Givaudan's (GVDNY) CEO Gilles Andrier on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDNY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Gilles Andrier - CEO

Tom Hallam - CFO

Analysts

Heidi Vesterinen - Exane BNP Paribas

Patrick Lambert - Raymond James

Celine Pannuti - JPMorgan

Patrick Rafaisz - UBS

Theodora Joseph - Goldman Sachs

Ryan Fintan - Berenberg

Daniel Buchta - MainFirst

Alexandra Bossert - UBS

Stephanie Bothwell - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Wrigglesworth - Citi

Brett Hundley - The Vertical Group

Gilles Andrier

Good afternoon as well as good evening to Asia, and good morning to the Americas. Welcome to this conference call on our 2017 half year results. I'll make this call together with our Chief Financial Officer, Tom Hallam, will take you through the presentation before answering your questions at the end. The investor news on our half year results 2017 was published on our Givaudan website at 7:00 o'clock Swiss time this morning. This is where you will also find the slide for today's presentation. Along with the investor news, you will find also our 2017 half year report on our website.

I would now like to start going through the presentation and invite you to turn to slide number three to go through our performance highlights. In the first half of 2017, we achieved a solid performance with a like-for-like sales growth of 2.3% and a growth of 6.4% in Swiss francs, all this in an ongoing challenging environment. As a reminder, we also faced extremely high comparables, especially in the Fragrance division for both quarters. Both divisions grew and contributed to this solid result. Mature markets have, for the first time, grown faster than the high-growth markets. We achieved an EBITDA of CHF 597 million and maintained the solid underlying margin, whilst at the same time, incurring expenses for our ambitious GBS, Givaudan Business Solutions, program. I will come back on GBS later.

In addition, we continued our investment strategy to support our long-term ambitions with significant investments in our resource center in Switzerland and the new flavor facility in India. As a result of these initiatives, our free cash flow was below last year. These results are, again, a convincing demonstration of the continued value we bring to our customers across all regions and all segments. We are satisfied with the overall performance of this first half year of 2017, and we are confident in our business model to deliver on our 2020 mid-term targets.

Let's turn now to slide four. In the first half of '17, we achieved sales of CHF 2.5 billion, a growth of 2.3% on the like-for-like basis and 6.4% in Swiss francs. On a like-for-like basis, our Fragrance division grew 0.1%, and our Flavors division grew 4.4%. I’d like to highlight some of the key growth drivers behind those results. In the first half year, we again saw a good growth with local and regional customers and sales with our multinational customers picked up again. Growth with natural flavors remained strong. This is one of the reasons we are complementing our rich pallet of Flavors natural ingredients with bolt-on acquisitions. Today, natural flavors combine with Health and Wellness flavors, namely our TasteSolutions, which are also all naturals, represent two-thirds of our flavor sales and growing strongly.

The past three acquisitions: Spicetec, Activ International, and recently, Vika, build up upon our naturals and integrated solutions capabilities, fully in line with our 2020 strategy. Our high tech encapsulated fragrances, again, contributed strongly to the good results of our Fragrance division.

Let's turn now to Slide 5. In the mature markets, we grew 3.8%, with a strong contribution from the U.S., Western Europe and Japan. In the first half 2017, we saw a challenging environment in some of the high growth markets, resulting in the modest growth of 0.6% on the like for like basis. India, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa delivered a solid growth, but offset by the weakness in China and Brazil. High growth markets make up 43% of our overall sales, below past levels. This is the result of the acquisitions we made in mature markets, combined with the continued weakening currency situation in these high growth markets. Our presence in high growth markets has always been a key driver for our growth and continues to be one of our key strategies for 2020, despite some weaknesses at present. Midterm, we are very confident that the growth of these markets will pick up again. It's the demographics which makes us confident, the ever growing middle class and the strong globalization trends will accelerate the growth of our products in the near future. Outside, in our operations footprint, give us a unique exposure to the diversity of this high growth markets in which we continue investing both with additional talent and new facilities to service the wide diversity of our clients.

Please now turn to Slide 6. I'd like now to highlight the sales development by region for the group. Sales in Latin America and Asia Pacific decreased 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively, driven by the difficult environment in Brazil and China. North America continues to grow strongly, driven by an outstanding 8.9% growth for Flavors and an overall good level of consumer confidence in the U.S. In Europe, Africa and the Middle East, we achieved a sales growth of 3.9%, driven by double digit growth in the Middle East, as well as high single digit growth in Eastern Europe and a good result in Africa.

Let's turn now to Slide 7. The Fragrance division grew 0.1% on the like for like basis and 0.4% in Swiss francs. Fine Fragrances declined against the strong comparable growth of 11.1% for last year. Solid new wins, sorry, were offset by the higher erosion of the existing portfolio in key markets. Consumer products grew 0.8% compared to 10.2% growth in 2016. In mature markets, growth was driven by all customer groups and product segments. In high growth markets, we saw a renewed growth with multinational customers. Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty declined 2.7%. The good sales growth of Active Beauty with local and regional customers in all main regions was offset by the weak performance in Fragrance Ingredients.

Now let's turn to the next Slide, number 8. Sales of the Flavor division grew 4.4% on the like-for-like basis and 12% in Swiss francs. In Asia-Pacific, the good performance in India, in Thailand and the Philippines was partially offset by a weak performance in China, resulting in a growth of 1.9% for the region. Europe, Africa and Middle East grew 4.7%, with a double-digit growth in Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria. Eastern Europe, as well as Southern Europe, showed a good growth. North America grew 8.9%, driven by new wins and a strong growth of existing business in Dairy, Beverages and Savoury.

Finally, Latin America decreased 1.6% on the background of prior year high comparable of 16.7% growth in 2016. The good growth in Argentina and Mexico was offset by a strong decline in Brazil.

Let's turn now to Slide 9. When we presented our 2020 strategy in August 2015, we clearly stated that acquisitions are an important part of our five-year growth path. Since 2014, we have acquired businesses for a total of CHF 572 million. In the first six months of this year, 2017, these businesses contributed CHF 145 million to our total group half year sales. The integration of Soliance, Induchem and Spicetec are, to a large extent, completed and the integration of Active International is well on track. In both, Active Beauty and Flavors, our success is providing winning solutions to our customers is a demonstration of our value creation and efficient acquisition strategy. We aim at further value-creative acquisition to complement our core capabilities and increase the portfolio of naturals, integrated solutions and new business areas.

Let's turn now to Slide 10. While we grow, we are determined to maintain our agility and excellence in execution in order to offer a superior customer experience. This is the rationale for Givaudan Business Solutions, GBS, the formation of which was announced last year. GBS is a global organization unit providing best-in-class internal processes and services. It is designed to increase internal efficiencies and leverage best practices from across the organization around the world, enabling the company to deliver with excellence. The company will make an investment of CHF 170 million until mid-2020 in order to transition to the GBS organizational structure and way of working. This investment will generate annual recurring savings of CHF 60 million once it is fully implemented.

On our half year conference in Zürich on August 30, 2017, Anne Tayac, our executive committee member responsible for GBS, will explain this new organization in more detail and the journey to get there.

With this, I'd like now to hand over to Tom, who will give you more granularity on our financial results.

Tom Hallam

Thank you, Gill. I would also like to welcome you all to our conference call. As Gill has taken you through the main aspects of the market development and the sales performance, on the following slides, I would like to focus on the financial performance of the two divisions and the group.

If you turn to Slide 12, I will just take you again through the financial highlights. Group sales increased by 2.3% on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the currency impact as well as the impact of Spicetec and Activ, which we have completed in July, 2016 and January 2017, respectively. In Swiss francs, sales increased by 6.4%. The underlying EBITDA margin remained at 25%, despite the acquisitions and the investments that we have made over the last 12 months. Net income increased by 4.5% to CHF 384 million. Our free cash flow as a percentage of sales was 5.3%, compared to 7.4% in 2016. Our CapEx investments in high growth markets and in research, as well as the impact of the GBS project, led to a lower free cash flow as a percentage of sales.

Please turn to Slide 13, which shows the exchange rate development. Once again, despite some significant currency fluctuations which occurred during the year, our operational and geographical spread continue to provide good natural hedges, and our EBITDA margin remains well protected against these currency fluctuations.

Please turn to Slide 14, which shows the group operating performance. The gross margin was 45.6% compared to 46.8% in 2016. Continued productivity gains by our operations teams meant that we were able to partially offset the impact of Spicetec, which has a lower gross margin than our main Flavors business. We continue to increase prices in collaboration with our customers. As a reminder, this has a dilutive impact on our gross margin.

The EBITDA decreased by 6.5% to CHF 597 million. As a reminder, in the first six months of 2016, we booked a one-off noncash gain of 55 million as a result of a pension plan change. In the first six months of 2017, we incurred cost related to the preparation of our GBS project of CHF 24 million. As you can see on the right-hand side of the chart, our underlying EBITDA margin was 25% in 2017, at the same level as in 2016.

On the next two slides, I would like to spend a few minutes on the operating performance of the two divisions. If you turn to Page 15, we can start with the Fragrance division. As Gill has mentioned, the Fragrance division reported a sales increase of 0.4% in Swiss francs against high comparables in the first six months of 2016. Despite a relatively low growth this year, the underlying EBITDA margin still increased slightly to 26.3% in 2017.

If you now turn to Page 16, we can also cover the Flavors performance. The Flavors division recorded a sales increase of 12% in Swiss francs. Acquisitions contributed CHF 111 million. A strong focus on internal costs and continued productivity gains meant that the impact of the acquisition of Spicetec was fully compensated. As such, the EBITDA margin in 2017 was 23.9%, flat when compared to 2016.

Please turn to the next slide. As you know, during 2016, the amortization of the SAP project concluded. As such, there is a significant drop in the charge for the first 6 months of 2017 when compared to 2016, which also improves the operating income for this year. We have also updated the projected amortization of intangibles to reflect the latest acquisition, Activ International.

Please turn to Slide 18, which shows the net income. The income before tax decreased marginally to CHF 451 million from CHF 455 million in 2016. Overall, our lower absolute EBITDA was almost fully compensated by lower amortization and lower financial expenses. The net income increased by 4.5% to CHF 384 million or 15.5% of sales. The group's effective tax rate decreased to 15% in 2017 compared to 19% in June 2016.

Please turn to Slide 19, which shows the cash flow. During the first six months of 2017, Givaudan generated a free cash flow of CHF 132 million, or 5.3% of sales, versus CHF 174 million or 7.4% in 2016. The operating cash flow for the first six months of the year was CHF 269 million or 10.8% of sales. Of course, this includes the cost that we incurred with the implementation of GBS and compares to 10.2% in 2016. As both Gill and I have previously commented, we continue to invest in our future with a significant increase in CapEx, driven by the new flavors facility in India and the innovation center in Zürich. As such, total net investments in property plant and equipment and intangible assets were CHF 123 million compared to CHF 45 million last year. Working capital was relatively stable at 27.4% of sales despite some of the positions we continue to take on strategic raw materials.

With this, I would like to conclude my part of the presentation and hand back to Gill.

Gilles Andrier

Thank you, Tom. In the first half 2017, we have seen an overall improvement of our sales performance. Looking into the second half of this year, 2017, we remain cautious. Uncertain geopolitical and economic situations have a strong impact on consumer confidence, and therefore, their consumption behavior. Nevertheless, we are confident to achieve also solid results in 2017, since we are best positioned in the defensive industry. Our 2020's road map is centered on responsible growth and shared success. Our ambitions and the road map for the next 3.5 years seek to ensure responsible growth and shared success for our shareholders, our customers and all key stakeholders.

Building on the success of the 2011-2015 strategy, we want to create further shareholder value through profitable, responsible growth, with the additional contribution of acquisitions. To create long-term value, we'll capitalize on our market leadership, and most importantly, continue to build close relationships. Ambitious financial targets are part of the road map to 2020, and we aim to outperform the market by growing our sales on the like-for-like basis of 4% to 5% on average for the 5-year period, from 2016 to 2020. In this period, we aim at delivering an average free cash flow as a percentage of sales of 12% to 17%. Givaudan's 2020 strategy is built on the pillars of growing with its customers, delivering with excellence and partnering for shared success.

Flavors and fragrances are consumed every day around the world, and they are an essential part of successful consumer products for our clients. I'm confident about Givaudan's strength and our DNA built over the last 250 years to continue to create value with our customers, our shareholders and all our stakeholders. With the significant contribution Givaudan's employees around the world make every day, I'm convinced that we have the right people, the right strategies and plans in place to continue on our successful path.

Ladies and gentlemen, many thanks for your attention. Tom and I are now looking forward to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from Heidi Vesterinen, Exane BNP Paribas.

Heidi Vesterinen

So I've got two questions. First on the GBS, please. So could you talk a bit about, give us some background on what drove this program? Is it a reaction to the softer consumer environment? And could you give some tangible examples on what you're spending the CHF 170 million on and also tangible examples of actual savings? How you will generate the CHF 60 million? And then the second question, there's a general sense right now that there is more pressure from customers. Now, this is not a new trend, I realize, but there's a general sense of intensifying, and you would have seen your customers are under pressure with activists and so on, on board. Would you agree that there's more pressure? And what are you doing in this situation to help your customers and mitigate any impacts that it might have on yourselves?

Gilles Andrier

Thank you, Heidi, for your questions. So GBS, you have to realize, this is an ambitious program. I would say, the same scale at what we did for SAP not so long ago, a global rollout, and the consequences of the integration of Quest, that was the same type of sort of journey. So you can realize that GBS did not start a couple of weeks ago, it started actually two or three years ago in the planning stage. So it's an ambitious program, which looks at many, many process around Givaudan. So for sure, this is nothing to do with any sort of short term reaction to, let's say, softer sales.

To give you some more insights about GBS, GBS is really about looking at many, many activities for -- which most of them are highly transactional, require and sort of further efficiencies. Building on SAP, I think we have really a very sound and very strong SAP platform that we want to leverage further by actually sort of regrouping some of those activities into GBS centers and finding ways to automate many of those activities. So to give you some tangible examples. This is what we call about the end to end sort of from supplier to customer activities. When you take an order, you place an order, you plan production, you source the raw materials, you execute the production around the world, you transport your logistics. So you have a lot of activities which are performed internally today, but also, which involve, obviously, expense like logistics, like transport, like many.

So that's why the sort of scope of what we are talking about is quite large. It also includes, obviously, some of the -- I mean, many of the financial activities, which are already in GBS today and the HR activities. So many sort of transactional activities. And the savings will come from many, many different sources, whether outside spending, whether more internal efficiencies. But also changing the jobs of many people from, let's say, highly transactional to more value added so that we can create those benefits. We feel very confident about the program. Again, when we look at what we have achieved and over achieved, by the way both with Quest and SAP, very confident on the financials that we are looking at.

Pressure from customers, I mean, pressure for customers, yes, absolutely. But this is no news. I mean this pressure for customers has always been intense throughout both Flavors and Fragrances. Yes, it's been intensifying with some of our global clients. But we also -- it's also and always an opportunity to find ways to actually -- in a win, win situation. Yes, I agree to those pressure, but also, at the same time, find ways to actually grow faster with some of them. So the size of Givaudan, the fact that we deliver innovative products, gives us a very good, let's say, position, not only to resist but to also partner with our clients so that we can find the best way forward. And as you can see, our underlying EBITDA is staying the same as last year despite some of those headwinds. So we are on a good track.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from Patrick Lambert, Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Patrick Lambert

Two questions also. I think the first one is regarding the margins of Flavors, which were actually pretty strong at 23.9%. Especially, when you -- when we looked at H2 last year, but could you elaborate a bit on the strength of the margin? Is it the mix effect that was helping? Was it Spicetec contribution already showing some improvement? Anything you can give us on the sustainability of these margins going into H2 will be appreciated. And the second question, I think very briefly, on raw materials. I know it's less of a topic and I think 2%, 3% for the year, it's okay. But looking at 2018, can you already give us some sign of the impact of harvest and how you're going to prepare for a negotiation in the second part of this year already to reflect the potential further increases?

Gilles Andrier

Okay. Thank you, Patrick. I'll pick up the last question on the raw mats and I'll pass over to Tom on the margin for Flavors. So as we had guided in January, yes, we are looking at the 2% to 3% of raw mats increase this year. But you know Patrick, 2% to 3% of increase is still a sizable amount of money. So we are -- have all passed in this frame for the full year. And as we also committed, we compensate actually fully to this raw material increase by price increase with actually literally no time line. So that's basically the situation we drove at. And so...

Patrick Lambert

Next year? Any of you for next year, though? In terms of how much...

Gilles Andrier

Well, six months ahead of next year, we are not seeing a decrease of raw materials going into next year. We still have a lot of naturals which are under pressure mainly, but we don't see either a huge acceleration of raw material. But we still -- raw mats, we're not seeing raw mats declining next year.

Tom Hallam

Patrick, thanks for the question on Flavors. So as you noted, we had investments in the second half of last year, particularly in the Flavors division. We had the impact of Spicetec in the second half of last year, but we also had the accounting impact, so we had the purchase price allocation and the amortization of the inventory that impacted in the second half of last year. We didn't have that in the first six months of this year. Last year, we made this investment and we had some cost. We created, let's say, a flow into 2017. But in the first half of this year, as I noted already, we had a good performance, particularly in operations. We had good productivity gains despite relatively low volumes. And such, we were able to maintain the margin. I mean, again, I would just like to repeat, and you're well aware of this, we increased our prices to offset our -- the increase in raw materials, the 2% to 3% that Gill mentioned. So we are protecting the absolute EBITDA. Of course, this has an impact on the margin from a dilution perspective, so we're also actually able to compensate the impact of the dilution of gross margin.

Operator

Next question is from Celine Pannuti, JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Celine Pannuti

I have three questions. The first one is on the SG&A and in fact, thank you, Tom, for just giving us the benefits or the drivers of the gross margin. I noticed that gross margin were down more than 100 basis points, so I just want to understand what did very well below the gross margin line that drove underlying margin being flat? And my second question is on top line. Clearly, there's been a slight deceleration Q2 versus Q1 on the types of comparative. Just want to understand if you -- what -- how should we look at your growth rate, what's the environment? Obviously, the comparative is easier in the second half. But just what you mentioned, and I think you mentioned it's tough environment out there, I just want to understand how we should be looking at your underlying growth and whether you can tell us anything about momentum of wins into the second half? And lastly, I just wanted to come back to one of the first question on the savings you announced today. What is the run rate of benefits we should expect?

Tom Hallam

So maybe, Celine, I'll just take the two financials and then I hand back to Gill for the market. So on GBS, we expect 60 million of annual savings, once we have fully implemented. So we've given you the breakdown on the slide, so you see the run rate once we've fully implemented the projects in 2020. Just on the SG&A, of course, on the face of the P&L, it's impacted a little bit by the amortization of intangibles. But if you strip that out, you will see that we've saved and we've leveraged really on all of the lines of the P&L. So if you look at our R&D, SG&A and even our admin as a percentage of sales in 2017, it's lower than in 2016. So yes, there is a slight dilution on the gross margin, not as much as maybe has been factored in by the markets. But overall, we had good savings on SG&A. So maybe, I just hand now to Gill to talk a little bit about the outlook for the rest of the year.

Gilles Andrier

Yes, Celine. So your question was really about the top line. The first comment you made, Q1 versus Q2. Just look at the maps. Actually, if you look at the growth we had in Q1 '17 versus Q1 '16, and you do the same for half year to half year, you will see that we actually accelerated the growth if you combine both growth rates. Actually, the CAGR is better at the end of second half as compared to the first quarter. It's right, the CAGR is better at the end of the first half as compared to the end of the first quarter. So just because the comparable in Q2 '16 was much higher than in Q1. Then looking at the second half, obviously, as you know, we don't make specific guidance around how much we're going to grow in the very short term. But it's true, what you said is absolutely correct. The second half has a much lower comparable as compared to what we just saw in the first half. The fact that we are saying the environment is soft, is just to -- a way to say that basically, there is still uncertainties out there. If you look at many of our clients, it's actually the multinationals who publish their figures; their volumes are always quite flat, if not declining. And despite that, we are growing faster than them on volumes. So it's just a word of cautious on -- especially some of those many big clients for the second half. But yes, our comparable is lower than in the first half.

Celine Pannuti

And in case I missed it earlier on in your commentary, did you give the growth rate of the local and regional versus the international? Please, can you share with us?

Gilles Andrier

Yes, I mean that is also -- that is a huge question, I mean, the comparable has never been as big as let's say a reason as before. What I mean by this is that when we -- the growth in -- of locals and regional in last year for fragrances, for example, and especially in Asia, was extremely high -- high, high, high double-digit growth. So now, it represents a huge comparable for fragrance, locals and regional. So -- but all in all, the momentum we see with local and regional stays the same, even if we take into account the comparable. But the news is that the multinationals, which -- where we had, obviously, a lower growth last year as compared to locals and regionals are now at the same level as what we have for locals and regionals. So they picked up. So whether it is because the comparable is high for locals and regionals is just because we are going faster with them. But at the end of the day, the same type of growth rates we see on both sides and for both divisions.

Operator

Next question is from Patrick Rafaisz, UBS. Please go ahead.

Patrick Rafaisz

Also, three questions for me, please. First, can you give us a bit more details on GBS and how you're going to allocate those costs and investments across the two divisions? And also, after that, where you expect the cost savings to be allocated, more Flavors or more Fragrance? Then on the gross margin dilution, you mentioned that the -- you're passing on price increases pretty immediately. Would you say that the gross margin will then, therefore, not improve in the second half or it would be a similar change to what we saw in the first half? And then thirdly, on the free cash flow. You mentioned some strategic inventory build for some raw materials. And last year, you managed to compensate for the shortfall in H1 with a pretty good performance in H2. But do you think is the 12% to 17% range still doable with this start now and the increased spend you will need both for investments and CapEx?

Tom Hallam

Okay. And so thanks for the questions. On GBS, most of the cost is actually incurred in the Fragrance division, simply because we have a fairly significant project team. Most of the project is actually based in Switzerland, and the costs are incurred in our legal entity, which is a fragrance legal entity. So that's simply why the cost is booked there. If you look at the savings. Clearly, we expected the savings will come to both divisions over the next three or four years. And if you want to assume how to split it, you can take a 50-50 split because it's a group-wide initiative which impacts both of the divisions.

On the gross margin, as Gill mentioned, we expect raw mats for this year to increase by 2% to 3%. As we've mentioned a couple of times now, we continue to work in collaboration with our customers to increase prices. And so we are offsetting any increase in raw materials with price increases. And of course, we would expect that in the next six months any increase in raw materials is also fully compensated with price increase. And then finally, as you mentioned, on the free cash flow, we have an average free cash flow of 12% to 17%. I think if you look back over the last few years, we have a very, very consistent free cash flow as a percentage of sales.

The CapEx is high in the first six months of this year. As I mentioned, we made some significant investments. Certainly, the facility in India is now coming to a close, but we will continue to invest in Zürich over the remainder of this year and also into 2018. I think all I can say is that I'm confident in the free cash flow range that we gave of 12% to 17% on average. And also maybe just on the dividend, although it's not a direct question, we have a very, very consistent dividend, let's say, policy. And we have increased the dividend year-on-year since the spin-off.

Operator

The next question is from Theodora Joseph, Goldman Sachs.

Theodora Joseph

I just have two points of clarification. And the first is with CHF 170 million cost associated with the GBS program, am I right to assume that's going to be fully expensed and none to be capitalized? And the second question is on, Tom, what you mentioned about the operational and productivity gain you saw this first half. Which has actually helped keep margins flat. Am I right to assume that this is sustainable going into the second half?

Tom Hallam

So you're right on the first point. So the CHF 170 million, we will incur as expenses. And we gave you the split for the next few years in terms of when we expect those costs to hit the P&L. In terms of the productivity gains, of course, we've made productivity gains over the last three or four years in both the divisions as we've implemented SAP. We've started in Fragrances, we were later in Flavors simply because we had the facility that we were constructing in Makó, and our supply chain is more complex in Flavors. So I think we're very happy with the improvements that we made in the first six months. Of course, once you've have made the improvements and you've got the first level of gains out, it's more difficult to find the gains going forward. But I think we're very, very confident with the cost level that we have and in maintaining that cost level going forward.

Operator

The next question is from Ryan Fintan, Berenberg. Please go ahead.

RyanFintan

Just two questions for me, please. Firstly, I'm wondering, could you go into a bit more depth in terms of the weakness that you're seeing in both China and Brazil? Is this, in China in particular, are you -- would you be losing share maybe to some of the local players or is this just a market slug? And in Brazil, again, are you seeing any signs of improvement in the market and should we expect acceleration into the second half? And then just more of a housekeeping question, I'm wondering, could you give us guidance in terms of the tax rate that you expect for the full year, given the decline year on year in the first half?

Gilles Andrier

Okay, so thank -- yes, there is some noise there. So for Brazil, and actually, overall, LatAm, we have actually very, very high comparables in the first half of last year, and so that being an explanation for Brazil. But overall, Brazil is a difficult market. Even if you look at what our clients are doing in terms of performance in this market. We have compensated, though some of the weakness of Brazil by very good growth in Mexico and Argentina, double digit growth. And I would add finally that as you know, we benefited in LatAm from what we call the price increase, which follows the exchange rate of the dollar to real, and that has finished last year given the fact that there is no more currency fluctuation, and became actually a headwind this year.

So that takes care of Brazil. Then China, we have on -- I mean, two cases. One is really about Fragrances, where we had a very high double digit growth for China last year. So that is really a question of comparable. While in Flavors, it is really a sort of just the market is slow. You mentioned local competitors. I mean, as or as you may not know, there is no local competitors. It's really about the main players. And we seeing the wins that we have and the momentum that we have, we are not keep losing market share. It's really a question of market, weak market in China for food and beverage.

We did not mention India. India is an interesting market. We are continuously growing in India double digit for both Fragrances and Flavors. And India, for us, is almost 70%, 80% of what China is.

Tom Hallam

Okay. And just on the tax, I mean, I don't want to get into the technicalities of tax. But the 15% is actually a full cap for the full year. So I think we feel very confident on that at this point in time. You know that long term our tax guidance is a range of 16% to 18%. To be very open with you, I think that today we probably feel more comfortable at the bottom end of that range over the next couple of years than the sort of top end.

RyanFintan

Great. And so one follow up, if I may, please. And just around the Vika acquisition that you announced a few days ago. Just quickly, are you expecting any sort of purchase price allocation impacting the second half here that you -- similar to what we saw with Spicetec last year? And it would be great if you could give us an idea of the size of the acquisition in terms of the multiple [indiscernible] list?

Tom Hallam

So just on the purchase price allocation, I don't expect it will have an impact. I mean, it's about 1/4 the size of the business in -- of Spicetec. So I wouldn't expect it to have a material impact on the Flavors division.

RyanFintan

And the size of the acquisition list?

Tom Hallam

Well, actually, if you refer to the press release, I think you have all of the details of the size. So it's a midsize company based in the Netherlands, with subsidiaries in New Zealand and also Belgium and the U.K. It fits very much into our strategy of natural flavors and flavorings to our customers and it's very similar in terms of positioning and size to Activ that we announced earlier this year.

Operator

That's question is from Daniel Buchta, MainFirst. Please go ahead.

Daniel Buchta

I have three as well. The first one, again, on the cash flow. Here, we have seen that inventories and accounts receivable has been a significant outflow. Can you elaborate a bit on what you expect here in the coming second half and also in the coming years. Because the probably, the strategic inventory buildup should continue and the pressure from clients to prolong the payment terms might continue as well. What do you expect here? And the next one, could you give a quick update on your growth initiatives towards local and regional customers? How is this progressing and what can we expect here in terms of sales and earnings contribution in 2017 still and '18, '19? And then a quick update on Spicetec, as a last question. And how was the integration processing here? And where are we on the margin level? And what are the next steps for Spicetec? That's it.

Gilles Andrier

Okay. So maybe I pick up the last two questions and Tom talks about cash flow. So on locals and regional's, I think I've answered this question already. Basically, locals and regional's for us are growing at the same pace as the multinational this year. Locals and regional represents, for us, roughly for the group, 50% of our sales. So we still see a good momentum. It's just a question of comparable, especially for Fragrances compared to last year. The only new thing is that multinationals have picked up. We have picked up with multinationals in terms of sales as compared to last year. Spicetec, like the other acquisitions, we are well on track on the integration of Spicetec. The priority for the integration of Spicetec is really about the commercial synergies and we see some very good, let's say, inroads into the whole concept of what we call integrated solutions where we combine spices with flavors, and we've seen some very good large wins with some clients, which is a demonstration that this is a promising, let's say, commercial synergy between Spicetec and Flavors still in the U.S., so yet not leveraged around the world, but this is really going according to plan. And then maybe, Tom you can take the cash flow question.

Tom Hallam

Yes, thanks, Gill. So just on working capital. I mean, I think you've got a number of moving parts in working capital. Typically, our working capital as a percentage of sales is higher in the six months as compared to the end of the year. So typically, it drops towards the end of the year. Normally, we're targeting somewhere between 25% and 26% of sales in the half year, and somewhere between 22% and 23% at the end of the year. The increase that we have, as I mentioned, is because of some of the positions on strategic raw materials. That doesn't necessarily mean that it stays in the inventory, and typically, we would expect that to work through over the next, let's say, 12 months. So I feel that the guidance that we've given in the past in terms of working capital as a percentage of sales is about right, and that's also a part -- one of the elements in terms of our free cash flow guidance for the period 2016 to '20.

Operator

Next question is from Alexandra Bossert, UBS. Please go ahead.

Alexandra Bossert

Yes, two on the balance sheet, please. One is regarding your leverage ratio. In the past you always mentioned it's below 25%. I understand, at the moment, it's above, given the dividend payments, but I can't see any commitments to the leverage ratio any longer. And the second question is regarding your short-term debt. You have quite sizable short-term debt that you've also I believe a new 750 million credit facility, can you please indicate how much of that was unused for end of June?

Tom Hallam

So just on the leverage, of course, the leverage always goes up in the first six months of the year because we pay the dividend in H1. And then normally, we deleverage our balance sheet over the second half of the year. We don't have any formal commitment on the leverage, simply because we have a very, very consistent policy in terms of dividend. As I mentioned earlier, we've increased the dividend since the spinoff. So I would expect it will continue to deleverage over the next six months. And just...

Alexandra Bossert

And so may I just quickly interrupt here? In the past, you did have a leverage target, you had the midterm leverage target of below 25%. So do I understand correctly that is not valid any longer. I'm a credit investor, so for me, the dividend is less relevant but the balance sheet is a lot more.

Tom Hallam

Okay. So what we said is that once we deleverage to below 25%, we would actually commit on or make our commitment to return our cash to shareholders, which is what we did a few years ago when we actually dropped below the 25%. Just again, we have, as I said 28% at the end of June in terms of the leverage ratio, and we typically deleverage towards the end of the year. Just on the short-term debt, I mean we didn't drawdown on any of the refinancing that we did in June. The increase in the short-term debt is just simply mechanical as a result of the obligations between short-term and long-term debt.

Operator

Next question is from Stephanie Bothwell, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Bothwell

Two very short ones, just to follow up. I wanted to come back on the remarks that you said on the Fine Fragrances business earlier in the call. You noted that new business gains had essentially been offset by erosion in some of your key markets. Could you perhaps give us a bit more color in terms of how you expect those trends to persist over the remainder of the year and into 2018? And the second one was on your CapEx to sales ratio. Can you just confirm that 3% to 4% CapEx to sales is still a reasonable expectation for this year?

Tom Hallam

So I'll take the first question, and then maybe ask you to repeat the -- sorry, I'll take the second and ask you repeat the first because the line was a bit muffled on the first. But just on the CapEx, I mean, our guidance is 3% to 4% on average over the five years. Last year, we were significantly below that. And this year, we're probably going to be a little bit higher than that, but our guidance is on average over the five year period. So that's 3% to 4%, including intangibles. And maybe, can I just ask you to repeat the first question because the line wasn't so clear?

Stephanie Bothwell

Yes, of course. I was just coming back to earlier comments on Fine Fragrances, where you say in the release that new business gains had essentially been offset by erosion in some of your key markets, which obviously contributes to the negative and sequential trends in the like-for-like growth. I just wanted to understand how you sort of like that trend going into the second half of the year and into 2018? Should we expect this to persist or should we expect any change in that trend essentially?

Gilles Andrier

Yes, thanks for the question on Fine. So basically, as you know, Fine Fragrances has the highest share in terms of new business replacing existing business as compared to Flavors or consumer products, so that's why it can create some type of volatility quarter-to-quarter. And in this case, what we are saying in the media release is that despite the fact that we have had a good inflow of new wins of new Fine Fragrances being launched, because -- actually, the comparables for Fine was actually very high, and especially in the U.S. with a double-digit growth, the erosion of the existing portfolio was not compensated by those new wins. So in other words, it's another way to say, well, we have a good momentum with new wins, but the high comparables of last year in Fine Fragrance leads to this sort of negative growth. Going forward, what's important is the level of new wins that we have, which continues to be very good. Comparables will become easier in the second half, so that's why maybe this pattern won't continue to be the same in the second half.

Operator

Next question is from Thomas Wrigglesworth from Citi. Please go ahead.

Thomas Wrigglesworth

One question, if I may, and a follow-up. Forgive me if I have missed understood earlier, but I think you said that two third of your Flavor sales were now natural flavors and your Health and Wellness products. And that they were growing at -- I interpreted kind of close to double-digit levels of growth. Is -- do you think there's some degree of cannibalization in that trend, that means that the other one third of the Flavors business is not naturals and Health and Wellness, it's actually kind of being substituted into the naturals and Health and Wellness? Or is there some other element that's going on in that other one third that is -- that could recover?

Gilles Andrier

Yes, that's a good question. I mean, just to make it very clear, so what we call natural flavors from a pure regulatory standpoint, where flavors are 100% natural, 100%, sorry, natural, accounts for 50%. If you had what we call the date solutions for Flavors, which are essentially what we create for our clients in the field of, to contribute to Health and Wellness is another 15%, so that means two-third are naturals and Health and Wellness, which really follows the trend that we see on the consumer end. I would like to, this comment that I'm making, the fact that Givaudan is the clear leader in both actually, natural flavors and Health and Wellness. So I didn't say that it was growing double-digit, I said it was growing strongly.

So that means the other one-third for sure is not growing as fast. Yes, part of it is, well, cannibalization [indiscernible] replacements of the one-third by the two-third. And I wouldn't say that there is other sort of explanations to be found. There is clearly a shift going on, especially with our clients, multinationals, but also new entrants in terms of clients going for naturals, going for Health and Wellness, we are very happy about that. We are well positioned. On top of it, we complement with acquisitions, so I think there is no other sort of comment to be said about that. I think we'll have the last question now.

Operator

The last question is from Brett Hundley, The Vertical Group.

Brett Hundley

I just have two. The first is a quick one on GBS. Should we expect those savings as they come in, the majority of those savings to drop to the bottom line, or should we accept, or should we expect some type of reinvestment there? And then secondly, a question that's more broad. I wanted to go back to, I think it was Heidi's question earlier in the Q&A that talked about customer pressure. And I wanted to tie that into why you still have the confidence that you do in your longer term 4% to 5% growth target. And with the backdrop of political risks, a changing consumer environment, I'm curious as well if customers are putting pressure on F&F producers to speed up the briefing process at all? I'm curious, if you're seeing that as innovation comes in quicker and quicker? And I also wanted to ask you about just general churn rates that are out there. As innovation comes in quicker and quicker and maybe dies off quicker and quicker, I'm curious if it's becoming harder for you guys to forecast out growth rates or rely on a certain growth rate, just given the changing market dynamic?

Gilles Andrier

Yes. And that's a lot of questions in one question. Okay, so basically, CHF 60 million savings, once we are done with the GBS implementation. Essentially, yes, part of it will be for sure reinvested into growth. And growth, in a broad sense, can be in sort of growth initiatives as well as, which can take the form of, for example, reinvesting into a client to grow with them and so on. So essentially, we need to get to our 12% to 17% free cash flow, which is the guidance for the next remaining 3.5 years, and this GBS will contribute to do that. Your question about -- I'm not so sure I understand why -- in what way the political environment should drive more of briefs. But essentially, let's say, that we measure every -- almost every month, every week, the briefs pipeline and how does this comes out into wins. Because for us, that's the only way we can monitor how strong we're going to grow and the thing we can actually control, which is the amount of briefs that we can actually win. And so we've seen, yes, a gradual improvement in the size of the briefs pipeline, which demonstrates essentially the strong presence that we have with all our clients and which is always encouraging.

And the translation of this pipeline into new wins, which is called the new -- the win rate, has also been quite strong and quite good. So I wouldn't say there is an uplift and then suddenly briefs are sort of increasing quite tremendously because of whatever economic environment. But in any case, yes, the churn -- new wins versus erosion, overall, I see is quite stable. And if it were to accelerate, we see the bitter assumption there.

For softer that we are, the best position to capture most of it because of the size and because of the critical mass we have to respond to an increased number of briefs. And I personally love when the churn is actually rating, because it's always a way to accelerate the market share gains. And then your question about guidance of 4% to 5%. For sure, we live in an uncertain world. When we look at, let's say, the client's volume growth, which is not so -- not as strong as it was in the previous years, but we'll make every effort at meeting those targets. If you look at the last CAGR, we actually had 4.2% on a half to half basis, but it's certainly a challenging target on which we continue to commit and work on.

That was our last question. I'd like to thank every one of you. We'll see every one of you, hopefully, on the 30th of August, where we'll have our half year conference in the Widder Hotel in Zürich, and where we'll give you more details, more granularity on GBS. Ms. Anne Tayac will be there. So I invite you to come and join us end of August. In the meanwhile, have a happy summer time. Thank you.

