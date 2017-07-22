National Grid: Time To Buy

I wrote about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) back in November last year when the stock was 1,000 pence per share. I explained how I thought the company was arguably overvalued considering the almost non-existent growth, and I couldn't help but feel that there were better places to invest than a company with stagnant growth and a P/E multiple of 17 despite the rock-solid 4.5% dividend yield.

Since then, the stock has fallen about 7%, and with global stock prices near all-time highs, maybe now is the time to consider this dividend champion.

Adjusted EPS excluding timing was 66.1p, up 6% Y/Y, and a total dividend of 44.27p yields 4.66% at today's prices. Capital investment of £4.5 billion was up 5% at a constant-currency basis, and although return on equity (ROE) dropped slightly, 11.7% is still impressive for such a tangible asset dependent company.

EPS was artificially increased due to the sale of the UK Gas Distribution business that was completed earlier this year. National Grid will retain 39% of the pipelines sold as part of a new holding company; however, there is an agreement to sell a further 14% in 2019 to take its stake down to 25% should it wish to sell more.

"The transaction will enable National Grid to continue to build a strong asset portfolio that delivers attractive shareholder returns, while maintaining a strong balance sheet".

Although I expect EPS to grow over time, I do not believe that 6% per year is sustainable. However, at 66.1p, it does mean that NGG trades at 14.45x earnings, which is substantially cheaper than it was just nine months ago. I do however believe that an investment in National Grid is more about dividends and long-term asset growth than actual EPS increases. NGG plans to grow assets at 5-7% annually, assuming 3% inflation, while maintaining a 65/35 debt to equity split, in line with regulatory assumptions.

Long-term asset growth and sustainable debt levels, coupled with a share buyback program (20.1 million shares were repurchased during the financial year 2016/17), will lead to long-term EPS and dividend per share growth. NGG has a conservative target of growing dividends "at least" in line with RPI inflation (2.6% as of June 2017), but given the strong asset growth and the future dividends from the new holding company, dividends may be able to grow a bit faster than that, especially as the share buyback scheme will concentrate the total dividend payment between fewer outstanding shares, and therefore increase dividends per share.

It's worth breaking down the ROE and work out exactly where the extra investment has gone and which areas are providing better returns on capital. The UK business delivered a very impressive 13.1% return on equity while the US business didn't even achieve double digits at 8.2%, reflecting the impact of new rates in three of the US businesses and a one-off write-off of a US development project. Interestingly, £2.247 billion was invested in the US regulated business last year; over £1 billion more than what was invested in the UK, but the US only contributed 45% of total adjusted operating profit (£1.713 billion of £3.773 billion). This suggests that there is significant investment in the states that is yet to earn profit for the company. I have said in the past that NGG has almost saturated the UK market, but investing overseas is clearly going to have a big impact on future profits.

NGG is managing to achieve this investment without increasing net debt as a percentage of total assets, maintaining a meaningful share buyback program and ensuring that EPS is 1.49x higher than the dividend per share. NGG is the ultimate safeguard stock, it maintains the infrastructure for two products that we simply have to use, electricity and gas, while paying a very healthy dividend and growing assets at a moderate yet very sustainable rate. In many ways, NGG is as safe as a bond, because even in the deepest, darkest recession, we have to turn the lights on and cook our food. The main difference is that NGG yields almost 5%, which is huge given the size of the company's moat. No stock is as safe as a government bond, but NGG is as close as you're going to get, and I believe that the extra yield is worth the very slight increase in risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.