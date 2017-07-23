3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: July 23, 2017

Welcome to another Sunday edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the news from biotech and pharma research. As always, it is my hope to help you do your due diligence on companies you may not be paying much attention to as investment vehicles.

Merck gets a tentative thumbs up from the FDA in diabetes

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is already a significant player in the management of diabetes, so it's no surprise that the work continues in this space. One area of development has been advancing the use of so-called "basal insulin," which controls blood glucose in the periods between eating and during sleep.

MRK recently announced that its own entry into the space, LUSDUNA Nexvue, has been granted tentative approval by the FDA for the treatment of diabetes. Essentially, it has met all the required scientific and regulatory requirements, but it may face challenges from Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) due to patent infringement claims. The lawsuit itself resulted in a stay on full approval for at least 30 months after September 2016.

Looking forward: The lawsuit notwithstanding, MRK has clearly demonstrated that its product is safe and effective, suitable to the FDA's standards. So it will be worth following the lawsuit, as this is essentially the last piece of the puzzle for MRK to finish development of a new entry in the basal insulin space.

Bristol-Myers' immune checkpoint punch shows promise in colorectal cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is not likely to give up the fight for dominance in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space despite MRK's staggering success in 2017. Though MRK's pembrolizumab garnered the first-ever approval for a cancer drug irrespective of tumor type, so long as the tumor cells test positive for a feature called high microsatellite instability (MSI-high).

But BMY's nivolumab is nipping on its heels, as well. The company has published results of the CheckMate 142 study in The Lancet.

Long story short, BMY has shown that nivolumab can play ball in the MSI-high space, as well, specifically in patients with colorectal cancer. A total of 69% of patients had disease control, and 31.1% had a reduction in tumor burden, with a duration of response not being reached at the time of median follow up.

Looking forward: Let these results be the writing on the wall, and I'm calling it here. Come 2018, pembrolizumab will not be the only checkpoint inhibitor approved for MSI-high cancers. That's probably a little bold, but it's clear that nivolumab works in these tumors, as well, and the findings from CheckMate 142 paint an encouraging picture for patients with previously treated colorectal cancer.

Kite will not be forgotten in the CAR-T cell space!

Big news hit the wire recently, as Novartis (NYSE:NVS) got the first recommendation for approval from its ODAC meeting for a chimeric antigen receptor-engineered T cell product (CAR-T cell). Kite (NASDAQ:KITE) is also heading toward the finish line in CAR-T cell therapy.

Recently, KITE announced publication of results for its anti-CD19 CAR-T cells product, axicabtagene ciloleucel, in the management of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the journal Molecular Therapy.

The report, though it focuses on a small number of evaluable patients (n=7), shows that there is a high rate of complete remission in previously treated DLBCL. Five out of the seven patients had a complete response to CD19 CAR-T cell therapy, with some responses exceeding 56 months. Moreover, the CAR-T cell therapy was not associated with any long-term toxicity.

Looking forward: Though the study is small, let this be a reminder that CAR-T cells are apparently effective in patients with aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in addition to acute lymphoblastic leukemia. DLBCL continues to represent a grave threat for patients, especially once they relapse on available therapies. Given the nod that NVS recently got in acute leukemia, I would not be surprised at all to see KITE get a similar positive opinion from its regulatory meetings.

Conclusions

So we had some serious journal action to consider this Sunday! It's always nice to consider a bunch of positive developments in "3 Things," even if they're not exactly unearthing hidden gems. But investors who are not actively considering positions in large companies should consider reevaluating their thinking, as entities like MRK and BMY are opening up a lot of avenues in treatment of serious conditions.

