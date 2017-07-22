Waste Management's Stock Looks Overvalued

Waste Management's (WM) stable business and regular dividend payout make it a popular income stock (5 of the 8 largest non-index fund shareholders are dividend or low volatility funds). However, we think the stock's combination of low growth, high total payout ratio, and high price makes it unattractive.

Overpriced Stock

The most obvious issue with Waste Management is just how expensive the stock is. WM's stock currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.81 compared to 18.8 for the market. However, even this metric might not capture the scale of the overvaluation. On a discounted cash flow basis, the stock looks even more expensive. Working backwards to see what kind of growth rate the current stock price implies for a two-stage DCF model with a 10-year “high growth” period shows how rich the valuation is. For our DCF model, we used the company's trailing twelve-month free cash flow after backing out changes in working capital. We used a discount rate of 10% and a perpetual growth rate of 3%. We use 10% as the discount rate since it’s approximately the long-term average growth rate for the stock market. We subtracted the company’s long-term debt and added back the cash on the balance sheet. Using those assumptions, we find the current stock price implies a 10-year growth rate of 11.8%. That’s double-digit cash flow growth for a trash company! Sure, we could lower the discount rate to something below the average long-term growth rate for the market, but the end result is the same, the valuation is implying below market returns for the stock.



But even this model might understate the degree to which WM's stock looks overvalued.

Reliant on Acquisitions for “Growth”

Over the past twelve years, WM’s top line operating revenue growth has averaged just .33% per year. Yet during the same period of time, the company spent over $4B on acquisitions. The chart below shows operating revenues and acquisitions of businesses for each fiscal year dating back to 2012.

That means to just barely grow the business WM needed to spend an additional $4B above and beyond its existing capital expenditures which we accounted for in our DCF. WM did also manage to improve its operating margins over the same period of time, perhaps in part due to the acquisitions. However, looking at operating income, we still only see average annual growth of 2.49% since 2012 ($1,710M FY2012 operating income to $2,296M in FY2016 operating income).

The $4B+ in acquisitions average out to about $356M per year. If we subtract this number from our free cash flow calculations used in the DCF model referenced in the previous section, the implied growth rate jumps to slightly over 14%!

Payout Ratio Maxed Out

While income investors may be satisfied with a stock with low price appreciation potential as long as it pays growing dividends, we think that even dividend growth for WM will be anemic going forward.

The company’s cash flow statement for the last fiscal year shows the following:

($M) FY2016 Cash flow from operations $2,960 Purchases of fixed assets -$1,339 Free cash flow $1,621 Acquisitions of businesses (12-year average) -$356 Adjusted free cash flow $1,265

For FY2016, WM spent $726M paying dividends and $725M buying back stock. So, of the company's true cash flow available, WM spent $1,451M of $1,265M. It’s worth mentioning that in FY2015 and FY2014, the company only repurchased $600M each year, so perhaps going forward it would be reasonable to put the company’s dividend and share repurchase numbers at “just” $1,326M.

Whatever the case, the company is currently maxed on the amount of money it can return to shareholders. Absent significant cash flow growth, WM shareholders should expect dividend increases over the next decade to be meager at best.

Summary

At current prices, there just doesn’t seem to be anyway to justify buying Waste Management's stock. The company will need to somehow generate extraordinary cash flow growth to “grow into” its current valuation if the stock is to keep pace with the average market returns. Even as a conservative income investment, the stock looks unattractive given how little wiggle room the company has to return additional cash to shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.