Buy Chipotle Stock Amid Recent Outbreak Fears

Chipotle has been in the headlines as of late due to the recent Norovirus outbreak.

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is a company that has been embroiled with investor fear due to the various food-related illnesses highlighted in recent news. Investors who recall the E. coli outbreak in late 2015 understand the negative impact that such headlines can create. Thankfully, these headlines can create distinct buying opportunities for a smart investor.

It is the job of a prudent investor to determine whether the current headline risk poses a long-term problem for the current bullish thesis or whether this is simply a bump in the road for the company. A long-term investor should examine the bigger picture rather than being caught up with the headlines.

I believe that the current dip in share price due to the Norovirus outbreak is an overreaction by the market. Markets tend to overshoot to the downside quickly in the interim from emotional selling. Eventually, markets tend to gravitate towards the correct price medium over time as emotional selling fades. Emotions tend to prevail in the markets, with fundamentals taking a back seat to emotions most of the time.

Chipotle's Headline Risk

The current outbreak appears to be a result of the Norovirus. According to a recent headline, a total of 133 people have fallen ill at a Chipotle restaurant in Sterling, Va.

The latest headlines also involve a viral video showing a mouse in a Chipotle restaurant in Dallas, Texas. The stock has since sold off even further after the incident. Investors are now left wondering whether this incident is the beginning of a tumultuous downfall for the company or whether this is simply another buying opportunity.

These health incidents appear like isolated incidents, and until investors see a widespread contamination of many more restaurants, this does not appear to be a long-term issue for the company. Short term, the company is likely to see reduced restaurant traffic coupled with additional headline risk. This may have some impact on profitability over the next few quarters as some health conscious consumers may stay away from the chain until the headlines subside. Long term, the company is still growing and profitable. Investors with a multi-year time investment horizon should not concern themselves with the short-term headline risk in this stock.

Chipotle's Valuations

Since Chipotle is considered a “high growth” company, the market has assigned it a premium valuation when compared to traditional stocks. Examining the forward P/E multiples, the company is currently selling at around a 43x FY18 P/E multiple. This is hardly cheap by any standard.

Source: YCharts.com

Without understanding the growth prospects behind Chipotle, the stock appears expensive on paper. In reality, the company is growing quite steadily year after year. In fact, the company is scheduled to open between 195 and 210 restaurants in 2017. High growth companies are typically assigned a higher premium than most traditional stocks in the market. Clearly, the company is still growing at a healthy rate, which is something that investors want to see when looking at a potential investment.

Chipotle's Stock is Oversold

Looking at the technicals, the stock appears to be reaching oversold levels. The RSI on the daily chart is pointing to oversold readings at around 12 at the time of writing. The weekly chart also appears oversold, meaning a technical bounce is likely due soon.

Source: StockCharts.com

Scale Into a Long Position on Chipotle

Every investor should have a percentage of their portfolio dedicated to speculative long investments. Chipotle fits the high growth profile of a company that can deliver outsized gains once these health-related headlines dissipate.

Should the stock continue dropping, investors should look to assume long positions in the low $300 area to minimize risk. It may be helpful to scale into a long position in Chipotle's stock rather than buying a full position in case there may be additional headline risk. Overall, Chipotle is a speculative investment that can pay off for prudent investors willing to take a risk during a difficult time for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.