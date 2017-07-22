U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Investors Remain Discerning Amid Increased Activity

After two slow weeks, IPO pricing activity picked up, with four companies raising a combined $466 million. Investors remain discerning despite the increased activity; a Cellectis spinoff and a mortgage REIT both priced below their midpoints, and a yoga studio chain postponed its offering. No companies entered the pipeline, but a bone disease biotech launched, adding volume to the calendar.

4 IPOs During the Week of July 17th, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 7/21 TPG RE Finance Trust $220 $1,214 -2.4% -2.1% -1.7% TPG-managed mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt. PetIQ $100 $331 +6.7% +45.8% +45.8% Distributes and manufactures flea and tick, Rx and wellness products for dogs and cats. Kala Pharmaceuticals $90 $389 0.0% +23.3% +27.3% Late-stage biotech developing nanoparticle therapies for ocular inflammation. Calyxt $56 $224 -51.5% +40.6% +35.1% Developer of gene-edited crop traits spun out of Cellectis.

TPG RE Finance Trust (Pending:TRTX), a TPG-managed mortgage REIT focused on commercial real estate debt, raised $220 million by offering 11 million shares at the $20 low end. The New York, NY-based company came to market at a 1.03x P/B, in line with key peers. It has traded down -2% this week.

PetIQ (Pending:PETQ), a growing distributor and manufacturer of flea and tick, Rx and wellness products for dogs and cats, raised $100 million by offering 6.25 million shares (upsized from 5.67 million) at the $16 high end. PetIQ came to market at 18x 2018 P/E and 10x 2018 EV/EBITDA, a clear discount to a peer group of healthcare/pet distributors and pet food and products manufacturers (21-22x P/E, 13x EBITDA). The Eagle, ID-based company traded up 46% in its debut on Friday.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (Pending:KALA), a late-stage biotech developing nanoparticle therapies for ocular inflammation, priced its $90 million IPO at the $15 midpoint. Insiders indicated for $25 million (28% of the deal) in shares on the IPO. The Waltham, MA-based company traded up 27% this week. 2017 biotech IPOs average a total return of 13.2% with 11 of 18 (61%) trading above issue.

Calyxt (Pending:CLXT), a developer of gene-edited crop traits spun out of Cellectis, raised $56 million, pricing at the $8 low end of its slashed range. The New Brighton, MN-based company traded up 35% this week after pricing 52% below its original midpoint.

One SPAC also priced this week. Federal Street Acquisition (Pending:FSACU), a blank check company formed by Thomas H. Lee Partners to acquire a healthcare business, raised $400 million. Federal Street's offering continues the recent surge of SPAC IPOs; it is the sixth blank check company to price since June 1.

Stuck in a downward dog: YogaWorks postpones IPO

YogaWorks (Pending:YOGA), the second largest yoga studio chain in the US with 50 locations, postponed its IPO on Thursday. The Culver City, CA-based company planned to raise $65 million by offering 5.0 million shares at $12 to $14, with PE sponsor Great Hill Partners indicating an interest in buying up to $10 million on the IPO.

IPO Pipeline Update: No additions this week

While no companies joined the pipeline this week, there were several updated filings. Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA), a clinical stage biotech focused on treating bone diseases, set terms for a $115 million IPO. Gadsden Growth Properties (Pending:GADS), a newly-formed REIT focused on distressed retail and hotel properties, updated its filing, suggesting that its IPO could be on the horizon. PQ Holdings (Pending:PQG) also updated its filing, adding two directors.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 24.2% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 10.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 20.2% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 16.5%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Worldpay.