Greene King: Is The 5% Yield Enough?

The stock has been hit hard over the past 12 months and may now offer some good long-term value.

Despite the industry being a tough one for buy-and-hold investors, British pub operator and brewer Greene King has delivered a respectable long-term performance.

In terms of staking out attractive long-term investments in the U.K., the pub industry probably won't be very high up on investors' lists for several reasons.

Firstly, the industry itself is in a seemingly long-term decline. Over the past thirty-five years, the total number of pubs operating in the country is down by around a quarter despite population growth running in the opposite direction.

Secondly, running pubs tends to be very asset intensive; the upshot being low returns on capital and a business model that requires lots of capital expenditure to keep properties in good condition.

Finally, a number of pub companies are still lumbered with eye watering levels of debt incurred during the pre-financial crisis property boom.

All-in-all, you come away with a picture of an industry that is low growth, displays unremarkable profitability, and, in a number of cases, quite disastrous financial health too.

Greene King: Weighing Up The Pros And Cons

Notwithstanding the obvious pitfalls, if you were going to invest in a pub company, then Greene King (OTCPK:GKNGY) (OTC:GRKGF) would be one of the more attractive options. With a history stretching back to the late eighteenth century, its estate of 3,000 pubs, restaurants and inns makes it the largest pub company in the country.

Though it suffers from some of the general issues that plague the industry, Greene King does have a number of positive points which help it to stand out against peers. Firstly, it has a fairly diversified business model made up of actively managed pubs and restaurants, tenanted pubs, and a brewing division which contains leading cask ale brands such as Old Speckled Hen, Abbott Ale and Greene King IPA.

Even though actively managing pubs tend not to lead to significant returns on capital, it does have one big positive in its ability to quickly adapt to consumer changes. As far as pubs are concerned, this has come in the form of selling food to make up for the lost sales from drinks. It may not represent a stellar growth opportunity, but dining out is still on an upward trend in the U.K. (especially when compared to beer drinking in pubs).

Secondly, a significant portion of Greene King's estate is located in the more affluent South East (including London) where the propensity to spend money eating out is naturally higher.

Thirdly, although pub companies tend to be pretty poor at converting reported profits into actual free cash flow, Greene King doesn't fare too badly on that score. Overall, it is spending around 25% of operating cash flow keeping its existing pubs and restaurants in good condition, leaving a relatively healthy amount of cash left over for dividends, debt management and business expansion.

Finally, a predominantly freehold estate of pubs has given the company some significant property value. If you trawl through annual cash flow statements, you'll see that the company regularly sells underperforming pubs as part of managing its estate. This means it is able to generate surplus cash flow to fund dividend payments and manage its balance sheet. For a pub stock, it actually has a pretty decent track record of dividend growth:

(Source: Greene King FY2017 Results Presentation)

On that point, we get to the downsides of Greene King's stock (and indeed pub companies in general). The first is that the company generates quite low returns relative to the amount of invested capital in the business:



Though not necessarily a universal characteristic of a good dividend stock - big oil being a very good example - you do tend to find that many of them have high returns on invested capital and low ratios of capital expenditures relative to operating cash flow.

In addition, and though Greene King has fared better than many of its peers on this point, its balance sheet is still lumbered with a significant amount of net debt. At £2.075 billion - equivalent to around 10x annual operating cash flow less maintenance capex - it's a figure that needs to be watched.

Sliding Down To Fair Value: A Word On Brexit And Annual Results

The last year or so has probably been one to forget for the company's shareholders.

Immediately prior to the U.K.'s referendum on continuing EU membership, the shares were trading at just about £9.00 each. Little over a year on and they are now some 25% lower at £6.75 apiece. To get some idea of just how poor that performance is consider that the benchmark FTSE 250 has managed to put on around 20% since the 2016 referendum.

Now on the face of it you can lay the blame squarely at the short-term economic uncertainties surrounding Brexit. As a consumer facing business generating the entirety of its profit at home, anything that might hit discretionary spending in the U.K. is clearly unwelcome.

In addition, it remains to be seen what impact any new immigration policies will have on the hospitality sector in general. Add to that the scheduled increases in the National Living Wage and it becomes a potential issue for a company that predominantly employs younger and lower paid staff.

Brexit concerns aside, there's also a good case to be made in saying that the stock was simply overvalued. Prior to the vote, Greene King's shares were trading at around 13x annual earnings. The long-run average (covering about 20 years or so) is somewhere around 11.5x earnings, and right now we're at a much more reasonable looking 9.5x prior-year earnings.

How does that stack up compared to the current business outlook? Well, judging by recently released results for fiscal year 2016/17, probably just about where you'd expect. The headline figures showed:

Group revenue up 6.9% to £2,216.5 million.

Adjusted pre-tax profit up 6.3% to £273.5 million.

Adjusted earnings per share up 1.3% to 70.8 pence.

Full-year dividend per share up 3.6% to 33.2 pence.

Combine those figures with the long-term dividend growth figures from above and it's not too difficult to make a long-term case for Greene King's shares right now. Over the past 67 years, the stock has chalked up compound annual dividend growth of 8.6%. If we assume identical yields at the start and end dates, we can also take that figure as a proxy for long-term total returns. Given the 33.2 pence distribution currently represents a 5% dividend yield, you can see it won't take all that much organic growth to hit the above long-run average.

It may not have the best underlying business, but at the current price, it seems to have baked in a fair amount of downside. For those prepared to put up with potential short-term volatility, the current 5% yield could represent a good opportunity in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRKGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.