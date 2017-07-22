The Long Case For Apple

Apple's stock is outperforming the market by a wide margin, and analysts' expectations are moving in the right direction.

Valuation is clearly attractive when looking at earnings and cash flows.

Regarding quality, the company is tremendously profitable, and brand power provides a key source of competitive strength.

My proprietary indicator, the Power Factors System, ranks Apple as one of the best 50 companies in the S&P according to these three variables.

Fundamental quality, value, and momentum are powerful return drivers for stocks over the long term.

My recently launched research service, The Data Driven Investor, is based on a quantitative algorithm called the Power Factors System. This system selects companies based on three time-proven return drivers: quality, value, and momentum, and companies selected by the algorithm have produced impressive backtested returns over the years.

Quality means business profitability and overall financial performance, value compares the stock price versus fundamental indicators such as earnings and cash flows, and momentum evaluates both stock price performance and the change in analysts' expectations for the company.

In the most recent update to the Power Factors System, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) came out as one of the best 50 stocks in the S&P 500. With this in mind, let's take a look at the tech juggernaut in terms of these three factors: quality, value, and momentum.

Immaculate quality

A company’s quality is usually measured by looking at variables such as profitability, financial soundness, and cash generation.

The following table compares Apple versus its main competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), as well as the industry average. Apple is well ahead of both Samsung and the average company in the industry across all of the main indicators: revenue growth, net income growth, operating margin, net margin, return on assets, and return on equity.



Annual revenue growth over the last three years Annual net income growth over the last 3 years Operating Margin Net Margin Return on assets (ROA) Return on equity (ROE) Apple 8.1% 7.3% 26.9% 20.7% 14.3% 34.6% Samsung -4.1% -9.1% 16% 12.2% 9.8% 13.9% Industry Average 3.1% 5.5% 20.7% 14.% 9.1% 26.9%

Data source: Morningstar

Financial soundness is beyond question: Apple has nearly $257 billion in cash and liquid investments on its balance sheet, and the business is generating nearly $53 billion in free cash flow per year. From August 2012 through March 2017, Apple has returned over $211 billion to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.



Growth expectations are not particularly exciting for a tech company, though. Wall Street analysts are on average forecasting earnings growth to be 11.49% per year over the coming five years. Growth tends to slow down as a company gains size over time, and Apple has reached gargantuan proportions.

On the other hand, the worse seems to be already in the past for Apple regarding sales growth. The iPhone 6 was a big success for the company in fiscal year 2015, with unit sales increasing 37% versus fiscal year 2014. Big sales in 2015 made comparisons difficult in fiscal year 2016 since most customers don't renew their smartphones every year.

But the iPhone 7 is doing much better, and Apple is growing again in 2017. The following chart shows quarterly sales figures in blue bars, with the red line showing year-over-year growth rates.

If the company's sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2017 come in in line with Wall Street forecasts, this will be the third consecutive quarter with positive year-over-year comparisons for Apple, and the 6% annual increase will represent an acceleration in growth versus the prior two quarters.

Data sources: SEC filings and FactSet earnings expectations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Looking solely at the numbers is not enough to completely evaluate a company's quality. You need to analyze the business generating those numbers to see if the company has what it takes to sustain financial performance going forward.



In Apple’s particular case, brand power is a key source of competitive advantage. With an estimated market value of $170 billion, Apple is considered the most valuable brand in the world by Forbes. Consumers are willing to pay premium prices for products with the iconic Apple logo, and this means above-average profit margins for the company.

The value of the Apple ecosystem provides an additional source of competitive strength. Customers who are storing their data on iCloud, or those who are using services like Apple Pay and Apple Music, are more likely to stay with Apple when buying a new smartphone or when purchasing a new computer, tablet, or smartwatch.

Regarding future growth prospects, the fact that the iPhone is growing again, even if slowly, is a big positive. A business that shows modest growth is far more valuable and less risky than a business that is generating contracting sales.



Importantly, the services segment is a promising growth opportunity. Services is now the second-largest business for Apple behind the iPhone, and it’s growing at full speed. Apple reported over $7 billion in revenue from this segment last quarter, accounting for almost 20% of total revenue, and growing at a vigorous rate of 18% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

Everything indicates that the services business will represent a larger share of total Apple revenue in the coming years, and this should have a positive impact on the company’s top line growth.

Apple stock looks undervalued

Apple stock is fairly reasonably priced, if not downright undervalued. The stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 17.5 while the average company in the S&P 500 index trades at a higher price to earnings ratio of 21.4. On a forward price to earnings basis, Apple trades at 14.4 versus an average of 19.9 for companies in the S&P 500.

When considering both dividends and buybacks, total cash distributions from Apple over the last year amount to almost 6% of the company's market value. This is quite a robust cash yield, especially in times of historically low interest rates around the world.

The current entry price for Apple's stock is comparatively low when looking at variables such as earnings and cash distributions. Since Apple is also a high-quality business with exceptional profitability levels, valuation looks quite attractive.

Moving in the right direction

Financial performance is not just about how much a money a company makes in a particular year. It’s important to look at the numbers in comparison to expectations since outperforming or underperforming expectations can have a considerable impact on stock prices.

Apple has delivered earnings figures modestly above analysts' expectations over the past four quarters, and three different analysts have increased their earnings forecasts for the quarter ended in June over the last 30 days. While business momentum is not particularly strong in comparison to other companies in the market, expectations are still moving in the right direction for Apple.

6/29/2016 9/29/2016 12/30/2016 3/30/2017 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.66 3.21 2.02 EPS Actual 1.42 1.67 3.36 2.1 Difference 0.04 0.01 0.15 0.08 Surprise % 2.90% 0.60% 4.70% 4.00%

EPS: Earnings Per Share. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.

Stocks that are outperforming the rest of market tend to continue outperforming over the middle term. When looking at price momentum, Apple is doing remarkably well in the past year.

Apple is the biggest component in both the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), two popular ETFs that track the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 respectively. The company is obliterating both index-tracking funds over the last 12 months, and this has positive implications in terms of potential for sustained outperformance going forward.

AAPL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom line

Apple's profitability metrics are outstanding. Growth rates are not particularly impressive, but the company is doing better in that area over the past few quarters, and the services segment could be a powerful growth driver going forward. Besides, financial soundness is unquestionable, and Apple has rock-solid competitive strengths.

Valuation is comparatively low when looking at variables such as earnings and total cash distributions, especially since Apple is such a high-quality business that can easily justify higher valuation ratios.



Stock price momentum over the past year is remarkably vigorous. Fundamental momentum is nothing to write home about, but earnings expectations are still moving in the right direction.

All things considered, when analyzed in terms of quality, value, and momentum, Apple's stock looks well positioned to continue delivering solid returns in the future.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.