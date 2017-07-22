Metso Corporation's (MXTOF) CEO Matti Kähkönen on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Metso Corporation (OTC:MXTOF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2017 6:00 AM ET

Executives

Juha Rouhiainen - Investor Relations

Matti Kähkönen - President and Chief Executive Officer

Eeva Sipilä - Chief Financial Officer and Deputy to CEO

Analysts

Klas Bergelind - Citigroup Global Markets

Manu Rimpelä - Nordea

Antti Suttelin - Danske Markets Equities

Peter Murdoch - Morgan Stanley

Magnus Kruber - UBS

Michael Kaloghiros - Bank of America Securities Merrill Lynch

Tomi Railo - SEB

Max Yates - Credit Suisse

Andrew Wilson - JP Morgan Securities

Juha Rouhiainen

Good afternoon or good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Juha from Metso's Investor Relations. And I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we discuss our second quarter 2017 results, which were released earlier today.

The presentation will be given by our President and CEO Matti Kähkönen and CFO Eeva Sipilä. And after they have gone through the presentation, we are ready for your questions.

And before we start, let me remind you on the disclaimer that can be found on the second page of the presentation. And disclaimer discusses, for example, forward-looking statements that we'll be making.

With these remarks, we are ready to start. And I'll be handing over to Matti. Please go ahead.

Matti Kähkönen

Okay, thank you. Thank you, Juha. Welcome on behalf of me as well. And as normal, let's first have a look on the safety development. And we see that it's been sort of a little bit flattening, but now going to right direction again. And once again, we see this as a sort of a cultural issue and license to play from our customers' point of view, our own productivity point of view, and then from the persons or people point of view. But just wanted to highlight that before going to the Q2 results.

But, okay, let's have a look on the Q2 results and Q2 in brief. From the market point of view, not big changes. The only exception that we upgraded our outlook for the mining equipment business.

But starting from Aggregates, we continue to see a good demand and expect that to continue this year as well. And it happened in many different countries and regions, as it's always there, big regional differences. But, overall, we can be pleased with the Aggregate development, the demand, and we feel that we have been in a very strong position overall to get the orders and might be that also getting some market shares in some areas.

Then on the Flow Control, yes, the same good demand has continued. And now, even looking at briefly just in the way how things have been going on in July, when normally the demand is a little bit lower, it has continued in a similar fashion.

You remember, a year ago, we had a fairly long and deep drop in Flow Control demand, starting in July and then lasting all the way down to November, December. [indiscernible] that impacted also to the sales in Q2. But we don't expect that to happen this year. There might be – always, there's some seasonality that the second half is a little bit lower than the first half. But, overall, looks like the project pipeline has remained good and the day-to-day service type of businesses have continued to do as expected.

Then in the Mining side, mining services demand continued to be on a good level. And also, as we indicated already early part of this year that we started to see a bit more sort of a rebuild, a refurbishment type of engineered-to-order type of services, which are driven by the productivity activities, and we expect that to continue.

And, obviously, that backlog is a little bit – lead times are a little bit longer, so that it's a little bit back ended, so that the sales will take place in Q3, Q4, particularly Q4 with an engineered-to-order type of services.

But the demand is good. Demand also in wears and spares have been staying at about the same level as early part of the year. Then we'll come back to the – some of the wear parts issues later on otherwise.

But then mining equipment, we indicated, after Q1, that we will review the market outlook and there was a good – there are good reasons enough to upgrade that from weak to the satisfactory based on the orders received.

If we split the mining equipment to the two different categories, those plus – €100 million plus/minus projects, there are only a few of those. We are still negotiating the one we indicated after Q1 and negotiations are going on. And I hope that we could finalize that somewhere in Q3, but it's a bit difficult to forecast that timing in a way, but negotiations are still going on.

But the big picture as such in the demand point of view, we don't see that there are very many new ones. Typically, I said that by year one or two, max three, the big projects, so that is unchanged.

But the change is coming from the smaller orders, replacement type of demand. And there, we started to – saw already a pickup in the first quarter, but we didn't dare to yet declare the victory in that respect. But now, at least in the Q2, when looking at the inquiry quotation activity, it has continued to go up and also that part of the mining equipment orders have been growing quite nicely, sort of double-digit numbers on the growth side.

So, otherwise, market very much is for the first quarter. And second quarter, this mining equipment, we upgraded that from weak to the satisfactory.

Then, overall, the sales force not yet reflecting the growth in orders. We'll come back to that a little bit on the next slide. And also, the profitability affected by the low sales. We were expecting a bit higher sales, which, obviously, had an immediate impact to the profitability, particularly in the flow side, and then some of the mix issues which we see more like temporary issues from order intake point of view. The mix has actually been fairly good, but there were some backlog issues in a way that we had a diverse mix for the second quarter. So, that impacted to the profitability.

Then strategic initiatives, they proceeded as we were planning. And we don't see any particular issues on those ones, particular the growth initiatives. But I'll mention that a little bit later on.

Then going to the next slide, as we said, that the order intake book-to-bill, about 10%, second quarter in a row and without the large mining order that we received a year ago. That was about €90 million. And typically, the other one which we are now in negotiations, it's around €100 million.

But if we take that into consideration, actually, the order intake was quite good and to support it overall backlog. And also, the services grew 8% positive book-to-bill. Some seasonality can sometimes be seen.

The last year, it didn't take place in the services orders. As we see, it was a fairly flat. Normally, there's some seasonality in the first half. It is a bit higher than the second half. But it doesn't have to necessarily be the case for this year because we see more productivity-driven service demand and that might change the picture for this year as well. But a bit too early to say yet.

Sales, as many times said already, not yet reflecting – the order growth is not reflecting in sales. As you see from the graph, last five quarters, they have been flat. And about – that you see, the order trend and order intake trend, it's going up. And, obviously, those orders will turn into the sales. And this is not that untypical.

We have seen this also some years back in a way, obviously, during the last three to four, five years, the market has been difficult and the orders have been declining. But if you remember, there are times that it has taken place.

All in all, two quarters when the book-to-bill has been above 10%. And now, we expect that they gradually start to turn into the sales as well, this order intake and good backlog.

And the backlog as such, it's a good, healthy backlog that I don't see any particular issues on there.

Then the profitability, obviously, it was slightly disappointing from that point of view, but I don't see any such alarming one-offs or structural issues or any such execution issues that I would be particularly concerned about that when going forward. But, obviously, we were not pleased with the result overall.

Then going to the short-term outlook. Already explained this quite a lot, so that there's not really a need to go into that further. And depends on how this mining equipment market will develop. Obviously, we will return and review that after the third quarter as well, that this is satisfactory, the right level it can be.

But, of course, if things would develop even further better, then we need to consider to change that again. But, right now, there's no reason for that – satisfactory. It's a good definition for those – for that business. And let's hope that we could be successful with this one large order that we could book that also that would put us in a very good and strong position when going forward.

And then the other topics on the second quarter. Growth initiatives have been the main focus all the time as usual. And what we explained to you in the CMD and those are proceeding.

On the other hand, also step by step, there are investments into the capacity, while orders are growing and have been growing. And, of course, we have been having a capacity, but some in some places we have now invested to some of the mobile equipment and some wear parts capacities to sort of a debottlenecking. Not really huge numbers. But, normally, those are not very fast.

And on the other hand, continuing on those distribution development and expanding the market. And also, in the flow and aggregates side, it's supporting our growth when utilizing and taking the full advantage of the good market in those businesses.

Digital, you heard quite a lot in the CMD. That is going forward as planned. And most probably, we will elaborate that more in the quarters to come and next CMD as well where we are – but pleased about how things are moving on in those Mining, Aggregate and Flow Control initiatives. And might be that they're the only ones also chosen and to be implemented.

And then last, but not least, as you know, Nico Delvaux will start as President and CEO of Metso in August 1. Very pleased there will be a good strong management in the company and going forward.

And the other one what happened in the quarter was that Victor Tapia started as the President of Minerals Capital in the June 1. Obviously, Victor already joined us in the February time frame, but then he has been down to get familiar with the businesses. But very pleased about that also when going forward and transition is going forward very smoothly.

Okay, that was all I had. So, Eeva, you would go more in detail.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you, Matti. And good morning/good afternoon to everyone on my behalf as well.

Looking at the financial performance more in detail. So, as Matti already indicated, our order intake was healthy in both segments. The book-to-bill in Minerals was 1.10 and 1.14 in Flow Control.

Within Metso's portfolio, I would highlight aggregates equipment and pumps as businesses with especially good order intake growth.

In Minerals, we see customers increasingly focused on productivity improvements, which is supporting good order intake in replacement-related equipment refurbishments as well as services in general.

And this positive development, initially starting from services, has now widened its reach and supported the raising our outlook in the mining equipment to the mentioned satisfactory.

Moving on to the Minerals segment. Sales in the quarter were €523 million and adjusted EBITA €55 million. The sales growth, 4%, comes from double-digit growth in Aggregates, while mining and recycling as well as services were pretty flat.

So, in the Minerals segment, despite the double-digit growth in services, order intake year-to-date, we did not yet see it coming through in our deliveries. Consequently, this had an impact on our mix in sales, and hence margins.

Adjusted EBITA margin at 10.5% was up from the first quarter, but 0.3 percentage points below the year-over-year comparison. We had a positive improvement in aggregates equipment margins, but mining equipment continues to weigh down the total.

Within mining services, the margins continue to be impacted by higher raw material prices, still being ahead of our pricing catch-up.

Also, the mix within services had a slight negative impact in the quarter, with more wear parts going out.

Moving to flow. Here, clearly, the second quarter was a disappointment for us. Now, Q1 was a very tough comparison, being as it was a very strong quarter both in mix and also operational performance. Nevertheless, second quarter sales were down both year-over-year as well as quarter-over-quarter. The 9% drop in sales year-over-year had a direct impact on profitability.

The drop in sales is reflecting the low order intake during the second half of last year, while we were also expecting June deliveries to be clearly higher. Our mix after the delivery miss turned out to be clearly weaker than average. This applied to both within services as well as within equipment. Furthermore, last year's lower order intake caused some under-absorption in our factories that further affected the margin.

So, while the 10.8% adjusted EBITA margin is clearly lower than average for Flow Control, there are no special one-off surprises. It really was a result of many as such operational issues ending up clearly lower than average. And it is good to note that comparing the first half of 2017 with the first half of last year, we are delivering performance on the same level.

The good order intake year-to-date and good market outlook also support us in concluding that one should not read too much into this one quarter.

Having still a look at the group margin development, so we saw somewhat differing trends and gross margin trended down following the previously commented reasons in the two segments. Mix in both of them and raw material pressure in minerals and some under-absorption in Flow Control.

Also worth noting is that the gross margin in the quarter included the final tails of the efficiency improvement programs of last year. Adjustment items year-to-date totaled €8.7 million and were €6 million for the second quarter. And they are included in the – €6 million is included in the gross margin number.

As the programs are now closed, we don't expect any further cost in the second half of the year. Hence, the final outcome of the efficiencies measures is less than the €10 million to €15 million range we estimated at the beginning of this year.

SG&A costs were flat quarter-over-quarter and are as a percentage of sales trending down.

Moving on to the balance sheet, continues to be strong. Cash flow is positive, but we are clearly – with the growing order intake and flat sales – building inventory. Overall, the negative impact of increased net working capital on our free cash flow was €56 million in six months.

One additional note to make is that when you look at our cash flow statement in the report, you can see there is a big difference in taxes paid between the year-to-date this year compared to last year. And this year's €37 million outflow is more reflective of normal and well in line with our – the tax cost on our P&L as well. So, you should consider last year's comparison as being artificially low due to some tax refund payments we received.

Finally, on this page, I would want to note that, during the second quarter, we successfully extended our debt maturities by issuing a new €300 million bond and repurchasing about half of our older 2019 bond from the markets.

And moving on to the final slide on our order backlog. At the end of June, order backlog was €1.411 billion. This is up from a year ago. And as such, obviously, encouraging and following the overall market and order intake improvement.

Regarding the second graph, with the scheduled delivery dates, the comparison indicates a clear increase in deliveries in the second half compared to a year ago. I would like to remind everyone not to use this graph as exact science as schedules in big projects do tend to move a bit around.

Right now, however, the mix in our orders and also market activities is more in the shorter cycle – services, refurbishments and replacements, which are more standard and less impacted by any external factors. So, as such, that is supportive for the second half deliveries. And worth noting is that neither are all these short-cycle deliveries yet in this backlog of end of June.

With that, I think it's back to you, Juha.

Juha Rouhiainen

Okay. Thank you, Matti and Eeva. This was the presentation. And, operator, we are now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Matti and Eeva. It's Klas from Citi. Firstly, on the slippages, it's €22 million difference in minerals versus consensus on revenues and it's €15 million in Flow Control, and it's a mixture on capital and service revenues where, I guess, rebuilds in Minerals take a bit longer to invoice.

But on the capital side, how big a portion slipped and how should we think about the sales coming through over the third and the fourth quarter?

Eeva Sipilä

Yeah. Hello, Klas. On the Minerals capital, we had some projects where certain milestones need to be reached in order for invoicing to occur. And there were a few cases where we were not ready. So, it was more our internal execution. And then, if you were – also the customer was neither ready. So, these are, as such, within sort of bigger projects, quite normal, but, obviously, unfortunate coming into a sort of a quarter that wasn't so good in April, May. But that's really where we are.

In flow, I would say, obviously, there's some projects there as well, but smaller in scale, but a bit similar. So, clearly, so that we can improve on our internal execution, but there's always as what – as I said when referring to the order backlog that things – of course, there's a lot of things happening in big projects. So, the timing sometimes do move some weeks.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. Because the way I'm looking at it is, obviously, the demand backdrop has improved since you had the delivery slippages last year in the second half. So, this is more the execution. It's not that the customers are pushing deliveries to the right?

Eeva Sipilä

No. I don't see – in that sense that there clearly is – production outputs are quite healthy. There is a need for capacity in many of the cases. So, it really is more maybe operational than any sort of strategic moves like that. Those very rarely come as a full surprise either. So, that, we would've probably seen. And that would be a bit exceptional considering the positive and actually improved market outlook.

Matti Kähkönen

And many of the projects also that we have, they are sort of a final stages in a way, so that – it's the most difficult part of the project closing in a way. And to many of those are sort of – such that we are – it's just about closing the project and then – and there might be some questions coming up from the customers also. Those longer-term projects, they are proceeding quite well where you have a normal POC type of things, so that they are not that problematic.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. And then on Flow Control, the €15 million, we all knew what the capital orders were in the second half of 2016 and we knew that they were low. But when I do the numbers, it sort of still doesn't add up. So, is it just lower backlog conversion than we thought or do we have delivery slippages also in Flow Control?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. As I indicated, it's a bit of both. So, there were also slippages in June. So, June, the deliveries were a disappointment, were lower than planned. So, that had kind of an additional impact. But you're right that, in a way, certainly, as we indicated, that the low order intake had – of last year, obviously, is something that comes through.

Klas Bergelind

And was it demand related, why they slipped? Or was it also execution?

Eeva Sipilä

Not demand related.

Klas Bergelind

In Flow Control as well, okay.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes.

Klas Bergelind

Okay. Just the final one on Flow Control, you're keeping the, if I understand it correctly, the 13% to 15% margin guidance. And, therefore, given the operational gearing in this business, you seem confident that revenues can accelerate into the second half or are you intensifying any cost cutting in Flow Control?

Matti Kähkönen

Good question. And we have been taking the cost out in Flow Control all the time in a way. And as you saw last year also that the first half and the second half, so there is a difference in a way. So, from that point of view, what we see some of these sales would have taken place in June, they will take place in Q3 in a way, and that's supporting.

And then, also in a backlog, even right now, there was sort of an unfavorable mix impact in the sales orders. On the other hand, for services and short-cycle North American business and also the valve control instrumentation part of the businesses is more favorable for the rest of the year.

So, it's a little bit faster moving backlog for the rest of the year. So that gives the confidence for the rest of the year what comes to the Flow Control. And once again, this 13%, 15% is not really a guidance. We have time to time discussed only about that [indiscernible] said it to you guys that the 12%, 13% is not a new normal, but more like a 14%, 15% in a way. While in the good old days, in 2015, we were 17%, 18%. And then there was a question about the sort of new setup with the lower volume and then we discuss about this 13%, 15%, which is still a good – 14%, 15% is still a good number overall for the flow.

Klas Bergelind

But do you think you will be at the lower end of the 13%, 15% or the higher end of the 13% to 15% this year?

Matti Kähkönen

That I don't comment. I said that the 14%, 15% is a good range in a way. So, it's quite narrow already, so no further comment on that

Klas Bergelind

Okay. My very final is on the outlook for mining equipment. You're raising that. Is that replacement demand that you now see kicking in? I think you said 6,000 crushers are more than 30 years old at the CMD. Or do you think the outlook on the larger orders can move? So, is it small/mid-sized versus large, i.e. replacement versus brownfield? It would be good to hear what you think there.

Matti Kähkönen

No. Exactly. Good point. And it is around the replacement and driven by the productivity improvement activities. And those are the replacement, single units and smaller projects that we are seeing the activity pick up. We don't see even – when talking about this €80 million to €100 million big projects, that we don't see any more of those right now. What we have now communicated during the last couple of years, that they are basically one or two per year like that size of the project. And that's a good outlook for that business.

But more on replacement, small project, single equipment type of things in a way, debottlenecking from the productivity point of view.

Klas Bergelind

Okay, thank you. And all the best, Matti.

Matti Kähkönen

Okay. Thanks, Klas. All the best to you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Manu Rimpelä from Nordea. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Manu Rimpelä

Yeah, good afternoon. My first question would be concerning a bit on the same topic. So, these deliveries which we are seeing being delayed either due to your internal production-related issues or then customers postponing the acceptance of the orders. So, I seem to remember that we talked about this was 12 or up to 18 months already. So, have you seen that – was it the last year that we saw more of a customer-related delays? And now with the capacity starting to be ramped up, so you are realizing that there are some production issues? Is that fair to say? Or is the kind of issue still the same as it was 12 months ago?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, Manu, I think the sort of reasons behind are somewhat different because I think even if I wasn't here 18 months ago, making those comments is sort of – obviously, that time, the mining industry was in a very different situation. So, there were genuinely sort of – genuine sort of reasons as they related to financing and similar which had an impact and what we're seeing now is not those issues. So, now, the sort of why this is more sort of – more operational slippages, I would say. I said in both, partly in our execution and then partly with the sort of the overall project where, of course, a lot of things need to be in place before some of the equipment can be delivered. And hence, these things move quite quickly and one month can make a difference like, unfortunately, now in this quarter it did. But I wouldn't draw sort of conclusions to the sort of – to the past when the market situation was, as I said, very different.

Matti Kähkönen

And while we are having a little bit of context also that we might have plus/minus 100 projects and only a couple of those can sort of – can cause a slippage in a way that you might have two or three projects which happened to be either in June or July or August in a way, so it's not talking about the overall project backlog delivery. It's only a couple of those, so a few of those, so that is good to remember as well.

Manu Rimpelä

Yes. Maybe just to follow-up on that. So, you're not seeing that these issues are related to the big cost cutting that you've done over the past years; and now that the demand is picking up, you're realizing that you don't have the correct type of capacity or the correct type of engineering capabilities inside the organization?

Matti Kähkönen

No, that's not the topic in a way. From that point of view, we are okay when going forward. And as I said my presentation that where we have invested in some mobile local trucks and some wear parts where we have capacity, saw this in a way that we have increased the capacity in certain places, but not in project management or execution resources. Yes, we have good resources and we didn't cut that to the bone in such a way. That was decided already earlier enough that, basically, we have a good amount of capacity for that business to go forward. So, it's not about that.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. So, the second question on the cost inflation front, so could you just give us some comments on how did you see the cost inflation impacting you in the second quarter? I think you said it was like 100 basis points of the mineral service margin in Q1. So, do we have a similar type of an amount in the second quarter?

And also then, how do you see your cost of price increases starting to come in? And when do you expect to be able to fully compensate for the higher raw materials?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, we've been most challenged in the wear parts where, as you well know, the rubber price had a very, very rapid peak. It has since come down already sort of during the quarter quite a bit. But, basically, what – our deliveries were with a cost base similar to the first quarter. And kind of the price increase catch-up has taken place. And, obviously, as now both the sort of pressure from the raw material, we will have a cheaper raw material coming into the funnel, so to say, and also the catch-up. So, we would expect that to somewhat ease in the second half.

Matti Kähkönen

Yes. And most of the cost increases, they will be now over in the Q3, what comes to the rubber compound and that's the main impact to that. And it's a good ballpark number, this 1 percentage points in a way that what we still saw.

And then the pricing, we have been adopting those and they have been going through quite well.

Then in grinding wares, it's as I said, that it's a mix issue also that we have a little bit more some of the lower-margin products supplied in the Q2, while the grinding wares, you have basically three different product categories and there are differences in the profitability per product lines.

And now, a couple of – two of those where more of that sales that – like in the grinding balls or grinding media, which is typically a lower-margin business. We had more of that. And at the same time, a little bit less rubber mill linings where the profitability is high. And now, we see that there is a better backlog, for example, in rubber mill lining, so the mix issue will help us also when going forward.

At the same time, the raw material prices will help another way around and not totally gone away yet. But we see that now the purchase is what we are buying in a lower cost level. So, that will help us as well.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. And final question on pricing still is the – are you seeing that you're able to already increase your prices more than cost inflation in any parts of the business?

Matti Kähkönen

In some product lines, I guess, that we are coming to the point that they are now starting to impact in a way that there's sort of a growth probably somewhere nor is it in August or September where we start to. But nevertheless, in near future where the pricing increases kick in for the full impact in a way. Normally, it takes – depends on the product lines.

In some product lines, it might be one quarter. Some other longer lead time, things in a way like engineered-to-order where we are buying a lot of raw material, it might be three to four quarters. But, in average, it's mostly now in next quarter we are coming to a point that the price increases are – have mitigated the raw material price increases for sure.

Manu Rimpelä

Okay. Thank you for answering the questions.

Matti Kähkönen

Thank you, Manu.

Operator

And now, we'll now move to our next question from Antti Suttelin from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Antti Suttelin

Thank you. I would like to concentrate on Minerals services and the profitability there. I think you said the business was affected by raw material increases and then the mix. And did I get it right that raw material impact was about 1 percentage point? Can you confirm that?

Matti Kähkönen

Yes, roughly. Yes, you got it right.

Antti Suttelin

Okay. What about the mix? How big of an impact was that?

Matti Kähkönen

In the first place, a bit of the background for the mix issue in a way that in mining services, obviously, you have four different categories, the grinding wares, crusher and screen wares, spares and then the engineered-to-order type of solution. So, four categories where the engineered-to-order type of things, what we said, that would start to develop positively when going forward. And the volumes were good in a way and the margins were developing positively. Spares and crushers wares where sort of orders growing, sales not yet growing, but that will go for.

The mix issue was mainly on the grinding wares. And then we are talking about mill linings and the grinding media and is it the metallic or rubber mill linings. And there was the mix issue, so that this grinding media was, from a mix point of view, impacted. So, I don't want to give exact number in a way. It's a little bit less, let's put it that way, than the cost issue in a way if there's 1-plus percentage point from the raw material point of view. So, mix is a little bit less.

Antti Suttelin

Okay. And are you confident that you can regain the margins now in the second half? I mean, you don't think this is just reflecting a deep iteration of pricing power that we saw in the second quarter?

Matti Kähkönen

What we will see overall in mining services, that we will see clearly a positive development in engineered-to-order type of things where the margins volumes are growing. And then there are very neutral ones. The spares will be performing very, very steadily in a way and we will see a good development.

In the grinding wares in certain markets, the competition is tough in a way that – and some of that won't be recovered, but some of that will be recovered. So, it's a bit easy to – difficult to say that. But, overall, the mining services, if you take all these, so there might be some minuses, but they there are at the – on the other hand, there are also improvements in the margins. So, overall, I feel that and see that it is – it can be hold on when going forward. But within the services, there is a mix differences in a way that some of the product lines are more completed and will continue to be more completed. And in some areas, we are making the bigger inroads and improving the profitability. And then there are a couple of product lines which are fairly steady in a way that – very consistent development. But the main issues are in the ware parts.

Antti Suttelin

You have previously said mineral services' EBITA margin has been in the 16% to 19% range, if I remember right. What was the situation in Q2, please?

Matti Kähkönen

Obviously, what we have – yes, we have said some ranges in a way either for the Metso services or then for the mineral services. The only way how I want to answer on that, we are within the range. So, let's put it that way. And I said that, right now, obviously, you can see from the numbers that there were some issues which were, in the short term, impacting us negatively in a way and those were not mitigated either by the better margin businesses or better mix point of view or less raw material increases. But those – the mix will be helping us by the end of the year, particularly from the engineered-to-order type of services. So, we are in that range. And I don't see a big difference from that point of view right now.

Antti Suttelin

All right. That's all for me. No, one more. Sorry. Can you just give your expectation about the personnel cost development, 2017 versus 2016? Last year, your personnel bill was €655 million. How do you expect that cost item to develop this year?

Matti Kähkönen

Eeva, can you help in that respect? Most probably, it's somewhat down, but not that much from 2015 to 2016. It was a bigger drop than 2016 to 2017.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. If you consider the restructuring programs, we just now then finalized, we have some 200, 300 people less from those. At the same time, we're obviously seeing some salary inflation. And also, you see also in our headcount that we're actually adding people in our services, thanks to the sort of good order intakes. So, I think that will kind of balance, and mean that I wouldn't expect a sort of very big material change in the personnel costs. So, overall, we're sort of as we expect the sales to go up. So, obviously, as percentage of sales, the SG&A will – is trending already down. But in absolute terms, there are also increasing items to take into consideration.

Matti Kähkönen

Year-to-date, the personnel, they have been...

Antti Suttelin

Can you say how much was the number down in the first half of the year versus last year?

Eeva Sipilä

We don't – you'll see that in – obviously, you see that in the notes of our annual report then once a year. But at this point, I wouldn't comment on the exact number.

Matti Kähkönen

But it's down.

Antti Suttelin

Okay. It's down to some extent. Okay, thank you.

Matti Kähkönen

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Peter Murdoch from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Murdoch

Yeah. Hi, Matti. Hi, Eeva. Just three, if I may. Can I start on – just going back to costs on Flow Control, so I think this year, if you look at – if you look, 1Q is obviously a very good quarter, 2Q wasn't so good. But year-on-year, you're flat in the first half versus first half last year. How should we think about this second half versus second half last year? So, in total, for the year, do you think, for the division as a whole EBIT, do you think flattish is a sensible way to look at it or how should we think about it?

Matti Kähkönen

Obviously, we haven't guided or given the guidance either on a group level or on a reporting segment level or on a quarterly level. But it depends on the order intake, short-cycle order intake, how that will develop by the end of the year.

If we see sort of a normal sales development, as we saw last year, so I don't see any bigger change. The mix is good and the costs are under the control. So, flow as such would be performing on a consistent manner for the rest of the year.

Then depends – as we saw, which we don't expect that to happen this year, in the second half of the last year, there was a very deep and steep drop in demand. Obviously, that impact – would impact to somewhat to the whole year performance as well. But right now, if the orders continue as they look, they have continued in the July to go forward.

So, flow overall, there might be some quarterly deviations and differences. But, overall, on the sort of a year-on-year basis and first half/second half, it's quite stable business in the end because there are no big projects or big things in a way which can cause us a one-off big surprises and we know the backlog and we know the cost structure. So, it should be fairly stable, let's put it that way.

Peter Murdoch

Okay, very [indiscernible]. And then just two more. Just on the large projects in mining. So, we know one is coming in 3Q. Have you talked about – well – and you're saying what – if we were look out 2018, 2019, what's a normal intake? Would you say that one or two now per annum is a sensible way to look at this equipment business?

Matti Kähkönen

At least, right now, I wouldn't draw any other conclusion right now for the 2018 or 2019, one or two per year. Of course, the timing is getting closer. Is it the 2019 or could it be already in the end of 2018 that we could start to see a little bit more of that? But right now, I would go forward with this one or two bigger project per year, is a good number. And I said that no one – what we are now negotiation –discussion so that, obviously, still there are open issues. But is it Q3 or Q4, we don't know. But at least, right now, we are in a good faith and good mood to negotiate that with the customer.

Peter Murdoch

Okay, very clear. And then last one, I think, for Eeva. Just on cash flow. You said – can you just explain why the cash flow was lower year-on-year? I get the cash taxes comment, but I don't think that explains the majority of it. If you could just comment why was it weaker in the quarter.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, sure, Peter. There was 2 items really. Net working capital increase and then the tax part. So really as -- and you will see when you look at our report. So, there's a significant increase in net working capital in both – in the second quarter as well as the year-to-date. And that's the kind of the other impact there eating up on cash flow. As such, obviously, not a big surprise considering that we had an earlier discussion on deliveries being delayed. So, obviously, they are in inventory and work in progress. But I'm somewhat cautious on the full year as well. If the market outlook continues as we now see it, i.e. sort of good and even slightly improving it, it will sort of put pressure on working capital. And we really need to focus on efficiency in that area without, at the same time then, hurting availability towards our customers.

Peter Murdoch

Okay. So, I would've expected that to reverse in the second half just as you – obviously, the delay in deliveries – the deliveries come in 3Q. I would've thought cash would be better than the second half?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, obviously, then they move into AR and then they improve. But if at the same time, if the growth continues, that will sort of – that's maybe good to bear in mind. But, yes, I think this sort of – the June number wasn't obviously great, so that will recover. But I'm kind of looking at also the outlook for 2018.

Peter Murdoch

Okay, all right. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question now is from Magnus Kruber from UBS. Please go ahead.

Magnus Kruber

Hi there, Matti, Eeva. Just a follow-up from my side on Flow Control. Could you help us understand a little bit toward in equipment and services, respectively? What sort of mix impact you saw in there? I mean, both equipment and service was largely flat normally on a quarter-over-quarter basis, but still the margins dropped almost 500 basis points. And any extra detail on that would be very helpful.

Matti Kähkönen

Yes, good point. Overall, the mix issue, what was impacting that, three different categories. There was a little bit less North American short-cycle business, a little bit less our field services business and then a bit less also the – we are calling the valve control, VAC. We sell those instruments – or the components, we are selling directly. All of those, when putting those together, there was a quite a big impact in a way that impacted a couple of millions anyhow in the bottom line. That – less of that sales was in the Q2. But as I said that – when looking at the order intake for those three different categories, the short cycle and service and the VAC for the rest of the year, that is a promising thing in a way.

And then, obviously, when the last year – you remember this drop in orders. And when the demand went down 20%, 25% overall in our industry, all of us were struggling with the volume. So that, of course, the price competition was really brutal in those projects that we received even though there were not very many of those. So, anyhow, a couple of those were there. And obviously, the pricing – prices were lower in that respect and now that is partly in the capital side or equipment side that we delivered in Q2 that obviously – that those margins were somewhat lower because of the last year low demand situation. So, all of these impacted quite a lot.

And then, as I was saying, that if you – that there's no drama in a way that if you take the last year Q2 and now this year Q2, €50 million difference in the sales. If you take that with the normal drop through the margins in a flow, you end up quite easily from €60 million to €22 million. So, the sales and the mix is explaining the difference quite clearly.

Magnus Kruber

Okay, got it. And these lower-margin projects, have they all exited the backlog now or can we see something more in Q3?

Matti Kähkönen

Almost, they are there. There might be some of those still left for the Q3 in a way, but most probably not that big material. They are there. But then at the same time, we see that these would be higher-margin businesses, those three categories, what I mentioned, that they are mitigating part of that. But, obviously, something received third quarter last year or third quarter last year, then you take the six to nine months' delivery time. So, you are there in a way. That backlog is more or less – have gone out or will go out now in Q3. But, at the same time, there are other higher margin business mitigating that project business.

Magnus Kruber

Brilliant, thank you. And also, could you develop a little bit more on the adverse mix in the mining aftermarket?

Matti Kähkönen

Sorry. In which way? Sorry, I didn't get it.

Magnus Kruber

In the mining aftermarket. I think you mentioned something about adverse mix effect on margins there.

Matti Kähkönen

Yes. In the mix – okay, sorry, I didn't hear. So, yes, in the mining services, what I said, that there are – if we split this into the four different categories, or three, there are wear parts, spare parts and then the engineered-to-order type of things. So, engineered-to-order spares, okay. But in the wear parts, in particular in the grinding wears, we saw the mix issue in a way that we had more grinding media and metallic mill lining sales than rubber mill lining sales. And there is a fairly big margin difference in those product lines and it was a little bit more unfavorable in Q2 from that point of view. So that was the mining service mix issue.

Magnus Kruber

Okay. That's clear. Thank you so much. And thanks a lot for a job well done, Matti. Good lunch in the future.

Matti Kähkönen

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Kaloghiros from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Michael Kaloghiros

Yeah. Hi. Hi. Afternoon, everyone. My first question is a follow-up on the issues in your equipment and the backlog, delays of deliveries. Just want to be sure that will not impact the reserves financially going forward, as you [indiscernible] you might have some clients [indiscernible] and whether this is related on [indiscernible].

Eeva Sipilä

Okay. And the line is very bad. But if I try to answer what I think I heard was your question, so as we were answering to the previous question, so these were really more sort of operational delays and nothing sort of – nothing very strategic just happened to sort of – happen now. Quite a few unfortunately in this quarter. So, we don't really see a reason why we shouldn't be confident on being able to deliver those now in the coming months and then catching up. As you see from our order intake numbers, so, clearly, the orders continue to come in at healthy levels. So as such, the sort of market environment and the customers are clearly sort of doing quite well. And this really applies to both minerals and flow.

Michael Kaloghiros

Got it. Second one maybe on the comments regarding the – you baked in Flow Control in June. I'm just a bit surprised on this given this is more of a product business and usually you – the deliveries are pretty straightforward. Just to better understand which type of product and maybe whether this was really coming to an end in June or whether this has continued in July.

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I think you're right that it is obviously more product type of business. But as – you clearly can have a weaker month in product business as well, and that's basically what happened in June. So, as I said in my introductions, so there were really no sort of – no specific – it was just the sort of a multitude of things why we ended up being lower, partly reflecting last year's lower order intake and partly then having a low performance in June.

But it's really sort of – nothing really much to add on that. Obviously, we can only improve on the execution going forward.

Matti Kähkönen

I guess, as Eeva was saying that it is a product business, but there are differences, as in any businesses, by product lines also. And while if you look at certain product lines, what I mentioned as the reasons, so that there are differences. So, it is a mix issue from that point. But you are right that there aren't any €20 million or €30 million or €50 million project that which might have an impact to the flow businesses as such.

Michael Kaloghiros

Got it. Last one is maybe referring back to what you said at the Capital Markets Day. I think you were talking back then of higher investments in 2017 and 2018. I think for 2017, it was still fairly small. I think you mentioned €3 million to €5 million incrementally in 2017 versus 2016. If I look at at least R&D in the first half of this year, it was down year-on-year, about like €4 million or €5 million in the first half. Should we expect a big increase in R&D in the second half of this year to cover the – maybe the lower R&D and investments in the first half?

Eeva Sipilä

I believe you're referring to the digitalization investments we discussed in the CMD. And there is – the majority of those are booked not actually in the R&D segment, so as costs just to be prudent in the sense that when it's still, obviously, somewhat risky investments where the outcome is unclear, so we're taking a more sort of cost approach to them where as the sort of – in the R&D, they may be moving there at some point obviously when we get a bit further on that program. But, right now, they're not included. So, you would see them affecting the group costs.

And what then comes to the R&D, so, yes, it is a low number for the six months. I think, going forward, we need to make sure that we make the right investments, but those really don't tend to change very quickly. So, in that sense, I don't expect a big change in the second half.

Matti Kähkönen

There must be some more to come in a way. One thing that we have to realize also, we have done during the last couple of years, a lot of technology development. We have done different type of standardization, harmonization type of activities and those have been consuming a certain amount of the RTD money and now quite a few of that work has been now finalized. So that, obviously, we don't need to spend that. But then, overall, in the longer term, I think that you will start to see a little bit more investment into the technology and RTD. But they don't change the big picture as such in a way that there would be a big swing in profitability. But some of that, you will see more.

Michael Kaloghiros

Good, very clear. Thanks very much, both. And all the best, Matti.

Matti Kähkönen

Okay, thank you, Michael.

Operator

Our next question is from Tomi Railo from SEB. Please go ahead.

Tomi Railo

Good afternoon. Coming back a little bit on the profitability. If the service met the profitability within the range you have been talking about, my question would be that – was mining equipment loss-making or breakeven in the quarter?

Matti Kähkönen

Mining equipment, with that volume, what we are still having, it is loss-making.

Tomi Railo

And is your target or guidance in a way or communication to aim to be profitable for the full year or breakeven?

Matti Kähkönen

Would not like to give any particular, of course, number, but we are marching towards first in a breakeven situation. And it's very much the volume. Volume came in a way, but still the volumes are on a low level. I said improving step-by-step what comes to the small project and small equipment. So, going to the right direction. And there's not – we have now almost done the cost-cutting activities in that business. Now, I said finalizing the last things in the US, now consolidating those. So, the structural changes are done. Of course, then there are always cost-cutting things going forward. But now, it's more like a volume gain. And I don't believe yet in a way that, with these volumes, what we see this year, bearing in mind that the early part of the year has been fairly slow and low level in the sales, that we would get to the – yet to the breakeven, but it's going to the right direction. And the development, even though it's a loss-making, it's a fairly good development actually in that business.

Tomi Railo

Okay, thank you. And then, just on the Flow Control demand picture for the third quarter, you are saying that July has continued on a level sort of reflecting the second quarter, but there seems to be always seasonality. Last year, of course, was a big decline. But are you suggesting that this current second quarter level could be indicative for the third quarter as well or should there be sort of a normal kind of seasonality?

Matti Kähkönen

Good question. And I said that the last year – last year, it was an exceptional year in that respect. So, I don't believe that that won't happen this year. But then, normally, there is a certain seasonality in H2 compared to the H1. So, we might see some decline in the second half of this year compared to the first half of this year, but not to that level what we saw last year. That is what we see right now in a way. But then, as I said, the mix has been sort of twofold that the first quarter was basically no big project and then the second one a little bit more projects. So, that -- at least, so far, it looks quite stable for the rest of the year. But also, you are right that there is a certain seasonality, H1/H2 always.

Tomi Railo

Very good, thank you.

Operator

Our next question now is from Max Yates from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Max Yates

Hi. Just my first question would be on the mining aftermarket. And just you talked about this mix within metallic and rubber wear parts. Is that anything to do with customers trading down or is that just simply different kinds of equipment using different kinds of aftermarket? And is there any visibility on – or is there any reason as to why this happened in certain quarters and how we can have any visibility on when this should reverse?

Matti Kähkönen

No, I don't see any – it is not really a market issue itself in a way that somehow the market would have changed in that respect and the customer behavior. I said in some market areas in South America, the competition is tough because there are quite a few of those local players as well and that's something. But the market structure itself, the – obviously, what we have been doing and it impacted a little bit in the second quarter mix, that we have been very strong. And we are very strong in the rubber mill linings and it's half of the business and the market.

And the other half, our metallic mill linings, and we haven't been so strong there. And we have been developing these metallic mill linings during the last years and we have made inroads into that. And then, obviously, that is the one change in our mix. But the market itself is not really – has not changed from that point of view. That we have been developing our grinding media business and metallic mill lining business more aggressively than earlier in a way and, obviously, the other guys have been attacking us in the rubber side.

Max Yates

Okay. And just the second question was around cash flow. And, obviously, you mentioned tax was having an impact – cash tax was having an impact on your cash flows. If I look back at the last couple of years, your interest payments, your cash interest payments have also been running kind of below the P&L level. So, could you give any visibility on whether this is a sort of risk over the coming years of cash net interest charges reverting back to the kind of level that you see in the P&L? Or are you confident that that will continue to run at a cash interest charge below the P&L?

Eeva Sipilä

I don't necessarily see a reason why the sort of past would impact the future in a sense. So, obviously, we're renewing our debt structure materially. Some of these older things are going out. And so, it is – in that sense, I think the current setup, more to look at sort of as it is. I think it's – maybe sort of the more prudent approach is usually to have them pretty much aligned, the cash and P&L. But as you very well know, it's certainly, on a quarterly basis, even on a sort of 12 months, can be somewhat different. There are some non-cash items typically included in the P&L due to various accounting rules.

But the – kind of last year, I think I just wanted to highlight the tax because you saw pretty – it was very dramatic difference between P&L and cash flow and those situations usually are not sustainable.

Max Yates

Okay. And just the final question, Matti, was just maybe a sort of longer-term question. And when you look at your sort of mining business, where it is today, somewhere between €250 million and €300 million of revenues, when you look back sort of relative of previous peaks, where do you envisage this business getting back to sort of by 2019, 2020 with sort of a few large orders coming back? What do you think is the right sort of level of this business in the next two to three years?

Matti Kähkönen

It's a good question. And as we remember that it used to be on a €1.3 billion, €1.4 billion level and then went down to €250 million, €300 million. Now, obviously, it won't go back to the €1 billion-plus levels in a way. But I don't know, is it going to be 2020 or 2021 or 2019. But I would imagine that it could go up to the €500 million, €600 million if the market is really good or a little bit even higher up because it would mean that this sort of small project activity would continue, which I believe it continues from the productivity improvement point of view that we will see the growth. And then instead of one or two, you might have two or three of those or three or four of those bigger ones. So, then you end up to the €400 million or €500 million level. So, something like that in a way, but I wouldn't start to dream about that it would go easily to the €600 million, €700 million level. So, obviously, can happen, but not in this foreseeable future when talking about next three or four years.

Max Yates

Okay. Sorry, actually, just one more very quick one. Just on the level of the CapEx that you're currently spending, at the moment – or last year, it was sort of 0.4% of sales. I think you talked about it rising. Could you just remind us sort of at what rate and what the kind of right percentage of sales is for CapEx for this business? Because I would imagine it's 1% or 0.5% last year as too low. Could you just remind us what the right level you think is for the business on a normalized basis? Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Yeah, I think we – what we have also in the report is maybe more on the absolute level. So, we're referring to the fact that, last year, the absolute number was some €30 million and we say in our report that we would expect CapEx this year to slightly increase from that. But we remain below depreciation, which runs at sort of €60-plus-million. As you see from the first six months, CapEx increases are a bit slow to come. I think that statement is still very valid, but – and Matti also mentioned a few press releases we've given out on CapEx investments specifically. So, obviously, as those then start to move ahead, there will be sort of costs coming and the CapEx cost will be up. But as I said, when the six-month figure is pretty much flat on last year, it will be a sort of rather modest increase this year.

Max Yates

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Matti Kähkönen

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question now comes from Andy Wilson from JP Morgan.

Andrew Wilson

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Just a couple of hopefully quick ones for me. The comments on the order backlog in Flow Control and just, obviously, having taken some orders, it sounds like, at lower margins in the second half of last year when the market was difficult, is there anywhere else in the business where we need to be thinking about kind of the order backlog, whether better or worse, is at a sort of a different margin to what we're currently seeing? Just help us think about that in terms of the second half, please?

Matti Kähkönen

Good question. And the answer would be that I can't see any other area because this was clearly demand related. And it was so strong drop in the demand, which impacted. And the businesses, the Aggregate or Services or Flow, after the last year drop, it's been sort of in the brackets to normal or growing, so that – I don't see such a question in the backlog. It was a couple of those things in a way that happened last year. What we had to or what we took in a way when protecting our market sales and the competition was – it was brutal in Q2, Q3 last -- Q3, Q4 last year, so that -- but I don't see any other businesses or areas that should be worried about that.

Andrew Wilson

Okay, that's very clear. And just on the declines on the cost actions. And the costs are now going to be lower – or the costs associated with that, I should say, are going to be lower than expected. Is that just – it's been able to be achieved at a lower cost? Or is it that the change of the scope in terms of actually what was being done? Can you just kind of give us a bit more detail and just sort of how we should think about that please?

Eeva Sipilä

Yeah. So, we've been – two things may be affecting. Yes, that we were able to sort of do – save in the way we've done. And then also, there were some replacement thoughts initially that then we decided to not take – not do which then helped a bit. But the scope was not certainly smaller in a way. There is a more permanent reduction on the cost because of not replacing on some of the areas where that need was originally thought that could be there.

Andrew Wilson

Okay. So, it's not any change in scope in reaction to any, I guess, change in demand that wasn't expected?

Eeva Sipilä

No, no, not in that sense. I think they were sort of well thought through and necessary considering also as we see mining despite the improvement in outlook, whereas we see mining developing. As you may remember, there was a US specific and those premises didn't change. Of course, one also wants to be a bit cautious in the beginning when things are still under negotiation and discussion. But clear sort of improvement in the outcome, so the team has done good work in that sense.

Andrew Wilson

Thank you. That's all for me. And best of luck, Matti.

Matti Kähkönen

Okay. Thanks, Andy.

Operator

And just to advise, there are no further questions. So, that will conclude today's question-and-answer session. I will now turn the call back to our hosts for any additional remarks. Thank you.

Juha Rouhiainen

All right. Thanks, everybody, for your questions this time. Our next result publication will be third quarter results scheduled to be out October 20.

But before we conclude, I think, Matti, you had a couple of words to say.

Matti Kähkönen

Yes. Thank you, Juha. It's been almost seven years we have been meeting each other and you have been putting pressure on us many times and good discussions and enjoyed the work with you and very good memories from the very many road shows and the tough discussions. And it's been really a pleasure from that point of view.

And so, I just want to thank you for that good cooperation. And I fully trust and believe that it will continue with Nico also for years to come. So, thank you for these years and all the best to you in your businesses and looking forward to see the Metso developing well also in the future. So, thanks, guys.

Juha Rouhiainen

All right. Thanks, Matti. See you all soon. Goodbye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.