There's Not Much To Not Like About Microsoft Here

If you weren't impressed by the fiscal fourth quarter numbers Microsoft (MSFT) posted after Thursday's closing bell rang, all I can say is, you just weren't looking.

Granted, the stock peeled back a little on Friday despite the earnings and sales beat, with most pundits claiming investors are concerned about the lackluster outlook. Bear in mind, however, that MSFT rallied nearly 9% between its early July low and Thursday, and has gained 30% over the course of the past twelve months. Such as move is a tough act to follow regardless of the news.

Nevertheless, while Microsoft may be at the upper limit of its tolerable valuation and feel technically overextended, it's tough not to like it here. See, it's well-positioned to grow into its present P/E ratio, with the forward-looking P/E understating its actual growth potential.

MSFT Earnings Recap

For the quarter ending in June, Microsoft turned $24.7 billion worth of operating revenue into income of $7.0 billion, and per-share earnings of 98 cents. On a GAAP basis, the company did $23.3 billion worth of business in its fourth fiscal quarter of 2017, posting a profit of 83 cents per share.

Whatever the case (and more important), operating results both were up an a year-over-year basis, and both were better than analysts were expecting.

As is always the case though, there's more to the story. In this case a handful of pictures tell the story much more robustly than a limited set of data does.

First though, not foremost, last quarter's y-o-y revenue growth of 13% wasn't just respectable revenue growth. It underscores an ongoing acceleration of revenue growth, particularly from its cloud-driven businesses. Its subscription-based Office 365 revenue was up 31% last quarter, while the Azure cloud-management platform experienced a 97% increase in y-o-y sales. The former is part of the company's Productivity and Business Processed Unit, and the latter is under the umbrella of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud arm. Both are racing ahead.

Trajectory

The weaker link, of course, is Microsoft's More Personal Computing division, which reported lower sales, to the tune of a 2% decline. That's not quite the concern it sounds like it should be though. Remember, this unit is the one assigned to Microsoft's smartphone business, which it has been unofficially abdicating for some time, and more recently has officially thrown in the towel. Sales of its Surface tablet also waned, but that lull is at least partially attributable to a lack of a new Surface product until late in the quarter.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

Income wise, the picture doesn't change a whole lot, though it does move the soft spots down a little bit. Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes arm's operating income were off 8% largely because of expenses related to the integration with LinkedIn. Intelligent Cloud drove 15% growth in income thanks to modest expense growth against a backdrop of strong revenue growth. The More Personal Computing division saw its bottom line swell 68%.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

To be fair, More Personal Computing was compared to a very low bar from a year earlier. It's still progress though, with gaming revenue up 3% y-o-y and search revenue continuing to grow. The sore spot was non-Pro OWM (Windows) growth, but it didn't retreat - it was just flat from year-ago levels. That could have been expected in light of the fact that Microsoft was giving away its new Windows 10 operating system a year ago, somewhat negating consumers' need for new OSs now.

The trajectory is compelling and confirms that CEO Satya Nadella was on to something when he took the helm in 2014. Cloud and SaaS is the future, whereas outright sales of software is the past. Microsoft has finally reached its full stride.

Underestimated

Not everyone sees that. Indeed, with MSFT shares slumping following the Q4 earnings release, it's crystal clear not everyone is on board the Microsoft train... at least not at the stock's current prices.

Perhaps it was the company's outlook that gave them pause. Though no earnings forecast was offered, Microsoft did suggest it would generate between $23.6 billion and $24.3 billion worth of sales for the quarter already underway.

That's a somewhat disappointing outlook relative the $24.81 billion worth of sales analysts were calling for, on average. Those same pros also were looking for the company to turn that revenue into earnings of 78 cents per share, topping the year-ago bottom line of 76 cents.

Thing is, Microsoft is in the habit of underpromising and underdelivering. The company may be low-balling Q1's sales outlook.

Bottom Line for Microsoft

The current sales and profit outlook for Microsoft is healthy enough, though not quite impressive. Don't believe them. Microsoft's growth pace would have to slow down to merely match those estimates, and that's unlikely now that Nadella has found the winning formula.

Source: Thomson Reuters, image made by author

There's a valuation issue, to be fair. The trailing P/E of 32.5 and projected P/E of 19.9 isn't cheap. On the flip side, the market has persistently supported loftier valuations on lesser stories. The valuation issue isn't a major stumbling block.

Perhaps the biggest stumbling block at this time is the simple fact that MSFT shares are technically overbought and ripe for some profit-taking. Even so, any pullback is apt to be muted and ultimately a buying opportunity.