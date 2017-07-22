VIG - A Safe Play That Outperforms

The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine where the fund might be headed for the remainder of the year.

First, a little about VIG. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as its weightings in the index and is managed by Vanguard. VIG is currently trading at $93.56/share and its most recent quarterly dividend was $.52/share. Based on this payment, the fund is yielding 2.22% annually. Year to date, VIG is up about 10%, and after including dividend payments, that gain is over 11%. This outperforms the Dow Jones Index, which is up about 9% for the year. With two rate increases by the Federal Reserve this year, it may seem surprising that a dividend-focused fund would outperform the Dow. However, I believe the outperformance is warranted and I will outline below the reasons why I expect that performance to continue.

First, while interest rates have been on the rise, they are still at historic lows, which continues to make dividend funds look attractive. This has been a reliable theme for the past eight years, and the rest of 2017 will be no exception. While many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates again this year, the general consensus is that December will be the next rate hike, so that is a long way off. Additionally, during Yellen's most recent statement, she mentioned that the Fed was "paying close attention to the recent weakness of inflation" and that "persistent weakness could lead the Fed to raise interest rates more slowly". This is great news for funds like VIG. The anticipation that rate increases might slow has boosted the fund, which has had a rise of 1.30% since the July 12th Fed statement, compared to a gain of only .75% in the Dow. If that anticipation turns into a reality come December, expect VIG to rally strongly going in to the new year.

Second, I like VIG because of its unique characteristics, as opposed to other dividend paying funds that will also benefit from the continued low interest rates. Notably, VIG is heavily exposed to the consumer, with almost 30% of the fund comprised of stocks that fall in either the Consumer Goods or Consumer Services sectors. I see this as a positive for the fund, as the American economy is steadily improving, with jobs being added and wages set to rise. Unemployment in June stood at 4.4%, returning that metric to pre-crisis levels. As job gains continue, so does consumer confidence and spending, and that should be a boon for the companies that make up a large chunk of VIG's portfolio.

Third, VIG offers investors some reasonable stability, especially in times of market volatility, which I expect to see a little more of as 2017 continues. Since the election, the market has had an incredible run, but stocks do not go up in a straight line forever, and I expect the realities of D.C. politics to put a little damper on the optimistic bounce we have seen since the start of the year. However, VIG is well poised to ride out any coming volatility; with a beta of .88 (indicating it is less volatile than the market as a whole), investors would see smaller drops if the market does correct. Furthermore, the fund sports a .08% fee, which is 92% lower than the average expense ratio of funds with similar holdings, according to Vanguard's website. That means investors are able to retain, and re-invest, a greater portion of their earnings than if they were invested elsewhere, a stat nobody can complain about.

Of course, investing in VIG is not without risk. Chief among the risks is the possibility the Fed could raise rates sooner, or at a quicker pace, than anticipated. I discussed earlier in the article that it appeared the Fed was starting to reverse to a more dovish policy for the second half of the year, but this is by no means a sure thing. Any divergence from the current stance could spook the market, and dividend funds, which have benefited disproportionately from the Fed's low rate policy, would be adversely impacted. This will hurt VIG in particular because the fund is underweight in the financial sector, with a 9.80% weighting towards that sector. Financial firms benefit during periods of rising rates, as their spread typically widens between what they charge in loans and pay out in deposits, improving profitability. This provides a decent hedge against rising rates, and VIG is not as poised as other dividend funds to take advantage of that. For example, two competing dividend funds, the SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), have financial sector weightings of over 16% and 14%, respectively. Therefore, if an investor wanted to hedge against rising rates, from that perspective other funds might be a safer play. However, in the long run, I expect VIG to continue to outperform the DOW, and I do not expect the Fed to return to a more hawkish stance anytime soon.

Bottom line: VIG has performed well since the recession and has outperformed the broader market since the start of the year, namely because of the Fed's continued low rate policy and an improving American labor market and economy. While VIG is only paying a yield of 2.22%, the fund consists of companies that have consistent records of paying higher dividends, so I would expect that yield to rise in the future as these companies continue to hike their payouts. Therefore, I would encourage investors to take a seriously look at this fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VIG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.