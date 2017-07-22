ConocoPhillips: Earnings Preview

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), the world’s largest independent oil and gas producer in terms of production and reserves, is gearing up to report its quarterly results before the markets open on Thursday, July 27. I believe the company’s earnings could remain in the red, but there will likely be two bright spots.

ConocoPhillips, like other exploration and production companies, has been struggling due to the weakness in oil prices. So far, the company has reported seven quarterly losses in a row, though the losses have gradually narrowed owing to the improvement in energy prices and the company’s cost-cutting efforts. In 1Q17, for instance, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted quarterly loss of $0.02 per share, down from a loss of $0.26 per share in 4Q16 and a loss of $0.95 per share in 1Q17. Analysts believe that the company’s earnings will continue to improve as it will hit break even in 2Q17 with earnings of $0.00 per share, as per consensus estimate from FactSet. That would be considerably higher than the 2Q16 loss of $0.79 per share and slightly better than the 1Q17 loss. But achieving break even won’t be easy since ConocoPhillips didn’t get a lot of support from oil prices or production volume in 2Q17.

ConocoPhillips will likely post higher price realizations on a year-over-year basis, thanks to a better oil and gas price environment. The spot price of US benchmark WTI crude averaged $48.24 a barrel in 2Q17, up 6.2% from 2Q16 average of $45.42 a barrel. The spot Henry Hub Natural gas price averaged $3.08 per mmBtu in 2Q17, up 43.9% from an average of $2.14 per mmBtu seen in 2Q16. This should have a positive effect on the company’s earnings.

However, ConocoPhillips has disposed a number of assets, particularly in Canada, and has lost the related oil and gas volumes. Back in May, the company made a downward revision to its 2Q17 production guidance to the range of 1.365 million to 1.405 million BOE per day after it closed the sale of the Foster Creek Christina Lake oil sands partnership and western Canada Deep Basin Gas assets to Cenovus (NYSE:CVE). At the midpoint of that guidance - 1.385 million BOE per day - the company’s 2Q17 production will be down 10.4% from 1.546 million BOE per day in 2Q16 (assuming no contribution from Libya).

In other words, ConocoPhillips will likely post better earnings on a year-over-year basis due to higher realizations, but the impact of higher prices will be partially offset by lower production.

A sequential growth in earnings, however, will be tougher to achieve since ConocoPhillips experienced lower prices as well as lower production. The average spot price for oil in 2Q17 was actually 6.8% lower from 1Q17 while natural gas was just 2.3% higher. At the same time, the company’s 2Q17 production could decline by 12.6% if it hits the midpoint of its guidance.

As a reminder, in its previous earnings release (1Q17), the company posted higher-than-expected operational costs of almost $1.3 billion and exploration expense of $515 million. If the company fails to rein in its costs in 2Q17, then with lower realizations and lower production, I believe its losses could expand on a sequential basis. But if it delivers a superior operational performance by curtailing costs and giving better-than-expected production numbers, then ConocoPhillips could report its first quarterly profit in almost two years.

However, what we can say with a fair amount of certainty is that ConocoPhillips will likely report strong levels of free cash flows. The company is one of the few oil producers that have consistently generated enough cash flows to cover its entire capital expenditure budget since 2Q16. In fact, in 3Q16, when oil prices averaged a little less than $45 a barrel, COP not only fully funded its capital expenditure of $916 million but also dividends of $314 million. It ended that quarter with excess cash flows of around $50 million. I believe the company will likely deliver a similar performance for 2Q17. Its cash inflows will receive a boost from higher realized prices which will be partly offset by lower production.

Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips will also likely post significantly lower levels of net debt as compared to $23.3 billion at the end of 1Q17. The company’s net debt ratio, which was around 40% at the end of 1Q17, will also likely drop and move closer to the peer average of around mid-30s. The decline will be driven largely by the above-mentioned closure of the sale of Canadian assets and the collection of the associated cash proceeds of $10.6 billion. The management will likely reiterate its ambition of bringing the net debt down to $15 billion by the end of this year, aided by the closure of sale of the San Juan Basin assets expected in the current quarter and additional monetization options, including the disposal of 208 million shares of Cenovus Energy currently valued at around $1.54 billion.

