from a guest-facing standpoint. We know that we need to make a greater use of technology to drive our top and bottom line.

We will have completed our rollout of HotSchedules labor scheduling to all of our restaurants in August which will help us optimize our labor costs and manage the pressure we experience in tip credit space.

As you can see, we have experienced inflation on the labor line and just had another minimum wage increase in July. This system has the variable labor components that enables a restaurant to flex labor up and down based upon expectation for guest count.

Finally, our nearly complete data warehouse will provide our operators better tools to manage the unit level P&L proactively. The pricing adjustments on liquor is but one of many examples of how we can leverage data across individual restaurants to strengthen the portfolio.

And finally, by the quarter end, we will have implemented new procedures to processing orders into the POS that will still take greater speed, accuracy, guest responsiveness and increased revenue. We take a great deal of pride in attracting the very best talent to our organization and this of course begins with our restaurant teams to uphold our legendary commitment to service and hospitality every day.

One of the items that we are focusing on this year is making sure that we take care of our people and retain those that best reflect the attributes of our brand. We have learned that employee turnover is highest during the first 6 to 24 months time period.

We therefore are taking more time to train our staff, educate them on our brand differences between our concepts and introducing a pay-for-performance program. This will enhance the team member journey and create opportunities for our best people to grow within the company. This not only strengthens our talent base but will also help us manage recruitment costs.

In late 2016 when I took over as CEO, you may recall that I laid out six overreaching initiatives for the year. Number one, build a discipline of accountability in measurement; number two, differentiate and honor the brand; number three, elevate the guest experience; number four, enhance the team member journey; number five, establish processes and communication; and number six, plan and implement a long-term growth strategy.

We have already accomplished a great deal in executing against each of these initiatives with still more work to go. But I can tell you that while we take no please in reducing our outlook for the year, the future of Del Frisco's is very bright. We are resolved to do everything we can to be effective stewards of you capital and grow this business in the right way in the pursuit of long-term shareholder value.

Thank you for listening to us this morning and we are happy to take your questions. Alan, I turn it over to you.

Norman Abdallah

Good morning, Will.

Will Slabaugh

Hi, guys. Good morning. I want to ask you about the volatility that you mentioned in the comp. It sounds like that picked up a little bit across the board, more so at the Grille and Sullivan's. Is there anything internally that you would attribute that too or is it just a tough macro environment that you think can be blunted and kind of reversed by the menu changes that you have coming out in the fourth quarter?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, we see it more really as internal versus macro. In the Northeast, we still are seeing a little bit of pressure from international tourism and you can see that in the hotel industry as well as in the upper northeast of the country. What we’re also seeing is we’re seeing a positive reflection of the business consumer continue to come back into the brand. So we’re seeing a little bit offset there. But as we spoke about, we have cut back marketing in March to what it was done on discounting and then the marketing focus will be on the new menus and the new products that we’ll be introducing and a very strong brand message on why our brands differentiate from our peer set. So that will be happening in the fourth quarter. So we expect some of this choppiness as we finish out Q1 and we decide to make a few more pullbacks due to that. The positive news is if you look at the Grille, we’re still positive in guest counts in the Grille. And again, the checkout which was self inflicted by some programs that were rolled out over the last 12 to 24 months that we’re correcting with the Bane research, we really know how to focus the team there.

Will Slabaugh

Got you. And I wanted to follow up on the beef comment that you made earlier. You talked about the inflation expectation to the back half rising a little bit. Can you talk a little more about what you’ve seen in the beef markets recently with different cuts and what’s driving that from what you’ve been hearing and sort of why the rising expectation I guess for the third and fourth quarter, which what seems like was going to be a little bit of a short term. I am curious if you’re going to continue for quite a bit longer?

Norman Abdallah

Sure. So I think what’s driving it is a couple of things. One of the things, the retail market has picked up this year. There’s a lot of increased demand coming from there which was not expected to start in this year. The other thing as well is the new trade agreements in place with China which is essentially leading to increased demand as well. So really it’s sort of supply and demand issue. We’re also seeing some impact in terms of quality of product and the amount of product that get classified as prime. So there really is the pressure that we’re seeing. And across the board, we’re seeing it – as I said earlier, about a 6% to 8% increase year-over-year. That’s the forecast that we’re getting from our suppliers from the market resources that we’ve checked in with. We started to see some nice pressure actually in our Q2 numbers and in our reforecast we’ve modeled that considering right through the back end of the year.

Brandon Coleman III

Yes, to speak to your comment on the quality side with the dedication to quality in all three brands, I’ll take one item for example on the beef is our tenderloin. We’re getting about a 53% deal off at tenderloin, so with the way that we cut tenderloin and make sure that we ensure the highest quality on the plate, which is done for about 600 bips of our typical yield. So that goes to the quality of the prime market right now. The other question is that we’re seeing is on crab and crab is our largest non-beef selling item especially in the Double Eagle. And we’re not only seeing an increase in price but we’re seeing a shortage that we’re having to manage to be able to continue to buy the quality of crab. But we bring it to the restaurant. That’s really the two main drivers of seafood and the beef section.

Will Slabaugh

Understood. Thanks for the color. Thanks, guys.

Norman Abdallah

Thanks, Will.

Brett Levy

Good morning, gentlemen.

Norman Abdallah

Hi, Brett.

Brett Levy

You’re obviously implementing a number of changes at the unit level. You’ve done a good job of really building a baseline out at the corporate level with incremental technology. Why is now the right time to also step on the gas in terms of unit expansion not just at Double Eagle, not just at the Grille with two openings and not just at Sullivan's with remodels but also putting your foot to the pedal for new openings? Why is now the right time to step up and really touch on really every single aspect of your business? Thanks.

Norman Abdallah

You bet. So we’ve have a lot of internal discussions on the three different brands, growth potential, teams, et cetera. You have to make sure that you’re human capital is in line, your financial capital is in line, your operating teams are in line and for those reasons why you have to be disciplined in the growth strategy. So I’m going to hit on the Double Eagle first. The growth in the Double Eagle again as you look at restaurant levels, economics or openings that we’ve opened lately with the Double Eagle, the cash on cash return and the team in the Double Eagle itself is very solid. The research that Brandon has spoken about came back with very high, high ratings on the brand itself. So there’s not brand work that’s really being done at Double Eagle, what’s been done is just to continue to enhance the consumer experience with the dry aged program which is the heritage of the Double Eagle Steak program just adding a new section that doesn’t take operational complexity to be able to do it. And with the server simplification model through the technology that will be completely rolled out through August, now we have the technology peaks in the Double Eagle that we can really focus on the guests and continue to drive towards both. On the Double Eagle side that is where we shift to messaging from – the Grille was really the growth vehicle for some time. We’ve pulled that back. The Double Eagle will really be able to help us hit some growth numbers over the next two years while we are very slow and focused on the Grille. We already had one restaurant committed to 2018 for the Grille. The second one or third one may just be timing that they [indiscernible]. We know one will happen in 2018, maybe a third. But if you look at the segmentation of the Grille on the analytics that we’ve done on the top quartile over the Grille from the consumer profile to the investment thesis to the traded areas, the spikes that we’ve picked up, we’re being very cautious and we’re making sure that in our top quartile, everything aligns with the top quartile that we’ve seen as well as the research. In Sullivan's, that’s going to be in 2019 and it really is just the one that we’ll do with our own capital to prepare a capital-like type of strategy as well. But having three brand presidents that is in line again with three brand presidents, so it allows each president to focus 100% on their comps that have been crossing over into multiple types of disciplines. And we have full teams now build for each concept that report directly to the brand president.

Brett Levy

Just one follow up on the Grille. Where is your bottom quartile right now compared to the average in terms of sales, performance, restaurant-level margins, things of that nature? Thank you.

Neil Thomson

Yes, we do have quite a range of performance for the bottom quartile. It’s significantly below the average. I think we have a number of site selection issues. And as Norman mentioned that’s something that we’re being very cautious about going forward. So the spread goes from an upper quartile where we get 40% plus ROIC to a much lower ROIC numbers at the bottom quartile. So there’s quite a spread and that’s why we’re changing our approach going forward to making sure that we’re being selective about future locations and the characteristics of those future sites match up to the top quartile rather than obviously the average as I said.

Brandon Coleman III

And one other note on that too is being able to understand the consumer segment with the research, we have a new site tool that is being compiled today that there’s other people within the organization that have used it in the past. That has been very helpful not only on the site selection and then consumer demographic and everything else. There’s some marketing attributes that we’ll be able to take with this model as well. So we’re in the process of completing that. That will continue to give surety especially on the Grille side as we’re very patient in the growth and making sure that we really target these top quartile sites.

Brian Vaccaro

Thank you and good morning.

Norman Abdallah

Hi, Brian.

Brian Vaccaro

Hi, good morning. Just wanted to circle back with a quick clarification on the food cost side, if I could. Neil, what was the total inflation or deflation on the overall food basket in the second quarter? And then what do you expect in terms of total basket inflation in the second half of the year?

Neil Thomson

In the second quarter versus second quarter last year, we saw about 100 basis points increase coming from inflation. So while the total cost looks barely in line and just marginally up, it was actually within there a 100 basis points increase in cost. And we offset some of that with some of the purchasing initiatives that we’ve been working on that started to kick in during Q2. And then what we’ve modeled through Q3 and Q4 is essentially a similar 100 basis points impact from inflation year-over-year together with those purchasing initiatives continuing to benefit us in Q3 and Q4; and then as we talked about earlier, the marketing initiatives with the average check and some pricing on select items that will help cost of sales as well.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay. Just to clarify that, in the second half of the year you obviously said 6% to 8% on the beef side but then also the other basket, if you will, ex-beef you’re expecting that sort of 1%. Did I hear that correctly?

Neil Thomson

The total would be 100 basis points for the whole basket.

Brian Vaccaro

Okay, all right. I’ll circle back to you on that. Also a question on the second quarter Double Eagle segment margins, just two for me real quick. You noted quite a bit delevers on the labor side but quite a bit of leverage on the other OpEx side. Can you parse this out a little bit more? I’m assuming there was some two unit inefficiency impact on the labor side with the openings there. But can you parse out both of those lines a bit more?

Neil Thomson

Sure. So certainly in terms of the labor, we did see some pressure from – I think we saw about a 50 basis point impact to our total labor margins from new units. We saw some productivity improvements in Q2 but that was more than offset by the cost inflation that we’re seeing with being around about a 5% year-over-year wage inflation number that’s impacting us. We also introduced a new bonus program this year which was based on paper performance, which led to about a 40 basis point increase in bonus payments year-over-year. And we obviously – going forward we’re seeing much improvement from labor productivity numbers that will kick in once the HotSchedules program is rolled out. In terms of the other operating expenses, I’d call out a couple of items. We’ve had a benefit year-over-year from lower repair and maintenance spend, about $300,000. And we also had an insurance payout from the King of Prussia buyer that we had earlier in the year that was round about a $300,000 benefit which is benefitting the other OpEx line.

Brian Vaccaro

Got it, that’s very helpful. Thank you. And then last one for me. On the Double Eagle unit economics, I appreciate you defining that cash on cash return target of the 30%. If you reaccelerate growth, that concept, Norman, can you walk through the sales margin and sort of investment cost assumptions that sort of feed into that 30% target?

Norman Abdallah

Yes, so the 30% is on a combined company basis. Double Eagle with a 35% or greater target is how we’re doing it. And again, the sales side of it is a little bit different from a large format to a small format. So if you take the two existing – the two new locations that we signed up and how we look at the modeling on a sales level and you look at the sales per square feet, sales per square foot is pretty much in line. The investment cost – Double Eagle cost is about 575,000 net of square foot on investment. The smaller prototype, the one that we’re building, will be right at about 600 feet. And again, because it’s smaller, so your costs go up a little bit. The one that we’ll do in Atlanta is about 10,000 square feet. So it will be a $6 million investment and that is modeling north of 35% cash on cash return for us at the projected sales volumes.

Brian Vaccaro

All right, I’ll pass it along. Thank you.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you.

Jeff Farmer

Hi. Good morning. What turnover rates are you seeing at both the hourly and manager levels and where do they stand relative to what you guys are seeing a year ago?

Norman Abdallah

So on the management and hourly levels, we are doing better than 2016 across the board. We have targets set up for each individual brand because they’re in different type of classes. On a consolidated basis we’ve seen about 500 or 600 bip decrease in hourly turnover and we have a target for the entire company. And then on the management turnover as well, we have – one of our brands has zero GM turnover in it this year so far and we’re seeing the GM turnover go down. One brand is running at right about 19% total. In the Sullivan's brand, that’s where we’ve seen the highest turnover but it was a planned turnover, because moving – taking out lunch out of the restaurant if you look on the savings on the year-over-year basis, then you just run rate the management’s labor on Sullivan's, it’s about $1 million run rate pickup and going – taking those seven restaurants and moving up to one channel. We’ve seen turnover at the management level reduced to 2,200 or to 500 basis points for comp year-over-year. And we expect that at the end of the year we’ll end up in that or might be a little bit better --

Jeff Farmer

Okay. And then you just mentioned I believe 5% wage rate inflation. Any reason to believe that number moderates or could moderate in 2018?

Norman Abdallah

I don’t know the answer to that question. Our expectations are that we’re going to continue to see significant wage inflation and pressure on that line going forward. Frankly that’s why we are rolling out the HotSchedules program for us and we see very promising test results from that ranging from 100 to 500 basis points improvement on our labor line. So our anticipation is continued cost pressures and hence that’s why we’re very focused around rolling out the right tools and getting the right starting levels in place in each of our restaurants.

Jeff Farmer

Okay. And then just one more. You guys did touch on it but what are some of your low-hanging supply chain opportunities? I guess more specifically how impactful do you think these things can be? And how quickly can you deliver upon them?

Norman Abdallah

We’ve already started to deliver on them. The two biggest ones is really we negotiated a logistics contract. That’s in place now for the next three years. Those benefits that we started kicking in, in Q2 and they’ll continue growing through the P&L for the rest of the year. And we’ve also come to an agreement in terms of our beef suppliers which is giving us some year-over-year benefit. There’s 20 other smaller projects that we’re working on but those are the two largest benefits that we’re seeing in the P&L and they’re already in place.

Jeff Farmer

All right, thank you.

Norman Abdallah

Hi, Nicole.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good morning. Hi. In thinking about the growth survey and update, how do you feel about the base that you have? It sounds like a lot of these are functional versus structural strategies. I’m just wondering do you have to retire anything in the base or can you make the modifications in the stores where they sit today?

Brandon Coleman III

Thank you. We feel confident on the base on the base that we have today. It gives more of a shifting in focus on communication going from a lunch and value-oriented communication to more of a celebratory and social evening occasion. The customer that exists in a growth day in our core customer and so we will be moving forward. So it’s not a large pivot for us. It is driving additional frequency from the existing guest base and then doing some lookalike targeting amongst those type of psychographic groups.

Norman Abdallah

And then the other piece of this too, Nicole, is the menu and the menu really designs around our core base already that we’re seeing. So we don’t have to get a new base which is why a research company has the confidence in that 20% growth in the existing comp group. So if you look at some early indications from the menu that we’ve rolled out, it’s been very positive in our four test restaurants and we’re excited to see that impact it in the fourth quarter. So there’s – those are very key things that Brandon touched on. We’re not going to go just from a competitive set of reasons, but we’re seeing very good results from our four test restaurants and continue to provide a little bit different experience to a menu that really connect with the social seamsters and the experienced spenders.

Nicole Miller

Okay. And then Norman based both on your and Neil’s experience, where does international development fit in terms of prioritization?

Norman Abdallah

So we are talking about the Double Eagle at this point. We haven’t done a lot of work on it. Going back to Brad’s earlier point, we were focusing on to continue getting the accountability, the measurements, the systems in place, all that will be 100% complete in the next 12 months. Doing international and kicking it off in the next 12 months will be a little bit difficult, because the systems and process and all the materials it takes to doing that aren’t done yet. So in about 12 months is when we’ll focus on the international side. We’ll have a few meetings in 2019 with a couple of key people that we’ve done business before where we can do it the proper way. And then really that’s more of a 2019 rollout strategy with Double Eagle.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. And just a final question. As you talk about shifting marketing guys out of 3Q and into 4Q because of implementation of everything you talked about today, is there anything in the research that would tell you that it would be permanent? So when we model next year, you would just market much less than that prior quarter and much more in the 4Q period, or going forward do you want to model that back to “normal”?

Norman Abdallah

There will be some shifts that occur. We will be creating baseline campaigns through digital that constantly target our guest for celebration occasion. But as we look at Q1, Q2 and Q3, they’re all under indexed as far as the revenue generated in those quarters with Q4 over index being at 135. So we’ll continue to put our dollars where the most opportunity for revenue exists.

Nicole Miller

Thank you.

Jason West

Thanks, guys. I guess going back to the outlook for the rest of the year, obviously it hinges on the fourth quarter, re-launch of the menus and things, but do you expect 3Q comps to be worst than 2Q or similar?

Neil Thomson

We’re seeing similar levels of volatility I would say at this point in time. So what we’ve modeled throughout our backend and the year forecasted, a similar level of lower single digit negative comp for Q3 and then a sequential improvement in Q4.

Jason West

Okay. And I think last call you guys said you were going to try to hold off on doing any price this year. It sounds like now you are thinking about that, which I guess the commodity environment has changed somewhat. So any sense of magnitude and timing on what you’re thinking about doing with price across three brands?

Brandon Coleman III

Yes. So we’re looking at 1% to 2% that is coming from a blend of a wine, alcohol and cocktails as well as a few select menu item increases and some tier shifts within our menus. We expect services that a lot of our check growth will actually come from the big shifts that we discussed earlier, but we are looking at 1% to 2% [indiscernible].

Jason West

And that’s kicking off when?

Norman Abdallah

September to mid-October [indiscernible]. They’ll be some in the liquor category just from the cleanup that will pick up some time August. But it will kick-off on different weeks for the different brands. So we’re really looking at mid-September to mid-October.

Jason West

Okay. And I guess given this somewhat disappointing trend lately and the guide down here for the year, were you guys surprised at the environment that we’re in today? Do you think there is any sort of sense in the system that as you’re waiting to kind of finish up the re-launch of the menus and the Bain project that there has been maybe a bit of a lag in the execution or people kind of sitting on their hands waiting for change to come and maybe that’s hurting the business in the current quarter?

Norman Abdallah

No, I think it’s the opposite of it. So if you look at – we look at MPS. Then we also look at OSAT measurements and pace with quality, et cetera across all three brands. And we are beating last year every single period with all brands across the board. Some of the systems, the execution and operational systems that we’re able to get [indiscernible] is helping us to be able to achieve that. On the profitability side, it’s retraining the management how to think about their business and flow-through. We just finished two quarters of better flow-through than the company has seen over the past few years. This is attributed to the bonus side. And then there’s the sale team that Brandon is launching that the restaurants will be responsible for in about the next two to three months as well that will help the restaurants continue to impact our top line but through a very disciplined system where we know that we’re getting some returns that they spending on the local level. So it’s not really – they’re not sitting on their hands. We finished accountability training to partners and leadership throughout the entire company for our general managers and about 140 of our managers and it teaches them how they can be accountable for the overall success both from a personal and professional level. And that is really starting to drive. We expect in Q3 we’ll still be a bit choppy due to the top line. Everybody’s learning a few new systems, so the learning of the systems is quite the opposite for sitting on our hands. We just finished an operation meeting in Dallas, a three-day operations meeting and the energy and the excitement and the drive of the team is incredible right now. So it’s just learn the systems and then head to the fourth quarter.

Jason West

Okay. And then the last thing, I guess the Double Eagle actually wouldn’t have been that bad when you said that it would have been up 17, excluding Houston and Chicago which were down double digits. Because Houston has been done for so long now and maybe Chicago, I don’t know. Is that a new trend there? And any sense of when we can get some recovery in those two stores?

Norman Abdallah

So we are in the process of remodeling both. Houston is about 30 days into the remodel. We closed for nine days during the July 4th holiday on that remodel and that remodel will be completed in mid to late September. And then Chicago as well is going to remodel and we’re adding another revenue piece to that business. And that will be opened sometime in mid-October as well. So over the last period, in period seven [ph], even being out of the comp base, we think Chicago comps improved to low single digit comp. And Chicago has been running double digit negative as well just like Houston; therefore really this opening. We put a new general manager in place in January. We now have the highest OSAT scores, the highest [indiscernible] in the brand. He is running some of the lowest turnover in the brand; very, very experienced operator. And then we will have remodel. As we get into the fourth quarter, and I know this continues to be a fourth quarter story, but with the two remodels we expect both trends to be in the reverse model.

Jason West

So those stores will be added to comp base in 3Q for part of the quarter, is that what you’re saying?

Norman Abdallah

They’ll be out for the whole of Q3 and the whole of Q4. But when we do a remodel, we can take it out for the whole quarters from the start of construction to the end of construction. Both those stores will be out for Q3 and Q4.

Jason West

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you very much, Alan. So again, we appreciate your time and we appreciate your investment into our company. And we encourage you to come out and see our units and see some of the things that we’re doing over the next quarter, and I think you’ll share in our excitement as well. So thank you very much and I’ll talk to you in another quarter.

