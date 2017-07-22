Ingenico Group's (INGIF) CEO Philippe Lazare on Acquisition of Bambora & Q2 2017 Trading Update (Transcript)

Ingenico Group ADR (OTC:INGIF) Acquisition of Bambora & Q2 2017 Trading Update July 20, 2017 2:30 AM ET

Executives

Philippe Lazare - Chairman & CEO

Nathalie Lomon - Group CFO

Johan Tjärnberg - CEO of Bambora

Nicolas Huss - EVP, In-Charge of Strategy and M&A

Gregory Lambertie - Head of M&A

Ludovic Houri - Product of ePayments

Kevin Woringer - IR

Laurent Marie - IR

Patrice Le Marre - Head Business Unit Bank & Acquirers

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron - EVP, e-Payments

Analysts

Josh Levin - Citi

Stephane Houri - Natixis

Hiral Patel - Barclays

Alex Faure - Exane

Alex Duval - Goldman Sachs

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler

Christophe Quarante - Societe Generale

Antonin Baudry - HSBC

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Acquisition of Bambora and Training Update on H1 2017 Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today: Philippe Lazare, Chairman and CEO of Ingenico; Nathalie Lomon, Group CFO of Ingenico; and Johan Tjärnberg, CEO of Bambora. Please go ahead.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you. GOOD morning everybody and thank you to joining us so early in the morning. So as mentioned Nat Lomon is joining that meeting and she will call the presentation of our H1 2017 preliminary unaudited financial result. And we have other people with us today, Nicolas Huss, which is our new EVP, In-Charge of Strategy and M&A, excuse me; Gregory Lambertie, the Head of M&A; Ludovic Houri, coming from the Product of ePayments. Two people from the Investor Relations, Kevin Woringer and Laurent Marie with our Investor Relation Director; and on the top of that we have Patrice Le Marre, with the Head of the Business Unit Bank & Acquirers; and of course, the newcomer, who is more than welcome Johan Tjärnberg, the Bambora CEO.

So I'll share partly the first presentation with some of them. And then we will -- I'll give the work to Nathalie for the results, and then back to the conclusion. We are not going to spend too much time on the presentation itself because I think that it's pretty self-explanatory, so I'll give you my view on that acquisition, and then we will move to question and answer. And I'm sure that you will have a lot of questions.

So first that the acquisition Bambora is completely in line with our strategic objectives that we designed and put on the table of the market few years ago now, which was to move Ingenico from a pure hardware manufacturer to a full payment electronic service provider, including acceptance in the physical world, acceptance in the online world and combining the two knowhow in a single offer, which is the cross-channel offer.

To do that, we've made acquisitions and there is one slide in that presentation which is showing the different acquisitions we made to be at that level today. More recently, we divided or reorganize the Company in two business units. One is Bank & Acquirers, which is mainly setting terminals to Bank & Acquirers and solutions related to terminals. And the other one is retail; retail is covering the installed offers, the online offers and the cross-channel offer. Most of the Bambora business will be part of the Retail division.

On top of that within the Bambora portfolio of asset, there is one asset that we looked years ago based in Australia, which name is Keycorp. And we are pretty happy to see that years after Keycorp will be part of the new Ingenico parameter. On top of that in addition to introduce different asset, Bambora is made also of Canadian asset, online asset which is covering some things like 33% of the total market share of online and mobile payment in Canada which will help us, to develop our strategy in North America.

So, in a nutshell that acquisition is perfectly in line with our strategy. You've seen that total consideration for that acquisition is €1.52 billion. I should say that significant portion of significant amount of money is going to be put by the Bambora's top management within Ingenico. And I think it's extremely encouraging I mean for the whole group. Everybody is looking at the future of the Group to see that, that top management team which has been extremely successfully and is ready to move forward with us and we're happy to say that.

So, we're expecting a net synergy of €30 million run-rate EBITDA and to be realized over 3 years, and it will be essentially in the Retail business unit. We expect a negative impact on the earnings per share of share count about 5% in 2018, excluding synergies and full PPA. So, if we look at the consistency between Bambora acquisition and our strategy, it's clear that such an acquisition is always going to strengthen our unique in-store and multi-channel offering in Europe.

You remember that, years ago, the first move we made was acquiring, I mean, buying easycash. At that time, it was looked as something a bit weird, coming from people like Ingenico. I think that, years later, everybody is understanding that for rationale all of that first acquisition. And then we booked Ogone and we booked GlobalCollect and now we are buying Bombora. Every time we have been extremely happy to bring all those skilled people and talent onboard, and I'm sure that Bombora will be on the top of the list of those successes.

So, of course, it reinforced as well our online leadership. I told you that it opened the North American door through the Canadian presence that Bombora have. And it opens as well -- it reinforced our European presence and bring us an acquiring capability, and you remember that for the Retail business unit something which his absolutely key to be in same position that most of our competitor, meaning to be our own acquirer. That doesn't mean that we will not keep on working with the other merchants acquired we working with.

I mean it will help us to have better conversion ratio and to be most --more powerful in some cases. And of course, it helps the global transformation of the Company by balancing with revenue coming from the transaction, with revenue coming from the hardware. And I think that, with that acquisition, Ingenico is a pretty unique asset covering all the acceptance of electronic payments starting installed and finishing online.

So what can I ask, what can I add on that, maybe a quick overview on the Bambora business. Page 8, maybe Johan would you like to comment that one?

Johan Tjärnberg

Sure. So, if we look at our business today, it's really split up into two to three main business areas. So, we have our global online business that represents slightly more than 40% of the total revenues in the business. Here, we have a mix of serving the small business with a lot of community combined with being very successful in the cross-border side where we also do acquiring, and we have something unique cross-border acquiring capabilities attached to that.

The second piece is the in-store side which is mainly a business in Europe where we're also approaching the SMB community in multiple markets, and the uniqueness is that we have built a unique, what we call a repeatable model that we scale out to multiple markets, it's an end-to-end value proposition where we try to be one-stop shop for merchants. And looking at these two pieces, the Global Online and European In-Store, we today operate the merchant base of slightly north of 100,000 merchants. And just to give you some flavor of growth here is that we are growing this space around 3,000 merchants every month as the moment.

At the end, we have our Asia-Pacific or Australian business that is also unique, unique business in the sense that we are starting slightly more than half of the market in the in-store environment. And then on top of that, we have market-leading position in the online space as well. I think that’s a short overview of the distance, but two unique assets in the cross-border acquiring capabilities and the repeatable model on accounts to the SMB side.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Johan. So, if we move to the next slide which is a booster for Ingenico’s growth engine. I think that it has always been covered, but it's clear that we are adding unique customer-centric technology solutions in our portfolio. You remember that the only place in the world where we are doing something a bit similar with Germany. Thanks to that acquisition. We are now being leader into Nordics and of course we have backing all the ambition of Bambora to expand outside the Nordics, and we will bring to Bambora and to the SMB division within the Retail business unit all the strengths and energy of Ingenico to help that solution to become key success for the Company.

The merchants acquiring, again it’s a step change for us. The idea is not to compete against our merchants' acquirer and people who are buying us, terminals. The idea is to be at par, having the same type of offer and the same type of tool, that most of our competitors have in the Retail segment and the Online segment as well. I'm thinking of the usual suspect in that world. The Worldpay, the ATM and Viacom all those people, they have their own acquiring capability. And of course, it was key for Ingenico to be able to be at the same level of performance. Expanding our global presence it has been said by Johan, so it opens the online market of Canadian online market.

You all remember that we are market leader in Canada for the terminal from past. We have been able to protect that and we keep on protecting that. The Canadian team is doing a great job. And I think the combination of Bambora's Canadian team, which is extremely successful, plus the Ingenico Canadian team which is excellently successful as well, will give us a unique positioning in the top of the world. And of course everything will be in the North American Organization and you know that we have great ambition in that part of the world.

So, the customer-centric business model, which is on page 10, maybe again I can ask you, Johan, to help us, plus currently exactly what work, what we are doing?

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes, now it’s important and coming back to what I said before that we have really built a blueprint that we are trying to rollout around the world, and we have been able to expand this value proposition and distribution into five, six markets now, where it’s really a one-stop shop model for the merchants where we are bundling a full service offering but also some value-added services that are very important. So, I think this is a unique value proposition that we have, and I think we should all bear in mind that, there is no one that really have been able to expand the blueprint model into markets.

You might see domestic payers in certain markets that have some kind of a similar value proposition, but there is very few examples that we have been able replicate that. That exactly what we're doing and that have been -- also with evidence we have in the numbers, it’s been successful. So, a significant part of the 3,000 merchants that we are adding every month is really coming from the success.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Johan. So I don’t see that Slide #11, I request any further comments. So, let’s move to the Slide 12, which is merchant acquiring step change for the Retail business unit. So, we have with us today Ludovic Houri, which is one of the best specialists, maybe the only real specialist within that meeting today. And I will ask Ludovic to comment the slide number 12.

Ludovic Houri

Thank you, Philippe. Indeed, the access to the Bambora acquiring business is going to give us a key differentiator in that industry. As you, as we mentioned, our strongest competitors have got their own acquiring, but moreover they process on their platform on their own technology, and this is a key asset we are getting from the Bambora Solution which is their own platform, own technology fully maintained and based on a proven attractive growth of both domestic in Europe and cross-border activities with very merchants.

Of course, it has got the older functionalities that allow us to perceive in the future, the evolution of the regulations, the stability, the performance, and it is a great add-on to our acquiring partners which are providing a ready-now full service offering, good solutions. But thanks to this acquiring, we can adopt some view of function to this full service offering.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Ludovic. So, I will not comment more on the Slide 13 because it has already been covered -- again sorry, but again it will help us to reinforce our presence in those two key countries for the Group Ingenico in Australia where we have market leader for the hardware and we stop selling our Axis solution. On the top of that, we are now able to have very strong field service capability plus an online offer. So I think that Australia will be a keep, as we can say that part of the world. And the Canada, we'll not comment more, we are pretty confident that combination will give great success.

So, let's move directly to the Page 15, which is a kind of summary of what we did since years now to transform our company. It has been done in six to seven years with the first acquisition of easycash in 2009. On that slide, you don't see the acquisition of Sagem Monetel and LANDI. It doesn't mean that we don't have any respect for our hardware business. On the contrary, we have a huge respect for our business, because it helped us to being successful and in the transformation of the Company. And you've probably seen through the different figure that we are publishing, that it remains a key asset for the Company.

So today, we are just focusing on the payment services, but it's not a way to neglect the fact that we are a world leader in electronic POS and we will keep on being that. So, if we look at what we did in six, seven, eight years now acquisition of easycash, acquisition of Ogone, acquisition of GlobalCollect. And now since, I would say two to three years, an acceleration of deployment in the payment services with the accretion of Retail business unit, and today, the acquisition of Bombora which will be a key milestone for our company. Accelerating the gross profit top line and accelerating the profitability and the growth of profitability of the Company as well.

So, if you -- at helicopter view you, if you look at what's going to be the combination of Ingenico plus Bombora which is on Page 16. You will see that after that combination, the profile will be soon balanced between the Bank & Acquirers division all business units in the Company, which will be worth 52% of the total revenue. And the retail bringing 48% of the total revenue, if we look at that from product standpoint, payment services will be worth 38% of the total revenue and the terminal 62. You remember that even if it's not an objective in itself, because didn't make any sense towards that kind of objective.

But being balanced between terminal one payment services around 50-50 something on which, we believe that it's a the right profile for our company. So, maybe another way to look at the rationale of that acquisition and if we look at the total, the whole payment value chain starting from the terminals and ending with the value added services for the merchant. Thanks to the different acquisitions we made since years now. Of course we are able to deliver terminal installed and solution, payment solution online everywhere in the world. Transaction gateway, we are online everywhere in the world. So, we are global player for transaction in the online world and we're a key European player for the install collection gateway.

The collecting we’re covering a 100% of the world, acquiring selective European countries and value-added services in the rest of the world. So, if you remember what are that feature few years ago that you will remember that we have a lot of question mark, it to be done, we have to think about it and blah-blah. I think that everything has been made almost, it doesn’t mean that we would not make other acquisition in the coming years, but we're quite happy with that because it's fulfilling most of our -- of the need of our group, and I think that for Bambora people. It’s a great opportunity for them to join an international company, opening them new businesses and new opportunities for their career in the payment industry.

So, as first conclusion and before leaving the room to Nathalie, I would like to underline on Page 18, that acquisition is accretive. Remember you that total consideration is 1.5 billion. On the top of that, the management agreed to reinvest in Ingenico shares, which is extremely good. Transaction is financed through available cash and debt, so we don’t have any problem for that. It's accretive to Ingenico's annual growth by 1% to 2%. We're expecting synergies of broadly speaking 30 million over the coming three years. The pro forma financial average would remain below three times. And we expect an accretive impact on the Ingenico share of approximately 5% in 2018 and in next year. So it's retained flexibility for future M&A and there we expect the deal to be closed during Q4.

So, that’s it for the first presentation. So, I'll leave the floor to Nathalie for the preliminary unaudited financial results. And then I will come back for short conclusion and then we will move to question and answer.

Nathalie Lomon

Okay, thank you very much, Philippe. Moving to Slide 18 -- Slide 17, and for you to understand how we have managed to sales outlook. So, we're showing here is preliminary unaudited financials. However, it will be a review procedure by external auditors that's been already carried out. And the reports will be reviewed after the reviewing the half year financial in the middle of next week.

Moving to next Slide, H1 highlight at group level or H1 revenue numbers are in line with our expectations. We have achieved revenue figure of €1,222 million, meaning organic growth of 5% and on the reported basis a growth of 8%. It's worth pointing out that without Brazil, organic growth figure would have been 6%. EBITDA margin is 20% for the first half of the year and behind these numbers, you will see a more detailed outstanding growth in Asia-Pac and in Europe and Africa, and continued positive momentum for ePayments business.

Also I'd like to highlight the North American performance with comeback to a positive organic growth in Q2 after three quarters showing a decline in the revenue. And last, I'm pleased to confirm our 2017 full year guidance, which is to remind you our organic revenue around 7% and EBITDA margin that should slightly increase from that of 2016.

So, moving to the next slide, Slide 22, as most of you know, we have brought in at the beginning of the year, a new reporting structure and we have organized ourselves into two business units. So Bank & Acquirers and Retail, as Philippe already mentioned previously during the call. At the same time, we are optimizing our operating models at group level. So we're doing that by ensuring that our end-to-end industrial processes and R&D are delivering efficiently that we are serving modules efficiently across platforms.

And last but not least, we're leveraging scale to optimize cost across the business. So linked with the organization and in that purpose, we have initiated an operational excellence plan with the involvement and the commitment of all local managers. We expect from that plan that we will get cost efficiency to reach between €20 million and €25 million on a full year through continuous improvement plans and efficiency in our procurement. This operational excellence plan will be rolled out overtime.

So moving to the Slide 24, and first turning to rough revenue numbers with more details. As I said previously, our like-for-like growth was 5% in H1. If we look at the geographical split, by geography, we see a very good performance in Europe and Africa, in Asia-Pac and Middle East. North America, as I said coming back to positive growth in Q2. And those fund performances were to some extent balanced by the ongoing difficult macroeconomic conditions in Brazil, which are continuing to affect the Latin America region performance.

Looking at the growth figures by traditional business segments, which is, terminals grew by 3% and payment services by 11%. And just for the sake of completeness, organic growth by new business segments was 3% for Retail and 7% for Bank & Acquirers.

Turning now to Slide 25 and our revenue by market, ePayments performed well showing a double digit growth at 12% over the first half and now accounting for 22% of the total revenue of the Group. And this is the result of a solid growth in line with the first quarter. Europe and Africa account for 36% of the total revenue of the Group, and we've seen here a growth of 6% at constant exchange rate. Performance was driven by our strong presence across the territory and strong customer relationship. And as you know, we have benefited from the tailwind of the PCI v1 replacement cycles in Europe and Africa as well as an expansion in emerging market in the territory.

North America on H1 basis, so 16% decline in revenues, but as I mentioned previously with a comeback on slight organic growth in Q2. The market continues to stabilize and the existing inventory in the U.S. is being consumed. Our Bank & Acquirers business in North America showed improved results over the semester, as distribution partners in the U.S. began to increase the volume orders. In APAC and Middle East which accounts for 25% of the revenue, we had a solid performance and we grew 13% year-on-year. The momentum in this territory was driven by a strong performance in India and also sustained performance in the other South East Asian region.

In China, Landi is facing a maturing market that has been able to grow in Q2 after a small decline in Q1. Latin America as I mentioned previously saw a 9% decline in growth. This decline was, as I said caused by difficult economic conditions in Brazil, which have dragged down the performance in the region as a whole and this has matched a credible performance in other countries such as Mexico or Colombia.

Moving to Slide 26, organic growth in the second quarter, what is done here is to use a traditional geographic analysis to demonstrate, how Bank & Acquirer and Retail fixed in each territory. And at the same time, due to the some color on the performance region by region. So in the second quarter, Europe and Africa grew by 4% despite a very strong comparable basis. The dynamic showed a very good momentum across the most countries. In the Bank & Acquirer business units, as I said, the Group has benefited from the segment of the PCI v1 terminal replacement cycle, as eastern countries have experienced a strong dynamics fueled by regulation pushing from more electronic payment.

In the Retail business unit, in-store delivered a solid performance during the quarter with a steady growth on Axis platform that is demonstrating the edge of Ingenico to serve Tier 1 installed retailers need and its unique omni-channel value proposition on a pan European basis. In France, specifically, the Group benefited from the contribution of omni-channel contracts and continues to gain market share in every retail merchants here. In Asia-Pac, we grew by 4%. Bank & Acquirers demonetization process in India has ended, as expected after having fueled the growth since November last year.

The dynamic we now turn to a more normative levels waiting for an update on the biometric regulation. In China, even if Landi facing a maturing market, the launch of the APOS has been particularly successful with almost 360,000 terminals shift during the second quarter, allowing the Company to grow. The rest of region is still benefiting from a strong demand except in Indonesia where the regulations have led to a kind of wait and see momentum. In the Retail business unit, Turkey showed as well a more normative level of growth after a very strong Q1 that had benefited from the migration to terminals with fiscal memories.

North America is growing by 1% in Q2 with a very high comparison basis versus Q2 last year. So despite this comparison basis the region was able to achieve a slight growth as both business unit delivered solid performance. Especially in the Bank & Acquirers business unit, it has been a result from distribution partners in the U.S. beginning to increase the volume of orders. There are still some challenges in portions of the market and particularly in the SMB sectors as EMV migration, as we said previously is no longer a motivator for merchants to upgrade their payment state. So, the market continues to stabilize, existing inventory is being consumed. In Canada, the business continues to show strength as acquirers continue to replace their installed base.

In the second quarter, Latin America was down 1%. Large maturity of this region operations come under the Bank & Acquirers business unit. So, region is impacted by unfavorable macroeconomic situation in Brazil, leading to a lack of visibility on this market. But the Group grew in the other countries, as I said previously, most specifically in Colombia and Mexico. Regarding the latter, the Telium Tetra department continues to progress. And last but not least, ePayments is up by 11%. So this division which is part of the Retail business unit confirms a strong performance in line with its objective.

Platforms have demonstrated strong performance, especially in terms of stability, improvement in customer satisfaction and churn, while first merchants decided to adopt Ingenico new marketplace solutions. We had several weeks during the period that allowed acceleration of the new business revenue in the first half with brands like Five Guys, Wow Air or Anantara. And finally, several new products and partnerships have been announced or launched like payments in messenger bots, SEPA Direct Debit, BCMC acquiring and next generation fraud tools to enrich Ingenico offers and to grow its effectiveness towards merchants.

Now looking at the detailed numbers for the first half of the year, and before handing over to Philippe, as you can see how 5% like-for-like growth in revenue is accompanied by a 4% increase in gross profit, leading to a fall in gross profit margin of 130 basis points to 41.9%. EBITDA was €244 million which is flat versus last year leading to an EBITDA margin for the first half of the year about 20%. EBIT was €221 million versus €206 million last year.

During the first half of the year, Ingenico Group operations generated a free cash flow of €69 million with 8% higher than the prior year, leading to a free cash flow on EBITDA ratio of conversion of 28.1%, which is an increase of 190 basis points. Improvements in free cash flow generation mainly comes from the lower tax paid during the semester that has benefitted from the geographical mix evolution and that is helping us to continue to invest in CapEx. In H1, our CapEx is around €38 million.

Our consolidated income statement shows the margin FX, as you move down to statement of our planned investment in our platforms and also investments made in terminals R&D. As we always said, it was parsing out that the investments that we are currently doing will protect the profitability of the Company in the future, as ePayments and [indiscernible] on the other hand will continue to develop as key drivers for our business.

Thank you for your attention. And I'm handing over to Phillipe for the conclusion.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you, Nathalie. So, you probably understood the different presentation in the very beginning of that call, that Bambora acquisition is a key milestone in the execution of the Ingenico's strategy, help us expand our own acquiring capability and you and that everybody understand how it's important for us. And if we have that tool in our toolbox for competing in efficiently with our competitors, step up the approach of the fast growing end-to-end payment solution. We started to do in Germany and now it's clear that top of our ambition in the payment industry will to expand that offer.

And Bambora of course will be the heart and the engine of that growth. It helped us to expand the geographical exposure on the online. Thanks to that Australian and mainly Canadian solution and of course in-store segment. And in addition to that, and probably one of the key fruition that everybody has in mind is of course an accretive acquisition for Ingenico economics from 2018 and beyond. So guidance for 2017 is confirmed. Organic growth forecast 7%, EBITDA margin slightly increasing versus the end of 2016 towards, which was 20.6%.

So I would like to add two things. First, I would like to say very officially, that I'm happy to welcome the Bambora's people within the Ingenico Group. I think it's a team, great company. Of course, we are more than happy to welcome the Bambora's top management team as well, who will join the top management team of Ingenico. Second thing I would like to add is that, I would like to thank, to thank the Ingenico people for their efficiency, commitment, discipline which help us and enable us to execute our strategy.

So, thank you. And now let's move to questions and maybe answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Josh Levin from Citi. Please ask your question.

Josh Levin

You mentioned how Bambora has a big presence in Canada. On Ingenico side, you've been making a big push to gain share in the U.S. Can you extend Bambora's product offerings into the U.S. market?

Philippe Lazare

I mean the Bambora also in Canada is a gateway, it’s a local gateway. So it's not supposed to be an international cross-border solution, but of course it would be a cornerstone for us to stop the bringing solutions on the North American market globally. In North America just to make a long story short, so we have in Canada, now two significant assets. One is dedicated to selling our terminal to most of the big notions acquires, people like TD Bank, people like [indiscernible], all the usual merchant acquirers. They are very loyal to us only because we're loyal to them, and we're bringing a good service, good product and good efficiency.

And on the top of that and in addition to that we have -- we have in America, in USA, sorry, -- three different assets. The first one is based in Atlanta where we're selling the traditional terminal that we have in our portfolio and we're been successful doing so. And even if in 2016, we've been impacted by the EMV main migration slowdown. You know today, we have been impacted because we were on the U.S. market and five or six years ago we were nowhere. So I think it’s a significant success.

In Boston, we have our mobile solution gateway which is the result of the acquisition -- of a small acquisition we made the years now name ROAM Data, which is in Ingenico mobile solution. And of course, we have in San Francisco the operation of GlobalCollect. So, we have a very comprehensive footprint in top of the world. Job is now to combine all that in a single offer. The U.S. market is not the Canadian market. Its structure is completely different. Its -- I'm not going to address it in the same thing in the same way.

Canadian market is very similar to what we can know in some of the top of the world, I'm thinking of some European countries or Australia other countries like that. U.S. market is very specific one. There is a lot of difference intermediaries with the lot of channels in market and lot of complexity. And then I think that we're covering 100% of what we have to cover to be successful in North America. In Canada, we have through the Bambora, we have a very strong position for white label offer that we're bringing to people TD Bank and First Data.

Josh Levin

One second question if I may, you're going to issue some debt to finance this deal and you will be close to three times debt to EBITDA at the end of 2017. How should we think about that leveraging metric trending over the next year, do you have a 2018 leverage target?

Philippe Lazare

So, Nathalie, do you want to take that one on the debt side. I mean just keep in mind that we have a strong cash flow generation and we have strong ability to deliver it usually. We don’t see even, that in H1 this year, we’re seeing a very good ratio of combination between EBITDA and cash. So, I don’t think that we will be a full position in the coming months, but if you want to comment on that, Nathalie.

Nathalie Lomon

Yes, but I think that you said most of this. So you're right, after the acquisition, the leverage would be close to 3, but still below 3. We do not plan to have a significant change in the free cash flow generation of the combined entity. So, there will be a fast deleveraging moving forward that will give us maneuver moving forward for the acquisition.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Stephane Houri from Natixis. Please ask your question.

Stephane Houri

Few questions from my side, general one, because there has been a debate on that topic. Can you remind us the age of having an acquiring platform internally rather than using external acquirer? That's the first question. Second question, can you give us some granularity on the clients of Bambora because you've been talking best about getting or winning more fast growing clients. So, how do they compare with your own bases of client? And last question is about the result I saw an impact on the gross margin of the transaction services business, negative impact. So, can you address explain what is going on in this business in H1? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

Yes. I think that all of your questions for Pierre-Antoine Vacheron.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron

Thank you, Philippe. On the first one which is the rationale for us to have acquiring processing capabilities is very simple. The first reason, the first rationale is to be faster in boarding instead of depending on the risk process of external acquirer on top of own acquiring on connectivity's. And this one rationale is to get more of that more granularity in the data so that we are in the position to touch the reasons why the transaction is failing or not. And as a consequence we are in acquisition to improve and to maximize the operation of transactions. Okay, so it's very simple, and as Philippe said, that most people the demands business the rationale to have there on acquiring.

On the second question to the portfolio of Bambora, is a mix of SMBs and an enterprise type of accounts. What's makes the growth of Bambora effective than the average of the market is the way that they're different they're no changed. They have quite advanced analytical approach to select the merchants and to anticipate the volumes and the tractions of the merchants in terms of growth. And it proved to be quite excellent, proved to be quite successful in the geographies in which they -- right. And the approach that we have is to what we get that approach, their margin tool which are quite efficient and quite advanced allowing us to bring SMBs in one day to accelerate growth on outside in terms of volume and in terms of revenue.

And your last question on the reduction of the margin, so I would say, it's quite in line with these expectations that we had. Part of it is into the velocity of the ForEx and part of it some extent the time of the impact of the increased of cost that -- and the industry that we done on the teams under platforms over the last 18 months. So, nothing new, I would first compare to what we experienced over the last month.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hiral Patel from Barclays. Please ask your question.

Hiral Patel

I have two questions firstly on Bambora, can you just clarify what you meant when you said by the blueprint model? What is that the RS component? And secondly on the gross revenue, I was just looking to the presentation so the business generated 200 million in great revenue last year about of 55 billion of transactions. Is that a low yield and how is that being trending? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

Thank you for your question. So, the first one is going to be answered by Johan and second one will be taken by Nathalie.

Johan Tjärnberg

Thank you, Philip. So the first question around the blueprint, it's really to enter a different market mainly in Europe than the North America now with the full service offering too much it’s a one stop shop. That include also very much digital experience for merchant and merchants can do a self boarding alternatively we support them in a very, very quickly when it comes to boarding. 90% of our customers will board now our approved more or less in real time. And as Philip said, they can start to accept the payments in any channel within 24 hours. That’s one important.

So, on top of that we have built a number of value-added services around the bundle offer and we have also start to test some small business lending to these merchants where we actually are using the data from the acquiring platform in a very, very sophisticated way. The second part is around distribution where we work in a very, very data driven way in order to make sure we get efficiency on the good economics out of every merchant we board. So, that is the unique capabilities that we have invested until the last 18 months and I think it's one of the kinds when it comes to approaching the SMB community globally.

Nathalie Lomon

Yes, revenue in 2016 was slightly north of €200 million, what we expect moving forward is that the revenue growth should be in the near 20% on a year-on-year basis.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Alex Faure from Exane. Please ask your question.

Alex Faure

Just a couple of questions, if I may. One, regarding, maybe your CapEx going forward in ePayments because you mentioned that Bambora is bringing the number of assets, notably, cell phone boarding, acquiring capability, a bit of cross-border. From my understanding a number of those initiatives were fields where you were investing in quite actively already in ePayments. I am thinking of the cell phone boarding tools, building your own commercial acquiring, Visa, MasterCard in Europe. So, how should we think of that producing that maybe CapEx will be trending down or you will keep investing because you have got new ideas going forward for the eComm business? So that would be my first question. And second question would be more thinking of channel conflicts. In the Nordics, you should anticipate any synergy there, maybe question more for Johan. But could you help us understand better how the online payments market works in the Nordics, who are your biggest competitors, if it's still traditional commercial acquiring banks, is it more newcomers [indiscernible]? And somewhat related to that, I had in mind that in the past you used to be a big acquirer for [indiscernible] [0:52:58.9], I suppose that’s gone. And you will be distributing Ingenico’s mobile POS instead of [indiscernible] [0:53:08.0]. So how should we think of it in terms of revenue impact? Thank you very much.

Philippe Lazare

So that’s two very comprehensive question, I think, some so we are going to start with the second one and I am going to ask Johan to answer it. And then we will move to the first one. And it could be combined answer coming from Ludovic Houri and Pierre-Antoine Vacheron on, how do we see the CapEx related to the online business in the future months. Bear in mind that our target is not to keep on investing in the same place that what we did during this ‘16 and ‘17 and that’s what we are working on. Johan?

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes. Now to keep off with the Nordics and first of all I think it’s important it’s quite a small piece of our online business that is in the Nordic region in terms of the total merchant we talk about 15% in terms of revenue is less than that. So, the uniqueness in our online business is really the cross-border element and that’s why we are quite unique also in terms of capabilities. When it comes to partners, I mean we are -- we also drive a very successful partner mobile and you mentioned one of our partners that is still a very, very successful partnership and will continue to be successful partnership. I had the discussion with the CEO this morning and so I think we are all excited about the future and the combination of Bambora and Ingenico also on behalf of their end.

Philippe Lazare

I think, question on the platform strategy, Ludovic?

Ludovic Houri

Yes, so maybe talking about the platform, I can mention two important items, first of all Bambora acquisition from a technology standpoint is for us a no fancy move. It’s taking us in an area where we were not investing already. This internal acquiring platform in-house laid is not something we were investing massively on. And therefore, it's a shortcut is to go at parity with lives of wildcard at the end of Worldpay. From the other elements you mentioned, you mentioned boarding. You have to know that on the boarding side of our full service offering, we have been concentrated -- start concentrating on the complexity of global and large merchants with multiple sources of acquiring and payment method, so extremely complex. While Bambora is bringing us a very light very agile technology for boarding extremely fast and Johan mentioned real-time SMBs in the Nordics but also in other European geographies. So I think it's not it's in addition to what we are doing that will help us to grow the revenue on that front.

Philippe Lazare

Antoine, anything to add to that?

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron

Maybe one word to say that, basically, we've done the biggest task in terms of capture with industry and we see the results of what we've done, we've done so quite good progress over the last months in terms of now you all need to share confidence between the platforms with the total deliveries that took during the first half of this year. And all that means that effectively, we should be efficient to serve down beat the investments even if we all know that this industry is a tech-driven and it's never ending story. But probably we've done the biggest part of what we had in mind in terms of catch up.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Alex Duval from Goldman Sachs. Please ask you question.

Alex Duval

Alex Duval from Goldman Sachs. And just a few questions. Firstly, looks like you paid seven times sales to the assets. I wondered if you could just help us understand what EBITDA multiple you paid. And second of all, it looks like this would add if any further platform on top of the ones and you've got from Ogone and GlobalCollect. So just wondered, if you can give a bit of an update on how you're going to integrate all these platforms in a smooth manner? And then just a third quick one, if I'm may squeeze it in was just on your €30 million of synergy you've talked about that looks like a fairly large number versus as far Bambora. So I wondered if you could just quickly sketch out some of the key buckets of opportunity where you're most confident on those synergies. Many thanks.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. So I think with the synergies, maybe you can take that one Nathalie. And then the second one which is based on the integration, technical integration -- will give you more color on that. And for the multiple we will go back to Nathalie as well. Bear in mind that in that industry, gross expenses and profitable growth is even more sensitive. So let's start like that?

Nathalie Lomon

Yeah presenting you, all your question on the synergies and what we as our agency side it's as the opportunity they're all related to growing and expanding the offer of the Ingenico. So we expect that based on what Ludovic just commented and Johan as well. We will benefit from a significant increase and benefit of our capability in merchant acquiring to bring in volumes in geographical reach and also on the cross-border businesses. We also expect to get a significant increase coming from the SMB offer of Bambora that we would like to roll out on a geographical basis, starting with some countries such as [indiscernible] and the Benelux. And we also expect that the acquisition of Bambora will help us transition faster to move our ePayment acquiring flow to Bambora platform.

So this is the basically the largest brackets of synergies we've identified. I think that I can also answer your questions regarding now to -- obviously you know that Bambora is the private company so financers on that. And publically disclose and this is also a company with a very fast growth profile, as we said we expect the revenue to grow by 20% in the next two years and we also expect the EBITDA of the Company would grow by 30% in the next two years. Combining that with synergies that we expect on a run rate basis, we expect to get accretive impact on EPS of 13% in the next three years. And the multiple of the acquisition including synergies and revenue growth should be close to 16% in 2019, 16 times, sorry.

Nicolas Huss

Okay and last answer to completion of integration, so on the platform which can be a complex to speak. I would try to answer in a simple way. Basically, we've transformed the Ogone and GlobalCollect from monolytics technology to micro services. And Bambora is already organized into micro services so it’s a perfect combination. So our strategy to apply components, coming components of shared service will continue and Bambora will just and embrace that approach is very prudent, very reasonable technology approach where we're going to see overtime more and more share components around the platform. There is no big events to apply to this strategy to conversions will happen overtime.

Alex Duval

Thank you. Just a follow-up on and that was very helpful, but just on the multiple question, if we kind of back solve and Nicolas what you said on the EPS accretion and what you said on synergies. Would it be fair to assume, that you’re looking at a multiple that was over somewhere in the high 20's or high max in terms of EBITDA multiple?

Nathalie Lomon

Obviously and that’s why I want to insist on the growth profile of the Company and look at transaction multiple in 2019 once the synergies has been not fully but most of them are completed. But you are right; the multiple at the time of the acquisition is obviously higher.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler. Please ask your question.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

One question on the merchant acquiring business coming from Bambora. What is the size of the business today within the whole revenue at Bambora? And also do you expect in the future to expand the merchant acquiring capabilities of Bambora outside Europe at some point? And also one question on Ingenico business in China because you chipped 260,000 APOS terminals in China. Could you quantify the impact of the component shortage in China in Q2, how many devices have you not been able to deliver because of component shortage? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

So first one for Johan.

Johan Tjärnberg

Yes, so the first question around acquiring. So if you look at the total business of Bambora, approximately 40% is coming from the acquiring. In terms of size, we are talking about transaction value in the range of €18 billion to €20 billion in this year. And just also give you maybe some indications of growth in terms of transaction value, we are growing north of 30% transaction value and expect this for the future also.Yes, maybe your last question there on capabilities, so we are processing payments in 100 countries today, which means that we are also processing payments outside Europe in certain verticals. So in terms of capabilities, I think we are well equipped from a global perspective.

Philippe Lazare

And last question on the shortage in China, Nathalie you want to take that one?

Nathalie Lomon

Yes, so the shortage that we have suffered in China didn’t have any impact on our capacity to serve the market. It just had a negative impact on the bill of materials of the component that we use especially regarding the APOS. The impact is quite significant. So I am not commenting on the gross margin by product but overall. And if you look at the gross profit of the Company, it was around 42% in the first half of the year and for the first time since years we have had a negative or dilutive impact from the gross profit of China. And excluding China sales, the gross profit of the Company would have been around 43.7%.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Christophe Quarante from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Christophe Quarante

Yes good morning very just quick question two, if I may ask. Just once, if you give us the competitive environment on the main competitors that Bambaro is facing currently? And how do you see that competitive landscape evolving? We have heard about potential M&A around Worldpay and so on so forth? Then thanks to give us an update on you view about that. Second question is related to evaluation of the strategy of Ingenico, if I may ask. Philip, could you help us or tell us if there is any other place for other acquisition. I know that this one is significant and that you have to digest, but is it fair to think about potential gateway in U.S. are you with Bambora potential able to develop your own capabilities if we get to that?

Philippe Lazare

Okay, I'll leave the floor to Johan to answer the question on competitive landscape for Bambora. But broadly speaking for Ingenico, the competitive landscape -- I'm not speaking about the hardware side because that competitive landscape is well known Johan. We have usual suspect coming from the U.S. was very VeriFone and tax which is taking here and there from small market share with negative impact on the pricing policy. But part of that, nothing you in that for the hardware. For the hardware we are working actively on the within the markets, new lines of product based on ongoing operating features, which will probably will be the future, not for 100% of the acceptance in shop but partly. And we have road map for that, we have ambition for that.

And we could have -- it's not an absolute substitute, but we could have M&A related to that as well. So it answered part of your question, the question of having gateway in the U.S. is of course something get physical gateway in the U.S. is something which in our list. We are working on that as well. You know that we already have one which is dedicated to mobile payment, which is the former ROAM Data solution, which mainly is now Ingenico mobile solution, which is doing well. We have been successful.

Unfortunately, we are not allowed to communicate on that because it should be good news to share with you, but we have been successful with a very significant player in the U.S., running them a mobile solution which will help us to be the unique supplier for that company worldwide. What I can tell you, so of course we have to digest and to integrate and to be serious in on the way we are going to deal with that acquisition. That’s not the end of the story, and we have other ideaa to keep on being the market leader we want to be. And the competitive landscape -- specific competitive landscape, so for Bambora I'll leave the floor to Johan.

Johan Tjärnberg

So this is pretty similar to how the industry is looking us right now. I mean if we start with the SMB space, it's very much domestic competition that we see local payment providers and local payment players. And the uniqueness that we have been able to do is coming to us repeatable mobile and the blueprint and really taking the same capabilities and expand that into the multiple markets.

So that’s one side and then if you look at more of the enterprise especially on the online space and coming back to the cross-border element, we are talking about a handful of slightly more than a handful number of players globally that have these capabilities. And so that put us -- and also the combination with Ingenico in a great position to be part of that gain and of course that’s also a market that is growing much faster than the domestic market.

I also want to add here that I think it’s fair to say we have really been restructuring the market and the growth speaks for itself. I think it’s also important that we have also been very successful in building partnerships and we have 10 different bank partnerships around the world where we have been able to bring this disruptive value proposition in a very partnership friendly way but we both sort of benefit from this. So I think that’s the important point.

Philippe Lazare

I think that was it for your questions, Christophe.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Antonin Baudry from HSBC. Please ask your question.

Antonin Baudry

Yes. Good morning everyone. Sorry, most of my questions have been asked on Bambora. Just on this point, on the price, is there -- were there any competition on this deal and what was the rationale for the shareholders of Bambora to deal with Ingenico finally just to manage the level of the price that seems quite high finally? On Bambora as well, do you have an idea of the cost after that you will have at the end to finance this acquisition? And my second question is about Ingenico, and especially gross margin, you say that the evolution of the mix of geographies, but also product mix, weighting on gross margin of the point of terminal activity. Is it something structural? Or is it something more linked to, I guess, China, or the deployment of low-end products like APOS? When do you expect recovery of gross margin in the payment segments of the end of extra investments that implies this pressure on margins on the payment side? Thank you very much.

Philippe Lazare

Nathalie, would you like to take that one? And I will answer the question of multiples and….

Nathalie Lomon

Sure. So first regarding the question on the debt and how we plan to finance the acquisition. So as we said we will use the liquidity that is available for the Group currently. We have around 2 billion of liquidity available to finance this acquisition part of it being cash on the balance sheet. So this is how we are going to solve it and then we will see in the coming week or quarters whether we want to review the financing structure of the Company.

On your second point on the gross margin, I am sure you are fully aware that the level of gross margin we are getting from the various markets where we are sitting however are very different and for you to have in mind we have higher gross margin in mature markets than in emerging markets. So a lot of the evolution of the gross margin is tied to the geographical mix in each quarter or each semester.

Mainly in H1 this year, we sold a lot in India in the first quarter. We also sold a lot in China, and I already commented the impact of the components outage on the Chinese gross margin. And we had a bit of recovery in North America in the second quarter, but first quarter was low. So the evolution of the gross margin of what we expect moving forward, we highly depend on the evolution of the constant mix in which we are filling our products.

Philippe Lazare

So back to your question of was it competitive process? I mean I don't want to answer in the name of all the categories Nordic Capital because it's which much more in the responsibility to answer. Just keep in mind that we initiated that conversation with Bambora management and Nordiac Capital management as well, because we were convinced that the combination of Bambora and Ingenico was the right one. So it's not -- that's not the results of kind of process in which we were has to participate in.

The idea was to buy that company because since -- now bounce, it was on our radar screen. And the combination of the two companies was a purchase of this. Then there are only the Gregory to give you more flavor on what are the multiple that they're. We have a kind of survey of what are the trading comparative movements so as we can see in that industry. And I can say that with the multiple paid by Ingenico we are in the -- ranks of this acquisition, far below the evaluation of people -- all the people like that. But I would say in the middle of the evaluation of that, which is fast and very effective. Gregory, you want to add something?

Gregory Lambertie

Yes and to add further color to what Philippe just said. In terms of the competition, we know for fact this is an asset it was quite tester as there would be any asset of this nature. It is a global asset. It is a processing transaction to the north of €55 million and 70% of which is online. So this is obviously the type of transaction to make asset. That was quite sought after. It has a capability both online and in-stores.

So we've been very close to what we do what everybody wants to do in any public company comparable or in any private comparable rating capital. I would also say that this the growth profile of Bambora is such unique, as Johan just said it's looking at 30% transaction growth in the short term, and this translating of almost entirely in revenue growth in the first years. And therefore the price paid that reflect that rarity that scarcity, there is a global aspect the online and offline. And the superior growth profile of the Company.

Philippe Lazare

Okay. Thank you, Gregory.

Antonin Baudry

Just my question on the recovery of the gross margin in payments segments, when do you expect this recovery? Thank you.

Philippe Lazare

What do you mean by recovery exactly?

Antonin Baudry

The payment has been the pressure in terms of the gross margin in H1 because of investments, when do you expect the investment to…

Philippe Lazare

Okay, we believe that most of year for us which has been down, we will pay the return in 2018.

Philippe Lazare

So, thank you. That’s the end for that call. So, you understand that it’s a great news and a great day for Ingenico. I think it's going to fuel the future, grow on the future profitability of the Company. I think it’s the great news for the Bambora company as well and the Bambora people and the U.S. analyst and shareholder. I'm sure that you would understand how that acquisition is strategic and completely fit with the global strategy of Ingenico.

So, next time, we will talk to you would be the 25th of October for Q3 figures. In the meantime of course, I hope that we will have the signing of, the closing of that transaction. Anyway, if it's not done at that time, we will tell, what is the next step? But again, thank you for your attention, for your questions and have a good day. Bye, bye.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.