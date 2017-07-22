Time To Be More Tolerant For This Growth Dairy Stock?

Investment Thesis

Some people avoid dairy because of lactose intolerance. But that shouldn’t make you pass on Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF), which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is one of the largest dairy companies in North America, has favorable valuations and is in its 52-week low range currently. This growth stock in the consumer defensive sector has a lot of redeeming qualities.

Two recent articles from the Motley Fool suggest SAPIF chatter is picking up among savvy investors/analysts. In one article, a case is made that Saputo is a strong dividend play. Another article discusses the company will make targeted acquisitions and strategic capital investments in 2018. This article tries to take a deeper dive on Saputo.

Valuation

The company has a market cap of $12 billion CAD. It has a lot of recognizable products in the dairy industry. This list includes Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel, Dairyland, DairyStar, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn, Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy.

Saputo does most of its business in North America, but as described below, the international sector is an area of potential growth in 2017 and beyond. Its business is also diverse across retail, food service and industrial customers. For many reasons, this company appears to be well run.

Valuations are provided in the table below. Details on the Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) are also provided, mostly for general comparison purposes. There are a lot of numbers that make SAPIF favorable. The company has:

Return on equity that is in the high teens, earnings growth is positive, long-term debt is modest or low, and the dividend payout ratio is low and has a positive five-year growth rate.

Valuation Saputo Kraft Market Cap 12.44B 104B Enterprise Value/EBITDA 14.57 17.4 Return on Assets 9.86% 2.97% Return on Equity 17.50% 5.95% EPS 1.42 2.82 Earnings Growth 21.79% negative Long Term Debt/Total Capital 0.26 0.36 Dividend Yield (TTM) 1.41% 2.80% Payout Ratio 31.45% 83.50% Five-Year Dividend Growth Rate 3.51% n.a. Info from seekingAlpha

This next table looks specifically at SAPIF since 2008. Revenue and gross margin percentages have been increasing fairly steadily, as has operating income.

Valuation over time 2008-03 2009-03 2010-03 2011-03 2012-03 2013-03 2014-03 2015-03 2016-03 2017-03 TTM Revenue CAD Mil 5,058 5,793 5,811 6,003 6,930 7,298 9,233 10,658 10,992 11,163 11,163 Gross Margin % 10.4 9.5 11.9 30.8 29 29.6 29.4 27.9 30 30.4 30.4 Operating Income CAD Mil 447 440 579 682 729 744 874 890 991 982 982 Operating Margin % 8.8 7.6 10 11.4 10.5 10.2 9.5 8.4 9 8.8 8.8 Net Income CAD Mil 288 279 383 450 381 482 533 608 601 727 727 Earnings Per Share CAD 0.69 0.67 0.92 1.07 0.93 1.21 1.35 1.53 1.51 1.84 1.84 Dividends CAD 0.23 0.27 0.29 0.31 0.36 0.41 0.45 0.51 0.54 0.58 0.58 Payout Ratio % 33.3 40.3 31.4 28.9 29.7 42.1 33.9 34 34.1 32.2 31.8 Free Cash Flow CAD Mil 189 345 477 478 404 468 433 583 616 752 752 Free Cash Flow Per Share CAD 0.45 0.83 1.14 1.14 0.94 1.27 1.13 1.08 1.49 2.23 - Debt/Equity 0.14 0.2 0.19 0.18 0.18 0.61 0.5 0.42 0.3 0.34 0.34 Price/Earnings 16.2 18.2 18.5 17.4 26.5 19.2 24.6 22.1 27.8 23.1 - From Morningstar

Earnings per share have increased from 0.69 to 1.84, which is a 15% per year increase. EPS growth from 2016 to TTM is 22%, which is sizable given that share buybacks during the same period were a modest 2% (Source: 2017 Annual Report). This information helps to explain why Price/Earnings has been creeping up pretty consistently per year. The current P/E of 23 puts it on the more expensive side compared to other equities on the TSX, but you will have to pay a premium to own this solid, growing stock.

The current P/E is right in line with the five-year average, according to the Thomson Reuters stock report.

Technicals

SAPIF has increased in stock value from 12.51 in August 2007 to mid-40s currently, representing a 229% increase over 10 years, which is a 13% compound annual growth rate. This 10-year performance exceeds the largest company on the TSX, Royal Bank (NYSE:RY), by a wide margin.

The sell-off in 2017 made SAPIF drop to the low 40s before bouncing up on support. The three-year chart shows $41 is a strong support level for SAPIF. The Fibonacci levels were traced using the free online tools at stockhouse.com.

Can Saputo continue to grow?

Saputo has dropped 13% since its recent high on Jan. 27th 2017. This drop could be because revenue has stalled in 2017 compared to 2016 and 2015. SAPIF is taking action on this front. According to its 2017 annual report (page 11), it will:

“Improve operational efficiency in order to mitigate downward margin pressures, low growth and competitive market conditions. As such, we completed the closure of our Sydney (Nova Scotia) plant in June 2016 and the Princeville (Quebec) plant in August 2016, and will close the Ottawa (Ontario) plant in December 2017, as previously announced.”

Although the company is closing three plants in Canada, it is increasing capital expenses in its international sector, which consists of Argentina and Australia. It is difficult to know how more international exposure will play out. The future may be more volatile due to global economic factors, such as currencies, but there is also potential upswing due to the Argentinian economy. It has been a bumpy year though. The weakened Argentina peso produced headwinds and revenue dropped by 3.4%, whereas adjusted EBITDA increased due to higher selling prices. Presumably, this is not what the company has in mind with its international sector.

In conclusion, Saputo has been a growth stock if you have held it for the last 10 years and the decent pullback in 2017 represents a buy point.

