June Gains Extend Moats' YTD Strength

For the Month Ending June 30, 2017

Performance Overview

June was a strong month for moat investors. Both moat-focused indices outperformed their respective broad market indices and finished the first half of the year ahead by more than 4 percentage points. The U.S.-oriented Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index (MWMFTR, or "U.S. Moat Index") posted strong relative returns versus the S&P 500 Index in June (2.87% vs. 0.62%) extending its outperformance for the year-to-date period (13.86% versus 9.34%). International moat stocks, as represented by the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index (MGEUMFUN, or "International Moat Index"), modestly ouperformed the MSCI All Country World Index ex USA in June (0.35% versus 0.31%) and maintained its performance advantage for year-to-date period (18.48% vs. 14.10%).

U.S. Domestic Moats: Value Realized in Healthcare

A diverse set of companies contributed to the U.S. Moat Index's impressive month. As the largest sector in the U.S. Moat Index, healthcare was the top contributor. Led by Amgen, Inc. (AMGN US, +10.94%) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD US, +9.95%), the sector had strong performers from various sub-industries and all 16 constituents from the sector posted positive returns in June. State Street Corporation (STT US, +10.62%) was the standout from the financial sector as banks benefited from positive stress test results. Recreational vehicle producer Polaris Industries, Inc. (PII US, +10.32%) also boosted U.S. Moat Index returns in June. By contrast, several U.S. Moat Index constituents struggled during the month. Industrials companies Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL US, -6.67%), General Electric Co. (GE US, -6.22%), and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW US, -2.03%) all detracted from performance. Starbucks (SBUX US, -8.33%) was the worst performing constituent in June as investors soured on the company.

International Moats: Positives and Negatives Come to Stalemate

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (2688 HK, +17.03%) was the standout constituent in the International Moat Index. The privately owned natural gas distribution company recovered following a May sell-off that Morningstar analysts believed was overdone following speculation of a potential China government imposed annual cap on natural gas distributor growth rates. Although ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Resources Gas Group Ltd. (1193 HK, +9.81%) were the only two utilities firms in the International Moat Index, the sector was the top contributor to returns in a relatively flat month. Financials also performed well, but weak performance from consumer discretionary and telecommunication services companies kept the Index's total returns in check. Moat companies from Mexico posted impressive returns, but their small weighting in the Index wasn't enough to overcome negative returns broadly from India, France, and China.

Monthly Index Returns

1 Year Index Returns

Top/Bottom Index Performers

Index Reconstitution

Important Disclosures

This commentary is not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the named securities. Holdings will vary for the MOAT and MOTI ETFs and their corresponding Indices.

Index performance is not representative of fund performance. To view fund performance current to the most recent month end, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

Fair value estimate: the Morningstar analyst's estimate of what a stock is worth.

Price/Fair Value: ratio of a stock's trading price to its fair value estimate.

The Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM and Morningstar® Global ex-US Moat Focus IndexSM were created and are maintained by Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar, Inc. does not sponsor, endorse, issue, sell, or promote the VanEck Vectors®Morningstar Wide Moat ETF or VanEck Vectors® Morningstar International Moat ETF and bears no liability with respect to the ETFs or any security. Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index and Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index are service marks of Morningstar, Inc.

The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index consists of U.S. companies identified as having sustainable, competitive advantages and whose stocks are attractively priced, according to Morningstar.

The Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index consists of companies outside of the U.S. identified as having sustainable, competitive advantages and whose stocks are attractively priced, according to Morningstar.

The S&P 500® Index consists of 500 widely held common stocks covering the leading industries of the U.S. economy.

The MSCI All Country World Index ex USA Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 22 of 23 Developed Markets countries (excluding the U.S.) and 24 Emerging Markets countries.

Effective June 20, 2016, Morningstar implemented several changes to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index construction rules. Among other changes, the index increased its constituent count from 20 stocks to at least 40 stocks and modified its rebalance and reconstitution methodology. These changes may result in more diversified exposure, lower turnover, and longer holding periods for index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Effective June 20, 2016, Morningstar implemented several changes to the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus Index construction rules. Among other changes, the index increased its constituent count from 50 stocks to at least 50 stocks and modified its rebalance and reconstitution methodology. These changes may result in more diversified exposure, lower turnover, and longer holding periods for index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

An investment in VanEck Vectors® Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT®) may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in the health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology and financial services sectors, medium-capitalization companies, equity securities, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, replication management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks, which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

An investment in VanEck Vectors® Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI®) may be subject to risks which include, among others, equity securities, investing in the financial services and consumer discretionary sectors, medium-capitalization companies, foreign securities, foreign currency, emerging market issuers, special risk considerations of investing in European, Asian and Australian issuers, depositary receipts, cash transactions, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, replication management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified, and concentration risks, which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's returns. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks. The Fund's assets may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors.

Fund shares are not individually redeemable and will be issued and redeemed at their Net Asset Value (NAV) only through certain authorized broker-dealers in large, specified blocks of shares called "creation units" and otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. You will incur brokerage expenses when trading Fund shares in the secondary market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Returns for actual Fund investments may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested, and fees and expenses.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.