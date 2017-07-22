Our Sick Money Markets. The Myth Of LIBOR

There have been limited gains from regulatory efforts, but in the repo market, not the deposit market.

In a recent FT Alphaville post, Izabella Kaminska notes (sign-in required) the fading predictive value of one of the canons of finance, The Law of One Price, in wholesale money markets. The Law of One Price promises that arbitrage will produce a rough balance between spot-forward currency price differentials and the cost of carrying those currencies, embodied in their money market yields. Kaminska cites a BIS paper by Dagfinn Rime, Andreas Schrimpf and Olav Syrstad that provides the evidence that this relationship is broken, and a proposed explanation for the relationship’s failure.

Kaminska’s discussion goes to an essential problem of our dangerously dysfunctional money markets, the concentration of banking assets in the coffers of a few big banks. For example, over 90% of derivatives market assets have fallen into the hands of roughly a half dozen banking behemoths.

The structure of the LIBOR market is the root cause of the concentration of banking assets and the dysfunction of money markets. In a recent article, I discuss the regulatory and academic playacting that surrounds money market rates as well as the current regulator/practitioner piñata contest to build the perfect replacement for LIBOR, the mythical money market rate upon which some 50+ trillion dollars of assets are priced at any given time.

Why Money Markets are Dysfunctional

Despite the regulators’ studied failure to observe that the emperor of money markets is walking around in his underwear, the problems of the Eurodollar market are apparent. LIBOR is the bastion of Too Big to Fail (TBTF).

The TBTF banks (Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)) fund themselves at a lower cost than the other banks that report LIBOR to the ICE Benchmark Authority. Nonetheless, the reporting banks are collectively charged with the impossible job of producing a single mythical rate at which the 17 or so banks fund themselves. These reporting banks are charged with providing the unknowable answer to the question:

At what rate could you borrow funds, were you to do so by asking for and then accepting interbank offers in a reasonable market size just prior to 11 am London time?

Why is the Eurodollar market so problematic? In the stock or futures markets there is no such daily pricing mystery. The market price at the close works just fine in other markets, without the “trusted” ICE LIBOR Administration (a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)) to prop up the banks’ daily flights of fancy, and tie a bow on them.

Why the need in the Eurodollar market for bank staffers who don’t themselves borrow money for the LIBOR reporting banks to report this rate daily; why this division of function between market participation and market pricing? The purpose of the division of labor is to disguise the obvious conflict of interest real Eurodollar traders have with the LIBOR question and the reality that a real LIBOR trader would be caught out in the daily lie the LIBOR submitter is providing.

The reason for the difference between LIBOR pricing and real pricing is the key to the OTC kingdom - non-negotiability of market instruments. OTC market participants rely upon what is laughingly called the custom of London markets, avoidance of negotiable instruments. Non-negotiability preserves the opacity (to all but wholesale money market brokers who cannot themselves trade) of the transactions in London OTC financial markets. Non-negotiability permits the dealers in every London OTC market to release fictive market prices that are skewed in a direction that benefits OTC banks at customer expense.

Global Regulatory Squirming

Since the crisis, and LIBOR- and foreign exchange-related scandals in the crisis’ aftermath, regulators have been cognizant of the dubious quality of LIBOR quotes. Another problem in identifying a representative money market rate in the Eurodollar market is a decline in LIBOR liquidity at the key one-, three-, and six-month maturities that generate trades used to determine LIBOR settings. LIBOR traders have been frightened away from trading at these key maturities by the LIBOR scandals, making setting of the daily LIBOR fixings an ever-greater leap of the imagination.

This paucity of LIBOR trading stands in contrast to trader practices in other markets - even in the equally scandal-ridden foreign exchange markets. It is customary for wholesale customers in other markets to trade for deferred settlement to settle at the index price determined at a pre-established time. This is a logical thing for a customer to do in the absence of collusion between major dealers. The habit of trading for settlement at the close is a way of assuring maximum liquidity and a minimum likelihood of being picked off by a single dealer. The kind of collusion between dealers that has been occurring in recent years makes this use of market fixings ineffective in OTC markets such as LIBOR and foreign exchange.

Indeed, arguably the entire regulatory drive to replace term deposit rates with overnight repo rates for index determination purposes may have reduced average maturities on the liability side of Big Banks’ balance sheets. These shorter maturities can only increase liquidity risk, and thus hasten the onset of the next financial crisis.

LIBOR’s Problems

The good news: repo market normalization.

The regulators’ decision to form a committee of market participants is a salutary development even though the committee recommendation to form backward-looking one-, three-, and six-month rates will be still-born (as with earlier repo-rate based proposals).

The repo markets have problems of their own. The committee has attacked at least two of these problems. First, the repo dealers’ refusal to price “general” collateral, separately from the “specials” market in single Treasury issues, has been overcome. The markets now have more reliable estimates of both the price and the quantity of general Treasury collateral. Second, with the withdrawal of JPMorgan from the repo clearing business, Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has become, de facto, a central repo clearing house.

The Bad News: LIBOR Sails On

The irony of LIBOR’s original creation in the 1970s was that LIBOR sprung to life to provide a missing market price for wholesale bank liabilities. Before that major change in market volatility, the New York-based market for bank negotiable certificates of deposit (CDs) had provided all the blessings of negotiability, producing real market prices and opening the money market to smaller non-bank dealers. The lesser capital demanded of traders in negotiable instruments allowed hundreds of banks and investment banks to liquefy the market.

But the result was the opposite of this intention. The negative effect of the move of the banks’ wholesale deposit base to London was the banks’ decision to embrace the Bank of England’s custom of permitting the largest dealers to control the supply side of the market, using non-negotiability to create a price-rationed oligopoly.

Is There a Solution?

The TBTF banks are certainly going do nothing to solve this problem. Their oligopoly positions from market to market have only become more entrenched with the passage of time. As exchange-traded funds did with equity, the solution lies with new trading vehicles based on sliced and diced non-negotiable bank deposits. Once an easily priced, standardized, negotiable CD is manufactured from the Eurodollar deposit, the worm will turn. This instrument would instantly have liquidity superior to the old deposits, and a higher price, driving purchasers of non-negotiable deposits to convert them to the new negotiable instrument for a quick capital gain and associated greater flexibility in balance sheet management.

This classic investment banking technique, spinning financial straw into gold, awaits some as-yet-unidentified broker dealer.

