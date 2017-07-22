Twilio: Silver Lining In The Clouds

Most of Twilio's revenues are from the USA, but there is a huge market potential in the rest of the world.

Even though Twilio lost Uber as a client, it has been adding customers regularly each quarter and increasing its revenues.

The revenue guidance for 2017 is $356 million to $362 million. Revenues are increasing at a steady pace from last year's $277 million.

Nexmo, Twilio's closest competitor which had only 1/10th the current Twilio revenues, was bought for $230 million last year.

Twilio and its Competition

Twilio (TWLO) is the market leader in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) space. The company has 40,696 customer accounts as of March 31, 2017 (a 42% Y-o-Y increase) and is adding more than 4,000 customers each quarter. It also has more than 1 million developer accounts on its platform.

Nexmo, which was Twilio's closest rival, was sold for a price tag of $230 million on quarterly revenues of $8 million in 2016. At that time, Twilio had quarterly revenues of $64.5 million which has since then increased to $87 million in March 2017. Twilio's other competitors are Tropo, bandwidth, Plivo and Sinch. But no one has built sufficient scale to be a challenge to Twilio in the current scenario.

Growth Drivers

1. Currently, 80% of Twilio's revenues this quarter came from the USA market. Only 20% of its revenues this quarter came from the rest of the world. As these markets mature, there is huge revenue potential for Twilio as it is the market leader in both size and innovation.



2. Twilio's revenues are projected to increase from $277 million to $356-362 million next year, a growth rate of 25% Y-o-Y. At this growth rate, Twilio would hit a billion dollars in sales in 5 years. This is very much possible as the cloud communications platform business is poised to grow from $1.36 billion in 2016 to $4.45 billion in 2021. This is equivalent to a compounded annual growth rate of 26.8%.

3. Twilio most probably will extend its lead over the competition due to its much greater R&D expenditure. Twilio has made a number of acquisitions to strengthen its technology offerings and its position as a market leader. Recently, Twilio acquired Beepsend (a Swedish A2P company) for $23 million to enhance its product capability for Twilio Super Network. It also acquired Kurento for $8.5 million in 2016 and Authy in 2015 to enhance its product offerings.

Financial Analysis

Using the comparable transaction method, we get an approximate value for Twilio using the acquisition of Nexmo by Vonage. As Nexmo was acquired by Vonage for $230 million for only $8 million in quarterly revenues, we can assume that Twilio would easily have a valuation $2.3 billion as its revenues are 10 times greater and still growing.

The two positive aspects about Twilio's finances are the increasing research and development expenses and the positive cash flows from operations. Twilio increased its R&D expenses from $42 million to $77 million.

The operating cash flows turned positive for the first time to $10 million last year from -$18.7 million earlier.

But Twilio's current market cap of $2.8 billion seems to be on the higher end. Much of the growth in revenues has already been factored in the stock. I would wait for a correction in its price before investing in it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.