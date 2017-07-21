Mobile Mini's (MINI) CEO Erik Olsson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 21, 2017 12:00 P.M. ET

Executives

Erik Olsson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Funk - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sean Hannan - Needham & Company

Joe Box - KeyBanc

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Doug Mewhirter - SunTrust

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Andrew Wittmann - Robert W. Baird

Sean Wondrack - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Mobile Mini 2017 Second Quarter Conference Call. At this time, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded and that all participants are currently in a listen-only mode. There is also a presentation that accompanies this conference call, which you can access in Mobile Mini's website at www.mobilemini.com. It is on the Investors page.

Before turning the call over to Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini's President and Chief Executive Officer, I will read the safe harbor statement. Before the presentation and the comments begin, Mobile Mini would like to remind you that some of the statements and responses to your questions in this conference call may include forward-looking statements. As such, they are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements.

Any forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements in our press release and the risk factors included in our filings with the SEC, which Mobile Mini encourages you to read. In addition, please refer to the Investors section of Mobile Mini's website to find additional disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures that will be used on today's call.

Now, I will turn the call over to Erik Olsson.

Erik Olsson

Good morning everyone, and welcome to Mobile Mini's Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call. I'm Erik Olsson, Mobile Mini's President and CEO, and with me is Mark Funk, our Executive Vice President and CFO. I'm going to review the summary of the quarter and some operational highlights; Mark will review the financials; and then we will open up the call to questions.

Let me begin by saying the economic environment for our end markets was positive and solid for the quarter. Looking at the main drivers of our business, real GDP in the U.S. improved in Q2 and is expected to stay at a similar pace in the coming quarters. In construction, we saw a healthy level of demand, which also is expected to continue. Our retail business is stable as our customer base is primarily freestanding retail stores and not mall-based stores where most, if not all, of the retail pressures have been concentrated.

The industrial segment appears to have reached an inflection point, and is expected to continue a positive trend going forward. In the U.K., GDP grew only at the modest level, whereas construction activity actually saw a healthy rebound and remained very solid. The petrochemical market continued to experience high levels of production resulting in lower levels of turnarounds and maintenance activities for our downstream business.

With that said, the end segment is doing well and we expect this maintenance activity levels to pick up in the second half of the year. Lastly, the upstream segment, which is approximately 2% of our revenues, continues to see increasing rig counts, which provides an improving environment during the quarter or be it, as I said from a very small base.

With this as a back drop, I’m turning to Slide number 3, financial highlights. We generated a solid second quarter and I’m pleased with the execution on our strategic plan. We achieved strong year-over-year activations and we continue to improve our year-over-year rental rate performance.

But let me start out with some key stats and highlights of this quarter. Total rental revenues, which include both Storage Solutions and Tank & Pump were up 2.9% year-over-year when adjusted for unfavorable exchange rates. For Storage Solutions, rental revenues increased 3.9% year-over-year, adjusted for FX driven by increases in core activations, units and rents and rental rates.

Q2 North American core activations increased 12% year-over-year, resulting in an all-time high in quarterly core activations. To be clear this means we delivered 12% more new units in Q2 than a year ago. Net of deactivations, average units on rents for the quarter were up a strong 4.3% year-over-year and increased further to 4.7%, up as of June 30.

Second quarter rental rates increased 2.6% year-over-year on total units on rent, this improvement was driven by both rates on new units going out on rent, increasing 1.7% year-over-year, as well as rate increases negotiated on units that have been on rent for more than a year. This rate performance speaks to the strength of our business model and execution.

Turning to the Tank & Pump side, rental revenues were down 1.3%, which is a significant improvement, compared to Q1’s year-over-year decline of 11.4%. Our largest segment, which is downstream, was down 3.6% year-over-year, primarily due to deferred maintenance at one of our largest customers, which we expect to be temporary.

The smaller diversified and upstream Tank & Pump segments were up 8%, and 1% year-over-year, respectively, which is important to note. We achieved a total adjusted EBITDA of $42 million with a margin of 33.1%. We generated $15 million of free cash flow in Q2, marking our 38th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. This has all resulted in Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.24.

So overall, a quarter with many positive trends in the business, including growth of core units and rent, increasing year-over-year Storage Solutions activations of almost 12%, rental rates up 2.6%, and a strong free cash flow. And at the same time, we believe end markets are continuing to improve going forward.

Turning to Slide number 4 and this slide highlights our diverse geographies and customer base. As you can see from the first pie chart on the right, which is now based on our customers own underlying SIC code, we have a very balanced end market mix. Our largest segment is construction, at 42% of revenues, followed by industrial and commercial at 24%, which includes our downstream Tank & Pump business, as well as the traditional industrial segment.

And third is consumer services and retail at 21%. This means that we maintain a very broad diverse customer base in attractive segments with ample opportunities for continued growth. The Net Promoter Score, which measures our customer loyalty, on the lower right graph, shows that we have very high marks from our customer base. Our Q2 Net Promoter Score of 86.2% is an all-time record high and is up 210 basis points year-over-year.

Our Net Promoter Score validates that our highest value provider strategy to drive rate and volume is working. We also have a diverse geographic footprint with 156 locations, of which 123 are Storage Solution locations, 18 are Tank & Pump solutions locations and 15 are shared locations.

Moving on to Slide number 5 and this slide shows our utilization by segment and the number of units we have in the rental fleet. As demonstrated on the upper left, we increased average Storage Solutions utilization to 69% for the quarter. This increase in utilization was driven by second quarter North American core activations being up 12% year-over-year. In Q1, our core activations were up 9% year-over-year, so we are pleased with the increasing trajectory here.

These increased deliveries resulted in storage solutions average Q2 units on rent being 4.3% year-over-year, which increased further to 4.7% as of June 30. In our Tank & Pump business, OEC utilization for the quarter was up 100 basis points year-over-year and 260 basis points sequentially, driven by more projects and activity in our diversified and upstream customer segments.

Our downstream OEC utilization was 67.9% and consistent with Q1 2017 levels, as both quarters were affected by differed maintenance of one of our largest customers, which again we expect it to be temporary.

Turning to Slide number 6 and this slide illustrates the power of our differentiated products and execution on our sales strategy as demonstrated in our year-over-year rate and yield increase in our largest segments of storage solutions. As mentioned, our Q2 rental rates were up a healthy 2.6% year-over-year and from new units going out on rent in the quarter, the rate increase was 1.7% year-over-year, even as we anniversaried our 18th quarter in a row of driving higher rates on new units.

Sequentially, our rates were up solid 0.8%, which should continue to lift rates in the coming quarters and we are able to achieve these industry leading or premium rental rates by focusing on differentiated products and superior fleet and our strong sales and service culture resulting in our being the highest value provider to our customers.

As we move forward, we will continue to balance rate increases with a strong focus on units on rent and we believe that as we sell value, we can continue to achieve average annual rate increases of approximately 2% to 3% over the cycle. Our second quarter year-over-year yield for storage solutions was down 2.7% to $645 per unit, due to currency fluctuations. Adjusting for this unfavorable exchange rates our yield was fairly flat due to mix.

I will now hand over the call to Mark, who will cover the financials.

Mark Funk

Great. Thanks very much, Erik. So turning to Slide 8 and revenue highlights, you'll find second quarter rental revenues increased 2.9% year-over-year when adjusted for FX. This FX difference is due to the pound sterling weakening versus the U.S. dollar on a year-over-year basis.

Q2 Storage Solutions rental revenues were up 3.9% when adjusted for FX, and this increase in Storage Solutions rental revenues was driven by both increases in rental rates and units on rent. This unit on rent growth was achieved by a 12% year-over-year increase in Q2 North American core activations, which was up from an 8.6% year-over-year activation increase in Q1.

Tank & Pump rental revenues decreased approximately 1% from the prior year quarter. Downstream, which makes up approximately 75% of our Tank & Pump business, was down only 3.6%, primarily due to deferred maintenance at one of our largest customers, which we expect to be short-term.

As Erik mentioned, our smaller diversified and upstream Tank & Pump segments were up 8% and 1% year-over-year respectively. On a sequential basis, Tank & Pump rental revenues were up 6.9% from Q1 levels. Downstream was up 2.6% and diversified and upstream were up 20% and 18% respectively.

Turning to Slide 9 and profitability, we achieved total adjusted EBITDA of $42 million and a margin of 33.1% for the quarter. For Storage Solutions, we generated adjusted EBITDA of $35.6 million with a margin of 34.6%, which was down approximately 70 basis points year-over-year, and that’s primarily as a result of a higher level of lower margin sales activity in the UK.

For our Tank & Pump business, we achieved adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million and a margin of 26.9%, which was down year-over-year, primarily due to lower rental revenues, as well as higher compensation, transportation, and repairs and maintenance expense. While we are not pleased with our overall Tank & Pump Q2 results we are encouraged with our increases in both revenue and EBITDA from Q1 levels, and we expect to see continued improvement in the second half of the year.

Continuing to Slide 10, you can see the company's second quarter adjusted rental SG&A level was $80.8 million, which was up $2.8 million year-over-year from increases in compensation expense, as well as higher transportation and repairs and maintenance cost due to higher levels of activity. As a result of these increases, rental SG&A as a percentage of total revenue, increased 60 basis points to 63.8% for Q2 2017.

On the next slide, you'll see that Q2 North American storage solutions rental revenues were up 4% year-over-year. North American storage solutions Q2 adjusted EBITDA margins were down 30 basis points year-over-year, due to higher rental revenue, which was partially offset by a higher compensation expense.

As far as U.K. storage solutions, rental revenues decreased 7%, but this was due to FX. The U.K.'s rental revenues were actually up 4% in local currency. And the U.K.'s Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.2%, which was down year-over-year largely due to higher level of lower margin sales activity. And finally, our Tank & Pump business had rental revenues at $22.4 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27% for the quarter.

Turning to the free cash flow slide on Page 12, our free cash flow was $15 million for Q2 and this was our 38th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow. We returned $10 million in dividends and repurchased 300,000 in shares in the quarter.

Looking to the chart on the right and our CapEx spend, Q2 net CapEx totaled $15.6 million. Of this, we invested $11.4 million in growth CapEx for our lease fleet, the vast majority in high demand storage markets in the Eastern U.S. and the U.K. For the full year, we're forecasting to spend approximately $50 million in total net CapEx, including assets funded under capital leases, which we expect to nicely expand year-over-year free cash flow.

Turning to the next slide. We have a very flexible capital structure with a high level of liquidity. In the last year and a half, we reset our entire debt structure by extending maturities, reducing interest costs, and increasing our financial flexibility. As of June 30, we had over $350 million of excess availability on our revolver and we only have one financial covenant in our entire capital structure.

And this would only be tested if we have below $100 million of excess availability in our revolver. Thus, with over $350 million of excess, we have a lot of room above this testing level. Looking to the right chart and our debt levels, we ended the quarter with total net debt to adjusted EBITDA at 5x. We expect to utilize increasing free cash flow to delever in the next 12 months.

So to summarize, we had a very solid quarter with many positive trends in the business, including activations up double digits year-over-year, which resulted in Storage Solutions year-over-year increase of 4.7% units on rent at quarter end. We also drove higher storage rental rates, which were up 2.6% year-over-year.

Our Tank & Pump business generated higher revenue and EBITDA from Q1 levels and we delivered another quarter of strong free cash flow. And finally, looking forward, we're well-positioned to leverage the investments we have made to drive continued free cash flow growth in the second half of 2017.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Sean Hannan with Needham & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Sean Hannan

Yes, good morning. Thanks very much for taking my question here, and you folks actually had executed on a sequential uptick in that June leasing revenue, which I don’t think you’ve done in about three years, so nice work on that. Wanted to see if we could get a little bit more clarity around what you are seeing in two of your segments, particularly construction and retail? In the construction markets, I think there have been thoughts out there, non-res construction growing may be lower single digits, seems that perhaps you’re flat year-on-year in dollars in June, and then retail looks like that could be flat to down year-on-year in actual dollars, but I know you folks have been pretty positive on the progress in national account strategies and implementing that. So, just trying to connect the dots here in terms of what’s occurring in your business? Thanks.

Erik Olsson

Yes, we see - I think national accounts this is one of our success stories this year, you know starting in last year, we put a new team in place and some additional resources and that’s really been paying off this year, both in - primarily, I would say in the retail segments, but also with some large construction companies and power utility companies et cetera. So, we are very excited about that and I think we are only at the very beginning there of continuing long-term opportunity for us to sign up these national accounts.

On the retail side, as I mentioned in my comments, we are primarily doing business with freestanding big box locations and they haven't really felt the level of pain that we read about in the paper, which is from primarily Mobile operated stores. So, we are doing quite well there and preliminary discussions with retailers for the seasonal business indicates that is going to have another very strong seasonal season. And on the construction side we see nothing, but high level of activity, good level of growth for us, and lots of projects in the operating areas for us to work in the second half of the year. So, we are very optimistic.

Sean Hannan

Okay. I’m just trying to connect the dots between the qualitative color on those markets as you describe them versus what it is that I am looking at that I - unless I’m interpreting some of your percentages and numbers incorrectly. The quantitative doesn't seem to really match up, instead we seem to be looking at kind of flattish scenarios and so just trying to understand that a little better.

Mark Funk

Yes, good question Sean. So, if you look at Page 4, which is end segment, we basically and you will see a footnote there, footnote number one, what we have done is put our end segments based on underlying SIC code, regardless of the application we found through our work here or diligence that it is cleaner to do that way. They weren't always marked, the application as construction or not.

So that would be an input from our sales team so what we did to just clarify make sure that this is accurate as possible to do it on an SIC Code basis. So if there was, call it our retail store that had some renovation, may be historically it was categorized as construction and now it’s under retail. So, just, if you look at the pie there that is the underlying SIC Code of the customer, which is not fairly comparable to a year ago and segment pie. If that makes sense.

Erik Olsson

So, if we look at last year on the new methodology obviously the underlying SIC Code methodology in our segments, there are really two trends, construction is up 360 basis points, industrial and commercial are down 250. So those are really the two major changes here as you know over the last year that the industrial segment has had a little bit of a slowdown and although we see that picking back up again.

Sean Hannan

Okay. I will move on to another topic. So, core activations are up 12%, what shall we be thinking about in terms of deactivations either within the quarter or normalized basis, so that way we can maybe frame our thinking a little bit better when we hear these activations that’s carrying that forward as perhaps some growth expectations for your business?

Erik Olsson

So, I think we mentioned or discussed this in our last call, that’s obviously 12% increase in activations. We will at future dates say 9 months to 12 months out mean that we will have deactivations increasing 12% as well. So for us to grow the units on rents that are out there, we will need to keep activations ahead of deactivations at all times, and as Mark mentioned, units on rent was up 4.3% in the quarter, which means that the 12% activations outpaced deactivations by 4%.

Sean Hannan

And I understand that that’s the goal and that’s the concept. I’m just trying to understand what are we actually realizing in that?

Mark Funk

Well I mean if you just look at the average units on rent, Q4 to Q1 it went up almost 1% or 90 basis points and then we lifted 110 basis points between Q1 and Q2, so that’s basically the uplift or increase in trajectory based on the increased activation. So you are seeing almost 1% increase in units on rent sequentially. If that makes sense.

Sean Hannan

Sure. Okay. And then last question here, I will jump back on the queue. On the cost front in terms of the support for leasing revenues I think that these are the highest cost as a percentage since the first quarter of 2014, so what should we be thinking about cost as a percentage here moving forward near medium term, what should that be getting back down to what’s achievable unclear how transitory some of this might be? Thanks.

Mark Funk

Let me start out by saying, we are very focused on margin expansion at this point, and to control and take out the cost of the business. We are coming off the big ERP investment and we still have a little bit of project cost that we are spending. You know, we launched the customer portal this quarter very successfully. We have a number of other projects very close to launch or in pilot stage here that will automate a lot of our processes and that’s allowing us to take out costs on a go forward basis.

In the quarter, we had some start-up costs in the Tank & Pump business as the activity levels really picked up in the upstream segment particularly, and we also have had some cost for fleet moment to take, actually fleet out of upstream locations and move them to downstream locations that we’re opening up. So there were a little bit of noise around that, but on a go forward basis, as I said, we are very focused on taking out costs and leverage these investments by automating processes and support that we have.

Mark Funk

And the only thing I would add to it, we don't expect much more in the way of increasing SG&A, but we do expect more in the way of revenue, so back to Erik's point, expanding margins and obviously we had nice growth in the business and that’s why one of the largest, if you want to call it year-over-year increases was in the form of field bonuses and which we’re happy to pay and you can see the growth that we’re seeing here, but with that said we don't expect more in the way of incremental SG&A, but increasing revenues, expanding margins.

Sean Hannan

Okay, thanks folks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Joe Box with KeyBanc. Please proceed with your question.

Joe Box

Hi guys, can you hear me okay?

Erik Olsson

Yes.

Joe Box

Great. Maybe just to follow-on to Sean's question, I was hoping that you could actually drill into the leasing expense a little bit further, I know you guys obviously mentioned higher R&M transportation expense and incentive comp, can you actually give us the hard numbers, so maybe we could understand the magnitude of change on a year-over-year basis?

Mark Funk

Sure, happy to do that. So the repairs at maintenance side, it was mostly on our Tank & Pump business that was about call it $0.5 million additional transportation, migrating fleet as Erik mentioned from upstream to down downstream and some repositioning that was about 500,000, and so the difference would be in the form of unit call it 1.8 million to 2 million in the form of incremental bonus that’s driven by the field's performance. We had a number of branches, I think somewhere around two-thirds of our branches, really not to cover off the ball of their plan. So there was obviously higher bonus expense in Q2 than we originally expected.

Joe Box

Okay, then you highlighted on the 4Q call. Okay. And so I guess in relation to that and it has been a little bit - a little while since I have kind of gone through this exercise with you guys, but can you maybe talk about when the selling expense first hits from an activation how long is that selling expense paid out over the rental period and then maybe is there some period of time that you need to reach before a rental goes from say 20% incremental margin to say 100% incremental margin?

Mark Funk

Yes, we take the cost upfront. I mean the commission is paid when the unit is delivered to the customer. So obviously the margins would be very low in the initial month/quarter and then you would get the much higher incremental margin post that.

Joe Box

I got that. And I guess ultimately what I'm trying to understand is, is that really what the cost hit was in the quarter, it was ultimately kind of a volume driven issue, I mean you laid out several other kind of one off things, like moving fleet, but really when you look at the margin degradation was it really just a function of the higher volume and the selling expense?

Erik Olsson

I mean there was the commission side that obviously was a headwind, but it was also just the overall performance of the branch based on exceeding their margins and their growth targets. So there was some if you want to call it headwinds to SG&A as a result of commission expense, but a lot of it has to do just kind of with the performance of the individual branch or they reach certain accelerated levels. And like I said, we don't expect SG&A to increase much more from where we are today and we are doing things actually to bring it down and we will get the benefits of the revenues that you started seeing obviously in Q2.

Joe Box

Okay, great thank you for that. So when you when you guys laid out the incentive comp earlier in the year. So I know what that’s going to be in the model, but I guess just hypothetically speaking, if activations were to continue in this plus 12 or up double-digit -type range for the rest of the year, if we were to ex out the incentive comp factor how should we think about the incremental margins flowing through, should we think about it being kind of ex incentive comp at a 60% range or would it be less than that because …

Erik Olsson

It would be, I would say at plus, it would be at 60 plus.

Mark Funk

60 plus.

Joe Box

What was it in the quarter, if you ex out incentive comp?

Mark Funk

Well, just as looking at our North American business, I think our flow-through was somewhere around 44%. I don't have that number handy, but I would take it probably to 60 plus.

Joe Box

Okay. And then lastly, can you just talk about the trucking and mix component of yields, you know what was the primary driver behind it being down and then how should we think about that contribution going forward?

Mark Funk

Yes, I would say it was, a test for our FX was fairly flat. Our increase as far as our units on rent on a year-over-year basis were really all driven by our container business. So obviously that’s a lower monthly rate than our ground level offices. So that was the primary reason and then I would be, the size of the containers within that. So I don't think there is any strong takeaways, if you look at the last couple of quarters, which take into account mix as well, were somewhere I would say 1% to 1.5% up on yield, we expect to get back there, just that we had a quarter, we had a lot of growth, it was on a container side and left yield fairly flat on a year-over-year basis, even though we got higher rates on a per SKU basis.

Joe Box

Got it. So, it was more of a one-off thing.

Mark Funk

Yes.

Joe Box

Okay, great. That’s it from me. Thank you guys.

Mark Funk

Thanks Joe.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Schneeberger with Oppenheimer. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schneeberger

Hi, thanks, hi guys. Just following up on what you were discussing with Joe there. You mentioned mix, and you called it out in prepared remarks, and I believe you said UK, and Mark you just said size of container versus ground offices. So, is our takeaway to be that in the UK you had some big sales as opposed to rentals or where there rentals [indiscernible]?

Mark Funk

It was like a couple of things. So, I was talking about yield as just far as our increase in units on rent being on the container side, I think the other commentary was, is that we do have more sales activity and that’s not rental, but sales activity in the UK. We made an acquisition as you might recall back in Q4 that it was more of a sales operation they, you know we rent as well out of that business we acquired, but we just have more sales activity at lower margin, which brought the overall consolidated margin for the UK down. So that’s two different things. I mean, I was talking rental yields with Joe and as far as overall EBITDA margin, it was being impacted just because we have a higher percentage of sales versus rental than a year ago in the UK.

Scott Schneeberger

Okay thanks. Thanks for the clarification. And then should we see in the back half of the year improving margin, I ask because on one of Joe's earlier questions, he was asking was it volume driven and no you said two thirds of the offices not cover up the ball because they are doing quite well, might that trigger again in coming quarters and I know it takes time to get that incremental on a monthly payment rental to get that coming through. So I am just curious any color you can provide on what the second half may look like from building of the discussion that’s been out there already?

Mark Funk

I mean the short answer is that we have been expecting improving margins in the second half from where we are now, there is no question.

Scott Schneeberger

Okay. And we saw less of an impact of may be some incentive comp and I think Eric, we should still expect to see some of the moment in the field, particularly on the tank side of the business.

Erik Olsson

There will be some, but we don't expect it to the same extent and we see like we said on the prepared remarks here, you know improving conditions in all our segments really. So that revenue will come very high incremental margin.

Scott Schneeberger

Okay, thanks. And just could you speak too, this is my last one from me. The sales force kind of last quarter, it was kind of a mix of sales that you brought in that was net positive, but just wanted to hear it is in this quarter, what the trend has been on hiring and where and what in the sales category? Thanks.

Erik Olsson

Yes, so I think we have, I would say, the headcounts up 12% to 14% year-over-year and this is the overall sales team right, which includes the national accounts, our ISRs and what not. And obviously even with the additions of these headcounts, our productivity I would say is fairly flat year-over-year, but we have 14% more people, 14% more deliveries., So even with the, if you want to call it lift in headcount we are still delivering as many units per head as we did a year ago and we have more people and meaning we have 14% more deliveries.

Scott Schneeberger

Okay, thanks. I’ll turn it over there.

Erik Olsson

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Doug Mewhirter with SunTrust. Please proceed with your question.

Doug Mewhirter

Hi good afternoon and good morning out there.

Erik Olsson

Good morning.

Doug Mewhirter

The first, pretty elementary question on the liability side of the balance sheet, I assume most of your debt is variable in nature and what is the closest benchmark is that toward to the LIBOR, the closest benchmark and I would assume that should the Fed continue to hike and short end of the curve continue to rise that you would expect increase in your cost of funds going into 2018?

Erik Olsson

Yes a bit, I mean approximately we have our high yield notes at 250 million or fixed, I would say approximately 35% to 45% is fixed and the balances at LIBOR Plus 150, which is still very obviously attractive, we are talking somewhere, we do one month LIBOR so we are just a little over 2%, 2.2% call it, cost on that, and obviously the fed has raised a bit, I don't know, I mean everybody has their own point of view, don't expect it to be raising all that much more that’s my personal point of view, but that’s the data.

Doug Mewhirter

Okay thanks for that. And on a different subject of M&A do you still see an attractive market for buying the small private operators as market entry strategy and just a growth strategy and have you done many of those recently and is there sort of pending, how does the pending pipeline look and also prices paid as the valuation stayed stable?

Erik Olsson

We haven't done any acquisition this year with it to in late last year, it is definitely part of our growth strategy and it’s a very attractive way for us to enter new markets or partly covered markets. The [indiscernible] many of these Mom and Pops if not that these businesses come up for sale, it is more of like we have nurture a long-term relationship and be there when they are ready to sell for generational purposes or what have you.

So it has been very consistent when we look back over the last three, four, five years. We - prices range from slightly below five times to slightly above seven times and those - we expect that that’s the current price level as well that we would pay. There is always a pipeline, people we talk to, but we have said before that we are prioritizing delevering little bit more here in the short term to take us down just a notch, but M&A will always be part of our growth strategy.

Doug Mewhirter

Okay thanks and my last question, is there any update on the, I guess the new CFO search, not that we are trying to kick you out Mark, but it is an important issue?

Mark Funk

The new and improved. Yes, I mean the update is, we are very close with our top candidates and I would expect an announcement fairly shortly. If everything else checks out here, so it looks very good.

Doug Mewhirter

Okay thanks, it’s all my question.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Marc Riddick with Sidoti. Please proceed with your questions.

Marc Riddick

Hi good afternoon.

Mark Funk

Hi Marc.

Marc Riddick

So, my other questions have already been answered, so just a couple of things to follow up on. One, I wanted to see if you can share a little update as to the inside on retail at this point as the kind of feedback that you are getting for the upcoming holiday season and how you are sort of, you got a market strategy is on that? And then there is one follow-up.

Erik Olsson

Yes, in preliminary discussions and so forth with our big retail customers they are, you know very optimistic and indicate that this should be very, very strong seasonal season again. And I think, we, for every year here we are positioning ourselves better and better to take a bigger and bigger slice of that business. So, we are optimistic ahead of the season here.

Marc Riddick

Okay, great and my last question I guess is around the, I was wondering if you could share if there was any particular areas of strength and weakness as far as sales growth across the regions of the US, if there are any particular areas that were, were worth a quick call out as to two areas of growth? Thanks.

Mark Funk

Yes, I think as always in the Eastern Seaboard, particularly in the Northeast, we’re doing very, very well and that’s largely where our CapEx is going also on the portable storage side. I think noteworthy is that we have moved the California markets into the low 70s in utilization, which is a big deal and of course we look forward to continue to grow that, but it has been a little bit of lager.

There are some markets in the Midwest I would say there are a little bit softer than others, but there is no real weakness in any market. Florida has done very, very well, as well has a really stellar year so, it is strength all around, and the UK it is almost like it is one market and they are doing obviously very, very well, despite all the political issues over there.

Marc Riddick

So good geographies and good and segments of…

Mark Funk

Yes.

Marc Riddick

Okay great, thank you very much for the detail.

Mark Funk

Sure. Thanks Marc.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Wittmann with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Andrew Wittmann

Hi guys, good morning.

Mark Funk

Hi Andrew, good morning.

Andrew Wittmann

I just wanted to, I guess get a little bit more detail from you on your outlook for the second half in the you Pump & Tanks specific to the downstream area, I know that specifically is a fall turnaround season, you guys have expressed consistently that you expect it to pick up, I think part of that is, that your comparison is relatively easy, but I was just wondering if you’ve got some visibility now with orders that you're already planning for that give you confidence in that and to what extent?

Erik Olsson

Well obviously there are some more dollars in place and there is always some level of activity that we see, and in talking to our large customers they, they indicate that the second half here is going to be very strong and that the fourth quarter is going to be very, very strong, but seeing is believing, so we have - until we have the orders in hand, we don’t bank of the revenues. But this is one of those things that they will have to do these turnarounds and at some point and it is more a question of which quarter will it fall in?

Mark Funk

Yes, just to echo that. If you look even at our just our turn around activity, it was down, you know call it $0.5 million Q2 over Q2 and when we kind of look out, we expect that to start lifting back to more normalized levels and then actually have a nice increase in Q4, so, I would say that, I would say the Tank & Pump business from a revenue and EBITDA perspective looks I had it bottom last quarter Q1, but we are going to have some nice opportunities on the turnaround side to drive the downstream business further in Q3 and you have been accelerating more in Q4.

Andrew Wittmann

Okay, great. And then may be just another quick clarification, just want to see if I understood this correct. You had rates overall up 2.6% in storage, but new box is up, I think I had 1.7%, I guess if I heard that correctly, is there, for long time the new box pricing was higher than the overall pricing increases and I was just wondering if you could talk about or explain that [indiscernible] with new box prices less than the average box increase. Did I get that right to have the numbers right there?

Mark Funk

Actually the new box has been a little I think inside the overall composite. We get the benefit obviously of units that are in rent from 12 months or more and at the anniversary date we raised those as well, those don’t count as new units. And then, I think we are still optimistic about going forward, if you look at the sequential rate Q2 versus Q1 it was up 0.8%, so if we could keep listing the sequential 0.8% that is over a 3% if you want to call left on the new unit pricing. So, we still feel very good about hitting between two and three, we’ve done that now for a number of quarters we are not concerned with, if you want to call it that one data point of the new versus of the composite, because it has been inside, because it doesn’t get the benefit of reprising on existing units.

Andrew Wittmann

Are you seeing, what is the pricing dynamics that you are seeing for new units broadly today, is it becoming more competitive here or less competitive?

Erik Olsson

I don’t think much of change really. I mean we’ve consistently over the last several years really been pricing above our competition and we continue to be on average say 15%, 20% higher in our markets and certain markets even more than that, but we don’t see that we are losing much business due to that, we differentiate our products as you know and we sell value and I think we do it very well. So I can’t say that we have experienced any change in this quarter over any other.

Mark Funk

I would say the competitors are sitting at higher utilization then they were a year or two ago, which bodes well for us as they are sitting higher they tend to probably price higher and we are starting to price higher obviously in our higher utilization markets.

Andrew Wittmann

Has there been some painting changes in China for boxes, and it seems for a while that there is a bit of shortage of stability to find boxes, are you seeing that in any kind of material capacity in your markets where availability boxes is just as hard and that's affording some changes?

Mark Funk

No. there is plenty of boxes around, much, much more than we would need.

Andrew Wittmann

That’s the good and the bad I guess. Alright guys, thank you very much.

Mark Funk

Thanks Andrew.

Erik Olsson

Thanks Andy.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sean Wondrack with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Sean Wondrack

Hi Erik and Mark, how are you?

Erik Olsson

Good, how are you doing?

Mark Funk

Good, how are you?

Sean Wondrack

Good. So just a couple of quick follow-ups on the containment side of the business, so just generally speaking, are you pretty consistent in lead times? Or do they vary from project to project?

Erik Olsson

I’d say, they can vary. Certain projects are planned with some advanced notice or time. But other projects is next day, it all depends really.

Sean Wondrack

Is there like a rough average of the lead time before you undertake a project that you could point to, or is that?

Erik Olsson

No, no, I don’t.

Sean Wondrack

Okay, okay. So…

Erik Olsson

I mean, a lot of our business on the Tank & Pump side though is kind of day-to-day, holding of waste for our customers, so there's a baseline that’s there that’s very predictable. It’s just that when you have a maintenance or turnaround projects or if is there is an event like a flood or something then we use our pump and filtration business. So there’s a baseline that’s there and predictable, it's just that there's things outside of that that is less predictable.

Sean Wondrack

Right. And in terms of turnaround and the downstream kind of maintenance activity. When you look at that, what's the longest amount of time most of these businesses could put off a turnaround? And kind of what inning are we in right now versus that amount of time, because we’ve been hearing this thesis kind of play out for the past roughly a year, year-and-a-half? And apparently, there is a specific amount of time that they can put off anymore. But I think a lot of us are kind of wondering, when that will pick up? It seems like you think it's going to happen in the fourth quarter?

Erik Olsson

Well, yes. I mean, based on our conversations with customers, it’s that they indicate that it's going to happen. I mean, your first question is really a question you have to post to them how long they can keep going? This is like the third cycle I'm through when this is happening. And two years is certainly not based on my experience, I’m neutral. And having said that, what inning are we in? I don’t know. I think we're past the ninth inning.

Mark Funk

Are stepping to ninth inning.

Erik Olsson

Exactly.

Sean Wondrack

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And then just in terms of what you're seeing from your competition in that market, particularly some of the smaller companies with some of the declines that we've experienced. Are you seeing some of the smaller businesses exit the market, or is the market pretty healthy and everybody is hanging in there?

Erik Olsson

If we talk about the upstream markets or?

Sean Wondrack

Yes, the upstream side?

Erik Olsson

Yes, on the upstream side, I think there's a lot of companies that have left the market and for financial reasons or – so it’s – that market we still see there's always a lot of competition there, but pricing has stabilized and activity levels are up. So we're doing quite okay. In Marcellus, we’re I think 50, 60 units off from our all-time high on units on rent, and in Midland now we’re up 50% in units on rents from the bottom there last year. So we're doing quite well.

Mark Funk

Yes. Like I said, it’s only – it’s down to 2% of our business, because we've been growing the other side and we have been migrating fleet out of the upstream to more, if you want to call it, stable attractive end markets like the downstream.

Sean Wondrack

Great. That's very helpful. Thank you. And then just last question, if you could, I think, we’ve done this analysis before. But just on average, what's the average acquisition cost of unit on the containment side and how long it’s typically taking to break-even?

Erik Olsson

On the containment side?

Sean Wondrack

Yes.

Erik Olsson

I mean, it depends on the unit. I mean, there's a wide band from hoses to all the way to tanks. So I would say, it's probably around the same payback time. It's approximately three years from – on a revenue basis, so regardless, if it's a pump or if it's a liquid tank.

Sean Wondrack

Right.

Erik Olsson

So it's not just similar to the portable storage unit business.

Sean Wondrack

Right. But the band of what these units could cost, because they can go up from like maybe thousands or like 35,000, is that the kind of the bang through?

Erik Olsson

Yes, that's fair.

Mark Funk

Yes, correct.

Sean Wondrack

So your biggest tanks would probably like in the $30,000 kind of range?

Erik Olsson

Yes, our liquid tanks are what people call frac tanks would be in that Zip cutter.

Sean Wondrack

Okay. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it.

Erik Olsson

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Mr. Olsson, we have no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Erik Olsson

Okay, thank you very much. Thank you, everyone, for participating on our second quarter call here. I think we are very well-positioned now to continue to grow the business, as we did here in Q2, and we look forward to speaking with you after our Q3 results. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.