Estimating ANFI's FY 2018 Margins And Earnings

I have analyzed the latest company presentation in order to get a better insight into Amira Nature Foods' (NYSE: ANFI) future margins and earnings. The basmati rice business is one of the most visible businesses as the current prices are easy to get and the rice has to be aged for at least 12 months before being sold, thus making projections even easier.

In the below video I discuss a bit ANFI's business but mostly focus on comparing past margins to the potential 2018 EBITDA margin in order to derive net income.

I am looking forward to your comments and any additional insights one could have. Thanks for watching.