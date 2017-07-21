Accell Group (ACGPF) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Accell Group NV (OTCPK:ACGPF) Q2 2017 Results Conference Call July 21, 2017 4:00 AM ET

H. H. Sybesma

Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the call, first half year of Accell Group. And I first would like to start to go over the presentation of what went down in the first half of 2017. So let's turn to the presentations. What we've seen in the first half of 2017 compared to a very good half year that we had in 2016, we managed to have some organic growth and on an adjusted basis, we managed a 3% growth, especially 1due to strong growth in the sales of e-bikes and the sport of e-bikes in several countries. We also see a continuing change in the market, which led to some challenging circumstances in 3, especially 3 countries in North America, in the Netherlands and a special situation in Turkey, where of course, we're also facing the difficult circumstances in that country.

What we also mentioned already earlier in the year is that we announced in the adjusted strategy for the next couple of years where we have to renovate also and create the foundations for a good future. That means also that we have to invest operational expenditures into the implementation of the new strategies and that was around 5 million additional compared to the first half year of 2016. When we spread it out, we see that on the back of lower sales units that operating cost went lower. And when we look to the continuing business, we also see that underlying operating result is slightly higher. And when we look to net, we also have to face the circumstances in the U.S., which led to an impairment of a tax asset that we still had there, from 3.8 million.

Last, but certainly not least, we've been working hard the last couple of years also to improve the relative working capital position in Accell Group. And we also see in the end of June, that in spite of some lower sales volumes that trade working capital further improved. When I go to the next slide, then when we look to the bicycles, what happened there, it's a continuation of the trend that we've seen a couple of years of e-bikes sales booming, especially in sportive e-bikes you see that the sportive e-mountain bikes are also in the first half of 2017 are still a hit. Also, in regular bikes, where the market just is more challenging and we see all over the volume of regular bikes going down, focus on more expensive and high-quality bicycles, and that's the segment where we can prove some added value led to a number of 753,000 bicycles sold. And the result was, of course, also impacted by the sales mix that's changing because we do more e-bikes than regular bikes. And as we discussed moreover, the e-bikes and that value basis are a little bit lower, and that's only normal.

When I go to the next slide and we look to parts and accessories, we see that we're still doing good sales in Europe. We see that our wholesale activity add some value to customers, and we can increase turnover again. In the parts and accessories, we try also there to increase our position of our own branding, and that's called the XLC brand. And when we see for the first half of '17, that also the turnover there increased. And on the back of these two things, the second result also increased and we see a bigger share of XLC in our turnover.

Then when I go to the next slide, and we look to another breakdown of sales and we go by region, then all over we see a continuation of a change in purchasing behavior of consumers, especially when we also look to the Netherlands where we see that the change of the way consumers buy their bikes is also affecting the way we can do business with the partners that we have in the market. That means also that there is some pressure and there you also see one example, next to the Americas, where the need is for a change in implementation of our new strategy where we have to get together a solution to find the consumers on our product. We're working together with the partners to a sustainable solution to get the consumers and continue to get the consumers on our bikes.

In Germany, especially there's an increase of the e-mountain bikes from high bike. As I said before, it's a very popular segment and sells very well. Also you see that in the rest of Europe where we also, on the back of the e-mountain bikes, we see a higher turnover. In the States we mentioned already last year, that we adapted the strategy preemptively also there to financers to the changing behavior of consumers and the effect that it has on different retail distribution. We see that actively in 2017, where we see a downturn in brick-and-mortar and also, we have considerable lower sales in brick-and-mortar. We implemented the more omni channel strategies last year, and we are growing there, but the growth in those channels cannot make up for the lower sales in brick-and-mortar. And especially there in the last half year, the position of the bigger multi sports changed in the retail that are facing challenging situations.

In the other countries, we see predominantly the effect of the economic situation in Turkey where, especially in 2016, there was quite some turbulence, but it's continuing difficult situation where our company there also faces lower sales because of that situation.

When I go to the next slide, then we can look to the more financial overview of the group performance. And when we look to the net turnover, we see an increase when we square out the effect of the sales of the minor parts and accessories activity that we have in the States and we did that in 2016. We see an organic growth of 2%. What we've seen before is that the revenue share of e-bikes is increasing and the added value on an expensive e-bike is, in percentage, a little lower than the other regular bikes that we do.

When we look to those regular bikes, we see also lower margins. The regular bikes is a challenging segment and, of course, there you have to also find those parts where we can sell bikes. And like I said before, that's in more mid and high segments, hence, also an effect on the margins that we can make on those bikes. When we look to operating expenses, then we see operating expenses coming down due to a lower sales volume. But on the other hand, the additional operational expenditures that we have to make to implement the strategy and also to grow the group organization to make that happen. When we then look to a combined earnings before interest and taxes, we see a 9% decrease to 47.5 million.

Even there, with the additional expenditures, we managed to have a 7.5% EBIT on turnover in the first half of the year. When we go further, we see some effects, some special effects in the financial cost and especially there a reevaluation of our currency positions in the end, which led to a different lower interest cost because of the refinancing that we managed to do in the first half of the year, but also, because of that, an impairment of the amortized financing cost that we had in our books. In total, we see a difference there leading to a 4.2 million increase in financial costs.

Then due to the situation in the United States and the difficult situation, especially in the brick-and-mortar retail, we decided to impair our tax asset that we still have there because we have to work on a solution there, but it doesn't mean that you can carry the tax assets in your book all the time. That led to a net profit development from 34 million to the 26.3 million that we managed to do in the first half of 2017. When we exclude that impairment, we were at a 28% and 8% tax rate, respectively. Very important, when I go to the next slide, is our situation of working capital. What you see in the previous slides is that the markets are showing pretty dynamic circumstances. Still in the end of June, we managed to improve our relative working capital position working with suppliers also to help us bring that to a normalized working capital position.

So in the end of June, we have a 30% working capital on turnover. Inventory was a little higher, but also there, we see the effect of an increase of the average price. And you see that, of course, in the whole chain. Trade receivables was the same value as last year, and we see an increase in the trade payables to 169 million.

What we also see is in the first half, that we also managed in 2017 to have a very positive free cash flow. It is a little bit lower than last year, but it also has to do with the situation that we faced in the end of 2015, where we had higher inventory. Capital employed in the end of the period came down to 466 million, 8% down from last year and all over, we managed to return a capital employed of almost 12%.

Then that also means on the next slide, something for the net debt. Net debt coming down considerably from last year to 120 million. When we then look to some financing ratios, we see net debt rolling EBITDA coming down below 2%, interest coverage still above 9%, and a solvency of 42%, which also had to do with some other changes in our equity, especially with the currency translation effects that we have seen in the end of June balance sheet.

Then I want to go to a little bit more where we are with the strategy and how we are going to go about. What we also presented in March more extensively, and we've seen happening in especially, various countries that we mentioned before is changing trends, especially at consumer level, we see changing purchasing behavior and that leads also to changes in the distribution. In the end for consumers, brands are still important for trust, but we have to face that the brands and to find a way from the brands to the consumers, it's important to pay attention to. And we need also the cooperation with the distribution with our partners to find that. Also means that for the future, we have to work to multiple distribution forms and that it has to be led by consumer demand.

As always, we have to have good products. We have to work hard on finding new things, finding innovations. And of course, taking also advantage of all the technological opportunities that these times are presenting. For us, it means that we are rebuilding the organization to an organization more led by consumer demand, that we will find more ways to the consumers and also for the longer term, that we have to find multiple income streams, and still be very effective in the management of our multi-brand portfolio. In mobility, there is a lot going on and we will find a way to be assistant partner for solutions that are being created in the future. And in our parts and accessories business, we will work on the corporation and get an integrated organization towards as well the specialist as well as consumers.

So like you read also in our annual report, of course, being from the bike industry we translated into wheel. And I presented here, again, very shortly, just to say that basically on all spokes and all ends, we are working to create the fundamentals to have a good future. And the center is consumer and a consumer centricity is a lot more than only distribution.

Consumer centricity is about finding those products and getting them to consumers that want them. In this, in the various areas, we started to work with an extensive transition plan. When I then go to the next slide, we see that on all ends and all spokes, we implement, we started the implementation, and this is not something that's done overnight. In some areas, we're working more on fundamental changes in the organization and one of them, we already started and have been discussing much more is in the supply chain organization where in the meantime, we are at full force and trying to get control of processes, but also to work on the conditions to have a better future.

In order to have that future the right way, we also have to work on IT, on the different other areas in the organization as in marketing, as in portfolio management and several of those projects are already launched and more will follow. In the P&A activities, we intensified our corporation and we also started the project to create the integrated organization that we look for. And with that, we're also trying to strengthen the fundamentals of Accell Group. Just to close off with another example where we're taking steps towards a better contact and reconnection with the consumer, we have been opening our Experience Center in Lapierre, Dijon, in France and that's the second Experience Center we open next to the De Fietser, which we opened last year in the Netherlands. Those experience centers brings us, bring us more in touch with consumers and also display what we have and display the brand image of the beautiful brands that we have.

With this, I'd like to close the presentation and want to head back for the Q&A.

Frank Claassen

Frank Claassen, Degroof Petercam. First of all, on the, question on the extra cost, the 5 million, for the implementation of the strategy. Yes, how incidental or how structural will these costs be? In other words, how will we see the 20 million to 30 million guidance you've given on the extra cost? How will we see these numbers kicking in, in the coming years? Can you spend a few words on that, please?

H. H. Sybesma

Well, like we also said in the presentation of the strategy, we have to get, we have to spend some additional expenditures on the organization and also on the projects to implement the strategy. I think a large extent of what we've seen in the first half is building the organization that get the fundamental to get the strategy done. So part of this, in the organizational part, will also be sustainable. The more incidental part is where we have to hire consultants, do IT projects and at some point, those projects will be translated into this standing organization. So when I look to the 5 million, a few of those millions are more incidental, but I think what we also indicated is that the 20 million to 30 million is a considerable investment in this next two to three year, which we have to do to create that organization.

Frank Claassen

Okay. And if I understand correctly, most of these extra cost will go in unallocated and will not be attached to the two divisions, more or less?

H. H. Sybesma

Yes, I think -- it's a good question, Frank, because I think what we also try to say is we build the organization, that's also part of our strategy, and we show that in the non-allocated cost. That means that, over the years, it has to show that the underlying operational result is going to increase paying for the fundamentals that we are creating now.

Frank Claassen

Okay, I see. And then a question on the Netherlands, yes, minus 10%. Can you -- yes, can you elaborate a little bit more what happened? Are we seeing really Internet competitors taking market share? And what are you going to do about this? Yes, some more clarity, please.

H. H. Sybesma

Yes, very well. What we see is that there is a big dynamic in the Netherlands market. And you see that our -- the more traditional retailers are pretty much under pressure by all the developments that we also see by other market parties that disrupt the way they do their business. What we're working on is in the end, with our brands, with the strong brands we also have in the Netherlands, to find the consumers and as consumer is not getting faced with some channel conflicts that we see nowadays. So that means that we will work with the dealers also to get the brands to the consumers.

Frank Claassen

Okay, but will that take more time or more cost or, yes?

H. H. Sybesma

Well, no, it’s part of what we're working for in the strategy. Yes, it takes some time to really find it back. Still, don't forget, I mean, we have very strong brands and we have got the opportunities to do good business also in the Netherlands.

Frank Claassen

Okay. And then maybe a final question on your guidance for the second half. You guide more or less stable results, underlying operating results. Normally, yes, you guide for growth and especially, given the fact that last year was not a particularly strong second half, you had to issue more or less a warning because of the discounts you had to give. Yes, it seems like a pretty cautious or conservative guidance. Why is this? Can you -- yes, can you and if you...

H. H. Sybesma

Well, I think, Frank, when you look to what happened in the first, I think it's fair to say that there is a lot of dynamic in the various countries that we are working in. And I think that when we can say that we can increase our sales, our revenues and also on the back of that we see the underlying operating result coming in the same level of last year, that I -- that you are finding answers to the dynamic that we're facing.

Guido Nunes

It's Guido Nunes, Kepler Cheuvreux. My first question is on the traditional bicycles and the trends we're seeing there amid the moving parts. Do we see an acceleration of the decline in volume? Do we see lower ASPs? I'd like to have some more insight on that. Second question is on the margins, also on the traditional bicycles. Is there any specific reason why the added value margins were lower in the first half?

H. H. Sybesma

Okay, Guido, about the volume. The volume in the more traditional bikes are also going down. I would like to say that don't forget that also last year, we changed some strategies for instance and especially, also in the United States. And you see also there that, in the first half, that some of the retailers that we have been working with in the past, facing very difficult circumstances and a number of multi-sports change, for instance, in the U.S., it's coming down completely. So that means that there, we see certain segments of our sales in the more, and we call it our regular bikes because you know sport is in the U.S., they're all mountain bikes, I would say. It's coming down also intentionally. So, but also in other markets, we see the regular bikes facing more challenged situations and e-bikes going up.

So it also means, in regular bikes, that we have to find positions in mid and higher segments where we can improve our added value. And it is that in higher-price bicycles, we haven't added value, which is percentage of sales and before production cost, that our added values are a little bit relatively a little bit lower. And in those areas where we also face competition, more increased competition because it's a challenged market segment, then we have to let down the margins a little bit to be able to sell the bikes. In the margins for itself, the e-bike revenue share is increasing and like we always indicated, the margins on e-bikes, because of the average price of the e-bikes, in percentage of turnover is a little bit lower. When I look to the margin development and added value compared to first half of 2016, we see that the bulk of the change is because of the changed revenue share of e-bikes.

Guido Nunes

Okay. Maybe a follow-up question on the, you said the regular bike is coming down intentionally in the U.S. Does it mean you're picky on what retailers you cooperate with? Or is that purely on selecting which channel you prefer to sell the bikes through?

H. H. Sybesma

Well, if I, if you recall what happened in the first half of 2016, where we were faced with some bankruptcies in some partners that we were working with, I think it's fair to say that we are picky to find our customers. We don't want to sell bicycles that are in the end are not getting paid, because then we give them away. So we have to be picky also there and what we see in retail, especially in the U.S. in brick-and-mortar, retail is facing very challenging conditions where a number of those change are getting down.

John David Roeg

I have two questions, if I may. First on the U.S. and the tax write-down. Is this perhaps an indication that Accell might consider to leave the United States as I guess, if you do this write-down, you don't expect to make any profits anytime soon? And the second question is going back to the Dutch market, what was the growth of the Dutch market in H1? And who are gaining market share? Are that Dutch producers? Or is it more imports from China? Perhaps you can elaborate on that as well.

H. H. Sybesma

When I go to the first question, the regime around carrying tax asset to your book is pretty straight in the regulations. So that means that when we look to the situations that we had in the first half and the challenging situation that came up with a -- especially in multi-sports, and we are working on an improvement plan, which we indicated already last year. But when you face the situation of the first half, the improvement plan is still there. But when it takes a little bit longer to get where you want, then the regime kicks in and at some point, you cannot carry the tax in your book. It doesn't mean that the tax receivable, so you will, on the U.S. government, is a way. And don't get me wrong, but we will work hard to get this receivable from Mr. Trump, but that's a very specific situation. But it is challenging in the U.S., like we said before. And that means that also there, we are working on the strategy towards more omnichannel. But like we also said in the press release, we see growth of our business in those channels, but they cannot make up for the challenging situation that we have in the brick-and-mortar retail over there. When I go to the Dutch market, I don't see the Dutch market growing, but we do see more parties being active in the U.S. -- in the Dutch market, because biking is very popular also in the Netherlands, and we see a change of consumer behavior. It also means that the consumer is also open for more possibilities and also more brands, and that's also what we see in the Netherlands. We -- it's not so that I think that it's just imports from China. I mean, there are bikes being imported from China. There's also suppliers that just buy the bikes in China. That happens. In the end, I do think and I strongly believe, that the Dutch consumers do appreciate quality in their bikes. They're so used with the bikes and they also know what they can get as the quality, and that's something that they will also look for in the future.

John David Roeg

Okay. And there was this story in Tweewieler a few months ago about the new business model Accell is implementing with Dutch specialty stores that is being rolled out. What is the impact from that new business model, which gets more margin to the specialists if they do more promotion and more servicing of Accell brands and less if they do not. What is the update of that model? Is that going according to plan?

H. H. Sybesma

Well, let me explain this a little bit more. I mean, this is work in progress. This is part of what I'm saying is that we will find ways with our partners in the market to basically pay for the added value that everybody is providing in, on the way to this consumer. As you know, it's not only about the bikes sales, it's also how this bike is being used, how it's being serviced and all additional services around the needs of consumers need to be paid at some point. It's not about only having a sale of a bike and a championship on how much discount you can give to consumers. It's also to create a, what we say, a sustainable business model and not just a game of discounts. This is also something that we laid down in the way, we indicated to the industry that we'd like to work with them. Like I said, it's work in progress, so it's not something that you change overnight, you switch a button and now all of a sudden we have an update. It's something that is indicating the change and the fundamental change that we want to bring about in the way we create our business.

John David Roeg

Okay. And that's only for Netherlands? There are no plans to copy that to Germany?

H. H. Sybesma

Well, like I said, the thinking in there, John, is, for parts is also similar in the other countries, but we do have to create a country-specific solution and also a solution that matches with the various brands, because now it's not all the same. It's not one solution for all. But parts of that and you see that, for example, how we work in the States and we see it also, parts of those, that thinking we also see in trends. We translate into a solution really geared to the situation we have in that country.

Guido Nunes

Yes, I have a follow-up question on the results or the outlook on the results of the second half for 2017, it's a bit of a technical question. Are the additional investments for the supply chain and IT and the new strategy included in that outlook? Or is that on top of the '16?

H. H. Sybesma

We give a guidance on the underlying operating results, so that's above the non-allocated cost.

