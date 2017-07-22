UMH Properties 6.75% Is Appealing

My thoughts on the new preferred.

The new Series C preferred has a rate of 6.75%, which is decent for an investment grade REIT.

UMH tapped the preferred market in order to redeem its 8.25% Series A preferred.

Lately, it seems that many REITs have been redeeming higher cost preferred stocks with lower cost debt, so it is always refreshing when a REIT issues a new series of preferred - even if it is to redeem an existing preferred stock. Yesterday that happened with one of the REITs I have followed for some time, UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH).

UMH Properties has been in business since 1968, operating as a public company since 1985. UMH owns a portfolio of 107 manufactured home communities, housing approximately 19,400 home sites. In addition, it owns over 810 acres of land for the development of new sites.

One of the more interesting (and I will admit confusing) aspects of UMH is that it holds a REIT securities portfolio. From the 10-Q:

The Company’s Securities Available for Sale at Fair Value consists primarily of marketable common and preferred stock of other REITs with a fair value of $107,516,027 as of March 31, 2017. The Company generally limits its investment in marketable securities to no more than approximately 20% of its undepreciated assets. The REIT securities portfolio provides the Company with additional liquidity and additional income and serves as a proxy for real estate when more favorable risk adjusted returns are not available.

What's more, UMH holds a sizable chunk of a REIT founded and run by a family member (the CEO of UMH is Sam Landy, son of Chairman Eugene Landy and brother of Monmouth REIT Chairman and CEO Mike Landy):

The Company owned a total of 2,264,508 MREIC common shares as of March 31, 2017 at a total cost of $19,588,644 and a fair value of $32,314,529.

Personally, I believe that UMH has been producing strong returns with its property assets and should focus on developing and adding to its non-shale assets. That said, the securities portfolio creates a means of liquidity.

The details of the new preferred are:

The prospectus can be found here, and the term sheet here.

This new preferred stock joins UMH's other two outstanding series of preferred, the Series A and Series B. As stated above, however, the Series A is going to be redeemed by the new issue.

A description of the outstanding preferred series is:

The following is a summary of the pricing of the outstanding issues:

The new preferred stock yields 50bps less than the outstanding Series B - a function of the par price (the Series B is nearly $2 above par) and the additional two years of call protection.

Of course, nothing can be viewed in isolation. The following table compares the UMH preferred stock to other issues:

The new UMH series is attractive relative to other manufactured housing and housing REITs.

Graphically, the stripped price:

The stripped yield:

From both a price and yield standpoint, the new UMH Series C is attractive.

Compared to the equity yield, the new preferred doesn't offer as much of a spread as its peers, but with the exception of Bluerock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG), UMH has a higher equity yield than its peers.

Graphically:

But have the preferreds been stable? See for yourself:

I believe the chart shows the stability in the yield of the preferred stocks.

Further, the UMH Series A preferred has shown a stable yield - and spread - relative to a manufactured housing preferred (I used the UMHpA and ELSpC as they have similar call dates, if not coupons):

Now the yield on the equity:

UMH Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

The equity yield has continued to sink lower, which is a high class problem if you have been an owner of the equity:

UMH data by YCharts

The bottom line is that the new UMH Series C preferred stock is an attractive opportunity for income-focused investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BRGpA.