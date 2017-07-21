Schlumberger: Finally Looking Affordable

Since the beginning of the current oil downcycle, all the way back in mid-2014, not once had energy services giant Schlumberger (SLB) failed to meet or exceed earnings expectations. This quarter was no different, as the Texas-based company delivered an all-around beat that, surprisingly to me, failed to excite the Street and push the stock price any higher.

On Schlumberger's results and outlook

The 8% sequential top-line increase was the highest since the June 2016 quarter (and the second best growth rate since mid-2014 at least), even though crude prices have moved down about -15% in the first semester of 2017 instead of up +36% in the same period last year (see chart below on WTI). Strength was observed across the board, as "revenue grew in all of (the company's) groups and areas." U.S. land activity once again led the pack (+42% sequentially), with fracking activity picking up steam as operators remained busy this quarter.

What I perceive to be better news than (yet another) strong quarter in U.S. land was management's 2H17 outlook for the international side of the business. The remarks shared in the press release this quarter is about as bullish a statement from a service provider as I have seen in the recent past:

While the activity outlook in North America for the second half of the year remains robust, we are now also seeing more positive signs in the international markets with increases in activity and new project plans starting to emerge in several GeoMarkets.

Although I remain very cautious about the state of the oil and gas industry, particularly given continued weakness in crude oil prices, I welcome Schlumberger's remarks on what seems to be a gradual and "sticky" improvement in fundamentals. By end of year, I find it most likely that the company will be firing on all cylinders, with E&P activity improving substantially not only in the U.S. but across the different geographies - absent a substantial shock in oil prices, that is.

Buy Schlumberger stock?

I have previously argued that Schlumberger, with its trademark ability to navigate choppy waters with dexterity, was likely to lead the industry out of the depths of the downcycle and emerge as one of the clear winners in the energy services space. The stock, however, seemed too richly-valued for my taste, with forward P/E multiples pushing into the 70x territory by the end of 2016 (see below).

The tables seem to be turning, however. With investors' patience running thin on a struggling oil price recovery, SLB's valuations as well as future EPS expectations (see graph below) have dropped fast in 2017, even as Schlumberger continued to deliver solid results and provide a more upbeat read on the industry. As a result, the stock price has dipped nearly -22% this year so far to reach fresh five-year lows.

At just about $66/share, SLB may start to look appealing once again, given the quality of the company and considering a potential improvement in the macro landscape. As I have estimated in the past, shares could reach highs of $95 at normalized (i.e. non-recessionary) levels. This price target would be achieved if Schlumberger produced the same annualized EPS of $4.00-$5.00 that it did between the 2008-2009 recession and the crude oil bear of 2014-2017, and assuming a forward P/E of 20-22x that is consistent with the stock's long-term history.

Betting on a commodity price-sensitive stock, however, does not come without its fair share of systemic risks. Those who choose to proceed should do so with caution.

