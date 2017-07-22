Resolute Mining - 300K Oz/Year Gold Producer Trading Near 52-Week Lows

Shares of RMGGF are a buy at today's prices especially given the fact that the stock is trading at a 46% discount to the last fund raising.

Gold mining stocks are off the charts volatile, and what goes up typically comes crashing back down again. For the most part, as long as the fundamentals of a company haven't deteriorated for the worse, buying the dips can over the course of time prove to be a valid and lucrative strategy.

In the case of Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF), this stock has certainly seen brighter days and shares of RSG.AX (the native listing of RMGGF) are now down over 20% year-to-date.

Worth noting is that since the VanEck Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) finished its rebalancing act (which was the talk of the summer in the gold mining space), shares of Resolute Mining have not rebounded and recovered much of the losses incurred during the debacle like some of its peers have.

Here is a chart tracking a few select mid-tier gold producers and how they have performed since June 19 (the first trading session post GDXJ rebalancing):

Resolute Mining is off -12.9%

Klondex Mines (NYSEMKT:KLDX) is off -5.51%

Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF) is up 6.77%

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) is up 4.44%

Resolute Mining is the clear outlier of the group and shares of RMGGF are actually trading near their 52-week lows.





Let's now examine the story and see if this current buying opportunity is one worth taking advantage of.

Background

Resolute Mining controls and operates the Syama gold mine located in Mali and the Ravenswood gold mine in Queensland, Australia, which are both in production and generating revenue. The company's third asset is the Bibiani gold mine located in Ghana, which is a very advanced stage development project which had a Feasibility Study completed in June 2016.

Full-Year Guidance

The company issued the following full-year production guidance prior to the start of 2017 (FY17).

Source: Resolute Mining Corporate Presentation

Just recently, Resolute published year-end numbers that not only met but also exceeded the original guidance (From Resolute Mining).

Preliminary production and costs for FY17 (unaudited):

Gold production of 329,834 ounces exceeds original production guidance of 300,000 ounces and upgraded guidance of 325,000 ounces.

All-In Sustaining Costs of A$1,130 per ounce (US$852 per ounce) significantly better than original cost guidance of A$1,280 per ounce and also improvement on revised guidance of A$1,150 per ounce.

Please note: The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) calendar year ended on June 30, 2017.

Balance Sheet

Since the June 2017 quarter just ended, the company's annual report and quarterly report are not yet available on the Resolute website.

Instead, we will start by analyzing the March 2017 quarterly report.

Gross operating cash flows from the Syama and Ravenswood mines totaled A$54.6 million. After accounting for expenses (development, sustaining CAPEX, exploration, royalties, debt facilities, etc.), the net cash inflow for the quarter was A$7.2 million. Compared to December 2016 quarter, closing cash and bullion increased from A$274.7 million to A$281.9 million.

Source: Resolute Mining March 2017 Quarterly Report

When it comes to gold producers, a standard metric to measure costs is to use All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC), which is usually a more reliable indicator than looking at cash costs, but can still be misleading for investors; there are instances where companies in the industry consistently report low AISC but still have difficulties generating free cash flow quarter after quarter, so a deeper dive into the quarterly and annual reports is advised.

In Resolute's case, it is encouraging to see that net cash inflows have improved q/q in spite of the relatively low price gold environment (compared to last year when gold ran up over $1,300/oz) and the fact that the company is aggressively committing to spending capital to fund exploration and development projects.

Total borrowings at March 2017 quarter end were A$9 million, a decrease when compared to the A$22 million on the books for December 2016 quarter. Resolute’s net cash balance, after accounting for bullion and debt, improved to A$273M.

At the end of June 2017 quarter and FY17, Resolute had a cash, bullion, and listed investments positions of A$290 million with no corporate debt (although the company does have a A$34 million overdraft facility in Mali that it can tap into).

Source: Resolute Mining March 2017 Quarterly Report

That's a lot of cash in the treasury, especially for a mid-tier producer whose annual output is only ~330k gold ounces.

The company spent A$95 million on capital projects and exploration in FY17 and plans on spending more than double that, A$200 million in FY18, which may seem somewhat striking.

Next, we will look at where all that CAPEX is going into.

Growth Profile

Resolute has an aggressive plan to evolve into a 500,000 ounces/year producer by the year 2020.

Source: Resolute Mining Corporate Presentation

Syama Underground

In order to achieve its growth objectives, Resolute plans on taking its flagship Syama gold mine underground.

A Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) was published for the Syama Underground project, highlighting the following (From Resolute Mining):

Initial operating life of more than 12 years.

Total production will grow to 250,000 ounces per annum .

. Life of Mine (LOM) AISC of US$881 per ounce.

Pre-production capital of US$95 million which will be fully funded from current balance sheet and future operating cash flows.

Gold production from Syama in FY18 is expected to be 220,000 ounces. Total reserves are 3.0 million ounces and total resources are 6.0 million ounces.

Ravenswood Extension

Next, we have the Ravenswood extension project which has an objective to (From Resolute Mining):

Establish a 10-year mine life extension.

120,000 ounces per annum production from FY20.

production from FY20. Average LOM AISC of A$1,166/oz (US$880/oz).

Staged development over FY17 to FY19.

Expansion of mill capacity to 5.0mtpa (from 2.8mtpa) to commence in FY18 and be complete in FY19.

A$134 million start-up capital, fully funded from equity financing in September 2016.

Gold production from Ravenswood in FY18 production is expected to be 80,000 ounces, which "will be generated from a combination of Mt Wright underground ore, open pit mining at Nolans East, and existing open pit stockpiles." Total reserves are 1.8 million ounces and total resources are 4.3 million ounces.

Bibiani

The final near-term growth project on the radar for Resolute is Bibiani (From Resolute Mining):

Initial operating life of five years with production of approximately 100,000 ounces per annum .

. Life of Mine All in Sustaining Costs of US$858/oz.

Short timeline to production expected with only a nine-month development and refurbishment period.

Start-up capital of US$72M including US$29M of underground mining equipment.

Whereas Syama and Ravenswood are long-life assets with over 10 years of mine life, Bibiani is a much smaller scale project, the path to put the mine in production should be quick, and over the five-year mine life, the asset has the ability to help the company produce an additional 100,000 ounces/year, which is significant.

Capital Raising

If all goes according to plan, the combination of Syama underground, Ravenswood Extension, and Bibiani will with help Resolute firmly establishes itself as a prominent large cap gold producer in the gold sector.

Worth noting is that the company raised a tremendous amount of capital late last year via equity financing, raising A$150 million at an astounding A$1.96/share (talk about perfectly timing the market top).

Source: Resolute Mining September 2016 Press Release

As a consequence of the equity raise, the three projects (which are all CAPEX intensive) "can be fully funded from the Company's cash balances and ongoing operational cash flows."

If we are to take the above quote literally, this should imply that no more dilution via more equity financings should be needed to fund the company's aggressive growth initiative.

Since shares of RSG.AX are currently trading at just A$1.05/share (a 46% discount to the last financing deal), retail investors are able to get in today at a very advantageous price point relative to the terms of the last equity financing.

As I discussed in a previous article on Seeking Alpha, although there are never any guarantees of success when it comes to mining stocks, investors can greatly improve their odds of winning whenever they can buy shares cheaper than what Big Money just recently paid.

Exploration Potential

Resolute has made strategic investments in the following junior gold companies: Kilo Goldmines (OTCPK:KOGMD) (KGL.V), Manas Resources (MSR.AX) and Oklo Resources (OKU.AX). The company also intends to grow its presence in Africa, with exposure to regions such as Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Also, the Nafolo prospect which sits adjacent to the Syama deposit could be a potential "game changer" for the company.

Source: Resolute Mining Corporate Presentation

Resolute has an interesting pipeline of growth projects to help it continue growing even beyond the expansion/development projects at Syama, Ravenswood, and Bibiani.

Peer Comparison

Comparing Resolute to its peer group will help determine where its current valuation is, although I would caution that when looking for similar gold companies, it is never that straight forward a task and it is oftentimes very difficult to find ones that fit "apples to apples".

Nevertheless, we have to begin somewhere and I like to use the following chart to compare the enterprise values amongst various mid-tier/large cap gold producers.

Source: Enterprise values obtained from YCharts. Used for rough, surface level comparisons only and should not be treated as being 100% accurate and exact.

For many gold stocks, enterprise values/market caps have been in a sharp decline since February.

The above chart is useful for a visual reference to gain a quick grasp on the slope of the curves (extent of any selloffs), but for direct comparisons, the following table should outline things more clearly.

Source: Author

*Klondex Mines reports All In Costs Per Gold Ounce Sold as opposed to AISC, which is used by the other four companies in the table. Klondex currently has three producing mines, but is ramping up Hollister later this year, which will have an impact on the forward guidance production numbers in H2, and thus is included in the table as an operating mine.

Full-year production numbers and AISC were pulled from each company's guidance for 2017. In the case of Resolute Mining, since the FY17 just ended in June, forward guidance for FY18 was used.

As can be seen, although Resolute Mining is projecting to produce more gold ounces than any of the producers I hand selected for comparison, but the enterprise value is more or less in line with the other four companies: Klondex Mines, Richmont Mines (NYSEMKT:RIC), Semafo, and Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF).

In the case of Klondex Mines and Richmont Mines, those companies clearly trade at a premium to their peers due to their mines all being located in North America, which is generally perceived to be a more safe and secure jurisdiction for mining. With respect to Resolute Mining, the company is actually a diversified miner with mines located in both Australia (which is arguably just as good a jurisdiction as North America) and Mali, but it seems that the valuation of the stock gets discounted because of ties to West Africa. Resolute will be producing ~100-200% more gold ounces than its North American peers over the next year at comparable AISC, but the bridge between enterprise values are not wide at all. In fact, Klondex trades at a premium to Resolute, and although the company will be ramping up its Hollister Mine in Nevada and its True North mine in Manitoba, Klondex also does not have the cash in the bank and pipeline of projects ready to accelerate its growth profile to ~500k oz/year like Resolute has planned. In the case of Richmont Mines, it is ~$60 million cheaper, but gold production is ~1/3 of Resolute's and similar to Klondex; there are no growth projects on the horizon that can help the company get to the ~500k oz/year mark.

Moving outside of North America, I think that Semafo is a good mid-tier producer to compare to Resolute. Both companies have a strong treasury, minimal debt, and growth potential to get to ~500k oz/year. With Semafo, the only mine currently in production is Mana, but Natougou is scheduled to begin commissioning in the second half of 2018, which will increase annual gold production by ~226k/year. Average AISC over the life of mine at Natougou is expected to be a ridiculously low $518/oz, which means that these gold ounces should trade at somewhat of a premium since they are "higher quality" and should help generate stronger free cash flow. With that said, I believe that Resolute still represents good value when compared to Semafo because its producing assets are spread out and diversified into two countries; Semafo is 100% reliant on Burkina Faso, which although an improving jurisdiction in recent years, should still be discounted relative to Australia.

Finally, Guyana Goldfields trades at a premium to Resolute, and currently only has one producing asset in Guyana, with nothing imminent in the pipeline slated to come online and into production soon. It is because of Guyana Goldfields dependence on just a single operating mine in a lone jurisdiction that I would steer towards Resolute Mining as being the company offering investors better value at this time. Further, with guidance suggesting that Resolute will be producing over 100% more gold ounces than Guyana Goldfields over the next year, the assertion that Resolute is the better value play over Guyana Goldfields becomes that much easier to draw.

With lower cost producers such as Semafo and Guyana Goldfields, I would agree that they do deserve to trade at a premium to their higher cost peers. However, with that said, I wouldn't put too much emphasis on being the absolute lowest cost producer since a company like Resolute is still able to generate free cash flow at an AISC of $960/oz while we are operating in a spot gold market of ~$1,240/oz. As long as the gold price can stay elevated above $1,200/oz, I would personally emphasize any premiums being placed on gold producers to lean towards those with the most future growth potential, as the new ounces will add the most leverage. Resolute certainly fits the bill for growth as the company has ambitious plans to grow production ~67% by 2020.

Lastly, here is a graph depicting Enterprise Value/FY17E EBITDA:

Source: Resolute Mining Corporate Presentation

Please note: The above slide was produced by Resolute Mining so should only be used as a starting point for more in-depth analysis. I was unable to find a similar chart from any peers that also referenced Resolute Mining for comparison.

Conclusion

For gold producers, typically a stock will trade closer to its 52-week lows when the following events occur:

A) The spot price of gold is cratering through the floor and making new lows, crushing investor sentiment towards mining stocks.

B) Actual production figures undershoot and costs overshoot guidance (in other words, the company can't make money/generate free cash flow).

C) Serious mine problems arise that require intense capital to remedy.

In the case of Resolute Mining, the above bullet points do not apply since: the spot price of gold is actually up 7.9% year-to-date, production numbers and costs have actually exceeded expectations, and there have been no serious mine problems that have occurred to date (public knowledge).

Yes, it is true that the AUD has been strengthening relative to the USD in recent months, which in a low price gold environment (priced in USD) could conceivably increase OPEX/expenses over at the Ravenswood property in Australia, but Syama is again Resolute's flagship producing mine in Mali, which uses the XAF and is pegged to EUR, not USD.

Although overall investor sentiment towards precious metals and mining stocks certainly has room for improvement, things are not so bad right now in the sector as to explain why a performing gold producer that is executing its game plan (and has enough excess cash flow to pay a dividend to boot) should be trading at a discount to its peer group and essentially at its 52-week lows.

With operating mines Syama and Ravenswood generating free cash flow at today's gold prices, lots of exciting development initiatives being undertaken for future growth, and an exceptionally strong balance sheet, Resolute Mining looks to me to be one of the best deals currently out there in the gold sector, especially in the producers space.

It's worth emphasizing again that the company raised a large sum of capital during its last financing event, a total of A$150 million at A$1.96/share. Since shares of RSG.AX are now trading at only A$1.05/share, the 46% discount that retail investors are able to buy in at now relative to the placement should have immense appeal for anyone on the hunt for bargains.

Certainly, the expansion projects that Resolute is undertaking are CAPEX intensive and carry a moderate degree of execution risk, but the company is an experienced one with a strong track record of being able to build mines and run them profitably. From a risk vs. reward perspective, I like Resolute Mining's odds for success, especially at these low prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RMGGF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.