3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 22, 2017

Merck grabs approval in Europe for bladder cancer drug

Merck (NYSE:MRK) has had a major run with its immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, which has garnered its huge share of good news over 2017, cementing dominant positions in first-line lung cancer and other tumor types.

One development that might be a little easy to overlook is MRK's movement in bladder cancer since it was not the first approved in this space (that distinction would go to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) atezolizumab).

But Merck WAS the first to show randomized clinical trial data in the KEYNOTE-045 study, which demonstrated favorable survival for patients receiving pembrolizumab compared with chemotherapy for second-line treatment of bladder cancer.

Now, the news is out that the European CHMP has recommended approval for pembrolizumab for second-line therapy, as well as in patients who have not had systemic therapy yet but are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemo.

Looking forward: This is not a shock for those astute viewers who have been paying attention, as the FDA is a few months ahead of the EU in this space. But it is a crucial step forward for MRK in bladder cancer, especially in light of some of the challenges Roche has experienced relatively recently. Roche's confirmatory trial supporting full approval for atezolizumab failed to confirm the survival benefit that was observed in the non-randomized studies. So now Merck has a golden opportunity to capture a significant amount of market share in this therapy area.

Incyte marches on in GVHD

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is perhaps best known for its JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib, which is a major blockbuster in the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. It's also on the cutting edge of immunotherapy, with its IDO1 inhibitor epacadostat looking promising coming out of ASCO.

But its pipeline runs deep with investigational therapeutic options. One of its small molecule inhibitors is a JAK1 inhibitor called itacitinib, which is being assessed in patients with graft versus host disease (GVHD), an uncommon but very serious complication of certain kinds of stem cell transplantation.

Recently, INCY announced that it has formally initiated a phase 3 study evaluating itacitinib plus corticosteroids compared with placebo plus corticosteroids. The trial will assess the overall response rate of the combination at day 28.

Looking forward: Serious GVHD is often life threatening, especially when steroids fail to help patients. The primary endpoint of response at day 28 speaks a bit to the grim nature of this complication. It's going to be very interesting to see if JAK1 inhibition has suitable immunomodulating capabilities to provide patients with control of GVHD.

The FDA accepts CSL Limited's new drug application in neurologic disorders

CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) is not a company that many on Seeking Alpha follow, but this company is responsible for quite a lot of research and development into a wide span of disease areas.

One area of interest it's focused in is the management of neurologic disorders. And the news I'll share here deals with a rare condition called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), which can lead to progressive disability and confine afflicted patients to a wheelchair.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a standard treatment option to slow the progression of CIDP, but patients who continue to deteriorate following withdrawal have few options. Thus, CSLLY has developed a subcutaneous formulation of immunoglobulin suitable for continuous maintenance therapy.

Recently, the company announced that its drug application for this new formulation has been accepted for review by the FDA, which puts it on the clock for a response.

Looking forward: Demyelinating disorders can be quite severe, so more treatment options are always warranted. CSLLY has presented some favorable efficacy and safety findings from studies like PATH, indicating an encouraging path for this treatment strategy.

