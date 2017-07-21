Energy Recap: Revisiting Geothermal Energy

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Halcon Resources, NextEra Energy, and Transocean, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to get your thoughts on Dandelion, an energy startup that was recently spun off from Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). Dandelion will "offer geothermal heating and cooling systems to homeowners, starting in the northeastern United States." The company says that "home geothermal systems can offer lower and steadier monthly energy costs because they use the energy in the ground under your yard." Below is a visual aid that helps explain the process:

Source: Dandelion

While Dandelion isn't proposing what anyone would call "a radical new technology," these systems and what the company is proposing do sound interesting. We'd like to hear what you think - please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended July 21, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

We should note that Paragon Offshore (OTCPK:PGNPQ) announced on Tuesday, July 18, that it has completed its restructuring plan and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

