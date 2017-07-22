Weekly Fund Wrap: Strong Like Bull

CEF yields have come down in the last few years - we like the MLP sector for more aggressive investors and limited duration funds for more bearish investors.

This was another Goldilocks week for the market with both bonds and equities rallying, with only the USD and oil flashing red.

The Senate has failed to reach consensus on the Obamacare replacement and will focus on the tax and infrastructure legislation.

News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dropped the Republican effort to pass the ACA and will instead seek a repeal of Obamacare. The replacement bill did not have enough support in the Senate and the repeal is unlikely to pass as well. The administration will likely refocus its efforts on the tax reform and infrastructure legislation.

US special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded his investigation of President Trump to include transactions of the Trump businesses as well as his associates. Allegedly, President Trump has asked his advisors on his power to pardon aides and family members in connection with the Russia investigation.

The chief market impact of this as well as the Senate activity has been a further drop in the USD as well as US real rates; however, equities remained buoyant as the S&P 500 finished the week higher.

In addition to the above workload, Congress will look at the 2018 budget resolution as well as the debt ceiling discussions in the upcoming weeks. It is the latter which may put a cap on further market sentiment the longer the issue remains open.

Macro

This week's data was very positive. The Philly Fed's headline manufacturing index registered a respectable 19.5 in July and the Conference Board's leading index was a firmer-than-expected 0.6% MoM increase.

Continued doubt about rising global inflation has kept a lid on yields this week. A rebound in sequential GDP data from China suggests that the economy is far from falling off a cliff. The earnings recession of 2015 and early 2016 has apparently come to an end with growth coming back in a strong way.



Markets

It was another goldilocks week for fund investors with equities and bonds finishing higher. The VIX spent the entire week below 10 - the longest run since it was introduced in 1990. The USD continued falling on lowered hopes of economic revitalization due to the stalled healthcare legislation in the Senate.

US equities pushed higher - the S&P 500 has now gone 270 days without a 5% correction - the longest streak since 1996.

The only major asset finishing in the red was oil (although it is still up 7% MoM), partly due to the withdrawal of Ecuador from the OPEC-mandated supply cap.

Emerging market assets continue their strong performance on both the equity and fixed-income side. EM currencies have stabilized and began to appreciate in the last two years after a decade of drawdowns. Part of this is no doubt the weakness of the USD, especially this year; however, much of the strength is due to stronger external balances of EM economies that can now better withstand a falling oil price as well as potentially higher core rates.

Closed-End Funds

Oh, how CEF investors miss the global financial crisis when the average discount went below 25%. Current discounts on offer are unappealing to say the least. The current average discount is trading at the highest level since early 2013 though off the zeroish levels of 2012.

Not only does a low discount translate into greater price risk and smaller chance of investor activism, it also pushes the effective distribution rate or yield of the funds lower. If we compare the average CEF yield (orange line) to the yield on TLT (a long-dated Treasury ETF), we see that the difference (grey area) is at a seven-year low. Part of this is the overall low core rate environment as well as expensive equities, but a lot of it is due to low discounts.

What's a CEF investor to do?

One strategy is to take a deep dive into the sectors and pick out the pearls. One of these is the beaten-up MLP sector which has suffered from the drawdown in the oil price. While the sector itself is highly correlated to the oil price, its earnings are much less so, especially those of midstream companies that have been able to diversify into fixed-fee revenues. The distribution rate of the sector is a healthy 9.6% and is at a very attractive 79th percentile of the last 10 years. While we are not bullish on the oil price given the shale production constraint north of $50 a barrel, we also don't think the oil price will fall below $40 without OPEC pulling out all the stops to keep it above that level. The US recession models are still flashing green and earnings have started to tick up so the overall business environment is also conducive for the sector.

The second option available to investors, especially those with a bearish or a mean-reverting market philosophy, is to take some chips off the table while clipping as much yield as they are comfortable with. Sectors that look attractive on a yield-to-volatility metric are limited duration, senior loan and investment grade funds.

Good luck!

