Value And Income: It's A Matter Of Taste

Like peanut butter and chocolate before Reese’s iconic pairing, value and income investing may seem an unlikely combination. But like any investing approach, it’s a matter of taste. And everyone’s palate is slightly different.

For Blue Harbinger, whose Marketplace service The Value And Income Forum focuses on three distinct strategies for value and income investors’ needs, those two approaches are where the best opportunities intersect, regardless of investor preferences. Value means never paying a premium price, and income means building wealth by investing in higher-yielding instruments. Like a Reese’s peanut butter cup, that sounds like a winning pairing to us. Blue Harbinger joined the Roundtable to discuss why he doesn’t expect REIT underperformance to persist, why the “mall demise” narrative is overdone and why he likes Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), and why Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is his best dividend call ever.

Seeking Alpha: As its name implies, your Marketplace service, The Value and Income Forum, targets different types of investors, from aggressive value hunters to long-term income seekers to those who desire capital sustainability and preservation. How do you serve these diverse audiences with seemingly very different needs and goals? Why the focus on both value and income?

Blue Harbinger, author of The Value and Income Forum: One of my biggest pet peeves in the world of investments is when research analysts and portfolio managers are so narrowly focused that they can’t see the forest for the trees, and they miss out on terrific investment opportunities. For example, for the first half of this decade, I managed an $11 billion investment program for a pension fund. And in that world almost everyone and everything was divided up into specific style and asset allocation buckets. You were either a small cap growth manager, or a core fixed income manager, or even a mid-cap value technology stock analyst, to name a few. The problem with this, in my view, is great opportunities are missed because not enough effort is spent comparing opportunities across asset classes and styles to recognize where the best opportunities truly exist.

The Value and Income Forum goes where the best opportunities exist. I am a “Value” investor simply because I don’t want to overpay for my investments. And I am an “Income” investor because there are lots of attractive income opportunities, and lots of investors seeking quality income ideas.

To help members sift through my best ideas, I’ve divided them up into three different strategies to meet different types of Value and Income investor needs. Specifically the three strategies are as follows:

And in reality, I understand investors select investments to meet their own individual needs, and they’re often able to identify attractive opportunities across all three investment strategies depending on their own personal situation and preferences.

And worth noting, since leaving the pension fund where almost everyone and everything was divided up into overly rigid style and allocations buckets, I now work as a research analyst and portfolio manager for a private investment fund where I am free to select the best investment opportunities across industries, sectors and the capital structure (e.g. common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible bonds, and high-yield bonds, to name a few). This work helps me stay on top of the markets, and it helps me deliver exceptional investment ideas to members of The Value and Income Forum. That’s my goal: to help you identify exceptional investment opportunities.

SA: The Fed has already raised rates twice this year, with another projected in 2017, and three more in 2018. Do you think the Fed will stay the course and raise rates as planned, and in your view, what, if any, impact will that have on the universe of stocks you cover?

BH: First of all, it’s about time the Fed starts raising rates because they have been punishing savers with low interest rates for years. The Fed has also forced many income investors out of traditional fixed income investments (a safe 10-year U.S. Treasury paid over 15% in the 1980s versus only around 2.25% now), and into the types of securities I cover in The Value and Income Forum (e.g., income-generating REITs, BDCs, MLPs, CEFs, big-dividend stocks, to name a few).

According to the CME Fed Watch, the Fed is overwhelmingly likely to keep shorter-term interest rates below 2% for the next year, at least.



And realistically, rates probably aren’t going back to their historical norms anytime soon. For example, it wasn’t that long ago that former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke is reported by Reuters to have said he "does not expect the federal funds rate ... to rise back to its long-term average of around 4 percent in [his] lifetime."

In my view, it’s pretty hard to believe rates will be raised significantly until the US government gets deficit spending under control. For example, per the following chart, interest on federal debt (i.e., U.S. treasuries) accounts for 7% of spending.



Source: US Federal Budget Overview - Spending Breakdown Deficit Debt Pie Chart

And if the Fed raises interest rates significantly, it will also raise the federal government’s interest payments significantly. And considering Washington is trying to keep debt under control, it’s hard to imagine interest rates are going that much higher anytime within the next 10 years or more. This is bad for savers (because savings accounts and Treasury securities will continue to offer low yields), but good for The Value and Income Forum because there will continue to be a strong need for quality higher-income-producing securities such as those I cover.

SA: Of all the high yielders you follow - REITs, BDCs, CEFs, preferreds - is there any one sector (or more) that you’re particularly “hot” on now, and why?

BH: Arguably, REITs are about to get “hot” from a contrarian standpoint (they have been really cold lately due to an overblown false narrative), but I believe there are far better security-specific opportunities to focus on rather than investing in an entire sector. I’ll cover a specific REIT (Simon Property Group) as well as a specific BDC (Prospect Capital) later in this report, so for now let’s talk about closed-end funds (“CEFs”).

CEFs can offer attractive high yields to investors, but they can also be tricky to invest in (if you don’t know what to look for) because of their unique attributes. However, it is some of these unique attributes that can create some of the best investment opportunities.

For starters, unlike mutual funds and exchange traded funds, closed-end funds often trade at very large discounts or premiums to their net asset values or “NAVs” (an NAV is the sum of the market values of all the individual holdings within an investment fund). The price of a CEF can be driven more by supply and demand factors than its actual NAV which can be a very dangerous attribute if you buy in at a large premium. Similarly, it can be a terrific opportunity when a CEF is trading at a large discount to its NAV, especially when that large discount is significantly larger than normal.

To give you an idea of the types of CEFs as well as the magnitude of the discounts and premiums, here is a recent table with data on a variety of CEFs yielding over 7.0%:

Aside from discounts and premiums, a few other important things you need to be aware of when investing in a CEF are the sources of income (the yield doesn’t always come from dividends, it can also be from capital gains and a return of capital which can create some unexpected tax consequences), the amount of leverage they use (equity CEFs can sometimes use over 30% leverage, and fixed income CEFs can sometimes use up to 50% leverage, which can magnify returns in the good times, but also magnify losses in the bad times), and the management fees (CEFs can charge high management fees, often 1-2% or more, and while some investors are comfortable paying someone this level of fees to manage their money, at Blue Harbinger, we try to avoid high fees like the plague).

There are currently a variety of very attractive high-yield CEFs included in the table above. And as members of The Value and Income Forum know, I currently own four particularly attractive CEFs within the Blue Harbinger portfolios.

SA: You wrote recently that the REIT sector has underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year. Why do you think that is the case, and do you see that persisting?

BH: Yes, REITs have underperformed the S&P 500 (as shown in the following table) for a few reasons (and I do not believe the underperformance will persist).

First, REITs have underperformed because they were not one of the favored sectors of the “Trump Rally.” For example, following the election of President Trump in the US, pro-growth sectors like Technology, Financials and Industrials (as shown in the table above) performed well, and traditionally more defensive sectors like REITs, Staples and Utilities did not perform as well.

Second, people are overly worried about rising interest rates. REITs rely on borrowing to fund growth, and the fear is that rising rates will make growth harder for REITs. This is incorrect for two reasons. First, if rates are rising, that means the economy is doing well, and the rents REITs are charging are also going up, so that’s just fine for REITs. And second, rates aren’t going all that much higher anyway for the reasons described earlier (e.g. the U.S. deficit simply won’t allow rates to go that much higher because the impact on the budget would be too great).

Third, specific REIT sub-sectors are getting clobbered due to some false market narratives. For example, such false narratives as “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is going to kill all brick and mortar stores and subsequently all retail REITs are going out of business,” and “the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act is going to put all healthcare REITs out of business.” Both of those things will impact those REIT subsectors (and a lot of those fears are already priced in), but in reality, all brick and mortar stores are NOT going out of business, and all Healthcare facilities are NOT getting shut down. I’ll have more on a specific attractive REIT idea later.

SA: Let’s delve in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) a bit. You wrote on June 19th that Verizon “currently presents an attractive high-yield investment opportunity that is worth considering.” Schwab rates the telecom sector as “underperform,” and cautions that interest rate hikes could have an adverse affect due to the tremendous debt loads some companies carry. What are your thoughts on that vis a vis Verizon? Are these legitimate concerns for the name, and do they potentially impact the dividend?

BH: I do believe the telecom sector is facing big challenges, but a lot of fear is already baked into prices, and Verizon (and its dividend) will be just fine.



For example, one of the big challenges facing Verizon is increasing pressure on wireless rates. Specifically, unlimited data plans are growing, and telecoms are competing simply on price (this is good for consumers, but bad for telecoms). Verizon has the best network in the country, and was once able to nickel and dime consumers to death, but those days are ending due to growing price competition, and this is one of the challenges for the telecom industry.

Another challenge is that as growth in wireless slows, telecoms like Verizon and AT&T (NYSE:T) are looking for new growth opportunities. For example, this is why Verizon acquired Yahoo and it’s also why AT&T acquired DirecTV a couple years back. These changes create uncertainty for investors thereby driving prices lower. However, these changes also create opportunity for growth and increase long-term expected returns, in my view.

Regarding the impact of rising rates on outstanding debt balances, again if rates are going higher, that means the economy is doing better. Also, as I’ve mentioned previously, I don’t believe interest rates are going that much higher anyway.

Verizon’s dividend is well-covered and very safe. It’s also an attractive “Dog of the Dow.” Its price has recently declined as fearful investors have created selling pressure. In my view, this is an attractive contrarian opportunity to pick up some shares of a quality blue chip company at a discounted price.

Worth noting, if you’d like to go out further on the risk/reward spectrum within the Telecom industry, I like Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) bonds. The stock is too risky in my view, but the bonds are attractive and worth considering as I recently wrote up here:

Frontier: High-Yield Bonds, Big-Dividend Stock, Or Leveraged Options?

SA: Your Idea of the Month on CheddarTV was Simon Property Group - for all intents and purposes, a mall stock. Many publications, including The Atlantic and The New Yorker, have opined on the demise of America’s malls and brick and mortar retail shopping as we know it. Obviously, your advocacy for SPG is a contrarian view - not unusual for you, though. Explain why SPG still holds value for you, and why it’s attractive for dividend investors despite a notable decline in the retail space.

BH: There is a false narrative going around that the Internet is going to put all "brick and mortar" stores out of business. And while this may be true for some stores, it's certainly not true for all of them. For example, big-dividend (4.3% yield) Simon Property Group isn't going out of business anytime soon (SPG owns and operates premium shopping malls). In fact, SPG is growing, its shares have inappropriately sold off, and it currently presents a very attractive buying opportunity for income-focused investors that would like to see some capital appreciation too (the shares could easily trade 25% higher within the next 18 months).

Further, SPG announced a dividend increase in the first quarter of 2017 and repurchased 1.4 million shares in the fourth quarter, both signs of financial strength. SPG also has the highest investment grade ratings among US retail real estate companies and remains one of only two US REITs with an "A" or "A2" stable outlook credit rating from S&P and Moody's, respectively.

A common argument against Simon is that struggling shopping mall anchor store operators like Sears may file for bankruptcy, thereby creating big problems for Simon. But in reality, Simon is well positioned for this situation considering it has plenty of liquidity to redevelop the space as well as high demand for space from tenants. I suspect some of the weaker retail REITs will continue to struggle as the world of commerce (and ecommerce) evolves. However, Simon Property Group is well positioned to continue its track record of success, and the shares are currently on sale.

SA: What was your best dividend call ever, and what’s the story behind it?

BH: Business Development Company (“BDC”) Prospect Capital was a recent good one. I purchased shares in the beginning of 2016 as just about everything offering a high yield was inappropriately selling off in sympathy with declining energy prices. Prospect was trading at a big inappropriate discount to its net asset value, and you can read my write-up on the situation here:

Prospect Capital: Big Dividend, Discounted Price

After purchasing the shares at a big discount, I rode PSEC higher as the shares gained over 20% into January of 2017, plus continued paying a double-digit dividend yield on top of the price gains. I ended up selling the shares earlier this year before they tumbled sharply lower as shown in the following chart:

My write-up on why I sold the shares is available here: Prospect Capital: Big Dividend, Big Risks

And in fact, I gave my Seeking Alpha followers a big warning that the shares were over-priced right before they fell sharply in April in this article: 3 Overcrowded High-Yield BDCs: Prospect, Main Street And Fidus

I haven’t yet re-entered a position in Prospect as I believe market conditions are still challenging, as described in the aforementioned article.

SA: What are your current best dividend ideas, and what makes them so appealing?

BH: The Value and Income Forum identifies attractive high-income opportunities that are currently trading at attractive prices. The ideas can range from big-dividend blue chips stocks like Verizon to high yield bonds like Frontier. I also own several attractive closed-end funds, and I’ve recently been having success generating income with conservative options trades (for example, I’ve been selling put options on Simon Property Group). All of the opportunities are geared towards value and income investors. And as mentioned earlier, I divide these value and income opportunities into three separate portfolios so members of The Value and Income Forum can understand the different profiles and then determine which opportunity might be right for them. The objective of The Value and Income Forum is to help you identify exceptional investment opportunities.

Additional disclosure: Blue Harbinger is currently long 2023 Frontier bonds, and short SPG put options.