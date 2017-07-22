Apple Reportedly Funds Automotive Battery Research

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 21, 2017

Report further substantiates Apple's interest in electric vehicles

Source: Cult of Mac

The Chinese company reportedly working with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL). Not much is known about the agreement between the two companies except that it's confidential (of course) and directed at automotive battery research and development.

Interestingly, CATL and Apple have some history. CATL was spun off from the battery division of Amperex Technology in 2011. Amperex is the largest battery supplier for Apple's products. Many of CATL's shareholders were Amperex executives. So it is at least plausible that Apple is building on its long-standing working relationship with Amperex.

Even if true, the report doesn't mean that Apple will actually market a BEV at some point in the future. I'm sure that's still decisionable, but I remain convinced that Apple's interest is not merely in developing software or an autonomous vehicle system.

It was almost a year ago that Bloomberg reported on the hiring of Dan Dodge, founder of QNX, and the installation of long-time Apple executive Bob Mansfield as head of “Project Titan”. Bloomberg's interpretation at the time was that these moves indicated a shift in emphasis to developing an autonomous vehicle system. Bloomberg pointed out:

The initiative is now prioritizing the development of an autonomous driving system, though it’s not abandoning efforts to design its own vehicle. That leaves options open should the company eventually decide to partner with or acquire an established car maker, rather than build a car itself.

I don't doubt that Mark Gurman, the author of the Bloomberg report, was absolutely correct. Apple would focus on the key discriminating technology of autonomous vehicles before committing to designing and marketing an Apple car. Because this is the way Apple always enters an existing market: it looks for and develops competitive advantages and designs these advantages into its products.

Project Titan's transformation in the eyes of the media

Over the course of last year, Gurman's thesis underwent a subtle transformation, courtesy reports by the NY Times and others, to the effect that Apple was giving up on a car and merely focused on developing software for self-driving cars. The Apple Car was being portrayed in much the same tone as the Apple Television: another defeat for Apple.

I never really bought the thesis, although I've always conceded that an Apple car might not come to pass. At any given time, Apple is exploring a number of technologies and product categories through its R&D. Research in a given area is no guarantee of a resulting product.

But the circumstantial evidence has been mounting. There was the hiring of Alex Hitzinger away from Porsche. At Porsche, Hitzinger had led a small team in the design of the 919 Hybrid. Hitzinger is a hardware guy, and there was nothing in his background that made him essential for a software development effort.

Apple's registration with the California DMV only confirmed its interest in autonomous vehicle technology. But at least investors could be certain that there really is a Project Titan of some form, and that it involves cars. And CEO Tim Cook's own words in a recent Bloomberg interview indicate that the company is not interested merely in developing autonomous vehicle software.

After self-driving capability, the most important technology, and a potential source of disruptive advantage, is the battery. Here, there are no guarantees of a breakthrough, but it's clear that Apple is looking at the key technologies for a self-driving car.

I continue to regard Apple's basic business model as the best evidence that if it does anything in autonomous vehicles, it will be an Apple car. Apple doesn't develop technology for licensing; it develops technology for its own products. Apple's ability to combine hardware and software into a superior user experience is precisely what is needed for an autonomous vehicle.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Tech industry association sides with Apple against Qualcomm, and so does Intel

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) is a lobbying group that counts numerous tech heavyweights as members, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), but not apparently Apple or Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Following Qualcomm's request for the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to block the import of some Apple iPhones based on claimed patent infringement, the ITC solicited comments concerning the impact of such an action on the public interest.

The CCIA has submitted one such comment, opposing the requested action by Qualcomm and effectively siding with Apple in the dispute. In the comment, the CCIA maintains that consumers would be harmed because substitutes for the banned iPhones (iPhone 7 with Intel modems) could not be found.

This particular claim is, however, entirely specious. Ever since it came out that the Intel modems were inferior, it has been widely known that the iPhone 7 that carries the Qualcomm modem could be used on the AT&T (NYSE:T) network. Apple simply banished the Qualcomm modem to the Verizon network as a way to make room for the Intel modem. The unlocked version of the iPhone 7, which can be used on any network, uses the Qualcomm modem.

The rest of the comment alleges harm to consumers because, well, if the ITC rules in Qualcomm's favor, it would be supporting an evil monopoly, and that would harm consumers, so there! Okay, it wasn't worded quite like that, but the tone of the comment has that sort of childish petulance.

Likewise, Intel has joined in with its own comment in defense of the public good, alleging as the CCIA does, that giving in to Qualcomm would harm the public good because Qualcomm is an evil monopolist that must be thwarted at all costs. And, oh by the way, Intel is ever so miffed at being singled out for the ban.

These comments exhibit traits that in combination I find uniquely repulsive: hypocrisy and sanctimony. They serve as the measure of effectiveness of Qualcomm's complaint with the US ITC. Apple and its allies fear that Qualcomm will prevail. They're probably right.

Qualcomm is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

