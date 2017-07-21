MB Financial's (MBFI) CEO Mitchell Feiger on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBFI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 21, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Mitchell Feiger - President and Chief Executive Officer

Randall Conte - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Hoppe - President and Chief Executive Officer, MB Financial Bank

John Francoeur - Chief Accounting Officer, MB Financial Bank

Michael Morton - Chief Credit Officer, MB Financial Bank

Analysts

Michael Young - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Peter Ruiz - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP.

Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Kevin Reevey - D.A. Davidson & Co.,

Christopher York - JMP Securities LLC

Kelly Motta - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Brian Martin - FIG Partners LLC

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group LLC

Jason Oetting - JPMorgan Securities

Operator

Presenting today are Mitchell Feiger, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Randall Conte, Chief Financial Officer of MB Financial Inc. Also present from MB Financial Bank are Mark Hoppe, President and CEO; John Francoeur, Chief Accounting Officer; and Michael Morton, Chief Credit Officer.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mitchell Feiger. Please go ahead.

Mitchell Feiger

Okay. Thank you, Austin. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining us again today. I think this morning Randy is going to lead off our call providing the detail that you need to better understand our recent operating performance. Then I'll make an attempt to put a strategic context around that performance. And lastly, as usual, we’ll make a valiant attempt to answer every one of your questions, so Randy?

Randall Conte

Thanks Mitch, and good morning, everyone. So I'm going to jump right in since I’d like to highlight some specific items that we tried to call out in our release, but I wanted to make sure you got my perspective as well as a little more detail. So operating earnings for the second quarter were $47.8 million and the operating earnings per common share were $0.54. This was a 10% decrease from the $0.60 per share in Q1 on its face and deserves some explanation.

So first of all, the $6 million increase in provision, which was entirely associated with our loan growth in the quarter in excess of loan growth in Q1 had a $0.04 impact on our operating earnings per common share. Increased tax expense of $2.5 million in the quarter, resulting from a reduction in the tax benefit recorded on our stock-based compensation had a $0.03 impact on our operating earnings per common share. And a $4.3 million decrease in promotional income in our Leasing Segment which is lumpy each quarter had a $0.03 impact on our operating earnings per common share. These negative items were offset by $6 million increase in net interest income, which had a positive $0.04 impact on our operating earnings per common share. The net result of these items is a negative $0.06 impact which is the difference between the two quarters.

Although not an increase from Q1, this is not the big decline shown on the face of our earnings release especially when one considers the excellent loan growth and the impact that the growth will have in our future. The continued outstanding credit quality, the growth in our net interest margin, which is in line with our guidance. As I will explain a little later, the well-controlled core non-interest expense which is also in line with our guidance and expectations.

Let's talk a little bit more about our net interest margin, which increased 4 basis points to 3.54% excluding accretion. Our earning asset yields were up 9 basis points almost entirely due to the increased interest rates. The impact of our loan growth had a more limited impact on net interest margin as much of our growth was late in the quarter.

Prepayment penalties and reaccruals of interest income associated with loans coming out of non-accrual status, where the lowest they’ve been in the last eight plus quarters. They were $1.5 million of the average this quarter which was a 3 basis point impact on our net interest margin. That’s a good thing. However, the average cost of funds was up 6 basis points as a result of an unfavorable shift in our liability mix and increased rates in interest sensitive deposits in wholesale funds.

Specifically, although we had solid growth in low cost deposits of approximately $179 million in the quarter that growth was far short of our loan growth, which resulted in a $443 million increase in short-term borrowings with a weighted average cost of 1.09% at June 30.

Additionally, we have experienced increasing pricing pressure in our marketplace as more customers are starting to react to rising interest rates. In Q1, Mitch highlighted deposit growth is one of the biggest issues facing banks are size and how right it was. Growing low cost deposit, it is strategic priority for us in our Banking Segment, as this is the pursue to customers and business opportunities that key type balances of low cost deposits.

Our prepaid card business is a great example of this, with non-interest bearing deposits of over $300 million as of June 30. Loan growth already highlighted, but it's worth repeating was $675 million in the quarter with over $450 million from our commercial businesses, spread nicely across a middle market, C&I, specialty lending, commercial real estate leasing and asset-based lending businesses.

Residential real estate loans increased as well by $184 million point-to-point and our in direct loans we're up $54 million. We do not expect residential real estate loans to grow at this pace in the second half of the year. Expectation is for the growth to be well below $100 million in future quarters. Credit quality continues to be excellent and nearly all fronts with no issues to know in the quarter. And earlier in my comments, I mentioned that I wanted to go a little deeper on expenses. So I’m going to do that now.

On the surface core and non-interest expense after adjusting for merger and repositioning expenses has grown by approximately 2% as compared to last quarter. But this is not the entire story. Adjusting for the number of days in the quarter and excluding commissions in OREO gains and losses in the last three quarters, our non-interest expense is increased 1% in Q2. But more importantly, it's down 1.3% from Q4.

I continue to expect expense growth to be in the low single-digits for the year. And before I forget, since I called out computer expenses in Q1 and they did tick up a little this quarter, I feel compelled to point out that those expenses are well below the last two quarters of 2016. But it's important to know that almost all of this increase expense in the second quarter is due to the earlier than projected use of our commercial on line banking system.

In essence, this means that we were paying for two systems during the quarter. We will only be paying for one system in Q3 and beyond. That's what I wanted to cover at the top of the house just a little more on our Leasing and Mortgage Segments as a general banking highlights they already covered equally applied to our Banking Segment.

Other than I did want to mention that our new commercial on line banking system implementation was completed in the second quarter is advertised when we last spoke, and it's been a great success so far. Our new technology is ease-to-use, it's intuitive and its industry-leading when we feel like this is now puts as a competitive advantage and I believe it's indicative of things to come on the technology front for MB.

On our Leasing Segment, we set for a long time that the way to look at this business is to look over a longer time horizon and they can be a little lumpy. So here's the short version. Operating earnings were down $1.8 million from Q1 and essentially flat year-to-date as compared to the prior year.

However, the $4.3 million decrease in promotional revenue in the quarter I mentioned earlier accounts for all of that more as promotional revenue was unusually high in Q1 and unusually low in Q2. By the way in three out of the last four years, our promotional revenue was low in Q2. All other leasing revenue excluding promotional revenue is actually up 10% in Q2 and 16% as compared to the first half of 2016.

Absent and surprised by year-end, we believe our Leasing Segment will show a nice improvement in revenue and profit over 2016, and the significant investments that we've made in business development should keep the Leasing Segment continue to grow. As we said many times, we like this business. Total assets have grown 18% in the last 12 months and the returns on equity are substantial.

Lastly, our Mortgage Segments net income of $2.4 million for the quarter and $4.1 million year-to-date is on the low end of our expectations. Like much of the industry, production volumes for us were up compared to Q1, but down from last year. Gain on sale margin was down 9 basis points at 1.38%, which is about half of the increase from the fourth to the first quarter.

But our business mix is headed in the right direction as we continue to see increased purchase volume as well as an increased contribution from our retail and consumer direct channels to total division production both of which are key strategic goals for our mortgage business.

Lastly, we continue to be very focused on lowering our fixed and our variable cost to perform acceptably in all rate environments. Before I close, we expect our net interest margin to be flat to slightly increasing in Q3, as we get the full benefit of the June rate increase, but we caution that this could be offset by deposit pricing pressures and possibly unfavorable mix change, especially if long growth continues at the same pace as it did in the second quarter. Mitch?

Mitchell Feiger

Okay. Thank you, Randy. There are several things I like about our performance in the second quarter. One is obviously a loan growth. We've worked hard to improve our loan origination capability and it paid off this quarter. Furthermore, the number of business units we have that can drive loan growth and our ability to dial up and dial down the volume of new adjustable rate residential loans we retained in our balance sheet makes me feel quite good about our loan growth prospects going forward.

This is a new thing for me and I think it adds a new performance dimension to our Company. The great funding base, great fee businesses, and an ability to grow loan seems like a powerful combination to me. Another thing I liked about our quarter is that we're doing a good job sticking to the strategic plan we've been telling you about for years and it’s working. Our core goal is to build a higher return lower risk business. This means having a balance sheet with superior profitability and lower risk and ability to consistently grow high quality loans at a healthy pace really helps.

It also means having a great funding pace. Great banks have great deposit basis. By the way building a great very low cost deposit base is getting harder. And I think it will continue to get harder perhaps much harder as very large banks steadily increase their share of the consumer banking market. At the end of the second quarter, 45% of our deposits were non-interest bearing. In addition, non-interest bearing deposits grew by around 11% annualized in the quarter.

Half the acquisitions have helped built our deposit base, of course, but our focus on growing businesses and products that generate low cost deposits as well as fees has helped a lot. Furthermore, those businesses are getting bigger as is their ability to contribute to our deposit fee and profit growth.

Our strategy calls for controlled risk loans and low credit costs. No issues here, credit quality is great. I think we all need to remember that the economic environment including steadily increasing asset prices has made seemingly good credit easy and mask poor credit practices. One day those poor credit practices will come to light.

I should also comment that we're trying to maintain conservative principles regarding provisioning for loan losses. We intend to maintain a healthy allowance for loan losses considering the entire loan lifecycle. For commercial related loans which are 82% of our loans outstanding and a greater percentage of loan commitments.

For commercial related loans, we reserve at the time of loan origination for losses over the life of the loan. The actual percentage reserve depends on loan mix, but in the second quarter we reserved on average around 1.35% of the balance of each new commercial loan originated.

Thus the large increase in our provision for loan loss at this quarter is loan growth was very strong. Our strategy calls for great high return fee businesses. In this regard, we are focusing on leasing, capital markets, international banking, cards, treasury management, wealth management and mortgage and we are making good progress in all of them. They [don't know all] - produce steady unchanging profits each quarter, but I'd rather have a business that produces a 30% return on capital at one quarter and 40% another than one that produces 8% steady.

Finally, we continue to invest aggressively in human talent. Our investment is centered on sales and sales support staff in a number of key business lines. We've also focused on technology and projects support staff, and as always our leadership development program, which trains college graduates in the broad art of Commercial Banking.

All right. That's our report to you this quarter. At this time, we’re happy to take your question. So Austin, if you can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Sure. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Young with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

Hey, good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Good morning.

Randall Conte

Good Morning.

Michael Young

Randy, I wondered if we could start maybe just on the mortgage side. Can you talk a little bit about - just provide a little more color on the gain on sale compression and without any efforts by you all to take market share or something else?

Randall Conte

Sure. We can certainly hit on that. Well, first of all, I think compression is - we're trying to be competitive in the marketplace for sure. But we don't have any special pricing coming on in terms of trying to go after market share. So you have to remember our mix of business is - although, it changed positively as I pointed out from what was an 80%, 83% wholesale to retail business.

Our wholesale business being the 83%, 80%, it's now much less than that. But the margins in the wholesale business are much tighter than retail. And as we shift our mix towards retail, we expect our gain on sale to increase accordingly. But right now, even if I look at Q1 to Q2, the reduction in margin is much more substantial on the wholesale side of the business than it is in retail. But to come back to your question, we're not pricing that take share per se; we're trying to be competitive in the markets we serve.

Mitchell Feiger

Yes. Just one added comment here on the market in general. Traditionally as volumes have declined in the marketplace, say, because rates rose, margins in the business decline as well. So volumes and margins in this business unfortunately move in the same direction, right? Volumes down, margins down. Or reverse volumes up, margins up when rates go down, and rates are up a little bit. I'm actually pretty pleased with the way margins have reacted for us and in the industry given the somewhat higher rates. We'll see as rates continue to move up and down what happens.

Michael Young

And then maybe just a bigger picture question on the same business. Mitch, how are you kind of measuring success and where are you trying to get? Do you have any guideposts there in terms of moving the business mix shift? And then maybe just lastly, do you still talking about sort of the $10 million to $14 million net income contribution in the business this year?

Mitchell Feiger

Yes. I’ll take the last first. Yes, we're still eying $10 million to $14 million. I think its little harder this year now than we thought it was going to be, so I think it's more likely if we get in that range it's going to be at the lower end of the range than at the higher end of the range for this year.

But changes we're working to make in the business, we're hoping will increase that range and hopefully by a meaningful amount. Specifically we're working hard to increase the retail portion of our business and consumer direct. And we've made good progress I think in the second quarter on that and we're hopeful I think over the coming year that we're going to continue to make good progress in that.

Coincident with that and I think as retail goes up, our purchase volumes should go up as well and I think that helps a little bit especially if rates are up having higher purchase volumes or greater percentage of purchase volumes is essential to maintaining volumes.

With mortgage like every one of our business segments, business lines, product lines you name it. I mean it needs to return on appropriate return on capital and it's not there yet. But I think we're doing the right thing. I think our mortgage team is doing the right thing and I think it's going to get there. It's going to take more time and we've made progress. I think it's hard to see the progress, but we have made progress in that.

Michael Young

Okay. Thanks. I’ll step back for now.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brad Milsaps with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Peter Ruiz

Hey, guys. This is actually Peter Ruiz on for Brad.

Mitchell Feiger

Hey, Peter.

Randall Conte

Hey, Peter.

Peter Ruiz

Maybe just looking at the NIM first. Obviously, you guys mentioned the deposit pricing pressures and I appreciate all the color that you gave around the moving parts and everything. But I just kind of wanted to get your thoughts on just the general. What's driving deposit pricing pressure? Is it increased competition among the other local banks? Is it bigger banks coming in? Or are you kind of maybe doing some one-time specials to drive up certain areas?

Randall Conte

Sure. Hey, this is Randy. I can start; certainly Mark or Mitch can hop in, right. So I sit in a regular pricing committee that we have here just to kind of see what's going on in the marketplace and especially on the retail side of the equation. Maybe Mark you can cover commercial pressures that you are seeing.

But certainly to start off on the consumer side, retail side, we're seeing a lot of local competition right now. And I think someone said the other day that the best thing for papers, believe it or not has been banks advertising for different specials whether they be CD specials or money market specials et cetera.

So we're seeing a lot of local pressure and we're seeing a lot of customers they come in with sheet in their hand and says that the bank down the street is offering a higher rate. So we're trying protect our customer base certainly and our good customer base and that's when we will tend to see what we can do.

Also I would say that there are specials out in the marketplace that are run from time-to-time. I think we've tried one here or there and we've had decent results from those. But that's kind of my view on what's going on. If you will, the number of the frequency of which our consumer customers are coming in and with - what can you do from a rate perspective? It certainly picked up over the last, I would say quarter-to-quarter and a half.

Mark, do you want to cover commercial?

Mark Hoppe

Sure. Thanks, Randy. This is Mark Hoppe. On the commercial side, I think there - it's a little bit of a combination a feed off what Randy just said. We're seeing some indication from the commercial side about rates. But it's primarily our client base, it's really financial oriented, right and they're being - they're right on top of it and every check is meaningful to them and they understand it, and et cetera. So we're seeing pressure there.

I think in the general, commercial population probably not so much. But what we are seeing - so the second part of it is, which I think Randy and Mitch both pointed out very well is we had very nice deposit growth and most of it was really in - was in commercial, right when our commercial client base and new clients that we added. So it was around $180 million in deposits. We feel good about that.

I will say we also feel very, very good about what our - the amount of loan growth that we had. So $675 million quarter-to-quarter point-to-point is a tremendous amount of growth for us. We're glad we did it. We're proud of it and we continue to move forward. But that means you've got about $400 million some that you’ve got to get elsewhere. And as we pointed out I think well in the release last night and you mention specifically borrowing that additional amount of money is going to have an impact on the NIM.

And so we're really happy with the growth and what we're doing internally as we have for a long time is continue to encourage our relationship managers to - in addition to looking for loans, be looking for a great deposit opportunities and I think we are doing that. But this quarter I think was a pretty good example of what happens to NIM when you have great loan growth, but you've got to fund approximately two-thirds of it with borrowings.

Mitchell Feiger

Yes. I agree with everything Mark and Randy said. I just had one more thing. I don't think that consumer deposit pricing pressure is strong as much at all. They are always rate sensitive deposit shoppers and we've reached out to some of them given our strong loan growth in the quarter, but rates are only up about 100 basis points now in short rates and CD rates.

I don't believe that they've moved far enough yet where the bulk of consumers are going to be rate shopping and moving money out of their money markets and now savings accounts in the cities. If rates keep rising, we'll get there. And then we'll really be talking about upward rate pressure, but I don't think we're there yet.

Peter Ruiz

Got it. Appreciate all the color. That’s great. Maybe just on the loan side, obviously the core loan yields were up really nicely. Just maybe kind of expecting similar performance in the third quarter given the full June rate hike and then maybe just in terms of the accretion? Obviously, you spoke last quarter about how it come down and I feel like kind of match the expectations. Does it sort of stabilize here or does it take another leg down?

Randall Conte

Sure I can start. This is Randy. Let’s take the second question first. I think we were expecting on the accretion side, it’s about $6.7 million and we are expecting that to come back - of course the numbers can move and can change, but we're expecting that to come down maybe $500,000 to $1 million or so. So it continues to tick its way down as time unfold. So that’s kind of the second question. The first question was loan yields and what our expectation, and yes, I believe we are expecting similar kind of performance out of - on the loan side of the equation, so as we did in the first quarter.

Peter Ruiz

Great, appreciated guys. That’s it for me.

Operator

Our next question is from Nathan Race with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nathan Race

Hey guys. Good morning.

Randall Conte

Hey Nathan. Good morning.

Nathan Race

Just maybe ask the margin question in a different way and just going back to Mark's comments earlier. The expectation that the commercial growth that you're going to be putting on in the back half of this year going to be kind of net spread accretive, given kind of where you guys are funding your growth both on the wholesale end with deposit cost potentially further increasing going forward?

Mark Hoppe

This is Mark. I'm not sure exactly what you mean by accretive. Is that I mean the NIM?

Nathan Race

Just in terms of kind of the net spread, in terms of the loans over what your funding at, is that going to be accretive to where your current kind of net spread is around the 346 range?

Randall Conte

Probably net margin, is that the question. So our new loan at a wider spread than the current book.

Mark Hoppe

I don't have that right in front of me, but I can tell you that I know that we're expecting that. What I don't have is I don't have the spread if you will, right. I don't have the projected spread. So I don't want to - as it take too much, but we're certainly expecting the pickup on the yield side, I just don't have the expected spread.

Nathan Race

Okay. That’s fine. Perhaps changing gears little bit on the leasing side of things, are you guys seen anything from the comparison standpoint in the marketplace that impacting the overall profitability and just the revenue growth opportunities that you guys are seeing across the country and also in Canada as well?

Mark Hoppe

From my perspective - this is Mark. It's very competitive. That has not changed. And we certainly are getting opportunities and I think we're capitalizing on those opportunities, as you can see the growth is really all the way across the board in our commercial sector. But it's challenging out there, and I think there clearly is a margin impact on the business because the marketplace is so competitive.

We've talked about it for a long time. I can't remember. I called it. We've had since - in the last three years that hasn’t talked about and talked about the level of competition which is great. And one of our - as we’ve mentioned in the past, we'll continue to - our diversification in the lines of business, and our diversification from a geographic perspective in our loan origination, we think is really, really important and we think that's a particular benefit that we have. With our AVL business being national, with our Healthcare business being national with many of our - our Leasing businesses being national.

So we think that helps us a little bit as it relates to that, but I can't even - any one of those businesses as you look at them individually and they're very competitive when they - when they are out in the marketplace. I hope that answers helps or not.

Nathan Race

Yes. That’s helpful. I appreciate you guys taking the questions.

Mitchell Feiger

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Kevin Reevey with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Kevin Reevey

Good morning, guys.

Mitchell Feiger

Hello, Kevin. Good morning.

Kevin Reevey

So just looking at your commercial online banking platform given the adoption, do you anticipate kind of rethinking and kind of relooking at your branch footprint? And if so what are the plans there?

Mitchell Feiger

Okay. So the commercial online platform that we adopted is targeted at our larger - at our middle market companies and larger. So I don't think it has a direct impact on our branch footprint.

Kevin Reevey

Okay. And then on the C&I side, you had some pretty strong loan growth linked quarter. Can you talk about the specific industries or sectors where you are seeing a growth and is that more for - was that growth more for CapEx or working capital?

Mark Hoppe

This is Mark. One thing I can - I alluded to it before and Randy did as well as Mitch in their remarks, that it's very broad over - the growth is very broad over our different lines, so whether it was our commercial C&I business which is - you can say primarily Chicago Metro kind of Midwest, you know local states here are commercial specialty which would be more geographically diverse, ABL would be geographically diverse, CRE which is primarily Chicago or Midwest oriented. So it's broad from that perspective.

As it relates to industries, we’ve got - it's also very diverse, the industry. I don't think there are any real industry sectors that were more pronounced than others. And I would say that probably more would be working capital other than our commercial real estate most would be working capital. I would say the higher percentage of working capital is fixed, but Mike Morton I think would like to make a comment here.

Michael Morton

Yes. Just a follow-up to the comments. In general, our ABL business is predominantly working capital and the real estate, of course, as you guys know is predominantly long-term finance. CapEx is a smaller component, but generally there is optimism growing working capital needs across the customer base.

Kevin Reevey

Great. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris York with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Christopher York

Good morning, guys, and thanks for taking my questions. So it appears you didn't reference an update to loan growth guidance, but we are halfway through the year and loan growth is up I think close to 7% which would be at close to your mid-to-high single-digit growth estimates. So should we expect second half of the year loan growth to be modest?

Randall Conte

Look I would expect the second half of the year to be consistent with our guidance. Our guidance wasn't - I guess when I put it out there, I wasn't thinking about a particular one-year period 2017. And so if the first half of 2017 is stronger the second half would be weaker and it’s kind of a forward-looking statement saying we expect mid-to-high single-digit loan growth and I think that still the case.

Christopher York

Okay, fair enough. And then in early May, you announced addition of the healthcare banking team. So the question is maybe twofold. Other commercial lending verticals that are attractive to you and if the right opportunity like that presented itself, couldn’t make you a strategic acquirer of what people are more teams? And then secondly, was it the teams hire included in previous guidance metrics?

Randall Conte

Yes, those teams were included in the previous guidance metrics. I can't think of another vertical. But that is immediate interest to us at the moment.

Mark Hoppe

Right, but plus the fact that with healthcare, we have a substantial healthcare business already. And so this is a terrific opportunity to add some really, really strong experienced healthcare bankers and so we seized the opportunity. But it was like this is some new ideas something that we were pretty deep in right now and this just gives us an opportunity to ramp up our growth in that sector.

Christopher York

Got it, it makes sense. And then maybe Randy or Mark, what was the weighted-average yield on new loans originated in the quarter?

Randall Conte

Sure. Weighted-average yield on a new loans - hold on a second, I'll find it for you. Let’s say about 4.10%.

Christopher York

4.10%, okay. Lastly, so help me reconcile kind of your comments about investing drastically in technology and then maybe the movements in the line for computer services and tech because I mean as we spoke about, it didn't change very much, which is great, but just how to think about that in context of that line going forward with potentially future investment?

Randall Conte

Yes, sure. This is Randy. I'll take it and certainly anyone else can jump in. So let's talk about the investments, right. So first of all we talked about the commercial online banking. There's an example - Mitch and talked about the investments we're making and technology generically. So - but we've been investing in people, first of all on the technology side where we can start to take a little bit of control over our destiny right.

We've been historically a buyer of systems and buyer as we're in a service providers are given a systems and we're looking at where we can actually step in and where we can make a - where there is a competitive advantage for us to internally do some development work and control our destiny on go forward basis. So that's an example of investment.

One, I've got another one that's extremely important of that as well. And we've done some of that development already. We certainly work the team worked on commercial online banking system the team has recently rolled out some system that helps make the asset-based lending business, much more effective and efficient.

So we think we can extend that out to other parts of the organization. We're looking at some of our mobility if you will and capabilities there. Those are some examples and we've got some people that are more directed in the back office to try and figure out how we can make our operational folks more efficient through the use of technology that we develop and so we can adjust and build from there and make ourselves more efficient and be speed, right the speed is very important, so that's one.

Two, just even more important than that right now anyway is what we're doing from an infrastructure perspective because of the word itself right infrastructure. So we're looking and have, and well down. I shouldn’t say looking, we're well down the path of consolidating, our infrastructure in terms of our datacenters into - and as well as putting in all our new technology, new infrastructure if you will.

So we're bringing ourselves way up to-date. Consolidating from I'd say almost 4.5 datacenters down to two going to a more of a co-located colo environment, which will make us more efficient, it's much less expensive in terms of facilities.

The power is much more consistent than the business continuity, the security et cetera. So those are some things we're doing from an infrastructure perspective. What that will mean is again speed the market, the ability to spin up servers, the ability to software-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service. All of that kind of stuff we see in our very, very near future, which I think will help everybody in the bank.

And going to things like that in Office 365 and productivity tools for the individual employees should start to pick up dramatically from what we've had in the past. So we'll be able to do some things in the office to other offices that will help with our productivity from a number of perspectives. So that’s the - unless Mitch you wanted to offer and add anything? Did that answer that question before I get into the specifics of the line itself?

Christopher York

Yes. I mean that color is tremendously helpful in providing two of those examples and kind of going through that infrastructure internally, so yes, no it was.

Mark Hoppe

Okay. So then let's take the specific line of expense if you will. So the thing that’s interesting about the whole solution on the infrastructure side is it literally is the best we can imagine, right. If you think about it we're making all those investment, but it was actually going to make us more effective from an expense perspective per se, not only the productivity, not only the ability to speed the market, but it's going to be cheaper for us, less expensive on a go forward basis.

And on that front, we did a - we're doing a lot of contract, looking at our contracts, so we had a major contract that came up at the end of the year that we were able to negotiate several others that we've been negotiating and that's driving our expense in that roll if you will down. So I was trying to explain with my little comments that albeit the expense went up roughly $400,000 or $500,000, I think it was $400,000 or $500,000 from the first quarter to second quarter.

And the totality - almost all of that expense base is, is a result of the fact that something good, right. We rolled out our commercial and implemented our commercial online banking system a whole quarter in essence ahead of it and then some a little bit more than a quarter ahead of when we had hoped to do and expected to roll it out.

And as a result of that we've negotiated ourselves into a position where we had to keep that second system for a period of time, so we paid for two systems throughout the - in the second quarter and for part of the first as well. So that's what I was trying to get at with my comments around the expense line itself. Did that help?

Christopher York

It did. Thank you very much for that color. That's helpful in thinking about it. And that's it for me, so thanks for taking the questions.

Mark Hoppe

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris McGratty with KBW. Please go ahead.

Kelly Motta

Hi. This is Kelly Motta on for Chris McGratty.

Mark Hoppe

Hi.

Kelly Motta

So looking at your loan-to-deposit ratio is obviously up quite a bit from last year without the growth you’ve been seeing. I was wondering if there's room to move higher than this and how we should be thinking about funding the loan growth that you continue to expect.

Randall Conte

Yes. Sure this is Randy. I'll take a piece of that and then obviously others can jump in, so we've done some work on that just to kind of if you will click through that number because it was - we’ve seen the increase along with all of you. So what's interesting about that is some portion - some large portion of our loans that are in there on the resi loans can actually be funded and are funded through advances if you will, right.

So when we start to look, we took our loan-to-deposit ratio and kind of bifurcated it into resi versus the rest of the portfolio and that gets that ratio down, right into the 86, 87 range when you exclude resi mortgages from the calculation. So we feel like - to answer your first question, we have some more room there right, certainly from a loan deposit ratio. I don’t - Mitch, if you want to comment feel free, so that's kind of my view on the loan deposit ratio.

Mitchell Feiger

I think there's a little bit of room. So residential mortgage loans are up about $650 million from a year-ago and so that's been a primary mover of the increase in our loan-to-deposit ratio. But as Randy pointed out, they are more easily financeable than other kinds of loans, so it helps a little bit. That said, our loan deposit ratio is getting up there and I don't see it moving debt. If it moves higher, it can't - there isn’t enough room to move it that much higher, so we're looking hard at it.

And we have an ability to drive more deposits and we will if we need to, if we get to a position where we just are uncomfortable with, a broader measures of liquidity, loan deposit ratio is the only one we look at surely. If we get uncomfortable with where we're at, we'll just drive more deposits as long as the marginal business provides the right returns on capital.

Kelly Motta

Okay. Thanks for that. I know in your prepared remarks, you focused more on utilizing your internal business channels for deposit generation. As you said just now, you have more levers to pull should you need that. But could you talk about your appetite for M&A particularly on the deposit side, and if you’re looking at that as a way to bolster your strong deposit base?

Randall Conte

So your question is would we be interested in acquiring a deposit rich company that otherwise is healthy?

Kelly Motta

Yes.

Randall Conte

Yes. And we've made I don't know a couple of dozen acquisitions since I've been at this Company that look just like that. But that said, and as I've commented a number of times in prior calls, the number of institutions that meet that profile, meaning high quality and deposit rich is very limited now. So the opportunity for the limited the chances that we could execute on one of those I think is lower, maybe quite a bit lower than it was in previous years.

Kelly Motta

Okay. Thanks for that. And then the last question I have. With your NIM guidance, I know you said that you expect deposit cost to continue to go up with that, but I was wondering what sort of deposit beta you're factoring in when thinking about your foreign NIM trajectory?

Randall Conte

Yes. So this is Randy. And we've kind of - it’s not as easy as it sounds, right, because we've kind of taking different betas on the different categories of deposits as we look forward. So our beta is what, [24] I believe and I think it's slightly higher than that on a go forward which is what we're using from the modeling perspective.

Mitchell Feiger

Yes, but it's really complicated, right. Some deposits will have very high betas and others will have a beta that's zero. So the mix matters are lot and it's a really hard question to answer with a single, unfortunately with the single number. And by the way, our forecasts are - well they're probably as good as any, none of our deposit beta forecasts are going to be very accurate I think. Because you’re dealing with consumer behavior and none of us - nobody I know is really good at predicting consumer behavior in this kind of situation especially considering, really haven’t been here before.

So [indiscernible] I've heard this before, either it’s caution on people thinking about NIM expansion for our Company and for the industry. I'm not saying we're unusual relative to the industry. I think everybody has very high hopes for NIM expansion and I wonder about that. Especially as rates go up and we hit that that consumer threshold that really makes them act on their deposits and nobody knows where that is.

Kelly Motta

Thank you so much.

Mitchell Feiger

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up from Michael Young with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Michael Young

Hey, thanks for the follow-up. Just wanted to go back to the lease promotion income Randy. Could you give us the amount maybe in the first quarter versus the second quarter, so we can just have a sense of that seasonality going forward?

Randall Conte

Sure. So a quarter that’s $4.3 million decrease difference and so I think that the end points are like $600,000, $700,000 on Q2 and $4.9 million is my memory on Q1, about right? My memory is accurate. We just confirmed that.

Michael Young

That’s good to hear. And then Mitch or Mark, maybe sort of bigger picture on just ACB bankers returning to lending this quarter for a full quarter. Would you kind of maybe qualitatively characterize that as some of the lift this quarter or was it still just broad-based outside of that?

Mark Hoppe

I wouldn't characterize it as a lift this quarter. But remember we hadn't Randy alluded to it a little bit different context. But for most of the quarter, we were working on converting clients in waves to our new online banking system and as we talked about it that that was a more major conversion than probably - certainly than any acquisition that has occurred because when you convert a new company via acquisition, you're just converting that company, right. That the customers from that banker financial institution. In this one, we converted every business client in our Company.

So we impacted every one of our commercial clients and so you can only imagine the effort that not only the IT people had, in our treasury management people had, in our ops people had, but every one of the relationship managers and every one of the support staff spent incredible amounts of time for much of the second quarter on that.

And as a result quite frankly our people including the ACB folks really not in the market as much as we would [like indeed], and but they - I feel anyway that they are beginning to hit their stride now and I'm saying that without having everybody's backlog it right in front of me right now, but I'm saying that we have - as I think we've mentioned all of you before, we have loan committee that meets twice a week and of course if there are things that can't wait.

We have other ways to make sure those get done with the right amount of oversight. But in committee, again we meet frequently, we're seeing more opportunities come up and I'm comfortable and with the place that our ACB, a legacy ACB obviously now MB Bankers are - I think they're feeling more comfortable and we're starting to see things move forward. Mitch?

Mitchell Feiger

Yes. Just to be clear about it, I agree with Mark said about the ACB Bankers. So their contribution in the second quarter was fairly neutral. So I wouldn’t call them contributors to loan growth, which is pretty exciting to be - because there's 40-plus of them and they are bringing in new relationships and they’re getting traction and I think that only grows from here. They're really doing a good job.

And I think what Mark was trying to allude to and he’s talking about the online banking system is the American Chartered people were particularly challenged in that. Their clients had just gone through a conversion only a few months before that. So this was the second time around, so they were particularly attentive appropriately, so their clients in this new commercial online platform, that move when it incredibly well, so worked out great. But I think consumable upside yet coming from that team.

Michael Young

Great color, I appreciate that and one last one Randy, real quick. Just on the NIM guide. Was that core or reported flat quarter-over-quarter?

Randall Conte

That is reported.

Michael Young

Reported, okay. So some benefit to the core margin just offsetting the decline in purchase accounting accretion?

Randall Conte

Yes.

Michael Young

Okay, thank you.

Randall Conte

Sure.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Martin with FIG Partners. Please go head.

Brian Martin

Hey, guys.

Mitchell Feiger

Hi, Brian.

Randall Conte

Hi, Brian.

Brian Martin

Hey, maybe just one different way of thinking about, Mark or Mitch on the loan growth you know I guess any sense it didn't sound like there's any sense there's any cannibalization of future growth from what you saw this quarter. So I guess is that that's seen unfair or maybe just kind of seen where the pipelines are at today? How is the pipeline today versus where it was last quarter?

Randall Conte

I just want to make sure we got the question right. Your question is essentially did we pull loan growth forward, so growth that we otherwise perhaps would have seen in the third or perhaps fourth quarter question as to some of that show up in the second quarter, okay.

Michael Morton

Yes. This is Mike. Generally it's been my experience that loans push as opposed to pull forward in financing.

Brian Martin

Okay. And I guess maybe just the pipeline today, where does it stand relative to where it was last quarter?

Michael Morton

I think we’ve had a strong pipeline really across our different lines. I want to say for probably about three or four quarters in a row. And I think for the time of year and where we are in the cycle, I think this is very similar to where we have been. A lot of things went our way in the last quarter for the large amount of growth. If you recall the quarter before, that was not as strong. So we feel very good in all of our lines as it relates to where we are. It's moved a little bit the pipe from line to line, but in total it feels about the same as we were to coming into the second quarter.

Brian Martin

Okay. Perfect. And just other - couple other housekeeping. The tax rate as you kind of think about the second half of the year in 2018, how should we be thinking about that?

Mitchell Feiger

Hey, Brian. Same way we've been saying for forever. So the only thing I probably add to that is just obviously there's a change in the Illinois side of the equation and we have done some thinking around that and we think that’s about a 50 basis points in to the tax rate. John, you want to add anything?

John Francoeur

Yes. The only other thing is just the tax effects on the stock options. That can make it fluctuate a little bit too, so Randy is right on, but I think there can be some volatility going forward.

Brian Martin

Okay. And maybe Randy just on the mortgage mix, you kind of talked about as you kind of change the mix over time maybe seeing some opportunity there to build I guess to add to how much mortgage contributes. I mean can you just give kind of some color where the mix is today and I guess where it may be heading and we'd like to see it be heading over time?

Randall Conte

Yes. Sure. I was confused, so let me speak very clearly on this. So first of all the mix from a funding purpose was 70% purchase, which is - I don't remember when it was that going back to 2010 when we started this business, so 70% purchase, 30% finance, now funded by channel is 73% third-party, 27% retail. Again, maybe there's a point estimate out there where we had more in retail, if there is, I don't remember that. Mitch, I don't know if Mark…

Mitchell Feiger

That’s okay.

Randall Conte

So what - mix wise, geez I wish I had Philip on the phone or Brian, but I'm going to - if we could balance that off too and get that number from 20s into the mid to upper 30s that would be a good start from my perspective. And the idea is that just so we're clear at the moment, right. The idea would be to grow the retail side of the equation. The margins are very - are much higher and it's very hard to look at our gain and sale and compare it to a shop that's essentially all retail and you're just going to stare at that and say what the heck's going on and that's what's going on.

Brian Martin

Okay. That's helpful. And maybe just back to the loan portfolio, one question. Kind of your retail exposure, can you guys kind of quantify where that today and just maybe just how that portfolio is tracking performance wise? I guess I assume it's still very healthy at this point, but any color on the size and how it's tracking?

Randall Conte

And by retail - you're talking about shopping centers?

Brian Martin

Correct.

Randall Conte

Yes, okay.

Michael Morton

Brian, this is Mike. Let me start with just a little color on today's reported information and extrapolate a little bit. So if you look at our charge off numbers and you look at our 90-day is still accruing and you see how small those balances are. There's virtually no real estate in there and I can tell you there's no retail related real estate.

Stepping up a little bit, if you look at the non-performing loans that we show the whole CRE book reported there is $9.5 million of which there is no retail. On a bigger picture basis, this is less than 5% of the portfolio and we then of taking a little bit of a dive into that and we've looked at I guess what you would call national names. And over 60% of that portfolio contains none of the usual suspects with respect to national names.

40% of the portfolio has got some of the national tenant names, but that is represented by your typical fast food names at about 26% of the portfolio, drugstores at 14%, and your beverage retailers at 10% and then we get into some very small numbers, medium single-digit granularity in some of the other type of retail functions. And as Mitch alluded to, when you think about a strip center, it's your typical service type businesses and when it comes to the big box, we just don't have a lot.

Mitchell Feiger

Just to add, certainly scrutiny is elevated. We talk about it a lot. It's obviously in the media. But at this point we're not overly alarmed about what maybe in there and one last comment and I think our single largest retail exposure is about $14 million.

Brian Martin

Okay, perfect. That color is very helpful. Just and maybe the last thing for me and I’ll hop out. Was the - Randy you talked about the expense growth this year, I guess I think the 1% number you gave, I don't recall it. I guess if that - I guess assume that's just the core reported number?

And maybe the bigger picture question is, as you look to 2018, I mean you guys have done a good job on the expense side as far as managing that. I mean is there anything that would take the growth rate up and the expense is kind of in 2018, I guess if you think absent the mortgage, which has a fluctuation just kind of the Banking and Leasing, how do you think about the growth in expenses going forward?

Randall Conte

Yes, so I have no reason at this moment, right to think it's any other - any different than what we have right now. Having said that, we'll start our whole set of processes as it relates to really refining our view on 2018 and in the third quarter and fourth quarter - later in the third quarter and fourth quarter. So we'll see what kind of investments we want to make et cetera. But that will be offset from some of the efficiencies that I spoke to and alluded to earlier in the conversation. So I would stay with the same number as I sit here right now.

Brian Martin

Okay. I appreciate. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Zabora with Hovde Group. Please go ahead.

Brian Zabora

Thanks. Good morning.

Mitchell Feiger

Hey, Brian.

Randall Conte

Hey, Brian.

Brian Zabora

Just the question of the provision expansion, it sounded like that maybe the loan growth going forward or can be more commercially focused and we dial back right here a bit. Should we think about the provision expense maybe being a bit higher than what we saw, maybe the first and second quarter? And maybe you guys in the second quarter given the strong growth with some work in between. Is that fair?

Randall Conte

Well, this is Randy. I'll start that's a hard one right. For but yes assuming the exact same thing right. This at the same scenario with less loan growth by the expected come back some.

Mitchell Feiger

Less loan growth and this and that recoveries that's right so I mean the pieces are you know we had absolutely and that recovery - whatever it's zero right and given the same fact pattern with less loan growth I'd expect that provisioning to come down from where it is, but we'll see.

Randall Conte

Actually it would be a good thing I suppose if the provision actually went up. Right I mean if we have net recoveries again in the provision goes up that means we had more loan growth.

Mitchell Feiger

That’s right.

Brian Zabora

I was just maybe referring to see that the shifting more towards commercial. So if I really got maybe past quarters, because as indicative looking at the provision expense versus [indiscernible] growth that given it sounds like more commercial, it might be at a higher rate than we've seen in the past, commensurate with growth. Is that kind of your fair way to look at it?

Randall Conte

I would probably, yes I mean it agreed that growth rotates from resi mortgage for example to commercial that the provisioning larger, which makes sense right in the risk of loss in a commercial loan is certainly greater than the risk of loss on an appropriately originate residential mortgage loan these days.

Brian Zabora

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Randall Conte

Absolutely.

Operator

The next question comes from Jason Oetting with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jason Oetting

Hey. Good morning, everybody.

Mitchell Feiger

Hey, Jason.

Jason Oetting

Hi. Just one question for me, for interactive vehicle, if I recall correctly yours is not the typical auto portfolio, I know you concentrate more on RV and Motorcycle, so I’m just curious if you can provide an update on the risk profile there in terms of where you see on delinquency rates average FICOs and any other kind of updates you can provide?

Michael Morton

Yes. This is Mike. And we've discussed in general in the past. This is a seasonal business with major segments being motorcycles, power sports, and really over the last two and a half years expansion into the asset classes of boats and RV. The average FICO score, basically 65% of that portfolio is an average of over 740 and 90% of the portfolio has got an average FICO greater than 700. So the portfolio was holding up very, very well.

Actual demand is up per se. We've written more contracts quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter than we did in the first quarter, but we're very pleased with the portfolio. No surprises. Durations are getting a little bit longer as we get more weighted in RVs and boats. Obviously, those loans have a longer term to them, but in general no surprises and very pleased with the growth.

Jason Oetting

Okay. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Mitchell Feiger

All right. Thanks Austin for moderating our Q&A. Thanks everyone for dialing in and we look forward to talking with you again next quarter. Good bye.

