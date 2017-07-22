Economy And Stocks All Clear For 3 Months



The model attempts to find the combination of seven indicators or influences that work together to best predict quarterly GDP growth. It estimates the relationship with GDP of these seven factors over rolling 11-year periods. The lead time of the factor with the highest correlation is used in the model. As time moves on, factors may come or go from the model. There were no factor changes or significant weighting changes in the last quarter.

The Seven Factors

The S&P 500 (purple line): The 13 weeks, 4/19/17 through 7/12/17, associated with Q2 GDP rose at an annualized rate of 12.9% from the average of the prior 13 weeks. For purposes of estimating Q3, our guess is that the next 13 weeks will show a similar increase.

Real retail sales (orange line) grew at an annualized rate of 1.3%, up slightly from the weak Q1. However, June was negative, which means the next three months start from a low base, so the guess for estimating Q3 GDP is about half that rate at 0.7% annualized.

Cass Freight IndexTM from Cass Information Systems, Inc. (black line): Shipments corresponding with Q2 growth were up 14.5% at an annualized rate. The two leading points corresponding with Q3 suggest about a 27% rate. Seasonality should send it down sharply from that level in Q4.

Industrial production (green line and dots): Growth has accelerated the last six months. The two leading months suggest Q3 will be even stronger. We have been getting the strongest growth in about three years, but the level is still below the November 2017 peak.

Real 10-year Treasury yield (brown line and dots) indicates a declining rate of growth for all of 2017. The indicated decline may bottom in Q1 2018.

Real private inventory (blue line): Inventory associated with Q2 and Q3 growth suggests weakening, but not enough to lower the GDP estimate much.

Oil (gold line and dots) fell about 20% in the quarter 21 months ago or about 58% annualized. The inverted line shows this as a big improvement for Q2 2017. The influence of oil should remain positive for the economy until Q1 2018 when it becomes quite negative.

Q1 recap: GDP stands at 1.4% growth. Our original estimate was for 0.9%, which was very close to the initial GDP estimate that came out in April. Revisions to industrial production and retail sales brought the model's estimate up to 1.0%. This is a rare win for the Blue Chip economists who predicted 1.4% back in April.

Recession Watch

The current expansion is 96 months old and the third longest in US history. Reagan’s expansion falls to number four in length. Of course, that one grew more robustly. If it lasts 10 more months, it displaces the one primarily under Kennedy/Johnson as number two.

I see little or no chance of recession in Q3. It would take dramatic drops in the remaining 15% of the data correlated with Q3 to make the model indicate a recession. The first quarter of 2018 appears a likely candidate for recession, but it is too soon to actually forecast that.

The five-year growth rate has held very steady around 2% the last three years or ever since the great recession dropped out of the five-year picture. Our five-year model estimates 1.3%. This is the biggest gap between the model and estimate since early 2008. This model suggests the five-year growth rate bottoms in Q1 2018 and then starts a steady recovery.



The model suggests when the recession comes, it could be sharp and deep, but shouldn’t be long. Of course, politicians will be quick to blame opponents, and their respective news media will paint it as more dire than it is.

Market Implications All Clear For Another Three Months

The last 11 years stock prices moved roughly in sequence with economic growth or perhaps lag a couple of weeks. So the stock market will not likely have any significant declines until the economy actually turns down.

As I measure it, the stock market is extraordinarily overvalued, but this should be of no consequence while there is no recession. Stocks could easily hold their ground or trend higher until an economic downturn starts. Dip buying likely continues until the economy falters.

However, when the economy turns down, overvaluation should increase the exposure to loss. In the last two recessions, which started with comparably high market valuations, stocks declined about 46% and 55% respectively. The next recession likely risks a loss around 50%.

