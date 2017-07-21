Cinedigm (CIDM) Cinedigm Bison Agreement Conference (Transcript)

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Bison Agreement Conference Call

July 17, 2017 05:30 PM ET

Executives

Jill Calcaterra - EVP Corporate Marketing and Communications

Chris McGurk - Chairman and CEO

Peng Jin - Managing Director, Bison Capital

Gary Loffredo - General Counsel and President, Digital Cinema

Jeffrey Edell - CFO

Ron Chez - Key Shareholder and Strategic Advisor, Cinedigm

Analysts

Terry Hackett - Hackett Management

Hasnain Karim - Kilimanjaro Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for your patience. You’re joining the Cinedigm Investor Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Ms. Jill Calcaterra. Ma’am, you may begin.

Jill Calcaterra

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to our conference call regarding our recently announced agreement with Bison Capital and with our convertible noteholders. To briefly review the agenda for today, Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO will open this discussion with a review of the transaction and why we believe they offer great opportunity for Cinedigm and its shareholders. Then we are very pleased that Peng Jin from Bison is joining this call to discuss Bison’s rationale for investing in Cinedigm and their global strategic vision.

Following that Gary Loffredo, General Counsel and President of Digital Cinema, will briefly review the general structure of the deal and the go-forward timeline. Jeffrey Edell, our Chief Financial Officer, will then briefly review the financial and operational impact of the transaction. Next, Ron Chez, a key shareholder and strategic advisor, will share his thoughts on the deal as well. Finally, the officers of the Company Chris, Jeff and Gary will take your question.

Before I hand the call over to management, please note that on this call certain information presented contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s business and financial results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time.

All of the information discussed on this call is as of today, July 17, 2017 and Cinedigm does not intend and undertakes no duty to update future events or circumstances.

With that, I’ll now the turn the call over to Chris.

Chris McGurk

Thanks very much, Jill, and thanks to all of you for joining us on the call today. When we announced the Bison strategic investment on our last earnings calls, we also pointed out our plan to have this follow-up call where we could take the necessary time to explain the Bison transaction in detail. Since, our earnings call, we also announced that we entered into agreements with the holders of our convertible notes to exchange them on terms that we believe are both accretive and extremely attractive. As a result of those agreements, we met a condition of the Bison deal and we will be extinguishing over $50 million of those notes for a value of less than $0.50 on $1.

Since we have already reduced the original $64 million in notes on our balance sheet by almost $14 million through four other exchanges over the last seven months, these new exchanges will completely eliminate the remaining balance, helping to generate total net annual interest savings of approximately $3 million.

By the time, we are done fully explaining these transformative transactions on the call today, we hope every listener will understand why we strongly believe they create a positive game-changing opportunity for Cinedigm and why we now believe, we are firmly on the path to significantly grow shareholder value.

Let me now continue by quickly recapping our agreement with Bison and then I will summarize the key financial, strategic and operational upsides it brings to the Company, as well as the distinct competitive advantages and market positioning that will result from this transaction, all of which we expect will create strong growth and shareholder value.

Bison is investing up to $30 million in our common stock at a price of $1.50 per share. The issuance of 20 million shares to Bison will result in Bison’s majority voting control of Cinedigm. Bison has requested that of those 20 million shares, up to 400,000 shares will be reserved for management to invest alongside. In addition, Bison will also provide the Company with a loan of $10 million for growth in working capital purposes within 60 days of closing. We then also expect to evaluate the potential to retire and/or refinance the other remaining debt on our balance sheet.

Our agreement with Bison requires that we retire a substantial portion of the remaining approximately $50 million of our convertible notes outstanding on our balance sheet. As I just mentioned, last week, we announced exchange agreements with certain of our noteholders, satisfying that condition under our agreement with Bison. We will extinguish over $50 million of the notes in an accretive set of exchanges for $18.9 million in cash, approximately 3.5 million shares of stock, and $1.46 million in second lien debt.

We believe that’s a great deal for the Company. Eliminating over $50 million in debt on our balance sheet for a value of less than $0.50 and $1 and completing the elimination of the entire $64 million balance of that debt that existed seven months ago. Gary will explain the exchange agreements in more detail in a couple of minutes.

The Bison agreement also includes Bison naming nominees for two of seven seats on our Board and both the Bison agreement and certain parts of the exchange agreements are subject to shareholder approval. We’re targeting August to obtain that approval.

Clearly, this Bison transaction is much, much more than a $30 million investment in our equity. This investment brings multiple benefits to us financially, strategically and operationally. Already, as a result of our two recent announcements, we’re seeing the value of these transactions to Cinedigm being recognized in the entertainment business community, where we are receiving positive reactions from content providers, OTT-related companies and large branded distribution platforms, underscoring the huge potential for new business and revenues that this game-changing deal brings to the Company.

Now, here is what Bison’s strategic investment does for us. First, this transaction provides over $10 million of net cash to our balance sheet upon closing to support our growth initiatives after funding the convertible note exchanges. Additionally, this transaction then provides another $10 million in the form of a loan within 60 days of closing to provide even more growth in working capital to the Company, directly addressing what has always been our largest growth constraint in the past. As I just described, this transaction also enables the accretive elimination of all of the remaining $50 million in convertible debt on our balance sheet. This Bison transaction together with the convertible note exchanges also gives us an opportunity to further refinance and/or retire the remaining debt on our balance sheet, which we anticipate may include reducing or refinancing our second lien debt and refinancing our current ABL facility, potentially lowering our aggregate cost of capital in the range of 2% to 3%.

Strategically, this transaction gives us the opportunity to leverage Bison’s position as a major force in the booming Chinese marketplace, where Bison already has key investments in film and TV production, film distribution, and Internet-related mobile services by expanding internationally into China and other high growth emerging markets. Our China-friendly library concentration of family, sports and documentary titles should also facilitate this. International expansion, particularly into China has been a key objective for us. Bison is the catalyst that can make it happen with the potential to create the first true Sino-U.S. entertainment studio.

This transaction also gives us the growth capital to solidify our position as one of the largest and most well-positioned independent content companies and the businesses with particular strength in the highest growth segment of the market, OTT. It projected $65 billion global business by 2021. Content will continue to be king in the rapidly expanding global entertainment ecosystem that is now driven by direct to consumer entertainment platforms, particularly on the web and mobile. Bison’s investment and related business will be key catalyst in securing Cinedigm’s business position right in the center of that market, all enhanced by the opportunity for a strong competitive position in the fastest growing major territory, China.

This transaction not only opens the door for us in China to aggressively distribute our content, particularly digital rights, but also provides the opportunity to launch our existing and new OTT channels into the high growth entertainment ecosystem there, with particular focus on the booming online and mobile marketplace. The online video market in China is projected to be a staggering $33 billion business by 2022. Reciprocally, this transaction will give Cinedigm the opportunity to release Chinese content and launch China-oriented OTT channels here in North America, representing another significant potential revenue source.

Operationally, this transaction will enable us to operate more efficiently as a global company, acquiring content rights, particularly high-margin digital rights, across multiple territories and leveraging our overhead and infrastructure against a much wider distribution footprint.

Importantly, this transaction -- this transformative transaction also immediately impacts Cinedigm’s business narrative in an extremely positive way, silencing concerns, potential business partners may have had in the past about our growth resources. This transaction also will provide a significant new business opportunity for our business partners via the prospect of our potential new content and channel pipeline into China, particularly since that territory has always been an extremely difficult market to crack for U.S. and European entertainment companies. As I noted previously, already we are seeing a flood of positive reactions to the Bison deal in the entertainment marketplace.

Finally, this transaction has further enthused, our hardworking employee base. Our employees are thrilled with Bison’s strategic investment, the very clear business opportunities it presents, the potential strong upside and the value of their shares, and all the positive reactions for the deal they have heard from their peers in the entertainment industry. This deal will help set the stage for enhanced retention and recruiting of our most valuable asset, our people.

All of these financial, strategic and operational benefits from Bison’s strategic investment provide us the opportunity for a distinct and enviable, new competitive business position. We can become one of the largest, most well-funded independent content studio in OTT channel and services providers in the business. We will be uniquely well-positioned to better leverage our already established and distinct capabilities in the fastest growing, biggest segment of the entertainment business, OTT, which is expected to increase over twice the size of the global theatrical market by 2021, providing customers with the strongest array of independent content, OTT channels and services available anywhere.

We plan to become the first true Sino-U.S. studio with the reciprocal ability to distribute content in OTT channels, both in North America, the largest entertainment territory in the world and in China, the fastest growing major entertainment territory in the world. That in a nutshell is why Cinedigm’s Board, management and employees are so excited about this transformative Bison transaction. It’s also why we believe our shareholders should be just as positive about it. It should be clear to our shareholders that all the benefits I just described are a formula for a distinct competitive positioning that we believe should lead to strong enhancement for shareholder value.

Bison is led by Chairman Peixin Xu, and Managing Director, Peng Jin, both very experienced and successfully executives who understand the media market, not just in China but globally. Chairman Xu and Peng targeted Cinedigm as a key vehicle to help achieve their strategic objectives in the media space, recognizing that their investment will be a catalyst to contingently transform the company into a global content and OTT power hubs.

We are very pleased to have as a guest speaker, Mr. Peng Jin from Bison Capital. Although it’s a 5:30 in the morning in Beijing, Peng wanted to make sure he could join you all to describe Bison in more detail, understand the rationale for their investment and why they believe this transaction will have such a positive impact and shareholder value. Peng?

Peng Jin

Hi. Thank you, Chris. So, I’ll talk a little bit about Bison Capital and why wanted to pursue this opportunity. Bison Capital was started by Mr. Peixin Xu in early 2014 with myself coming on board shortly after. It was set up as an investment company to pursue primarily cross-border investment and M&A opportunities in the media, financial services and healthcare space. I went to NYU and started my career in investment banking in Hong Kong. Later on, I helped build a company called the China eCapital which is now a leading financial advisory firm in China and co-founded a venture capital fund. Mr. Xu had been a successful entrepreneur in the first part of his career and then became a full time investor.

Our investment strategy is to try to generate value through leveraging our experience in networks to create unique business opportunities for the companies we have worked with. We’ve made many successful investments, because we’re able to do exactly just that, whether it was bringing in strategic investors, helping to secure key agreements or structuring innovative business and financing deals. We’ve always been interested in the media industry. Mr. Xu started investing in the space back in early 2000. Over time, we have invested in TV and movie production and distribution, mobile entertainment services, in-flight entertainment and so on.

We feel that despite the strong growth in the last decade, the entertainment industry in China is still quite underserved, especially in certain verticals such as family, sports and the documentary. We believe the stronger supply of the quality content from not just the U.S. but also the rest of the world could help fulfill the void in content diversity and quality.

In addition, the faster growing subscription-based the media consumption trend in China is laying a good foundation toward digital distribution and even the prospect of introducing OTT channels to the China market. And this is exactly the business objective we’re going to explore together with the Cinedigm team.

When we first came across Cinedigm, we felt the company was significantly undervalued. We saw opportunities to help refinance the balance sheet, thus making the company financially stronger and freeing up more working capital for business growth. We like the company’s success with the OTT channels and the increasing digital distribution. Most of all, we like the fact that the management team was able to come this far in the face of doubt and with so little to work with.

At the end of the day, it is the team that makes any vision, come true. And we look forward to working with Chris and everyone else on the Cinedigm team to explore this exciting road ahead of us.

On behalf of the Bison team, I’d like to thank every Cinedigm’s investor for having always been supportive and believed in the Company. We’re excited about the value we’re going to create together for everyone. And back to you, Chris.

Chris McGurk

Thanks so much, Peng, for your comments. And now, I would like to introduce Gary Loffredo, the General Counsel and President of our Digital Cinedigm business. Gary is going to describe more details of the convertible exchange and the agreement with the Bison. Gary?

Gary Loffredo

Thanks, Chris. I’m going to outline in more detail some aspects of the recently announced agreement to make certain the transactions are understood. First, I will start with the convertible note exchange.

As Chris mentioned earlier, under the agreement with our noteholders, we will extinguish $50.5 million of notes and in exchange for these notes, we will deliver $18.9 million in cash, approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock, and $1.46 million in second lien debt that is less than $0.50 on $1 in value.

While the basics of the transaction are not complicated, the timing and approval mechanism for the transaction is somewhat complicated. In particular, there are three different parts of the exchange to consider. First, right after signing the exchange agreements, one holder of convertible notes exchanged about $1.8 million in principal amount of convertible notes for $1.46 million from our existing second lien debt facility. At the same time, other holders exchanged convertible notes into our common stock with the equity delivered to the noteholders valued at the same $1.50 per share as used in the Bison investment. These initial exchanges closed last week.

Second, the convertible noteholders can continue to exchange a limited amount of their convertible notes into equity between signing and closing, still using the same $1.50 per share about. One advantage of this opportunity for the noteholders to exchange notes for shares periodically until closing is that it lessens the impact on the market for our stock. Obviously, we want to avoid the prospect of all 3.5 million shares potentially coming to market at the same time. As a result, this exchange mechanism provides a way for the noteholders to exchange their convertible notes at a fixed exchange ratio between signing and closing, and subjects the exchanges and the resale of the stock the holders receive to certain price and volume limitations.

Finally, at closing of the exchange agreements, which we expect will happen concurrently with the closing of the Bison transaction, the noteholders will deliver the balance of their notes, and we will deliver the remaining shares of equity and the entire amount cash.

I also want to highlight a key feature of the exchange when it comes to the closing. For the majority of the notes exchanged, we have negotiated a floor and a cap in valuing the 3.5 million shares we expect to issue. For those shares, at closing, we will calculate the 15-day volume weighted average price of the stock leading up to closing. If this reference price is above $2.50, we will proportionately reduce the number of shares issued in the note exchange. To use an example, if we had to deliver 100 shares to a noteholder and the reference price closed at $5 a share, we would only have to deliver 50 shares because 50 shares at $5 per share has a same total value as a 100 shares at $2.50 per share. For those same shares, we have also agreed that at the reference price of our stock at closing is below $1.50 per share, we may deliver $1.50 in cash to the noteholders in lieu of delivering the shares. Alternatively, we may also deliver the difference between $1.50 and the relevant value per share in cash. This effectively provides the noteholders a floor on the value they expect to receive in the exchanges.

In addition and importantly, the holders of the convertible notes are prohibited from selling shares of our common stock, either outright or via derivatives at any price below $1.50 per share, thereby aligning our interest with the noteholders interest. This prohibition will be in place until the closing of the transaction.

Taking these two adjustments into account, depending on our share price at closing, we may end up using slightly more cash than anticipated or issuing slightly fewer shares than anticipated. But under no circumstances, regardless of the share price, will we issue more than the 3.5 million shares already identified as part of the exchange.

A few final aspects of the convertible exchange to note. Under the NASDAQ exchange rules, we are only permitted to issue approximately 2.4 million shares to the noteholders prior to closing. So, the issuance of the remaining 1.1 million shares bringing the total up to 3.5 million shares, requires shareholder approval. As a result, when we ask shareholders to vote for the Bison transaction, we will also ask them to vote for the issuance of stock in the convertible note exchange transaction.

In addition, we expect that retiring our convertible notes will end any continued need for the stock borrowing facility we arranged with Societe Generale at the time we initially placed the notes back in 2015. Consequently, we would expect SocGen to close out this facility, resulting in the delivery of the forward shares which we have already paid for and which will ultimately be placed in the treasury. This has the effect of reducing our shares outstanding by approximately 1.2 million shares.

To put the recent exchange agreements in perspective, when we initially placed these convertible notes, we sold $64 million in principal amount of notes. As Chris discussed, earlier this year, we conducted several exchanges for about $14 million in principal amount of these notes, converting them in secondly lien notes and equity. As a result of these series of transactions, we expect that all of the convertible notes will be eliminated, saving a net total of approximately $3 million in annual interest cost from what we were paying just seven months ago.

Before wrapping up, let me comment quickly on the Bison transaction. As Chris mentioned, this transaction results in the issuance of 20 million shares for which the Company expects to receive $30 million before fees and expenses. The transaction will result in Bison having majority voting control of Cinedigm and two of seven seats on the Cinedigm Board of Directors. The Bison transaction is subject to a shareholder of vote, it is also subject to CFIUS approval. For those unfamiliar with CFIUS, it is the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. Given that the committee’s primary role is to review the national security implications of foreign investments in the U.S. companies, we do not anticipate any issues in securing this approval.

We are hoping that the stockholders meeting to approve the agreements will take place in August, following the SEC review of our proxy material and taking into account the required notice period we must give for the shareholders meeting.

With this, I want to underscore again that we view both the Bison investment and the convertible exchange transactions very positively. We have enhanced our strategic position, enabled the global growth strategy, eliminated approximately $50 million in debt, significantly reduced annual net interest expenses, reduced the number of outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis due to the elimination of the convertible note overhang, and set the Company on the path for a new stage of growth and opportunity.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to Chris.

Chris McGurk

Thanks, Gary. Now, I’d like to introduce Jeff Edell, our CFO, who will expand on the financial and operational benefits of the Bison agreement. Jeff?

Jeffrey Edell

Thanks, Chris. As Chris detailed earlier, this transaction provides approximately $10 million in cash to our balance sheet at closing along with another $10 million loan within 60 days of closing. It funds the exchanges of all of our remaining convertible debt to less than $0.50 on a $1, and then sets up the opportunity for us to retire and/or refinance remaining debt on our balance sheet including a new enhanced ABL. All told, the potential cash flow upside from these activities could be in the $20 million to $30 million range, not counting the impact on our revenues, which should be greatly enhanced in our current business through more growth capital and a more positive story for content, channel and platform partners.

Additionally, new revenue sources generated by this transaction include China licensing and OTT channels, China OTT channels in the U.S. and revenues from other emerging markets. This will all take place once the impact of the Bison deal is fully realized with respect to the Chinese markets.

We also expect to realize an overall upside to digital revenues domestically and internationally due to the transaction. And I want to reiterate that the potential reduction in our cost of capital from all the refinancing and/or debt retirement initiatives, this deal should provide in the 2% to 3% reduction range. As Chris also mentioned, this deal will help us attract higher profile, higher margin, new and library content with an emphasis on digital rights and higher potential internal rate of returns. In this regard, we are already working on several new content deals since the announcement.

I want to underscore again my belief that this transaction is a significant win for our shareholders. It will provide us with tremendous upside potential, a greatly enhanced balance sheet with much lower leverage and much less overhang on our stock price. And everything I have just described should create greater stockholder value.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Chris.

Chris McGurk

Thank you, Jeff. Now, I would like to introduce Ron Chez, our largest stock holder and key strategic advisor who has been closely involved in the Bison and related note exchange transactions. We are very pleased that Ron has joined us on this call to share his thoughts on the transaction and what it means for our stockholders. Ron?

Ron Chez

Thank you, Chris and Peng. As many of you know, I have been actively involved with Cinedigm for over four years as larger share holder in the Company. From the standpoint of opportunity, this is by far the best time. Over a year ago, I became even more involved with the Company as a strategic advisor. I believe in the digital vision for the Company, but I also know how hard it is to grow a business with limited capital. The Bison deal gives the Company the capital they need.

I have been intimately involved as strategic advisor every step of the way and getting this agreement done. And as the largest shareholder my overriding focus was helping to get a deal done that would finely unlock the upside value of Cinedigm stock, and this is it. I wholeheartedly agree with Chris, Peng and the team that this transaction is a major win for Cinedigm financially, strategically and operationally. And therefore, it is a major win for shareholders, for stockholders as I believe it can dramatically increase shareholder value.

Regarding the convertible note exchange deal, I understand that it appears complicated, but there is no question that accretively eliminating $50 million in debt that had a ticking clock conversion on it, for less than $0.50 on the $1 is a huge homerun for Cinedigm with the added benefit of completing the elimination of the total $64 million in convertible debt that existed on the balance sheet last year, saving $2.75 million in total annual interest.

Overall, this is a deal that brings in a strong, well-connected, new majority owner who is strategically focused. And the deal opens up new revenue streams in the highest entertainment growth market in the world, provides significant new growth capital, refinances our balance sheet, brings a hugely positive new status to our business positioning, opening the door as Chris has said, to new content, OTT and platform partners. Therefore, I strongly support the deal and of course you would note that I would vote my shares to approve it. I believe other shareholders should respond enthusiastically to this transformational deal for the Company, now that they understand all the benefits. It is a major win for stockholders and I believe that can significantly increase shareholder value because it improves many of the value metrics that impact our equity value.

Chris, turn it back to you.

Chris McGurk

Thanks very much, Ron, for that and thanks for all of your support and hard work on getting this transactions done. And thanks again to Peng, Jill Gary and Jeff.

I hope now, we’ve clearly underscored to you why this transformative Bison transaction is such a major step forward for Cinedigm. This is much, much more than a $30 million equity investment. It is a game-changing transaction that creates multiple, significant, financial, strategic and operational upsides for the Company. We believe those upsides will translate into a distinct competitive position for the Company as a global power house in independent content, OTT channels and services.

We will leverage our resources to solidify a unique and enviable footprint in the fastest growing entertainment market in the world, China and a largest market in the, North America. Given the strong and distinct positioning, we believe the upside to stockholder value should be enormous.

With that, we will now take questions, and I’ll turn it back to Jill.

Jill Calcaterra

Thank you, Chris. Before we start the Q&A portion of the call, please be reminded that only officers of the Company, Chris, Jeffrey and Gary will take questions.

At this point, I will turn the call over to the operator to provide Q&A instructions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, ma’am. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from Terry Hackett of Hackett Management. Your line is open.

Terry Hackett

Gentlemen, congratulations on the deal.

Chris McGurk

Thank you, Terry.

Terry Hackett

Couple of questions for you. And first of all, what would be the aggregate amount of the principal on the second lien when all the dust settles out?

Jeffrey Edell

How much is left …

Chris McGurk

The aggregate amount of second lien when all the dust settles out.

Jeffrey Edell

We’re going to be somewhere in the $10 million range.

Chris McGurk

10 to 11.

Jeffrey Edell

Yes, 10 to 11.

Terry Hackett

Okay. And...

Chris McGurk

And again, that’s one of the pieces that we are going to work with, with Bison to take a look at whether there are opportunities to refinance or retire that going forward after we’ve close the deal and begin to move forward.

Terry Hackett

Great.

Jeffrey Edell

And Terry, also the new revolver that we are working on in ABL, which will give us some extra liquidity, that could also be used to reduce the higher interest debt too.

Terry Hackett

Yes, obviously, the interest spread is going to be dramatic, which is wonderful. What is the outside closing date on the Bison deal?

Chris McGurk

I’ll let Gary respond to that question. Gary?

Gary Loffredo

Yes. There is no outside closing date. We have to schedule a shareholder meeting. So, we have to file our proxy with the SEC, wait for their comments and when we get that -- when get a clear to the SEC, then we’ll schedule a shareholder meeting. We expect that to happen in late August.

Terry Hackett

Okay. So, there is no outside closing date to the deal itself. The closing date is purely conditioned upon events occurring?

Gary Loffredo

Correct.

Terry Hackett

Okay. And what are the terms of the $10 million debt or line of credit that Bison will be issuing Cinedigm?

Jeffrey Edell

The line of credit or the debt that’s going to come in 60 days later is just going to be a market condition loan and it’s something we still have to work out with Peng and the Bison folks. But it should be very reasonable and shouldn’t be expensive to the Company, much less than the two for sure.

Terry Hackett

Right. And you don’t see any term pressure on that, have you gotten to the term yet?

Jeffrey Edell

No, Bison has been wonderful and actually as it’s looked at the Company in terms of giving us flexibility and enhancing our liquidity. So, a lot of the discussions we’ve been having with them have been all due and payable in five-year kind of concepts. So, we don’t know where we’re going to lined up but at least that’s the tenure of the discussion. So, we feel really good about that.

Terry Hackett

Okay. And I couldn’t quite figure out, if there are any post-closing restrictions on this aggregate stock that’s going to be issued to any of the parties. Could you touch upon that?

Chris McGurk

Yes. I’ll let Gary respond to that. Gary?

Gary Loffredo

Yes. There is no post-closing restrictions. We expect, like I said, 1.1 million shares have already been issued. So, there is only 2.4 million shares left to be issued. Some of those will be issued between signing and closing, but post-closing, there is no restrictions.

Terry Hackett

Okay. So, they can go right to the open market and sell?

Gary Loffredo

Correct.

Terry Hackett

Okay.

Chris McGurk

To answer your question about the second lien, right now there is 10.487 million outstanding on the second lien.

Terry Hackett

Okay. So, we’ll see the effect of the issuance of the shares post-closing, okay. And on its face, guys, I think you’ve taken the risk out of the Company, at least in my mind. And I know that you had to be restricted in the marketplace, because of your balance sheet. So, Ron, unless something comes up that I haven’t seen, you can count on me voting my shares.

Chris McGurk

Thank you very much, Terry. You did hit the nail on head. One of the biggest issues that we face in terms of the expanding our business is really realizing our vision, particularly the digital and OTT side of the business was our balance sheet. And again hopefully we’ve emphasized, one of the huge advantages of this deal is the way Bison has come in, looked at our balance sheet and agreed basically to transform it. So, we’re thrilled with this investment from a balance sheet standpoint.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Hasnain Karim of Kilimanjaro Capital. Your question, please?

Hasnain Karim

Thank you. Congrats again on getting the convert done. I’m sure it takes hurdle to cross. I guess when I got involved with the Company about a year ago, the way I was looking at it was hard assets that provided a floor and optionality with regards to the OTT channels. As I look at it, post-closing, the harder assets is worth less because of the capital infusion, but the optionality increases for shareholders. So, if I were to think over the next year to 18 months what are the milestones that we should be looking at that we should be aware of with regards to that the Company will be planning or sort of signposts that you guys are doing what your goals are that you set for yourself?

Chris McGurk

I think just generally and I’ll let Jeff jump in. I think what you need to look for going forward is continued growth in our OTT metrics. But beyond that we’ve had a number of deals that we had on the table in both our base business and our OTT business and on the OTT side, distribution and other deals with very significant branded partners. Now that we have announced the Bison transaction and clearly we sent this positive signal to the marketplace that we’ve got a good financial foundation behind us, we’re on a path to early fixing the issues on our balance sheet that held us back in the past, we are very helpful that we are going to get a number of these deals across the finish line and announced in the next three to six months. And I think our investors should be looking at sort of the number and the quality of the deals we are doing on both the content side of the business and on the OTT side of the business over the next three to six months. And then beyond that once we close the Bison deal, you should be looking at deals and transactions that we’re beginning to close, as I said in this sort of reciprocal arrangement with China and then in the U.S., both the content deals and OTT channel and services deal.

So, I think looking at an array of transactions that really support the strategies that we’ve laid out on these calls before and looking at an accelerated flow of these deals is really I think the most important thing that you can be looking out over the next three to nine months. Jeff, I don’t know if you want to add anything to that.

Jeffrey Edell

Yes. How are you? Thanks for the kind words too, Karim. So, one thing is, remember, because we’ve spoken a number of times, we don’t give any future guidance. So, at this point in time, we’re not at that level where there will be signposts that you can go out and measure against per se, but as Chris said, there is a number of really interesting things that he alluded to that are happening. We are seeing better content even than what we have now; we are seeing some interesting library options as folks try to look for opportunity outside the major studios and coming to us as the key independent player; you’ll continue to be able to look at subscriber growth across the channels we have. We have some interesting new opportunities for third-party channels in addition to WHAM channel. So, those are two other things that are part of the key growth. So, those are just some things you can look at as we move forward.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to management for any closing remarks.

Chris McGurk

Okay. Since there aren’t any other questions, I guess we’ll close the call. Before we end, I particularly want to thank Peng Jin for joining us from China on this call today. We thought it was very important that he participate and explain their vision for this investment and also Ron Chez who is just been enormously supportive of us over the last four years and just played absolutely key role in helping us get this transaction done.

So, thank you again for joining us on the call. We really do appreciate your support, both the executives here and the management team. And we hope you all are really looking forward to participating in really the exciting new future of the Company that the Bison transaction is really going to provide for all of us. So, thank you very much and we look forward to talking to you again very soon.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for your participation. That does conclude your program. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.