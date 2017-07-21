Why Are Mortgage Applications So Much Stronger Than Home Building?

By New Deal Democrat

All this year, purchase mortgage applications have been something of an outlier in the housing sector. Permits and starts are flat to lower since the end of last year:

So are existing home sales, which are about 90% of the market:

Only new home sales seem to be showing a similar trend, as of last month up 9% YoY:

Meanwhile, purchase mortgage applications are up 7% YoY (h/t Calculated Risk)

In fact, purchase mortgage applications look like they've been on a tear since the end of 2014. This is confirmed by looking at their YoY growth for the 3rd week in July since 2014.

This week, in 2015, they were up 18% YoY. In 2016, they were up 16% YoY. That's up about 40% in three years.

That's a housing market on fire!

By contrast, starts are up at total of 21% for the last three years, permits 15%, existing home sales 14%, while new single family home sales - 10% of the market - are up 45%.

It appears at least some of this discrepancy is explained by the relative decline in and of houses that have been paid for in cash, per the below from the NAR:

So, e.g., a 10% increase in sales, plus a 10% increase in the percent of houses bought with a mortgage, gives a 20%+ increase in the purchase mortgage index.

I don't think this explains the entire discrepancy in the data, but it certainly accounts for a lot of it.

While the Purchase mortgage index has been tracking fairly closely to new home sales, that is only about 10% of the market. The other 90% isn't growing nearly so fast. Nor are permits or starts confirming their strength. Thus, I am inclined to continue to give them less weight than other measures.

New Deal Democrat, XE.com