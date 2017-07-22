Updates To Insulet Thesis: Innovation And Growth Continue

While this diabetes-focused growth story appears to be firing on all (most) cylinders, that does not mean readers should purchase shares at the present valuation.

Shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) have risen by around 45% since my last update on the company, in which I suggested it would continue to make inroads into the diabetes market and avoid suffering a fate similar to several competitors reporting disappointing results.

PODD data by YCharts

One key to the thesis was my expectation of growth in Omnipod revenue both domestically and internationally, as in the third quarter management exceeded its own revenue guidance. Additionally, the balance sheet was significantly improved and its drug delivery segment (Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta Onpro kit) represented an exciting source of new growth.

Partnering, Updated Study Data and Plans for Europe

On June 8th, Ascensia Diabetes Care announced its CONTOUR NEXT ONE blood glucose monitoring system will connect to Insulet's Omnipod Dash System (the firm's next-generation offering currently under development). Readers may recall that Ascensia came into being in 2016 when Panasonic Healthcare Holdings acquired Bayer Diabetes Care for around 1 billion euros.

Figure 2: Omnipod Dash (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Also in June, Insulet announced promising data from its feasibility study of the Omnipod Horizon Automated Glucose Control System (hybrid closed-loop system). Earlier data had shown the firm's predictive control algorithm to be safe during the day and at night for adult type 1 diabetes patients. This time key findings from the 36-hour study involved a younger patient population. Pediatric and adolescent patients experienced over 70% of time in their target blood glucose range. These patients also spent 85% or more time in their target range over night. This is quite significant, as teenagers tend to be insulin resistant and pediatric population can experience high insulin sensitivity. If later data confirm these results, it would prove a leap forward for the company in addressing these particular demographics.

On July 20th, the company announced that with the expiration of its global distribution agreement with Ypsomed AG, in July 2018, it will assume direct distribution and commercial support in Europe (includes marketing, training, etc). Management is planning to build up its presence in Europe and CEO Patrick Sullivan commented that he believes the move will contribute to revenue growth and margin expansion.

Earnings

First-quarter earnings again exceeded management's guidance and frustrated the shorts. Revenue grew 25% year over year to $101.7 million while gross margins expanded to 58.4%. Breaking it down by segment, international revenue grew by 63% to $25.1 million while drug delivery revenue grew 12% to $16.9 million. Net loss for the quarter was $10 million while management raised its revenue guidance to a range of $420 million to $440 million for the full year.





Figure 3: Financials (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Interestingly enough, sales of the Neulasta Onpro kit comprised over 50% of Neulasta doses in the United States in the first quarter. Amgen is engaged in a heavy marketing push for the device, and it's no wonder as Neulasta lost its patent protection in 2015. On the conference call, management intimated that other partners could come forward for utilizing its Omnipod technology, with opportunities to further augment the drug delivery segment. Also, the company believes it is solidly on track to achieve its stated five-year goal of $1 billion in revenue with gross margins of 65% or higher.

Final Thoughts

Second-quarter earnings are coming on August 3rd, and I am looking forward to further updates. I'm expecting upside with further collaborations in the drug delivery segment, which haven't been factored in by analysts.

With the share price at all-time highs, it would be easy to jump on the bandwagon and call them overvalued. Indeed after a significant gain, I would suggest that readers who hold positions take at least partial profits to lock some of it in. As seen below, at least on one measure, the stock is not as expensive as in prior years and still less than that of an underperforming competitor.

PODD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

For readers new to the story who have done their due diligence and wish to participate in future upside, I would actually suggest staying on the sidelines and waiting for a better entry point (by way of correction or volatility). I'm always quite wary when shares are priced for perfection and this appears to be such a case. I expect upside surprises in terms of revenue growth and future collaborations, but would prefer risk-averse readers stay on the sidelines until a significant correction and reevaluate.

The main risk to the story as I see it is competition, especially with firms that are much better funded. Management portrays its product line as highly differentiated (and I agree); however, all it takes a highly innovative offering from another company to steal market share. Also, while it is encouraging that costs are decreasing and margins continue to grow, the bottom line of the firm is in the red and doesn't look to achieve profitability in the near term. Growing international revenue is a significant opportunity, but any snags in taking direct control of operations there could have an adverse effect on earnings.

Management estimates there are around 110,000 Omnipod users today, with the launch of the Dash mobile platform set to increase adoption. However, any setbacks or delays with launch (not to mention that of the Horizon System) would be a disappointment to Wall Street.

